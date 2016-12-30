Incoming Trump Administration Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Interview (video)…

Last night incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appeared on Fox News to discuss current events including President Obama’s action against Israel at the U.N., and yesterday’s sanctions against Russia etc.
Key point at 01:30 surrounding the third party anonymous sources. Well articulated:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/744518/US-1600-tanks-Netherlands-Nato-Russia-Europe-Tom-Middendorp-Germany-Poland-Belgium
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think we need to get rid of NATO. Let the new EU Army be responsible. If there is an EU!
LikeLiked by 3 people
julegate, perhaps the EU can conscript the “refugees” to serve in their “Army.” The downside? Once trained and armed they will turn their weapons on the citizens of the EU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well only if they don’t turn on the citizens!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was being facetious, julegate. I should have used a sarc tag. You know as well as I do, given the crimes those refugees have perpetrated against the citizens of the EU, it would have been far worse if they had access to weapons. And crime stats in countries they inhabit have risen exponentially but the government suppresses the disclosure of the true numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama is sending nearly 25% of the US Army’s tanks to sit in a Dutch warehouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somehow, I feel the worse is to come.
LikeLike
These are the same tanks Prez Ob pulled out some time ago supposedly for reconditioing. Thus this is a make news story aimed at Mr Putin. Putin is not sabre rattling but I think some US weenies are.
LikeLike
Between this and the KAC interview with CNN, I sense a high degree of messaging discipline being established by the Trump-Pence team. I sense some implicit messaging too – like the pending extinction of RINOs.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Speaking of RINO’s, look at david frum cuck-cucking the russian hack story. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/12/how-trump-made-russias-hacking-more-effective/511880/ Pretty much says Trump’s election is illigitimate. All I can say is, don’t forget who these people are. Burn their names in the back of your brain. Remember, they are enemies of the state. They are enemies of your family, and your community. And a mere year and a half ago, they were still pretending to be on your side.
LikeLiked by 15 people
‘Enemies’ in this case is the most accurate description of who they are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting because Frum is the speechwriter who coined the phrase Axis of Evil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see reese pieces might not want to disagree with his friend, Paulie RINO who thought it was a gret idea to put sanctions against Russia. …. REALLY ???? Like Putin brainwashed millions of Americans to vote for TRUMP…… The story is so beyond stupid that I cant believe Reince could sit there with a straight face……. I wish Bolling had of asked, ” Do you really believe this crap sandwich your friend Paulie is giving you ? “……
Now, I want to see the proof where Clinton , Obozo and Soros WERE trying to put it in the can for crooked Hillary. ……. Then I would like to see areal reporter ask about All of Pedestas e mails on the CLINTONS satinism and molestation parties from being hacked because somone had an unsecured server……. Lets hear about that…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Speaking of Soros: Last line from the article: George Soros spent a fortune to turn a national party favorable to the left into an organization that has difficulty appealing to anyone not on the left. He wanted to control a country he did not understand. And, as the left so often does, he achieved his goals and in doing so destroyed them.
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265265/how-george-soros-destroyed-democratic-party-daniel-greenfield#.WGUWeYi3jjU.facebook
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just as well. Whatever damage he didn’t do himself, Clinton and Stein did. This year saw the destruction of both parties, although (and this is dangerous) the demagogues of the Left still see their party as unified, against Trump, and for the destruction of the ideals we hold sacred.
LikeLiked by 2 people
getfit, I want Trump to strip sorea$$ of the US citizenship, have him tried for sedition and treason and then… let the Russians have him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sorry, s/b – “…strip sorea$$ of his US citizenship…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The smart thing was he didn’t let the interviewer bait him into making declarations that the press would jump on, saying Trump shouldn’t be playing President ahead of time. Very smart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I liked Priebus’ remark about McCain and Graham that a Trump administration does not want to go fighting wars all over the world.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Steve Bannon, the General as Kellyanne had described him after the campaign, is directing all of this messaging. I feel really good about what is going on because I know Bannon knows how to message and how to deal with the MSM and anyone else. He is a brilliant strategist.
