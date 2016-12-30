Mayor Rudy Giuliani Interview on Transitional Politics and Challenges Created by President Obama…

Earlier this morning, looking much healthier and rested, Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News Morning show for a sharp interview. The topic was the new sanctions on Russia, announced yesterday by President Obama, and the responses therein.
Love Rudy but I didn’t like that he seemed to dignify the false charge that Russia did the “hacking” of DNC emails. I know he’s trying to walk the tightrope, as everyone has to do under these circumstances, so maybe it isn’t a big deal.
Yeah, according to WikiLeaks, their was no “hacking”; it was really “leaking”.
I absolutely agree with you on this as far as Rudy seemingly dignifying the Charge of Russia hacking the elections. It smells like political fumes.
Yep, this whole interview is very strange. Where is the proof of hacking Rudy? When do We the People get to see it??? And all the “hit the right target” and “hit back hard” etc…
WTF.
This is too weird.
I agree that conceding on the matter of a Russian DNC hack is not wise. I think a better meme is to demand proof of such an event, because I haven’t read anything constituting the basis for an hypothesis, let alone a conclusion.
Besides, the DNC is not a government entity. They are a private organization. Like me, they are responsible for maintaining their own internet security.
Agreed we need to push back and demand proof. We did the other week and thats when “sources in the cia” was the “proof”. Sundance destroyed that by writing about brennan and a large section of intelligence apparatus being politicized.
Your second paragraph is true. Do you recall the push for DHS wanting to take over the cybersecurity for the election? the demtard lemmings wont realise that its a private org.
There will prob be a big push for the fed to “secure” the dnc and rnc just in time for the midterms. We are seeing the groundwork right now.
When cheating occurs in Democrat caucuses there is never any criminal investigation “because the DNC is a private organization.” They operate under their rules, not our nation’s laws. But, now that everyone knows the DNC can’t manage its own internet security the cybersecurity of this incompetent and corrupt orgamlnization becomes a federal case of national security worthy of creating an international incident over? Makes no sense to me.
I thought DHS DID assume responsibility for election cybersecurity. It appears they failed based on the Administration’s view of events. Why aren’t we hearing about this monumental failure of government?
The fact that the RNC has not been hacked and Trump is taking over should nix the idea of a federal takeover of elections. Plus, the Constitution says states are responsible for running elections.
Fox is gaslighting us on the big bad Ruskies 24/7. It’s outright propaganda at this point. I’m certain they won’t allow their talking heads or guests to come on the shows if they deny an Russian involvement at all. John Bolton hinted it could’ve been an inside job by the CIA a couple weeks ago and he’s totally flipped the script and is decrying Russia as he usually does. Fox News has become unwatchable when even their intelligent and mostly objective talent are claiming with certainty that Russia “hacked the election”.
Always have always will. Fox is egregiously sinister and more harmful than the other “fake news” corporations. They knowingly deceive and miss direct their conservative Christian audience. They are the snake in the living room.
Even the wonderful Lou Dobbs has been influenced by the Neocon elites and decades of propaganda. But I still love Lou.
Lou can only be so bold if he wants to keep his job. CNN canned him and I think he wants a few more years at Fox so he has to stick to some script. I’m sure Rupert Murdock gets a lot of heat from the GOPe congress about Lou Dobbs.
Loudobbs@cnn.com Dobbs helped create CNN…….was forced out….
Jonathan Klein, CNN President, didn’t like Lou’s truthfulness on illegal immigration. Media Matters(David Brock) and the SPLC had a hardcore campaign against Lou and eventually he got forced out.
The neo-cons and leftists are all singing the same globalist song. Lots of disinfo/psy-ops.
Remember that the Left has adopted the Jewish tactic of weaponizing language. Most Republicans fear attack from the Left, and Obama et al. have teed the issue up so that either you back Zero or you are for evil Russia tampering with our elections. I want to see proof of election tampering before joining in on kicking Russia in the nuts. I suspect such proof will never be forthcoming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. This lawyerish weaselspeak is so frustrating to him from the propaganda mouthpieces on Fox. They never give detail on why Russia is so bad. These were leaks and not hacking.
Crimea and Ukraine were annexations that the overwhelming majority supported in the region. Ukraine is a puppet state of the EU at this point in opposition to Russia.
Regular folks see the Islamists as a threat, not Russia. The neocons just want their damn oil pipeline so they’ll go to war eternally to control Syria and Iraq.
Iowahawk succinctly dismantles Obama’s election-hacked story in 12 tweets:
http://twitchy.com/sd-3133/2016/12/30/like-a-boss-iowahawk-expertly-dismantles-medias-election-hacking-b-s/
My first reaction to that interview was They’ve ALL been drinking the koolaid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re just following orders.
Rudy repeatedly said that Trump should get his team together to see if it is true, then, if so, hit the hacker’s hard.
Rudy is avoiding the ‘denier’ label here by asking why Obama didn’t do anything 18 months ago. Basically, why is Obama giving them a piddly slap on the wrist now?
Makes Obama look a lot weaker by using the ‘if true, why now and why so weak’ filter.
Agree~!
