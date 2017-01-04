Four Chicago Thugs Arrested for Kidnapping Torturing White Trump Supporter During Facebook Livestream…

Posted on January 4, 2017 by

Chicago police have arrested four people in a gruesome attack after they video themselves torturing a white male victim.  The bound and gagged kidnap victim is repeatedly kicked and hit while forced to denounce white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

chicago-victimFOX 32 NEWS – Investigators are looking into a Facebook Live video showing a group of people holding a young man hostage. Chicago police told FOX 32 that four people are currently in custody.

Chicago police were made aware of this video Tuesday afternoon. A young African American woman streamed the video live on Facebook showing at least four people holding a young white man hostage.

The victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut. The suspects on the video can be heard yelling, “F*** Donald Trump! F*** white people!”

Community activist Andrew Holmes was made aware of the disturbing video. FOX 32 was told the young man is now at a hospital being treated for his injuries. (read more)

chicago-victim-2

25 Responses to Four Chicago Thugs Arrested for Kidnapping Torturing White Trump Supporter During Facebook Livestream…

  3. Major Styles says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Expect CNN to avoid this story like the plague…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. otto says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Be careful, may be fake news. Wait till all the facts are in.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Paul Kersey says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Wow, if this was Whites torturing an Obama supporter the National Guard would have to be deployed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. james23 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    8 years of the most divisive President in US history has taken a very serious toll

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Anti-Globalist says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Let’s give the attackers and the woman holding the camera some good old-fashioned Sharia.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Ej says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I think you may want to let this play out before everyone cries over it. That is the West Side, which makes the South Side look like Club Med. The ONLY reason a young white man would be found over there would be to buy drugs. The location is right off “Herione Highway” ( I-90). Police reports say that the man was disoriented. He was probably strung out on Heroine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      Don’t jump to too many conclusions on someone can only be ??? for ??? reasons.
      Looking like this guy has some special needs, and there can be many reasons for someone being in weird areas…

      Like

      Reply
  10. Once Written says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Nothing less from a crack-smokin hoe.

    Like

    Reply
  11. azgary says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Very Disturbing.

    Worse is so many will do all they can to justify and even say the guy, whites, and Trump supporters etc… in general deserve it and/or have brought it on themselves.

    Like

    Reply
  12. got243kids says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Perfect timing for conceal carry reciprocity.

    Like

    Reply
  13. OmegaManBlue says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Will Lynch and Obama stay silent on this?

    Like

    Reply
  14. In AZ says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    This has my blood boiling.

    Like

    Reply

