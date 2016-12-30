BOLO – Be On Lookout Alert…

In accordance with Presidential Directive #755.689 the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, has released the following nationwide BOLO alert to assist in the apprehension of suspected Russian hackers and election saboteurs:

In accordance with current U.S. intelligence protocols, and to ensure the validity of the claims against the suspects, the White House has officially declassified and released clear and convincing evidence of their nefarious deeds suspected earlier this summer.

Previously withheld CCTV images capture the DNC hacking just prior to the incident. This concrete evidence has been declassified to substantiate the need for official sanctions:

In addition, CIA Director John Brennan has turned over to FBI investigators previously withheld photographic proof – implicating the dastardly duo in the commission of the actual “hacking” itself:

The U.S. media will now confront the Trump administration official spokespersons with this undeniable proof and challenge their campaign’s duplicity toward this most nefarious international criminal endeavor.

There is a conspiracy to be discovered…

…And there shall be just desserts!