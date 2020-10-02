Head’s Up – Major Site Maintenance Coming 5:30pm ET – Update: Will Take Longer…

Posted on October 2, 2020 by

Don’t have time for the details… but a revert to prior CTH function is going to take place at 5:30pm ET today.

There will be a short disruption including the temporary loss of all content  posted after 00:23am on 10/01/20 (yesterday).

According to site engineers the lost content *should* recover within 30 minutes of maintenance.   FYI and keep your fingers crossed…

Sundance

UPDATE 6:00pm: Reversion is not working as planned.  “Just another update, it looks like the site was running a full backup when we went to revert—which it appears caused the site’s revert to be put on hold until that completed. However, following that, the revert is still not wanting to process. The good news is that nothing on the site has changed as of this point, so you should not be missing any content that needs to be re-imported etc. The bad news is that I’m going to need to have our platform developers take a look at what’s going on here to see why it will not revert to the prior configuration, and then we can lay out next steps for getting the site reverted.” ~WordPress

77 Responses to Head’s Up – Major Site Maintenance Coming 5:30pm ET – Update: Will Take Longer…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Good Luck!

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      October 2, 2020 at 5:33 pm

      Alleluia! 😇

    • bertdilbert says:
      October 2, 2020 at 5:55 pm

      No matter what happens, Trump owns the entire weekend and no room for Biden. All everyone is talking about is Trump, our favorite President!

      While Trump may have Covid-19, the rest of the population are being tested for TDS2020.

      So if the site goes down for a bit, there will be entertainment for all.

      • littlequilterkitty says:
        October 2, 2020 at 10:32 pm

        Someone on Parler commented, the bright side of President Trump’s positive Covid test is that Hillary Clinton has still tested negative for being President of the United States!

    • Eagle Driver says:
      October 2, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      I second the motion…GOOD LUCK!!! Hope everything works accordingly!!!

  2. Maquis says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    GODSPEED SUNDANCE!

  3. Greg1 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Thanks for the efforts to get it fixed, Sundance! We can’t do without this place!

  4. cheering4america says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Thanks for the warning, imagine what we would all be thinking!

  5. maggiemoowho says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Thank you Sundance, fingers and toes are crossed👍👍👍😃

  6. Ozark says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Hope so, this current version sucks.

  7. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    👍 🤞
    Looking forward to mobile version again!

  8. sherryoftexas says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Thank you Sundance this site is a necessary daily staple for me. Good luck!

  9. Mom4Trump2020 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Is there another spot just in case? I have the email. Just so worried to be without Sundance 😢

  10. 1footballguru says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Fingers and toes crossed!

  11. Publius2016 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    No 45 and no SD in the same day???

    Godspeed!

    • the phoenix says:
      October 2, 2020 at 5:52 pm

      It’s also the Feast Day of the Guardian Angels, who must be working overtime today.
      God is in control!

  12. barnabusduke says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Que the guy pulling the plug on the movie “Airplane” 😉

  13. patriarch says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    10-9-8-7-6-5-4-……BOOM!!

  14. Mad Mike says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Thanks for the heads up… catch you all on the flip side!

    I haven’t had any trouble but have noticed some mild changes… but I don’t use a WordPress editor, just come here and post with my login cookie.

    • Patience says:
      October 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

      Can you see who “like” a comment?
      I cannot. Only the number of them.

      • Mad Mike says:
        October 2, 2020 at 5:51 pm

        Affirmative, same for me. I liked that feature… does that make me a nosey neighbor?

        • the phoenix says:
          October 2, 2020 at 5:54 pm

          It makes you a sociable human being, Mad Mike.

          And I think there’s a potential for people to become friends if they notice someone likes their comments and sees they have something in common.

      • RyderLee says:
        October 2, 2020 at 5:52 pm

        Patience , No , cannot see , just the # as You said .

  15. Kitty-Kat says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Should the month in the date be 10 not 9?

  16. lolli says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Thank you for your perseverance!

  17. RAC says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Hope all goes well .

  18. Henry says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    What about that altered or missing content you wrote about yesterday?
    Is that going to be replaced in this rollback?

  19. teaforall says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=172815
    President Trump is being admitted to Walter Reed with chills fever and cough

  20. Kristin says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Good luck and we’ll see you on the old site!🙏🏻

  21. Menagerie says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Crossing fingers! Is there a patron saint of blogs?

  22. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Praying it goes well. Posting has been difficult the last couple of days.