LikeLiked by 12 people
And also how to take out Pualie RINO…..I predict that within one year, Bannon will take him out….McConnel is handled, Appointing his wife to a cabinet position was nothing less than a genious political move.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree completely! And there is the added benefit that he makes Trump look svelte.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The most dangerous kind.
LikeLiked by 13 people
We recognize those President-Eject ears!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The rat is too cute, like a Jill Stein filling in for Hillary Clinton. The big ugly rats are just behind that wall.
LikeLike
It stinks to high heavens. As a mother, I can smell a lie a mile away.
LikeLiked by 10 people
O is going to try and wag the dog. PUTIN WILL NOT TAKE THE BAIT. The globalists are down to their doomsday schemes. Watch out, BOLO for a false flag. They are about to lose all their marbles and will be capable of any treachery now. For them Jan. 20 really is doomsday. It does not matter what the RINO and democrats do after Jan. 20. They are done.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Love it…Putin taking the high road:
Article: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-30/putin-stunner-we-will-not-expel-anyone-we-refuse-sink-obamas-level
LikeLiked by 9 people
He doesn’t need to, anyway. Trump will appoint new diplomats in a few weeks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It backfired on Obama. Just makes him look as the vindictive, spoiled and immature brat that he is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was in comment section of that article
Obama instigating and polking Middle America again
https://www.intellihub.com/alert-obama-seizes-bundy-ranch-area-in-massive-last-minute-land-grab/
LikeLike
Trump should declare Trump Tower a “sanctuary city” and house the 35 Russian diplomats until January 21.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting idea. Could those expelled diplomats comply with Zero’s petty edict by going to a Russian embassy in Washington (or somewhere else)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe you’re right, and the Dems (commies, really) are test-marketing different ideas, trying to create some kind of false flag. There are enough people watching that they won’t likely attempt it, unless our side makes a mistake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gonna be a looong 3 weeks!
LikeLiked by 15 people
We are seeing the roll out of the Trump anti grifter media tools and strategies. What we saw on the trail has evolved. Super!
The Global Grifters ain’t seen nothing yet.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They gave Obama the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize…Hes encouraged conflicts and lawlessness between the races, against the police force, and is now trying to start up conflicts abroad for the next President to deal with…Nobel Peace Prize indeed
LikeLiked by 6 people
We must get with the program, Comrade: War is Peace
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Nobel Committee leftists awarded their stooge (or their handler’s stooge) a peace prize before he had done anything. Maybe it was cover for his being a most rabid warmonger. Stupid. Sad. Outrageous. Etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even they asked for it back in 2011.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobel Peace Prize Committee asked “Mister I’m really good at killing people” to give it back.
{snip}
“Thorbjorn Jagland, chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, said today that President Obama “really ought to consider” returning his Nobel Peace Prize Medal immediately, including the “really nice” case it came in.”
That was in 2011. But the requests have continued ever since.
Nobel Committee Asks Obama “Nicely” To Return Peace Prize
http://www.thefinaledition.com/article/nobel-committee-asks-obama-nicely-to-return-peace-prize.html [2011]
Nobel secretary regrets Obama peace prize [17 September 2015]
“Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Barack Obama in 2009 failed to achieve what the committee hoped it would, its ex-secretary has said.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like the other guy said, they should not award these in advance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And his crowning achievement, El, he and Hellery threw gasoline on a burning ME, thereby creating ISIS and the mass exodus of “refugees” to the EU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very measured and strong messaging from Mr Priebus. Well done. Confident, resolute and gave nothing away.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LP,
“Very measured and strong messaging from Mr Priebus. Well done. Confident, resolute and gave nothing away.”
