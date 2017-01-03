It’s Official – Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox News for NBC…

Megyn Kelly has announced, via her Facebook account, that she is leaving Fox News and heading to NBC broadcast. Her decision to move to NBC, a network that President-elect Donald Trump and most political followers identify as a “liberal” brand, is not a surprise.
Despite corporate media claiming the opposite, Kelly’s career has been on a downward trajectory since her gender-based activism began in 2014.
(Megyn Kelly writes) – Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.
While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon.
Happy New Year, and God bless. (link)
Maybe now all the other FNC hosts can quit hocking Megyn Kelly’s book.
It was like watching an infomercial these past couple of weeks.
PATHETIC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, it was bad. And rumor has it they were all sick to death of her, so it couldn’t have been easy to peddle that bomb of a book over and over.
LikeLike
Horrendous! One less reason to ever get near the NBC channel. And a big test for Rupert and sons. Which way will they go now?
LikeLike
Wooot!!! Happy Days are here again…😀😀
I want to see her replaced with any of these three Shannon Bream, Trish Regan or Sandra Smith. They have all filled in for her many times each and were infinitely better at it than that slut Megyn Kelly (who I have not watched since her debut as a moderator during primaries and her foul questioning of Mr. Trump!).
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Rachel Maddow Show is broadcast from Studio 3-A at the NBC Studios, 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if Rachel turns Megyn out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Megyn who???
LikeLiked by 1 person
New meaning given to NBC BROADcast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here in the Denver area I tend to run NBC all day with the sound down while I’m working. The only daytime slots I could see them putting her in would be between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m. depending on the length of the show. Don’t think they’re going to move the Today Show, local news or Ellen.
LikeLike
In a perfect world, she would be taking Slepard Smith with her.
LikeLike
Bill O’, now is the time for you to leave. As soon as Megyn is out the door you can play make believe again that you are #1…yada..yada..yada..and then retire on top. Yessirree, do it, do it now…you know you want to!!!
Make FOX great again!
LikeLike
Good riddance
LikeLike