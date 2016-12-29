Kellyanne Conway Discusses “Teh Russian” Conspiracy…

Kellyanne Conway appeared with Kate Boldan on CNN earlier today. Obviously the Obama narrative creating ‘the vast Russian conspiracy’ is the primary topic.
She has done great work for trump!
Look how D.C. TREATING HER! If she was a liberal woman they wouldn’t do this! Shameful of these schools!
oh my. Well wait till we get in, home schooling and charter schools will Rule.
Why wait? We can help her find a suitable school for her kids. There are plenty of schools in the DC area that are not hypocritical towards someone who needs her kids to be educated.
agreed duchess – find em for her. help her. you are right.
This is the first I’ve heard of the school situation. Is KAC even sure she and her family are going to buy a house in DC? They may decide to live in northern Virginia. If I was working at the WH, I’d prefer to live in Virginia. In fact there are plenty of excellent public schools in northern Virginia, as well as private schools.
Beyond that the Washington Post ran an article not too long ago with a variety of school options for Barron Trump. The list included many conservative schools, so perhaps that would be a good starting point for KAC. Also, there are some good schools in Maryland should her family decide to live in Maryland. The one that comes to my mind first is Calvert.
It may be that the private schools don’t have any openings for this school year, but they most likely will for next year. Her husband and children could stay put and finish out the school year where they are. Home schooling is also an option, although I don’t know her or her husbands attitude about home schooling. I have to say home schooling in DC with all it has to offer would be fabulous! They could also hire a private tutor to help out with home schooling. If they’re really uncomfortable with home schooling they could order The Calvert home school curriculum (yes the same one that’s in Maryland). Calvert curriculum comes in a box, complete with pencils and paper. In addition to that there is a guide that literally tells you what to say and do, for an extra fee you can mail the papers to a Calvert teacher for grading.
I’m sure she and her husband will figure it out. Maybe a few schools have been jerks, but I seriously doubt all doors have been closed. In fact I’d find it shocking, what school wouldn’t want to have the children of someone working in the west wing attend their school.
“what school wouldn’t want to have the children of someone working in the west wing attend their school?” – a liberal school . . . an intolerant, propagandizing, enlightened liberal school!
Unbelievable isn’t it? How very accepting and tolerant, NOT!
Calvert is more than 100 years old and its home schooling curriculum (K-8) is used by young athletes and ambassadors’ kids. There is also a huge amoung of high school curriculum availalbe. I used University of Nebraska at Lincoln for my son after finishing up with Calvert.
I have two master’s degrees. I’ll home school them for her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There you go! Home schooling is very rewarding, it truly is. The kids can work at their own pace and the whole socialization thing is bunk. If the kids attend church or are involved in extra-curricular activities they get plenty of socialization, good socialization. There are also home school groups that have field trips and other activities. There are a LOT of people that home school these days.
It’s not for everyone, I agree, but my youngest has thrived being home schooled. She was taking college level classes in middle school.
KAC could also employ an educational Au Pair via the state department. I have a feeling she could get her application approved quickly, LOL!
good idea duchessofkitty. May this nastiness BOOMERANG on the small minds who have attacked children because they cannot civilly disagree with the children’s parents.
I have no idea where KAC applied of if Calvert School of Baltimore would work for them — but Calvert School of Baltimore is something to look into for the reason that they have a very-long-established homeschooling department that has been serving the children of diplomats and missionaries for over a century.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calvert_School
http://www.calvertschoolmd.org/page
http://www.calverteducation.com/
I considered using the Calvert program to homeschool my kids (I gave them the choice but they decided to stay in school — and excelled). Something I particularly like about Calvert is the influence of Virgil Hillyer, the first headmaster, who wrote two children’s history and geography textbooks that I LOVED as a child. If Calvert’s homeschool program were suitable for KAC’s children, might be nice to custom-educate them with “classmates” from all over the world. It is truly an international school
DeVoss should immediately engage a conservative charter school for all of the incoming Trump Admin students. No reason to give any business to any of the others.
In fact, denying Conway’s children should be considered discriminatory and the schools should be shut down. Fixed it.
