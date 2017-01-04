January 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

74 Responses to January 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. hugofitch1 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:25 am

    And now, for something completely risible. (Sorry, but the threads there can provide as much Schadenfreudie goodness as Trumpen King videos.)

    http://www.democraticunderground.com/12512671994#post1

    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      January 4, 2017 at 1:30 am

      I wish Tucker had of asked Cotton, McCains friend Where were their outrage and sanctions for Iran ???? When not a cricket could be heard when the pallets of $$$ was being flown over…..Just Where is Mr. McCains buddy at when Iran has been saying “death to America”??? Not a cricket…….Cotton is learning well from McCon man……

      • darththulhu says:
        January 4, 2017 at 1:43 am

        Another risible “war hero” NeoCon warmonger. The GOPe has an entire pipeline of them, from here to eternity, and the Democrats are happy to fawn all over them (for so long as they are talking about warmongering foreign policy).

    • winky says:
      January 4, 2017 at 3:23 am

      And why the beard and mustache on this Cotton sellout? I remember P Trump saying last week that anyone having a mustache did not have a job in politics or something to that effect.

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Trump’s team is reportedly in contact with the Palestinians but has set a new tone regarding negotiations with Israel. 

    Israel Radio, in a report on Tuesday, quoted sources within Trump’s team and among Palestinian Authority officials who affirmed that the contacts were taking place.

    The Palestinians envision the eastern side of Israel’s capital as its own. Moving the embassy to Jerusalem would be the final death blow to the failed peace negotiations, the Palestinians have threatened.

    The Trump official reported replied that “there is no Palestine, and Jerusalem is not your capital. If you stop the incitement to terror, put in place full economic transparency, stop acting unilaterally at UN bodies and accept a US embassy in west Jerusalem, we (the US) would consider a US diplomatic mission in Ramallah and call upon the Israelis to enter into serious negotiations with you on a long-term relationship.”

    https://worldisraelnews.com/trumps-team-to-pa-there-is-no-palestine-jerusalem-is-not-your-capital/?utm_source=pushengage&utm_medium=push_notification&utm_campaign=pushengage

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:32 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    16 days, 11 hrs, 19 minutes
    T minus 395 hrs, 19 minutes
    til the end of an error!

  10. Martin says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Don’t site the right scoop, Dobbs:

    • georgiafl says:
      January 4, 2017 at 3:05 am

      Right Scoop = NeverTrumpers.

      Interesting – they never had a donate button. Wondering if it was funded by wealthy donor or if a certain three letter agency that rhymes with See Eye Aye used it to shape opinion.

      Was good site until the Sooper Mexican joined up….then they went Totally for Cruz and started banning any and all dissent. Really Nasty to anyone supporting Trump. I was banned after 6 years of commenting there.

  11. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:43 am

    In case you missed it here is T-Rex shlepping a hand basket at the local grocery store

  12. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:46 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:05 am

    New China policy may give Trump and the US an early win

    Excerpts:
    The president-elect has already promised to get tougher on China’s lopsided trade and investment practices that disadvantage foreign companies. He has accused China — with good reason — of manipulating its currency. And he has threatened to impose tariffs as high as 45% on Chinese exports. And after his phone conversation with Taiwan’s president, first seen by analysts as a novice’s mistake, Trump doubled down, and threatened to make the “One China” policy a bargaining chip in future talks over trade issues.

    Definitely a new, tougher approach is warranted — as long as the steps taken are deliberate, and all the potential long-term consequences are thoroughly thought through. There is no reason to stoke a debilitating conflict, which is why the Obama administration’s low-key response to the drone seizure seemed just right.

    http://asia.nikkei.com/Viewpoints/Keith-B.-Richburg/New-China-policy-may-give-Trump-and-the-US-an-early-win?page=2

  17. NJF says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Report: Fox News Considering ‘Pro-Trump Conservative’ Woman to Fill Megyn Kelly’s Time-slot

    Gabriel Sherman reports in New York Magazine on Megyn Kelly’s departure from Fox News for NBC. Sherman’s sources claim that the cable network hopes to replace Kelly with a “pro-Trump conservative” female host in order “to align itself with the new administration.” Another Fox insider tells Sherman that Rupert Murdoch “balked when Kelly asked for $25 million late in the talks,” a claim which a source close to Kelly disputes.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/01/03/report-fox-news-considering-pro-trump-conservative-woman-fill-megyn-kellys-timeslot/

    My vote of those highlighted would be Trish Regan.

  18. nwtex says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Way to go, obama.

  19. The Great White Shank says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:32 am

    I think the times we live in are going to be looked back on as historic and transformative as anything this country has seen since Roosevelt and the New Deal. Maybe even more than that. Each day’s news brings is as jaw-dropping as the previous days, and I think it’s only going to get more so as Inauguration Day approaches. Trump’s ascendancy is so hot and so fast it is making the Obama presidency diminish even more rapidly than I thought possible. At some point even those in Congress are going to have to recognize that between their political futures and the mood of the public they’re going to have to get on the train or the train will run them over.

    And to think, what we’re seeing is nothing compared to what’s going to happen when the adults are finally in charge come January 20.

    • darththulhu says:
      January 4, 2017 at 2:02 am

      I’ve said, for a long while, that Trump has the potential to be to the 21st Century what FDR was to the 20th: someone who inherits a disintegrating system who, through relentless political will and against gigantic political odds, fundamentally and permanently reshapes How America Does Things for generations to come.

      The less-successful middle-case is that he ends up in Andrew Jackson territory: some fantastic wins and some horrifying nightmares, inextricably co-mingled.

      Even the worst-case scenario is merely “American Berlusconi”: a few successes, but lots of re-routed corruption that mires him in the political-structure-Swamp but ultimately annihilates the entire political-structure-Swamp and forces that structure to clean itself up in his wake.

      And given that even the worst-case Trump scenario is head-and-shoulders better than anything Clinton and the Democrats were offering … I’m more than willing to make “the leap of Faith” that Trump will aim closer to FDR-scale super-winning than Berlusconi-scale mediocrity.

  20. LBB says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:44 am

    More Hillary emails released on FOIA. This one from 9/11/12 shows there was a party the night before , Kerry attended and was requesting meeting with H. This one not in original Wikileaks (that I could tell)

    https://foia.state.gov/Search/Results.aspx?collection=Litigation_F-2016-07895_5

  21. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:48 am

  22. LBB says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:59 am

    The new part of this one is H telling Oscar Flores (maid) to print (classified)

    https://foia.state.gov/Search/Results.aspx?collection=Litigation_F-2016-07895_5

    Note these new ones have a mark of “Near duplicate” on them.

    Many of the documents – consisting of about 1,031 pages – are “near duplicates” of documents Clinton provided to the State Department in 2014 and have already been made public, according to the agency.

    A “near duplicate,” according to the agency, would include emails identical to previously released chains that were forwarded from Clinton to aides with the note “Please print,” for example.

    http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/312572-state-releases-new-batch-of-clinton-emails

  23. WSB says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:13 am

    I am beginning to believe there is not one square inch of our Government that is not Marxist/Globalist deceit and treason. If you have ever wondered which bill is killing your children’s brain, have a look at this:

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/02/establishment-republicans-anchored-states-common-core/

  24. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:51 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:52 am

  27. nwtex says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:08 am

  29. rebel53blog says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:21 am

    FAUX Kelly moves to NBC, what a perfect fit for MeAgain. Now if they could get rid of Williams, Rivera, Smith, Will, Perino, & Luntz then I might watch them again.

  30. In AZ says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:27 am

    The Anti Trump trolls are out in force on Breitbart.
    Idiots.