  23. bleep21k says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Lol reminds of quite few “overnight” shifts on roll outs and hardware, software upgrades – knowing that when we powered up, despite our best project planning something could, and sometimes did go as unplanned, and the scramble was on…

    Power lights and connectivity lights “on”, racks and cable management good and triple checked, Admin logged in properly to the devices, configuration checked and double checked – no network connection, and two phones not working lol!

    Everybody on site, scratching heads saying “wtf?”

    Go slap the guy that said “we’ll be outa here by 4 am.” Jinxed us.

  24. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Standing by for further instructions/developments. Meantime praying for the First Family, friends and associates.

  25. Drogers says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    When in the course of human events …

    *going for something catchy in case it gets fried to Albuquerque and back

  26. Jus wundrin says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    PDJT is headed to Walter Ried hospital. The MSM is drooling. Sickening.

    • mr.piddles says:
      October 2, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      “With all this extra free time on my hands, postponing the Peaceful Protests and meetings with Nancy and Chuck, now I can Tweet more than ever before! Unexpected!”

    • donna kovacevic says:
      October 2, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      I am praying for the President DJT and his family. You mention drooling of the media regarding POTUS going to Walter Ried. There is a saying in serbian, hard to translate but I will give it a shot. Whoever digs a ditch for others, will fall into the ditch themselves. God does not want to see that type of evil, and as an Orthodox Christian I don’t get that type of behavior, I would be terrified what would be in store for me with that kind of attitude. God Bless PDJT.

  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Thank you Sundance, and hopefully that’ll be the end of the sites issues for you and your crew

    Like you needed this BS

  28. Elizabeth Wilhelm says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    God speed Sundance.

  29. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Standing by for further developments/instructions. Meanwhile praying for the First Family, friends and associates.

  30. warrprin1 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    YEA! My bell, my bell, my bell will be back! 😎 Deepest apologies because that sounds – is – terribly selfish. Thank you SD!

    Praying for President Trump and the First Lady to recover swiftly, easily, and completely. POTUS is boarding Marine I now for transport to Walter Reed Hospital shortly. 🙏🙏🙏

  32. Patriot1783 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Fingers & toes crossed…..

  33. Mad Mike says:
    October 2, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Still seeing the new look and features with no loss of content (5:53 PM EST).

  34. RyderLee says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Thank You Sundance and All Crew of Yours
    Helping You to Put This Right 💐💞😊

    What a PITA !

    Sure am Grateful for ALL Your Efforts / this is Our Second Home 😍

  35. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Ok LOVE you all!!Thank You for the heads up, Sundance.

    I got my musket loaded and ready to go if WP get any funny ideas.

  36. Sharon says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpRM91VLb9A

    Yay…..along with…….GRRRRRRR

  37. truenorthseeker says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Thank you Sundance. Good luck !!

    • cplogics says:
      October 2, 2020 at 10:51 pm

      Not only thank you, Sundance, but please forgive our impatience. Most of us have no clue how difficult and complicated it is to run a blog let alone one that has the traffic you have garnered over the past year. It’s probably a testament to your success that you have encountered this issue. Again, forgive our impatience. We will remain here as always.

  38. Rosemary B says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    This is a good time to be prayerful for all of the things and
    Our President Trump, the man that sustains us.
    Melania is coming along with her brave hubby and I wish them good recoveries
    Best wishes to the webpage fits and chaos. I hope that resolves.

  39. MaineCoon says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Thanks Sundance and Mods!

  40. safvetblog says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Thanks, CTH!

  42. Zephyrbreeze says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    This reminds me of the hard reset they do in Jurassic Park.
    “Hold on to your butts…”

  43. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    SD, we are a patient bunch here at CTH. Tell the techies to take there time and do it right. Still standing by.
    Godspeed!

    Still praying for our great leader PDJT and his family and associates.

  44. James Street says:
    October 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    “That’s not a bug, that’s a feature.”
    – WordPress developers

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      October 2, 2020 at 8:30 pm

      Lately I have experienced SO MANY PROBLEMS with WordPress that I AM FED UP WITH IT. I just don’t complain about it because I know it’s a “WordPress Issue” and not a “Termites in the Treehouse Issue”

  45. Merkin Muffley says:
    October 2, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Worked fine for me, Sundance.

  46. grahampink says:
    October 2, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    on my Android phone it presents as desktop mode.

  47. Local Treeper says:
    October 2, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Web dev anon here: you need to go with the update but install plugins to revert to previous user interface. Number of them out there with “classic” in the name