You are on point. The Trump team advancement on the learning curve is awe inspiring.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I am heartened by your approval. I hope others see this. A master class.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have been trying to like him……I must say, it gets easier every day…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another Trump effect on the snowflakes must grow up sometime front lines!
http://freebeacon.com/men-of-the-year/man-year-hero-manager-fired-interns-petitioning-relax-dress-code/
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Another Trump effect on the snowflakes must grow up “
There are themes and media messaging strategies behind the interviews. This is one.
Kellyanne when she spoke to the CNN Fake Face Talker talked to the CNN flake like a misbehaving teenager who is trying to do a con. This is a very effective technique to put these fakers in their place. Maybe the CNN Flakes will eventually grow up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, to be more clear, Kellyanne is taking the role of firm parent to misbehaving, fishtailing, teen child.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks MVW, I didn’t want to click on the link so I really appreciated your notes on it because the title was appealing but when I click on a link from CTH it opens the page in this window then I lose my place where I was reading on CTH.
LikeLike
And the hits keep coming. Lib head explosions will be epic when they find out Trump will be doing them in on day 1. Obliterating the Obama fundamental change out of the gate.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/29/exclusive-behind-scenes-presidential-inaugural-committee-trump-inauguration-less-pomp-circumstance-can-get-right-work/
LikeLiked by 12 people
Goodun’
THE ERROR OF OBAMA IS OVER!
THE ERA OF TRUMP IS ABOUT TO BEGIN!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Error of Obama and Clinton is over, but the era of Bush, McCain and Graham is over as well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
the Uniparty
LikeLiked by 3 people
The age of INSANITY that was slowly developing into THE DARK AGES PART II.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Twitter chatter by right-wingers and libertarians is making fun of the “Russia did it”. My favorite is the photos of dogs who have destroyed the house and the caption reads, “It was the Russians!” One guy wrote that he was going to tell his bank that Russian hackers did it if he ever bounced another check.🙂
Obama seems hell-bent on proving to everyone that the Democrats are nothing but anti-American liars.
LikeLiked by 10 people
…and he is doing a very good job of it, with the help of msm of course.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“My favorite is the photos of dogs who have destroyed the house and the caption reads, “It was the Russians!”
I saw that one and it is soooo funny😀
#BlameRussia
LikeLiked by 6 people
i am generally a pessimist and tend to keep my expectation low in order to lesson the impact of any coming disappointments but i must say that it looks to me like trump is going sling shot some very comfortable (feeling) GOPe from the home team and it will be up to them to either figure out how to lie their way out of the box, shut up and sit down or get with the program in very short order.
maga
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep – McCain and Graham are long overdue for a comeuppance and reckoning. They are not too big or essential to be dealt out of their prestigious positions or ignored entirely.
LikeLiked by 14 people
^^^The sooner the better!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those two are hiding something. Something big. And it really stinks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am generally an OPTIMIST to keep my expectation high in order to never have any disappointments because even a low for an optimist IS equivalent to a HIGH for a pessimist. Disappointment is a choice.
NATURAL HIGH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep…..Its called the law of attraction…..How you think is what you become. IOW, whether you think negative or positive–this is what you will attract….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just heard this joke a couple of days ago right here in the Treehouse, but can’t remember the source.
The joke goes like this – in Israel, a pessimist is someone who says, “Oh, it can’t get any worse!” The pessimist says, “Oh, yes it can!”
Oh, I remember now- it was Alan Dershowitz!
