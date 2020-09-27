September 27th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1347

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Amazing how Schwartz’s page is just chalked full of progressive (lazy communist) propaganda and that includes the Rino anti American network.
I am trying to understand how Barrett could somehow be worse than Obama replacing RBG.
The question isn’t ACB vs RBG, but does ACB = Roberts 2.0. There doth lie the question.
It is ironic that those described as Big Club, GOPe, Uniparty folks are now okay because they support the ACB pick. Politics makes strange bedfellows I suppose.
I TRUST TRUMP.
It is not as if this is a sudden decision. She was high on his list on previous appointments and he said he was saving her for Ginsburg. Promise kept. She has an amazing resume and intellect. It is done. Done. Support the darn pick. CALL THE VOTE.
I agree,…Roberts was a BIG burn,…but he was nominated by BUSH, not PDJT,…so knowing what we know now, about the Bushes, we should have EXPECTED Roberts to be what he is.
Bush = NWO.
“Brother nother mother”; NEVER forget.
You and Mitch on the same team. Never thought I’d see the day. 😛😄
Excuse me? I don’t THINK so! Not in any life, not in any universe!
🐢 🐢 🐢
😁
Roberts has many skeletons in the closet, including himself,
ACB is very transparent.
Different nominee, yes. But also different nominator!
She has emphasized that she intends to follow the letter of the law rather than legislate from the bench, I take some solace in that.
I do however respect Barnes’ concerns.
What’s worse that POTUS Trump appointed Christopher Wray or that POTUS Trump has still NOT told Christopher Wray – ‘You’re fired”. You know on or around (?) Friday night Sidney Powell was on the Mark Levin show and they seemed to get into an argument about whether Christopher Wray should be fired immediately or after the Election … The bottom line is that DOJ is under the chain of command of POTUS; POTUS Trump should learn from POTUS Lincoln and keep firing bad subordinates until he finds good subordinates – subordinates who will get the job done. Obama fired numerous senior officers to transform the Pentagon. NOMINATE SARAH PALIN TO BE ON SCOTUS AND GENERAL FLYNN TO BE DIRECTOR OF THE FBI. Stop looking for ivy league schools etc. and find people you could trust to get the job done.
or nominate Bernard Kerik to be FBI director and General Flynn to be Secretary of Defense and if they don’t work out after 6 months replace them
Tucker Carlson and his media site have also been cited for years as funded by the Kochs. What say you?
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
Count-Down Time! — 36 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🦅”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise;
give thanks to him and praise his name..” 🌟 –-Psalm 100:4
————————————————————————————————————-
This Presidential Message came up unexpectedly on Saturday and well worth posting for today.
Thank You so much, President Trump, for this beautiful Presidential Message pointing out who we are as Americans.
———————–Begin Message—-
The White House
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 26, 2020
Presidential Message on the National Day of Prayer and Return, 2020
On this inaugural National Day of Prayer and Return, the First Lady and I join millions of Christians here in the United States and around the world in prayer, as we turn our hearts to our Lord and Savior.
Our great Nation was founded by men and women of deep and abiding faith—a faith that has stood the test of time. Four hundred years ago, early American settlers trusted their lives to His providence and braved a voyage to a New World. From the pilgrims who sought His protection aboard the Mayflower to the countless believers who today bow their heads to ask for His guidance during these unprecedented times, our country continues to turn to the Lord. Following in our ancestors’ footsteps we continue the “firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence” that provides us enduring strength and reassurance in our times of need.
The trials and tribulations the American people have faced over the past several months have been great. Yet, as we have seen time and again, the resolve of our citizenry—fortified by our faith in God—has guided us through these hardships and helped to unite us as one Nation under God. As we continue to combat the challenges ahead of us, we must remember the sage words of President George Washington during his first Presidential Address: “propitious smiles of heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right, which Heaven itself has ordained.” As a country and a people, let us renew our commitment to these abiding and timeless principles.
Today, I am pleased to join my voice to yours in thanking God for blessing this nation with great power and responsibility. With reverence, humility, and thanksgiving, we beg for His continued guidance and protection.
——————————–End of Message
— *🇺🇸* — “ One Nation Under God ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “To combat the toxic Left Wing propaganda in our schools, we are releasing a new Pro-America lesson plan for students called the 1776 Commission.”
