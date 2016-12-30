BOLO – Be On Lookout Alert…

Posted on December 30, 2016 by

In accordance with Presidential Directive #755.689 the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, has released the following nationwide BOLO alert to assist in the apprehension of suspected Russian hackers and election saboteurs:

boris-and-natasha

In accordance with current U.S. intelligence protocols, and to ensure the validity of the claims against the suspects, the White House has officially declassified and released clear and convincing evidence of their nefarious deeds suspected earlier this summer.

Previously withheld CCTV images capture the DNC hacking just prior to the incident. This  concrete evidence has been declassified to substantiate the need for official sanctions:

boris-and-natasha-2

In addition, CIA Director John Brennan has turned over to FBI investigators previously withheld photographic proof – implicating the dastardly duo in the commission of the actual “hacking” itself:

boris-and-natasha-3

The U.S. media will now confront the Trump administration official spokespersons with this undeniable proof and challenge their campaign’s duplicity toward this most nefarious international criminal endeavor.

There is a conspiracy to be discovered…

…And there shall be just desserts!

United States Cyber Command

123 Responses to BOLO – Be On Lookout Alert…

  1. KBR says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:04 pm

    Just had to add this one. It seems so right!

  2. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:07 pm

    Sundance, this is the best New Year’s Eve Eve present ever!!!!!!

  3. James Crawford says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    There’s no need to fear, underdog is here:

  4. Old CrewDog says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:55 pm

    Boris Badenov -world’s greatest No-Goodnik!

  5. UKExpat says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:07 pm

    Well played Putin and Trump you have exposed OBOZO as the petty pouting little girly narcissistic spoiled child that he really is and his supporters on both sides of the aisle and in the “meejah’ are no better.