LikeLike
In my opinion John McCain is no better than John Kerry. They both played games in the military simply to gain personal political power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Adults taking over…..Goes to show that “leadership” doesn’t necessarily come with a title or an office. AMERICA has been successfully inoculated — it has been TRUMP-inized.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good job by Priebus. He takes takes a major shot at the twin warmongering Senators about halfway through. Basically says yes to the question on communicating with Bibi on the UN resolution and runs out the clock on the Putin part of the question. I myself take that as a yes as well. I think both are appropriate at this juncture given the BS nature of both moves by BHO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The whole Putin debacle is a trap set for Trump by the Trump haters. Putin knows that and Trump does. Trump will not engage with Putin before he is president so not to give the Trump haters who look for an excuse an excuse not to confirm him. The snakes are in the Senate just ready at any cost to finish Trump off. Trump is smart not to fall for their (…)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. You got it. Their last gasp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will be blindsided when President Trump pulls the plug on them – in some fashion….party is over. They just don’t know it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama regime has failed to condemn or react to actual Muslim terror attacks both here and abroad but deports 30+ Russian nationals and institutes sanctions against Russia over some unfounded charges that Russia caused the Democrats to lose the election. The hypocracy and priorities of POTUS and his RINO supporters in Congress should be transparent to every American. Get them all out!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Round up all the usual suspects. Get em’ out. This is all going to play out like I thought. Trillions of graft and bribes are at stake. The leftist globalists are beating the war drums. The last reason to go to war and get millions killed is the exposure of crooked democrats. I am glad whoever exposed them did so.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the last gasp for Obama and his ilk trying to weaken Trump’s presidency. They do not have the “Make America Great ” concept in mind. They do not have the well-being of the uS people in mind. Obama now wants to weaken the Nationalist movement.
All those CIA and FBI agents who allow Obama to use them to weaken the USA should be fired. Just because these people fallow orders that harm the United States and its people should be punishable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not a last gasp for them as they will never stop. They are marxists and dedicated like Muslims are. They will keep marching till you take out the knees and leave them in the mud…………..They aren’t called radicals for nothing…. Did you see those mall flash mobs. Those are the tests for Soros next move to start civil unrest with Obama calling the shots……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, they will never ever stop trying – as long as they any breath left. So we all must remember that. They’ll be doing evil, sinister scheming and interfering as must as possible behind the scenes (and in front sometimes). We should take nothing for granted and keep vigilant, involved, researching and spreading truths as long a we can.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ll see what God says about what they are doing. Everyone has their plans but not everyone gets to carry them out. So far we are seeing a spectacular and dazzling display of God’s power in exposing and eradicating them, albeit slower than we want, but all in God’s Timing!
Always amazes me to see posts always about what the wicked are doing and not so many about what God is doing. Truly we are witnessing a miracle ever since June 2015.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!!!! If God is with us, who can prevail against us? We must pray constantly, with gratitude, that our own hopes and desires remain within the boundaries of His will. It is indeed a miracle, and what a great God we have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats have a history of leaving trash behind when they leave office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the Uniparty not just Obama. They are desperate. They are pathetic. They want so badly to have a war. Get em out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do hope that voters learned their lesson voting for MCCain, Graham, Ryan and Rubio just because they are republicans is wrong. These people are not republicans and they are stealth traitors who use the party for their own power. They need to be voted out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make no mistake – – they have NOT learned. They will NEVER learn. They will be here at the next election(s) saying the same thing: We need to re-elect our incumbents – it’s important for Republicans to get elected so we can “get something done”. If California is successful in seceding from the Union as they want to, I hope they take Arizona and South Carolina with them.
LikeLike
Knowing that the light always overcome darkness brings Hope.