Wow! That is rediculous. Kelleyanne should check with the Mayor of DC on his “DC-TAG”, a $60M education “grant”, curtesy of Rep Jason Chaffez, for DC “low-incomers” earning $1M or less. Be a downright shame if those welfare millionaires were to lose it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
child abuse to put kids in those schools anyway…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, the tolerant Lefty’s in all their bigoted glory.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My daughter heads the English department at a great Christian school in Fairfax. Kelly Anne was raise Catholic. There are probably some good Catholic schools in the area also.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is unbelievable. The left has totally lost it. What is the point in punishing the kids/ Bizarre and morally bankrupt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Drain the ACADEMIA SWAP too Trump
SWAMP of course not SWAP
X1000 likes!
They just can not acknowledge defeat. Poor babies
Like Grandpa Jones used to say: “The truth is stranger than fact.”
Having read all of the Robert Ludlum, including pseudonymous, up to the Bournes, I have to say that you simply could not write this stuff. No one will believe it 100 years from now.
LikeLiked by 12 people
You get a “like” just for referencing Robert Ludlum and Grandpa Jones in the same comment. 😉
She looks great but exhausted. God bless her and her family.
Can you imagine the carp the media will start regarding Barron when he and Melania move into the White House?
Were this done to Obama’s alleged children the MSM would react with outrage. Now they are the instigators in harming innocent children!
I love Herman Cain on F&F today!
I really like Herman Cain.When he ran for President I thought he would have been Americas first real authentic black president. Of course the MSM took him apart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, Obama had ruined the dignity and trust for all the good black people. Obama incompetent and a divider of the citizen and so adamant for Islam, made many people of non-black don’t want any more black leader for a while.
I just love Herman Cain. He could have won the 2012 election had Obama via CNN not come out with a mystery woman whom nobody ever saw and who suddenly disappeared when Cain quit the race. This was one major set-up.
I feel terrible for KellyAnne Conway. I imagine Melania will also have trouble finding a school for Baron. Such a sad situation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another ‘disappearing woman’ story the media ignores.
Cain is great-always liked him from 2011 when I attended a conference where he spoke. He was electrifying and genuine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Melania and Barron move in six months from now “we” should have some bright new competitive media to write and broadcast real news — maybe a group of insightful investigative journalists. Like on the Internet — TCTH and others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t want OUR Kids going to any Schools that have these HATEFUL Liberals there anyway !
LikeLiked by 13 people
Drain the ACADEMIC SWAMP
Set up a school in the WH for the children attached. Home school within the WH and everyone wins including the children. (Kids are baby goats in my mind)
LikeLiked by 16 people
They already have a subsidized daycare onsite congressional hill curtesy of the taxpayor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where the press corps reside now!
I like the idea of a WH school. Maybe Trump can get Larry Arnn to set up a DC branch of the Hillsdale Academy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillsdale_Academy
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a great suggestion. 🙂
This is a wonderful suggestion. A school at the WH for all the children of employees. Barron and Kelly Anne’s kids can be students together. Each family pays tuition of course.
PE Trump-make it happen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/12/obama_and_israel_why_are_people_surprised_comments.html#disqus_thread
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why would anybody be surprised that a Muslim hates Israel?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. I have known many Middle Easterners Jordanians, Saudis, Egytians, etc. Wonderful people. Some of them “Christians!” I have yet to meet one that was not anti-semitic (anti-Jewish more correct I suppose). You would not know it unless it came up in a conversation. Its ingrained in them from a young age. It will take another millenia to breed it out of them its so pervasive. Same in most European coutries. Lots of hate out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama is a narcissistic child with his actions over the past week. He knows he has failed miserably on the international stage over the past 8 years. Putin and Netanyahu have upstaged and beaten the man-child over and over again. Obama’s frail ego could not let things go. He had to do something back handed and stupid like a high school girl who has lost the school president election 3 years in a row. Obama knows Trump is going to bury his legacy in the first week of his presidency. Obama knows he is an emasculated man and a real adult with real leadership skills is going to outshine him in the first month of his presidency.
Obama’s actions are no more sophisticated than an adolescent. Actually, pretty pathetic. Trump is going to bulldoze Obama’s legacy even harder now.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I have to strongly disagree here. In order to be emasculated, Obozo had to have some balls to start with . . . and I doubt if he ever had a pair.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Michelle and Hillary’s…
We suspect he had 1 and Hil coughed it into a glass and drowned it.
LikeLike
Bako: Michelle has it, I saw her picture in a dress and the wind blow and we can see that she wore a testicular cup.
