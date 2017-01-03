Tuesday January 3rd – Open Thread

Posted on January 3, 2017

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

24 Responses to Tuesday January 3rd – Open Thread

  1. Dommy says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:30 am

  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Excellent article, definitely worth reading:

    Our Responsibility to Criticize Islam [by William Kirkpatrick]

    https://counterjihadreport.com/2017/01/02/our-responsibility-to-criticize-islam/

  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:46 am

    They obviously don’t need access to toilets any more. Time to remove that privilege…

    Migrants Setting Blood, Faeces ‘Traps’ for Prison Staff

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/02/migrants-blood-feces-traps-prison-staff/

  7. Lucille says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Judge Stops Obama’s Order Forcing Christians to Fund Abortion as a Means of Stopping “Sex Discrimination”
    by Wesley Smith – January 2, 2017

    http://www.lifenews.com/2017/01/02/judge-stops-obamas-order-forcing-christians-to-fund-abortion-as-a-means-of-stopping-sex-discrimination/

  8. nimrodman says:
    January 3, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Nice rallying call here:

    DELINGPOLE: Rules for Righties — a War-Winning Manifesto for 2017
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/01/2016-just-start-going-win-2017/

  10. Lucille says:
    January 3, 2017 at 1:29 am

    “Miserere Mei Deus” by The Sixteen

    YT Description: “This piece is Psalm 51, but first set to music by Allegri around 1630. It is one of the finest and most popular examples of renaissance polyphony. It is often heard in Churches of the apostolic Christian tradition on Ash Wednesday, immediately following Shrove (or pancake) Tuesday, marking Christ’s return to Jerusalem. Beautifully performed here by The Sixteen, listen out for the simplicity, humility and reverence.”

  13. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Newz you can trust! Presented by Channel 2’s own award-winning anchor babe:

    Mi So Dum

  14. smiley says:
    January 3, 2017 at 3:29 am

    this is fishy…sounding more & more like a witch-hunt scheme to oust PM Netanyahu..

    AG Formally Confirms Netanyahu Is Under Investigation, Details Cases Already Closed

    Jan 3, 2017

    http://www.timesofisrael.com/ag-formally-confirms-netanyahu-is-under-investigation-details-cases-already-closed/

