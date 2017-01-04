Four Chicago Thugs Arrested for Kidnapping Torturing White Trump Supporter During Facebook Livestream…

Chicago police have arrested four people in a gruesome attack after they video themselves torturing a white male victim. The bound and gagged kidnap victim is repeatedly kicked and hit while forced to denounce white people and President-elect Donald Trump.
FOX 32 NEWS – Investigators are looking into a Facebook Live video showing a group of people holding a young man hostage. Chicago police told FOX 32 that four people are currently in custody.
Chicago police were made aware of this video Tuesday afternoon. A young African American woman streamed the video live on Facebook showing at least four people holding a young white man hostage.
The victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut. The suspects on the video can be heard yelling, “F*** Donald Trump! F*** white people!”
Community activist Andrew Holmes was made aware of the disturbing video. FOX 32 was told the young man is now at a hospital being treated for his injuries. (read more)
God save us
Only God can bring a heart and soul back from the brink. I don’t know about these disgusting sub-humans who don’t even see the brink anymore…..
Do the same to them, then lock em up for life with hard labor.
Obama’s legacy
Propaganda media’s legacy
Yea if you black you can do what ever you want and Obama will save you A$$ from LEOs
OT Did you hear that Calif hired Holder to fight Trump for them.
Yep scum hiring scum!!
Expect CNN to avoid this story like the plague…
Exactly. No way they will let this story get out. This is what happens when we let thugs like BLM run amuck
I can only make it go viral via email contacts…have at it twitter and fb’ers lets help the media who help none of us
Be careful, may be fake news. Wait till all the facts are in.
We’ll know it’s real when zero says nothing about it, or warns us not to jump to conclusions.
This story has already been verified as real. Zero Hedge has this story and said it really happened.
Wow, if this was Whites torturing an Obama supporter the National Guard would have to be deployed.
Yeah, those four really need some to get some sharia. That’s beyond infuriating to read.
8 years of the most divisive President in US history has taken a very serious toll
Let’s give the attackers and the woman holding the camera some good old-fashioned Sharia.
I wish someone would hold them while I beat them with a baseball bat. To my way of thinking, that would be “just” punishment.
I think you may want to let this play out before everyone cries over it. That is the West Side, which makes the South Side look like Club Med. The ONLY reason a young white man would be found over there would be to buy drugs. The location is right off “Herione Highway” ( I-90). Police reports say that the man was disoriented. He was probably strung out on Heroine.
Don’t jump to too many conclusions on someone can only be ??? for ??? reasons.
Looking like this guy has some special needs, and there can be many reasons for someone being in weird areas…
Nothing less from a crack-smokin hoe.
Very Disturbing.
Worse is so many will do all they can to justify and even say the guy, whites, and Trump supporters etc… in general deserve it and/or have brought it on themselves.
Perfect timing for conceal carry reciprocity.
Will Lynch and Obama stay silent on this?
This has my blood boiling.
