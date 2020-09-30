September 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1350

178 Responses to September 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1350

  1. FPCHmom says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:15 am

  2. T2020 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:15 am

    Ok, need your help. Someone posted that about 35 min into the debate, Biden did some sort of injection into his system. Someone saw him put his hand under his jacket and push down on something. Let me know if anyone notices that. Thanks.

  3. nwtex says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:17 am

  4. TreeClimber says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:21 am

    In honor of the most pro-life President in history and the recent passing of a woman who doomed millions of babies, I’m petitioning the Treepers to help me support my local pregnancy center in our Walk for Life.

    http://www.fundeasy.com/m/5025276/

    Much appreciated!

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:21 am

  7. Phil Free says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:25 am

    😂

  9. Ocelot says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:30 am

    Chris Wallace proved beyond any doubt that he’s a despicable conniving Dem partisan when he resurrected the Democrat’s favorite Charlottesville lie.

  10. Magabear says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:31 am

    Lyin’ Biden fits this description well.

  11. A2 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:31 am

    So true👇PRC spinning

  12. A2 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:35 am

    Eu ok la👇

  13. FPCHmom says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:40 am

    Interesting take –

  14. FPCHmom says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:41 am

  15. David says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:42 am

    Trump Established it the debate that:
    1. Biden is for shutting down the economy.
    2. Is not for law and order and has no police anywhere endorsing him.
    3. Lied about not being for the Green New deal.
    4. Is for packing the Supreme Court.
    5. Never asked Democrat Governors to stop the violent riots.
    6. Believes that Antifa is just an idea.
    7. Was involved in the attempted coup and Flynn’s entrapment.
    8. Lied about Hunter’s money at Ukraine, China and Russia.
    9. Called Black men “Super-predators and drove the 1994 crime bill that got many blacks incarcerated.
    10. Lied about graduating top in his class.
    11. Was against blocking Chinese from entering the US at the first months of the pandemic..

    While it was a low debate it does clarify some points.

    Shalom from an Israel Friend.
    Love Trump!

  16. SR says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:43 am

    PTrump is very bright and very high IQ. Sometime people like PTrump has hard time to wrap best in 2 mins. Professional politicians are good in 2 mins talking points. I hope PTrump can put most ideas and meat in a short time which needs practice and line memorizing. PTrump was not professionally prepared or maybe they are taking Biden lightly. Biden did better than lowest expected iq.

  18. FPCHmom says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:47 am

  19. Robert Smith says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:49 am

  20. FPCHmom says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:49 am

  21. StevieDee says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:56 am

    President Trump got under Wallace’s skin with that first comment about having to debate the moderator. Wallace knew POTUS has scored a good one on him, and his ego just couldn’t take it.

  22. A2 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:00 am

    October first, the celebration of the founding of 70 yrs of communist rule, coincides with the mid Autumn festival. quite the contrast, as the moon festival celebrates the the family and lanterns are carried as beacons to light the way to prosperity and good luck. It is celebrated all over Asia.

    This double holiday, which will last until 8 October will most likely dampen down the wolf warrior pronouncements.

    For HK and Taiwan and the rest of Asia, they will celebrate this holiday, and ignore the PRC braying about the CCP.

    Just a note.

  23. stats_guy says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:02 am

    I knew this was going to be an ‘ugly’ debate because Biden is pugilistic as seen in that awful Ryan debate. So PT, who is also pugilistic had to put Biden down early and often.

    To me, one of the worst body blows I’ve ever seen was the I’ve done more in 47 months than you have in 47 years. Joe had nothing to say about that. I can see that some people might feel a little sorry for Joe…and he might get a few sympathy votes…certainly he must have done something…right?

    So I understand the outpouring of hate from the left/journos and misfits…their guy got hit hard. Not to worry, Jill probably made him some coco and cookies.

  24. FPCHmom says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:04 am

  25. FPCHmom says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:09 am

  26. Ocelot says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:13 am

    I agree that this clip was the best of the night for P Trump.

    Imagine trying to compress all the issues associated with the attempted Coup of PDJT in 2 minutes or less. The format needs to change in the 2nd debate.

  27. ImpeachEmAll says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:21 am

    Just say’n… 😉

  28. CovfefeBerserker says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:32 am

    ROFLMAO!!!
    OK, y’all have got to have seen James Woods pictures of the wires on hiden’s right lapel. But, the killer’Pede caught an, er, well, uh..

    https://thedonald.win/p/HY7UeqRP/holy-shit-biden-had-a-wire-and-a/c/

  29. CovfefeBerserker says:
    September 30, 2020 at 2:41 am

    Best of the best…

