Head’s Up – Major Site Maintenance Coming 5:30pm ET – Update: Will Take Longer…

Don’t have time for the details… but a revert to prior CTH function is going to take place at 5:30pm ET today.
There will be a short disruption including the temporary loss of all content posted after 00:23am on 10/01/20 (yesterday).
According to site engineers the lost content *should* recover within 30 minutes of maintenance. FYI and keep your fingers crossed…
Sundance
UPDATE 6:00pm: Reversion is not working as planned. “Just another update, it looks like the site was running a full backup when we went to revert—which it appears caused the site’s revert to be put on hold until that completed. However, following that, the revert is still not wanting to process. The good news is that nothing on the site has changed as of this point, so you should not be missing any content that needs to be re-imported etc. The bad news is that I’m going to need to have our platform developers take a look at what’s going on here to see why it will not revert to the prior configuration, and then we can lay out next steps for getting the site reverted.” ~WordPress
I don’t know what they do, I just read it when it’s posted!!!
No matter what happens, Trump owns the entire weekend and no room for Biden. All everyone is talking about is Trump, our favorite President!
While Trump may have Covid-19, the rest of the population are being tested for TDS2020.
So if the site goes down for a bit, there will be entertainment for all.
Someone on Parler commented, the bright side of President Trump’s positive Covid test is that Hillary Clinton has still tested negative for being President of the United States!
I second the motion…GOOD LUCK!!! Hope everything works accordingly!!!
GODSPEED SUNDANCE!
Thanks for the efforts to get it fixed, Sundance! We can’t do without this place!
WordPress has to get the ads back up and running. No ad revenue is probably a big driver.
Thanks for the warning, imagine what we would all be thinking!
Thank you Sundance, fingers and toes are crossed👍👍👍😃
Hope so, this current version sucks.
I have problems replying on the new version.
Looking forward to mobile version again!
Thank you Sundance this site is a necessary daily staple for me. Good luck!
Is there another spot just in case? I have the email. Just so worried to be without Sundance 😢
Stella’s is right next door. Check the blog roll (right hand side) for link
Stella is a kind lady who puts up with my, um, eccentricities.
Fingers and toes crossed!
No 45 and no SD in the same day???
It’s also the Feast Day of the Guardian Angels, who must be working overtime today.
God is in control!
Que the guy pulling the plug on the movie “Airplane” 😉
Thanks for the heads up… catch you all on the flip side!
I haven’t had any trouble but have noticed some mild changes… but I don’t use a WordPress editor, just come here and post with my login cookie.
Can you see who “like” a comment?
I cannot. Only the number of them.
Affirmative, same for me. I liked that feature… does that make me a nosey neighbor?
It makes you a sociable human being, Mad Mike.
And I think there’s a potential for people to become friends if they notice someone likes their comments and sees they have something in common.
Patience , No , cannot see , just the # as You said .
Should the month in the date be 10 not 9?
Thank you for your perseverance!
Hope all goes well .
What about that altered or missing content you wrote about yesterday?
Is that going to be replaced in this rollback?
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=172815
President Trump is being admitted to Walter Reed with chills fever and cough
My local station said there were no symptoms, the move is strictly precautionary.
Reading that just gave me chills.
Good luck and we’ll see you on the old site!🙏🏻
Crossing fingers! Is there a patron saint of blogs?
Praying it goes well. Posting has been difficult the last couple of days.
Lol reminds of quite few “overnight” shifts on roll outs and hardware, software upgrades – knowing that when we powered up, despite our best project planning something could, and sometimes did go as unplanned, and the scramble was on…
Power lights and connectivity lights “on”, racks and cable management good and triple checked, Admin logged in properly to the devices, configuration checked and double checked – no network connection, and two phones not working lol!
Everybody on site, scratching heads saying “wtf?”
Go slap the guy that said “we’ll be outa here by 4 am.” Jinxed us.
Standing by for further instructions/developments. Meantime praying for the First Family, friends and associates.
When in the course of human events …
*going for something catchy in case it gets fried to Albuquerque and back
PDJT is headed to Walter Ried hospital. The MSM is drooling. Sickening.
“With all this extra free time on my hands, postponing the Peaceful Protests and meetings with Nancy and Chuck, now I can Tweet more than ever before! Unexpected!”
I am praying for the President DJT and his family. You mention drooling of the media regarding POTUS going to Walter Ried. There is a saying in serbian, hard to translate but I will give it a shot. Whoever digs a ditch for others, will fall into the ditch themselves. God does not want to see that type of evil, and as an Orthodox Christian I don’t get that type of behavior, I would be terrified what would be in store for me with that kind of attitude. God Bless PDJT.
Thank you Sundance, and hopefully that’ll be the end of the sites issues for you and your crew
Like you needed this BS
God speed Sundance.
Standing by for further developments/instructions. Meanwhile praying for the First Family, friends and associates.
YEA! My bell, my bell, my bell will be back! 😎 Deepest apologies because that sounds – is – terribly selfish. Thank you SD!
Praying for President Trump and the First Lady to recover swiftly, easily, and completely. POTUS is boarding Marine I now for transport to Walter Reed Hospital shortly. 🙏🙏🙏
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1312145192237973504?s=20
Fingers & toes crossed…..
Still seeing the new look and features with no loss of content (5:53 PM EST).
Thank You Sundance and All Crew of Yours
Helping You to Put This Right 💐💞😊
What a PITA !
Sure am Grateful for ALL Your Efforts / this is Our Second Home 😍
Ok LOVE you all!!Thank You for the heads up, Sundance.
I got my musket loaded and ready to go if WP get any funny ideas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpRM91VLb9A
Yay…..along with…….GRRRRRRR
That 6:15 is Merle Haggard singing “One Day at a Time” – – – – picture doesn’t show up
Tweets no longer post as well. SD just told us they have hit a snag in reverting the site back to the old platform. Hopefully they have an “A-Team” of developers who work on weekends.
https://www.illustrationsof.com/royalty-free-computer-repair-clipart-illustration-442084.jpg
Thank you Sundance. Good luck !!
Not only thank you, Sundance, but please forgive our impatience. Most of us have no clue how difficult and complicated it is to run a blog let alone one that has the traffic you have garnered over the past year. It’s probably a testament to your success that you have encountered this issue. Again, forgive our impatience. We will remain here as always.
This is a good time to be prayerful for all of the things and
Our President Trump, the man that sustains us.
Melania is coming along with her brave hubby and I wish them good recoveries
Best wishes to the webpage fits and chaos. I hope that resolves.
Thanks Sundance and Mods!
Thanks, CTH!
This reminds me of the hard reset they do in Jurassic Park.
“Hold on to your butts…”
Epstein Island reset?! NOT!
SD, we are a patient bunch here at CTH. Tell the techies to take there time and do it right. Still standing by.
Still praying for our great leader PDJT and his family and associates.
“That’s not a bug, that’s a feature.”
– WordPress developers
Lately I have experienced SO MANY PROBLEMS with WordPress that I AM FED UP WITH IT. I just don’t complain about it because I know it’s a “WordPress Issue” and not a “Termites in the Treehouse Issue”
Worked fine for me, Sundance.
I am not having any issues at all. I am grateful for that.
on my Android phone it presents as desktop mode.
Same for me. Still no wordpress bar on my MacBook either.
Web dev anon here: you need to go with the update but install plugins to revert to previous user interface. Number of them out there with “classic” in the name