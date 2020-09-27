Sunday September 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a wonderful and blessed Sunday, everyone! And always, always know that our Lord has our back. He’s there, waiting for you. All you have to do is reach out to Him. And, trust me on this—it ain’t hard at all . . . 🙂
That brings back fond memories Garrison. And thanks for the word of reminder that the Lord has our back. Here is something that I learned the hard way but is simple as dirt.
The Lord sent his Son to suffer and die for us, so we must be worth a lot to Him.
If we have value, we have a right to be alive, a free person and not a slave. A right to defend ourselves and those who depend on us and to live our life to the fullest. It is part of our nature, the way we were created. It is so much a part of our nature, you might even say it inalienable. In fact it is. Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.
This is why faith in a loving Father Creator is essential to our Nation’s founding and success. It is what gives meaning to our Declaration of Independence, our founding document and the rock our nation is built on. It can be dimmed but never extinguished, and it will always blaze up again. Because it’s our nature, the way we were created.
Best Wishes for a Joyous sabbath, and join everyone in wishing Menagerie a speedy get well fast
Way too cute!
Changing Our “Want-To”
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
“What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein?” (Rom. 6:1,2).
Some people think, “You can’t tell someone they are under grace, because they’ll live however they want to!” But Paul shows here that grace is to change our “want-to”! Grace makes us “want to” live a life pleasing to the One Who saved us by His grace. God’s grace changes hearts and lives. It transforms how we think, act, and speak. It changes our motivation and desires, from living for only self and temporal pleasures to living for the glory of Christ and for the eternal. The grace of God through the Cross should forever change us.
Pastor Bill White wrote this: “Recently I witnessed an unusual accountability partnership at my church. In an effort to break his habit of using profanity, Paul started meeting with another guy from church, and they set up an aggressive plan for holiness. Each Sunday, Paul would report to William how many times he cussed during the week, and he’d put $5 in the offering plate for each incident. The first week cost Paul $100. Although following weeks improved somewhat, he wasn’t having the success he wanted and was losing a lot of hard-earned cash.
“After the fourth week, William told Paul he had totally changed the deal for the coming week, but he wouldn’t tell Paul how. Paul wanted to know, but all William would say was, ‘Trust me. It will cost you both less and more.’ The following Sunday before worship, Paul was looking a bit down, obviously having failed again. William put a hand on his shoulder and said, ‘Paul, this will cost you both less and more. It’s called grace.’ With that he took out a check made out to the church, dated and signed by William. Only the amount was blank. ‘Your sin still costs, but for you it’s free. Just fill in the numbers. And next week there will be more grace.’ That first week of grace cost William $55, but the second only cost him $20. The third week cost him nothing. It cost Paul too much to fill in those checks, so he quit swearing.” 1
God’s Word shows us that grace does not give us license to sin, but instead, as we think of our Savior and His sacrificial payment for our sins at the Cross, that grace should discipline, motivate, and soften our hearts to obey Him and turn from sin. Grace gives liberty to practice grace and power to live a life free from the bondage of sin. It’s the grace of God and the love of Christ that are to motivate us to walk in newness of life (Rom. 6:4) and live a life pleasing to Him.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/changing-our-want-to/
Romans 6:1 What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? 2 God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein?
Romans 6:4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
Walking in the Spirit Before Paul
The average church deacon goes into a conniption fit if he hears that Paul taught a different message than the twelve apostles.
It is strange that the same deacon will talk about the necessity of the believer walking in the Spirit.
Why is that strange? Because only Paul describes what it means to walk in the Spirit.
Before the Spirit
The Holy Spirit was not sent from heaven until after Christ died, resurrected, and ascended to heaven. By this fact alone it would have been impossible for any apostle prior to Pentecost to walk in the Spirit without having the Spirit.
Nor did Jesus’ earthly ministry include instructions about how to walk in the Spirit. Instead, Jesus spoke of law keeping, future promises, and prophecies.
How could the twelve apostles in Matthew-John teach the same message as Paul, if the twelve did not yet have the Spirit?
The Spirit of the New Covenant
Jesus did confirm the promise of the coming Spirit (Rom 15:8; Luke 24:49), but the coming of the Spirit in power is different than learning how to walk in the Spirit under grace.
According to prophecy it was necessary that Israel receive the Spirit of God in order to operate within their new covenant (John 3:7; Eze 36:26).
The Hebrew epistles were written by the apostles to Israel filled with the Spirit. But these epistles are also silent about how to walk in the Spirit.
Sure, they talk about having the Spirit, the power of the Spirit, and rejecting the Spirit, but how to walk in the Spirit is a subject not addressed.
Instead, James says, “Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect?” (James 2:22)
John says the love of God is perfected in those that keep the commandments (1 John 2:4-5).
If you are not walking in the Spirit after Paul’s instruction, then you are inevitably walking after the flesh, in a covenant, or under the law. (If indeed you are saved.)
This is why Paul says to the Galatians who were being influenced by Jewish law keepers, “Are ye so foolish? having begun in the Spirit, are ye now made perfect by the flesh?” (Galatians 3:3)
Walking in the Spirit
Instructions about how to walk in the Spirit are found in Paul’s epistles alone, namely Romans and Galatians.
Only Paul writes about walking in the Spirit, because he is the special apostle of the dispensation of God’s grace.
Under God’s grace, for the first time, men who are not under the law, not under a covenant, and not Israel in the flesh can receive the Spirit of God (Eph 2:18; 1 Cor 12:13).
Since it is grace, it has been revealed both how to receive the Spirit without a covenant, and how to walk without the law.
“If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.” – Galatians 5:25
Though church deacons resist the mid-Acts dispensational idea that Paul had a different message than the twelve, every time they preach about walking in the Spirit they testify to the rightness of it.
Without the revelation of the mystery of Christ, none of us would know how to walk in the Spirit.
Walking in the Spirit was not something people were told how to do before Paul.
http://graceambassadors.com/life/walking-in-the-spirit-before-paul
Romans 15:8 Now I say that Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made unto the fathers:
Luke 24:49 And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.
John 3:7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again.
Ezekiel 36:26 A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.
James 2:22 Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect?
1 John 2:4 He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.
5 But whoso keepeth his word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that we are in him.
Galatians 3:3 Are ye so foolish? having begun in the Spirit, are ye now made perfect by the flesh?
Ephesians 2:18 For through him we both have access by one Spirit unto the Father.
1 Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
Galatians 5:25 If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.
