Friday October 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
https://twitter.com/TheFigen/status/1311697280542609409
The Triumphal Entry — Past Or Future?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Did our Lord actually ride in triumph into Jerusalem to become King of the Church? Or is His true triumph still to come?
True, the townspeople cried: “Hosanna! Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord” (John 12:12,13). But Jesus responded by entering the city, riding “an ass’s colt” (Verses 14,15). Surely this was not a very regal sight! Once before, when He knew that they “would come and take Him by force to make Him a King, He departed…into a mountain Himself alone” (John 6:15).
He knew that it was not yet time for Him to reign. First must come the cross, then the throne. Zechariah had prophesied of this entry into Jerusalem, saying: “Behold thy King!” Look at Him! and then he describes His entrance: “Lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt, the foal of an ass” (Zech.9:9).
At this entry, “When He was come near, He beheld the city, and wept over it” (Luke 19:41). At this entry He entered into the temple, looked about and went out again (Mark 11:11). It was His Father’s house, but He could not worship there. It had become a den of thieves. No, this was no triumphal entry. Look at Him, meek, lowly, riding on an ass’s colt, and then see Him coming again as Revelation 19:11-16 describes it. How different the symbolism!
Once meek, lowly, and “having salvation.” Now, “in righteousness doth He judge and make war.” Once, riding “an ass’s colt.” Now, “Behold! a white horse!” And those eyes, once filled with tears are now “as a flame of fire.”
Our Lord’s true triumphal entry is still future. According to prophecy He will come again, put down all rebellion against Himself, and reign in glory and power. Thank God He has not yet done so! In love He still points to Calvary, where He died for our sins and offers us the riches of His grace.
“Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” (Rom.4:25).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-triumphal-entry-past-or-future/
John 12:12 On the next day much people that were come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem,
13 Took branches of palm trees, and went forth to meet him, and cried, Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord.
14 And Jesus, when he had found a young ass, sat thereon; as it is written,
15 Fear not, daughter of Sion: behold, thy King cometh, sitting on an ass’s colt.
John 6:15 When Jesus therefore perceived that they would come and take him by force, to make him a king, he departed again into a mountain himself alone.
Zechariah 9:9 Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion; shout, O daughter of Jerusalem: behold, thy King cometh unto thee: he is just, and having salvation; lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt the foal of an ass.
Luke 19:41 And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it,
Mark 11:11 And Jesus entered into Jerusalem, and into the temple: and when he had looked round about upon all things, and now the eventide was come, he went out unto Bethany with the twelve.
Revelation 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war.
12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself.
13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.
14 And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean.
15 And out of his mouth goeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God.
16 And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.
Romans 4:25 Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.
What We Should Learn from Palm Sunday
By Justin Johnson
Each year on this day religious men filled with zeal, yet not according to knowledge, carry statues of Jesus on a donkey through towns in parades with palm leaves reenacting the events of Matthew 21.
What is often called the triumphal entry of Jesus was hardly a pattern for us to repeat.
Here are a few things that are often overlooked that we can learn from Jesus’ final entry into Jerusalem.
1. Religious rulers are moved by large crowds.
Though they were plotting for his death, and seeking to arrest him, the chief priests did not arrest Jesus due to the multitudes crying “Hosanna to the Son of David.” A few days later the crowd would be crying “crucify him”. The priests complied.
One reason the priests stumbled over the stumbling stone was that they were following the crowds and not their Messiah.
2. The majority often gets it wrong.
Remember when Jesus asked Peter, “who do they say I am?” (Matt 16:13) The “they” were the same people crying “Hosanna” in Matthew 21. Peter’s answer was that they believe him to be “one of the prophets” (Matt 16:14). They were wrong. Peter knew better. Jesus was the Christ, the Son of the living God (Matt 16:15). The multitudes in Jerusalem when asked the crucial question of Jesus ministry, responded in error:
“Who is this? And the multitude said, This is Jesus the prophet of Nazareth of Galilee.” – Matthew 21:10-11
He was more than a prophet; He was the Christ.
