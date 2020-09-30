In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Well said. He IS the only one standing up to the global cabal.
Ok, need your help. Someone posted that about 35 min into the debate, Biden did some sort of injection into his system. Someone saw him put his hand under his jacket and push down on something. Let me know if anyone notices that. Thanks.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/30/september-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1350/comment-page-1/#comment-8840577
I thought it could be a lavalier mic but maybe not.
Ok, it’s a mic, not an injection.
The mic would be on the tie or lapel. Under the jacket will just generate noise with every movement and the voice would be muffled anyway.
Yeah, that’s right. How about wiring to his earpiece?
Something’s up.
Clinton had the questions ahead of time and Biden wears a wire. They’re so dishonest… it’s mind boggling. All they do is cheat, lie, and engage in demagoguery.
Maybe —>
What’s this on his left cuff?
He thinks he’s a funny man
Yeah he’s funny alright.
I don’t think this debate changed anyone’s mind. Of those who don’t like Trump a lot of them just don’t like his personality. I tell them about the great economy until covid and they just mumble something.
Pretty much how it goes, huh. On both sides actually.
c-span video cued to the time of interest, ~1:02:15
**https://youtu.be/wW1lY5jFNcQ?t=3731
That was his moment when he lost the debate.
Only for those that love this Country tho. 🇺🇸
Commies are around every corner.
Wallace The Wanker:
https://share.par.pw/post/84ff13cacfb441a2ab8eeb381facdf18
Chris Wallace proved beyond any doubt that he’s a despicable conniving Dem partisan when he resurrected the Democrat’s favorite Charlottesville lie.
Lyin’ Biden fits this description well.
Amen to that!
So true👇PRC spinning
Interesting take –
Oh people will vote alright. Just hope they choose to vote in person.
Trump Established it the debate that:
1. Biden is for shutting down the economy.
2. Is not for law and order and has no police anywhere endorsing him.
3. Lied about not being for the Green New deal.
4. Is for packing the Supreme Court.
5. Never asked Democrat Governors to stop the violent riots.
6. Believes that Antifa is just an idea.
7. Was involved in the attempted coup and Flynn’s entrapment.
8. Lied about Hunter’s money at Ukraine, China and Russia.
9. Called Black men “Super-predators and drove the 1994 crime bill that got many blacks incarcerated.
10. Lied about graduating top in his class.
11. Was against blocking Chinese from entering the US at the first months of the pandemic..
While it was a low debate it does clarify some points.
Shalom from an Israel Friend.
Love Trump!
Thank You , David !
Always Good to see You here 😊
Thank you
PTrump is very bright and very high IQ. Sometime people like PTrump has hard time to wrap best in 2 mins. Professional politicians are good in 2 mins talking points. I hope PTrump can put most ideas and meat in a short time which needs practice and line memorizing. PTrump was not professionally prepared or maybe they are taking Biden lightly. Biden did better than lowest expected iq.
Wow. That’s a photo that you can never un-see after seeing it. And worse, it’s right before bed time. Ugh.
President Trump got under Wallace’s skin with that first comment about having to debate the moderator. Wallace knew POTUS has scored a good one on him, and his ego just couldn’t take it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
October first, the celebration of the founding of 70 yrs of communist rule, coincides with the mid Autumn festival. quite the contrast, as the moon festival celebrates the the family and lanterns are carried as beacons to light the way to prosperity and good luck. It is celebrated all over Asia.
This double holiday, which will last until 8 October will most likely dampen down the wolf warrior pronouncements.
For HK and Taiwan and the rest of Asia, they will celebrate this holiday, and ignore the PRC braying about the CCP.
Just a note.
I knew this was going to be an ‘ugly’ debate because Biden is pugilistic as seen in that awful Ryan debate. So PT, who is also pugilistic had to put Biden down early and often.
To me, one of the worst body blows I’ve ever seen was the I’ve done more in 47 months than you have in 47 years. Joe had nothing to say about that. I can see that some people might feel a little sorry for Joe…and he might get a few sympathy votes…certainly he must have done something…right?
So I understand the outpouring of hate from the left/journos and misfits…their guy got hit hard. Not to worry, Jill probably made him some coco and cookies.
No Consuela made the coco and cookies. Jill was on a bong with Joe
LikeLike
Chris Wallace’s Impartiality Questioned Due To His Giant Foam Finger Reading ‘Biden 2020’
https://babylonbee.com/news/chris-wallace-moderates-debate-while-wearing-giant-foam-finger-reading-biden-2020
I agree that this clip was the best of the night for P Trump.
Imagine trying to compress all the issues associated with the attempted Coup of PDJT in 2 minutes or less. The format needs to change in the 2nd debate.
Just say’n… 😉
ROFLMAO!!!
OK, y’all have got to have seen James Woods pictures of the wires on hiden’s right lapel. But, the killer’Pede caught an, er, well, uh..
https://thedonald.win/p/HY7UeqRP/holy-shit-biden-had-a-wire-and-a/c/
Covfefe Berserker… what a great handle!
Best of the best…