We all need to look back in history all evil was always overcome by good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Obama you expect some half baked plot with tons of fake or unreliable evidence to feed to the corrupt news like David Rhodes and NBC. But John McCain and Lindsay going to the Balkans to do their dirty work and proclaim this is a bipartisan effort to the MSM makes one want to laugh till they barf……Then Ryan picking up the football that rolled in the dog poop and spiking it with Obama is priceless………….These clowns are so stupid and obvious it just hurts. Will they really set up hearings….yes they are setting Trump up for future evil plots like impeachment……The last throes of political corpses…..Perfect…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan has to go as Speaker; I do not see how he can continue on with this charade. I am planning on calling my Congressman Monday to express my opinion on this…Ryan must go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish every American would start hammering their congressman to ditch Paulie RINO…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putin just MIDGETIZED OBAMA:
Said he won’t stoop to Obama’s level of expelling diplomats.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump probably offered to put them up at one of his resorts until he takes office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breaking:
Putin invites children of U.S. Diplomats to attend holiday parties at the Kremlin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wait for it: Putin asks why Obama is launching a Cyber War when he knows American Business could not survive one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another subject some have mentioned before that we need to keep getting out are the truths about Putin/Russia. About the lying propaganda that’s been given us for decades just so the NWO Globalists could “justify” their never ending wars to benefit their agenda. They’ve been trying to keep the old Cold War, evil Commie thug Putin/Russia narrative alive and is being spouted out now of course – which is false.
We have common enemies – Globalists and terrorism. Putin is a Christian (Eastern Orthodox I think) and not as portrayed (especially by that Lt. Col. Ralph Peters on Fox) as well as McCain/Graham..
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. Putin converted, and millions of Russians along with him are recovering their Orthodox Christian faith. Orthodox Christian Priebus well understands their point of view. Putin is sincere. Patriarch Kiril is deeply insightful and discerning. No one insincere would receive his blessing.
Be optimistic. Good things are coming.
LikeLike
I never thought I would say it but RP is doing a good job. Another excellent pick by DJT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
After Jan 20, I’d like to see Trump Administration announce that they will revert to 2 FDR policies:
1. Strategic alliance with Russia to fight global Islamic terrorism
2. Outlaw unions for public employees (revoke JFK EO)
Then wait for Democrats to attack their demigod and/or contend that Putin is worse than Stalin.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Russia is clear and on point just like PE Mr. Trump and his cabinet with is news release. I am embarrassed for Obama’s kids because they will be forever remembered by his actions. No class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time left until Obama leaves office
https://www.timeanddate.com/counters/fullscreen.html?mode=m&iso=20170120T00&year=2017&month=1&day=20&hour=0&min=0&sec=0&p0=263&msg=Time%20left%20until%20Obama%20leaves%20office
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Pending TRUMP TWEET:
Why would President O invite economic and cyber sanctions on his Administration for hacking Israel’s Election?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only foriegn powers– the State of Georgia says that their election officials were hacked several times by DHS……And Matt Drudge suffered a major DNS attack yesterday that shut him down. He tweeted that all signs are that it came from the Obama admin….these are some evil, evil, scary people……
LikeLike
More akin to undisciplined children playing with dangerous devices, IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It occurs to me there’s a certain irony in U.S. Intelligence agencies, and politicians crying “foul” over alleged foreign interference in our political processes when that’s been a favorite tactic of the USDOS and our own agencies almost from their creation. Recall the actions of the Dulles brothers in the CIA and SD in South and Central America in the Fifties. Then there’s all our past activities in the Middle East, Africa, and the Far East.
LikeLike
Lest anyone doubt Obama’s dirty, underhanded treachery against our next President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States of America –
“No US carrier at sea leaves gap in Middle East” http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/12/30/no-us-carrier-at-sea-leaves-gap-in-middle-east.html
Never fear, the Marines are here
“…Fortunately, on October 14, 2016 sailors and a plethora of US Marines deployed to the Middle East and Western Pacific aboard the USS Makin Island, amphibious transport dock ship, USS Somerset, and amphibious dock landing ship, USS Comstock…”
“At least with the Marine Corps at ready in the region, there is an fully capable alternative…Plus, the Navy says if they need a carrier, they’ll snag one out of the shipyard.”
http://unclesamsmisguidedchildren.com/no-usn-aircraft-carriers-deployed-anywhere/
How’s that for having our back? One may decide for themselves Obama’s intent. Our intent is to protect the United States of America, and our true allies.
No worries. CiC Donald J. Trump and Gen. Mattis will handle this, plus us, of course.
LikeLike