3. Jesus was the Messiah that nobody knew.
The multitudes did not know what they were saying, but this did not stop prophecy from being fulfilled. The way Jesus enters into Jerusalem fulfils Zech 9:9, Palm 8:4, and Psalm 118:24-26 confirming he is the Christ from the scriptures. The disciples only put the pieces together after Jesus’ ascension (John 12:16). Other than Jesus, the only people that seemed to appreciate the import on that day were the scribes and Pharisees who were shocked at what the uneducated masses were saying.
“Hearest thou what these say?” – Matthew 21:16
“Master, rebuke thy disciples.” – Luke 19:39
4. The kingdom did not come.
Some may think that since Jesus had a King’s reception that day, that it was an indication of his kingdom having come, but they would be wrong.
Though the throng sang praises when Jesus entered that day, any triumph was short lived. Jesus was a King without a kingdom.
After the palm leaves and Hosanna’s, Jesus wept over the city because it did not know him as Christ (Luke 19:41-44). A few days later, their refusal of him would be manifest in his crucifixion, and subsequently in their rejection of his disciples (Acts 7:57).
5. No one knew the gospel of grace.
While a few of his disciples knew and believed he was Christ, they did not know why he kept telling them he had to die and rise again. Jesus had told them he was going into Jerusalem to die, but they were ignorant about what it meant (Luke 18:34).
No one throughout the entire so-called “Holy Week” two thousand years ago knew the preaching of the cross as the power of God unto salvation. No one knew God’s mystery purpose to place Christ as the Head of a new creature (not Israel), which would consist of neither Jew nor Gentile.
In the same fashion today, Christian religions repeat the ignorance of two thousand years ago. Their leaders follow the tradition and the crowds. The majority misses the preaching of Jesus Christ according to the revelation of the mystery. They will praise Christ as King, but fail the same way as Jerusalem did as they teach Christ’s kingdom has come when it has not. They will be disappointed. They crucify anyone who tries to tell the truth that we are not now living in the kingdom for which the multitudes waved palm branches.
What we should learn was kept secret on that day (Rom 16:25; 1 Cor 4:1-2).
We Should Know Better
There will be a day where Christ will return victoriously and with his kingdom over the earth. Palm Sunday ought not be repeated until Christ returns to Israel fulfilling their feast of tabernacles.
Until that day come, we should learn not to repeat the errors of the past by discerning the times today.
Religious “holy week” ends with the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ, but the ministry of the church begins with the revelation of the gospel of the grace of God not revealed until after that week.
This week religions will repeat the events of Jesus’ earthly ministry and mourn his death as the biggest mistake humanity ever made, in the same ignorance as the disciples as to why he had to suffer and die.
Meanwhile, the stewards of the mysteries of Christ should continue preaching the glory of the cross of Christ as the best news the world has ever received.
https://graceambassadors.com/tradition/what-we-should-learn-from-palm-sunday
Across the evening sky, all the birds are leaving
But how can they know it’s time for them to go?
Before the winter fire, I will still be dreaming
I have no thought of time
Thank You, God, for Your hand over Nick Sandman and Lin Wood
dailywire.com/news/4-news-orgs-file-motion-to-toss-lawsuits-from-nick-sandmann-they-were-all-denied-lawyer-says
I’m a day late and a dollar short on this but, happy Cursday anyway!
Well, So far – so good.
Those last two comments went through without a hiccup.
When pasting in after being copied from a word processor document, the font or something looked a little different, but once I hit “Post Comment”, everything loaded fine and the comment appeared right away.
I am on desktop now with Firefox browser. About 15 minutes ago, I posted on the “Hope Hicks” thread on my phone and still had issues, using Brave browser.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jK9xF9Zf3A&w=727&h=409%5D
The video is music titled “Thoughts about Roxane” for anyone who might be hesitant to check out the link.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Prayer of Saint Ioannikios the Great (+ 846)
My hope is the Father, my refuge the Son, my protection the Holy Spirit. O Holy Trinity, glory to Thee.