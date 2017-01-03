It’s Official – Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox News for NBC…

Megyn Kelly has announced, via her Facebook account, that she is leaving Fox News and heading to NBC broadcast. Her decision to move to NBC, a network that President-elect Donald Trump and most political followers identify as a “liberal” brand, is not a surprise.

Despite corporate media claiming the opposite, Kelly’s career has been on a downward trajectory since her gender-based activism began in 2014.

(Megyn Kelly writes) – Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.

While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon. Happy New Year, and God bless. (link)