I think the strategy here is to let the outgoing cabal hang themselves and completely expose themselves as losers with apparently something very sinister they are trying to distract from. “Hey, we agree with you, hacking is really bad. Trump is still the President, though”. Trump and surrogates seem eminently reasonable, patient and open to factual arguments. The outgoing cabal is acting increasingly strange and unhinged. Everyone is watching very carefully …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump. Putin. Two grown-ups talking to keep their citizens safe. It’s about time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obama Legacy: Hickory, Dickory Dock…The Mouse!
LikeLiked by 2 people
After viewing this I am glad that PE Trump passed over Giuliani for SoS. Half of what came out of his mouth was complete nonsense.
First of all Rudy accepts the narrative that Russia hacked the U.S. despite the fact that Obama has failed so far to provide any EVIDENCE that hacks occurred as opposed to leaks. As we know – Julian Assange has said the leaks did not come from Russia. You would think that as a former prosecutor and self proclaimed cyber-security expert – Giuliani would be more skeptical of Obama’s claims. You would think Giuliani would demand EVIDENCE before accepting the claim that Russia “hacked” the election. Ironically he ends the interview by recommending PE Trump “make decisions based on facts”.
Next we heard Giuliani repeat neocon nonsense such as Obama “invited Russia into Syria”. Russia was invited into Syria by Syria – a sovereign country and thank god they did because with the help of Russia Syria is winning the war against Islamist terrorist groups armed and funded by Obama! On Syria Giuliani recommends that a President Trump “hit back harder”. Hit back against who? The Islamist terrorist groups armed and funded by Obama? (which include ISIS and Al Nusra). Hit back against the sovereign nation of Syria – a country that has never posed a threat to the U.S.?
Yes, Russia has saved Syria from falling into the hands of ISIS. Obama has been working for the other team…
Wow! That Reporter is great!
This is a great video and a GREAT reporter! I was not familiar with Ben Swann so I did some digging and found another great “Reality Check” video “5 problems with CIA claim Russia hacked DNC/Podesta emails
Rudy seemed to be slurring his words…again. So yes, good thing he’s not a SoS designee.
Entertaining a conversation on this only legitimizes a lie. Why debate a falsehood? I cannot understand why they keep doing this. Stop the conversation and talk about Trumps plans for our future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The truth is we need a serious data systems overview and overhaul of legacy data formats, from top to bottom. It’s a national security nightmare waiting to happen. Not fixing this is irresponsible and blaming others for attempting to breach it is juvenile.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The people we allow to burrow into government agencies, all of them, that spy on US, We the People are probably hacking the entire world and we end up with this bovine scat charade being sold???
Give me a break. How lame can it get?
No worries, onlyamericans. The old guy hackers are on the outside now. No one sees us. And we know who the bad guys are, where the bad guys are, and we know the Millenial good guys. There are many, many more of us good guys than their bad guys. We got this.
The pitiful politicians and their side kicks should have realized last time they got caught with their pants down their email are vulnerable, sooo be careful what you say. Last time the emails showed the level of contempt of high level officials in other countries held by our politicians.
Repeat. It would not amount to a hill of beans if the contents weren’t damaging.
The government really needs to tighten the cyber infrastructure.
The “government” needs to be restrained and returned to We the People left that are sane. Only WE can do this… with Trump’s yuge assistance.
Remember, he told us all along, he was just the messenger. It’s true and it is up to all of us here to work with him in any way possible while working to return our local “government” to a sane and tamed beast. The globalist psychopaths have infected every aspect of our lives… Time to end the madness while we have the chance.
“Preaching to the choir”… I know… but… well yeah.
The Human Condition
Yes!
Obama who?
I can’t wait for President Trump to knock the hell out of ISIS.
Notice how the media downplayed all the Syrian bloodshed that came on Obama’s watch.
As promised during the campaign, when Trump starts “knocking the hell out of ISIS”, we will hear constantly and in graphic detail how Trump is slaughtering innocent women and children.
Rudy might be going rogue, angry that Donald rejected him for a position in the administration. Rudy’s excessive drinking ruled him out. Rudy is now, will always be a great man, but he needs to be a team player even if he’s not allowed on the team.
Obama needed a boogie man to shift the attention away from his abject domestic and foreign policy failures. With his legacy in flames, he’s trying to blame Russia for hacking the DNC when there is absolutely no proof. The lie that Russia hacked the election is a meme to undermine Trumps victory and to make Obama look like he’s standing up to Putin. What a weak, cowardly, amoral little man he truly is. The next three weeks are going to be excruciating.
…and Rudy seems to be taking through his hat and is way out in right field on this.
I think it might be good for us to focus on what was IN the emails–on what lies have been told to the American people, and by whom.
People have risked and even lost their lives (mysteriously) trying to reveal the truth.
To me, the story is what was revealed–or should be, and perhaps why and at what risk. The elaborate make believe Russian boogey man is a change of subject introduced so that we look away from the revealed truth.
I believe that this truth needs to be honored and exposed and that we must not cooperate ever again with deceit.
How come Obama didn’t take back the Uranium instead of the 45 acre mansion in Maryland? Geez…