Well, we all heard it hear at Christwire, the “First Lady” is actually the “First Man” (Tranny). Even more startling, Barack Obama knows that his wife was once a man, making him the first homogay President of our Christian nation.
We have multiple sources to back this story up.
I think those stories are beneath us as conservatives. Also there are many pictures of Michelle as a child with her parents & her brother, so that dog won’t fight. Just search as Michelle Robinson Obama child.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His followers having lost are acting just like petulant Obama. I guess we should have known they would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about outshine him in the first two months of being PE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know, I thinks Trump’s already done that, and he’s only PE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, that’s for sure. If we can just hang in there till Jan. 20
1965: USG says N Viets attacked our destroyers. What happened next?
2016: USG says Russians attacked our computers. What’s gonna happen next?
LikeLiked by 3 people
We seem to spend an awful lot of time screaming about hacking.
Two questions:
First, what does it seem that our systems are so hackable?
Second (and probably my answer), why do we still use floppy discs at our nuclear sites?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d settle for seeing the proof that there was any hacking to begin with from Russia.
Besides if anyone is to blame for any hacking/leaking shouldn’t the sole focus be on Hilary Clinton and her illegal, private, shadow government server?
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s a good thing they are- doubt our nuclear sites are hackable because of it. Why do you think Obama was so keen on upgrading them?
Second, our political elite obviously feel their internet shopping more important than national security as any system with sensitive information should be on a SIPR net- no outside internet access. Typically there is a secondary NIPR net for internet browsing. This was standard- on base and for every exercise in the field we ever did-SIPR for sensitive and NIPR for news gathering/emails back to the unit/etc. The lowliest Private knows this so why don’t they?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would still think that floppy discs would be a bit low in any storage capacity? Not even sure why discs would be needed? Why does a SIPR need anything else?
“Two questions:
First, what does it seem that our systems are so hackable?
Second (and probably my answer), why do we still use floppy discs at our nuclear sites?”
One needs to understand processor hardware architecture and how software controls the hardware down to the hexadecimal coding (at least)
See question #1, plus CPM/multicore processors https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multi-core_processor
Mix in a little EBCIDIC and ASCII understanding, as well. ah, the days of 8-1/4″ floppies…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may take awhile for me but thanks!
The UK Russian Embassy Tweet saying that everybody, including the American people will be glad to be rid of this hapless administration and show a big picture labeled “Lame Duck” is now being shown on national TV (Fox News).
Aahhhh! Revenge is sweet!
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/politics/russian-embassy-uk-tweet-lame-duck-sanctions-a7501376.html
LikeLiked by 12 people
KellyAnne the Velvet Stiletto stirkes again!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep!
Kellyanne did a fine job in this interview. She was intelligent, articulate, clear, frank, and unruffled. This despite the newsreader’s obesession with The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!
LikeLiked by 7 people
So these sensitive and caring liberals are taking their spite out on kids?
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Elect Trump states that he will get the FACTS of this situation. Believe you me he will do it and then the gig will be up for The Liar in Chief. Our Lion Leader will lay to rest this Russians did it meme just like Bibi got to the facts of the UN resolution against Israel.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Repercussions too, I hope. Examples need to be made and soon, before a punch is thrown and all hell breaks loose. Cold anger doesn’t magically disappear. No, its just put on the back burner to cool off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say turn Sessions loose and pursue charges of treason as a good start for repercussions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have more than once watched my cold anger start to simmer this election season. We’re not going to take it anymore!
Like how the DHS was hacking state election systems? Georgia has already sent a letter to PE Trump to investigate. How stupid can these people get? This is going to backfire big time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is going to backfire. Personally, I think we should do away with the corrupt DHS.
Obama accomplished only gigantic government debt expansion, waste, poor service to the population, poverty, job destruction, new and continuation of old wars, and group discord. How is his waning administration’s actions any different?
And the media is doing backflips while pushing camels through needles to make this look good. Here, audience, take this mountain out of a molehill pill for this Trump story, and use these Mr. Magoo eyes to see what Obama is actually doing. Nut cases.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Isn’t it wonderful how whenever the democrats are called out for trying to undermine Trump’s victory, they immediately blurt out “no one is suggesting that …”
THEN STFU ABOUT IT ALREADY!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
They want you to be outraged by the alleged hack but ignore the content of the probable leaks. Amazing and weak.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gosh, where are those pesky facts? Leave them in my other pants? Hmmm, “Honey? Have you seen those facts about the Russian hacking?”
“Did you look on the dresser? Or maybe they fell inside the sofa”
LikeLiked by 3 people
All the SJWs on twitter got triggered when Steve Martin sent out a thoughtful tweet that mentioned that Carrie Fisher was beautiful, but there’s no outrage from them at the farce that Teh Russians has become.
A lot of people have seriously misplaced priorities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
Is it Tee Time or ‘Me Time’?
LikeLike
Ann is on fire today.
This is another game D.C. Is playing. Boycott this restaurant!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry this one!
This is the summary.
Mama Ayesha’s restaurant Washington, D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood does not plan on painting president-elect Donald Trump into its presidential mural, the Washingtonian reported on Thursday.
“Our official position is that it is not in the budget,” Amir Abu-El-Hawa, a member of the family that owns the restaurant, told the publication.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, ok, now I understand Sebastian Gorka’s tweet:
“Not in the budget?!”
What, because Obama tanked the economy or something???
You like your tanked economy, you can keep your tanked economy – boycott🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The name alone, Amir Abu El Hawa, answers the question why they are disrespecting the President-elect in favor of the antiSemitic mooslime’s regime we still suffer through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eating at your restaurant – not in my budget.
LikeLike
Ignorance knows no bounds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if Sabo might oblige
LikeLiked by 2 people
might be afraid of it being torched. Snowflakes are violent people ( half kidding)
A stark contrast between what KAC just said and what Paul Ryan said today. Seriously, that Ryan would come out and call for what Obama did to be long overdue is entirely unnecessary and wrongheaded. In my view. Another reason not to trust Ryan and get behind Paul Nehlen to bounce Mr. Ryan out of office and into the real world.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I do trust Ryan. I trust him to back stab President Trump at every turn
Russian hacking is a red herring.
Look for the gay Indonesian hooker to do something stupid while the world is distracted with Russian foolishness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not right imho, but there’s always public schools – like the rest of us went to.
If you want your kids to be able to read, don’t send them to public schools in DC.
Millions more people ar homeschooling because urban public schools really are that bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The obama legacy smoke and mirrors, chaos, indecision, confusion, denial, folly, inadequate leadership!
Pack your bag son you are so done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s get real. Relax. Everybody knows TRUMP will be President for 12 Years. Bet on it!
Twelve years?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a contrast. The CNN apparatchik v Conway.
Contrast indeed. Kate Bolduon came across like a two-bit porn star faking an orgasm. Her Russian fantasy highlights how desperate and cheap our media has become. Wait until the Sunday morning peep shows when the men give this fantasy another go, only to be shown as the eunuchs they are.
kate needs to stop interupting,,,,,, keep your piehole shut
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was this FAKE NEWS ???????? How can Hillary and the Democrats say Russia Hacked their emails when Hillary said “ No Evidence of Email Server Hack” ???
Hillary Clinton: ‘No evidence’ of email server hack
http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2015/09/17/hillary-clinton-email-server-polls-intv-tsr.cnn , Its really hard to TRUST our Government when they SAY its Fake News that the Russians hacked and Created when we see this Report on Their Fake News !!!!!! CIA signed off on and the Pentagon paid 500 million to produce Fake Video Propaganda in Iraq , how do we know if they are not Creating this Russian Propaganda NOW ??? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKbmQebajeQ
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s just it…they aren’t even bothering to create ” evidence” this time….or more likely they didn’t think they needed to gin up a dossier cause Hillary was going to win….pathetic
Kudos to Kellyanne for handling herself with grace! The liberal jerks are clearly trying to box her into a verbal misstep that they can blow out of proportion. If she dismisses the intelligence reports, they will say, “Conway and Trump reject American intelligence.” And the follow-up to that will be an accusation of collusion with the Russians-that we knew about this all along. We have to tread lightly with these people, they are so vicious and dishonest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the first time Conway has been 100% competent. She omitted her signature self-referential/reverential stupidity.
Someone got her to understand that Silly Girl was stupid.
I trust Trump and trust Trump trusting Conway, and maybe once again Trump is right despite my reservations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“hacking into the election process” how much longer do we have to bear with these stupid media hacks that dont have a clue what they’re talking about
Kate forgot to take her bitch relief meds the day of this interview.
LikeLike
Kellyanne took out the trash