……and……
”I’ve just come from the Rose Garden of the White House, where I proudly nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court!”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————
****Judge Barrett: “I love the United States, and I love the United States Constitution.”
———————————-
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, September 27, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~Brave~~Courageous~~Dependable~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Prayers for Supreme Court nominee Judge Barrett as she enters into the hearing/confirmation process.
“The one who gets wisdom loves life;
the one who cherishes understanding will soon prosper.” ~~~Prov 19:8
👊🏻 🇺🇸🙏🏻
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/25/september-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1345/comment-page-1/#comment-8817884)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 9/24/20 – (See link above.)
— New photo of Holcomber Mixer on a Fisher wall project in Yuma, Arizona. Fisher appears to be using a new method for placing individual bollards on steep slopes, much like other wall contractors, but with a steel post/bracing system for panel support.
— Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweet w/ photo in Miami Sector.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 9/26/20
— Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor (DOI) tweet w/ vehicle footage of border wall in Arizona.
— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweet w/ 3 photos of wall in Starr County, Texas (RGV Sector)
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/21/20)… Border Wall System Update: 331 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day, assuming they have enough work to justify the increase in capacity.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/20)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
A BIG, BEAUTIFUL WALL, JUST like he promised, and yes Mexico IS paying for it.
Promises MADE, Promises KEPT.
Just one of many.
Tweet with photos.
(Click on photos and switch to full screen for best viewing.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Photos from above tweet…
1:
2:
3:
Seriously, is he even a real human? There is just something odd about him, Bezos, and Gates…like they are not capable of normal human emotions!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Psychopaths?
An internet search for “Psycopaths &CEOs” yields some interesting reading.
Its called Sociopath. Actually, the new term is “Asocial Personality Disorder”, combines the old psychopath and sociopath as one diagnoses, on a “spectrum”.
Funnily enough, since the black arts of psychology is supposed to be based on ‘science’ the short definition is “without conscionce” which is like saying “souless”.
Ironic but accurate.
But masks work……..or maybe not.
Um, that masks work in places where people don’t wear them?
Lawfare shenanigans in NC being challenged. Lawfare has same plans for other battleground states.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOW – this is BAD!!! We’re not going to know who won on election night. These people are relentless. Maybe this is why Joe can stay in his basement – they’ll manufacture a win for him and then someone else will take over.
LikeLike
He foretold unmasking, something else, & the past few days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This tweet is applicable to many things these days, but especially how the WhuFlu was handled by our health “experts”.
This blows my mind. This man is insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, its the people behind him who are so full of hubris, they actually think they could get a literal monkey elected POTUS, like the last two or three, before PDJT.
When both faces of the Uniparty WERE running empty suits, they could and did.
They refuse to recognise the truth (denial);
“The parties OVER, ….its time to call it a day!”
And, they ARE crazy.
Biden just stupid AND demented.
Tim Canova ran against Debbie Wasserman Schultz in FL., as a Progressive, a few years back.
But listen to his reasons for supporting Trump now. Because they are very well-reasoned, relevant points for why ALL Americans- even Democrats – should support Trump this Nov.
YT is suppressing views on this, so please click and listen for 4 min.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched this whole video, and it’s very interesting. He’s articulate, rational, and doesn’t sound anything like your mainstream progressive. People on the left have such severe Trump Derangement Syndrome, they can’t even see how much they probably have in common on many issues. I know the Wuhan virus is the main pharmaceutical concern right now, but at some point, we really need a vaccine/treatment for TDS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IKR?
I remember when Dem/Prog voters were against bad trade deals like TPP, NAFTA, etc.
Also remember when they were pro-peace and anti-war. etc etc.
Man, have they flipped on a dime or what.
Welp, YT just took it from 344 views to 338.
I’m seriously getting curious about how many views this has actually had. They are really FIGHTING to hold it back. Been going on all day.
Every time it goes up 5 views, it gets knocked back. It’s like they’re on a “one step forward, 2 steps back” program.
I’ve never seen this in real time before.
Now back up to 345. They’ll have to knock it back soon.
Took a walk in my southern Utah neighborhood this morning. Saw a couple of Biden yard signs I hadn’t seen before. One used the letters STD calling PDJT an infectious disease needing to be wiped out. Another said, “You can’t fix stupid but you can vote it out.”. There were far more Biden signs than I would like to see, and one huge banner hung from a deck railing. A few Trump 2020 flags. One Trump/Pence yard sign. Several American flags. One Gay Pride flag. Lots of “In God We Trust” license plates. But, by and large, most people were not aggressively advertising which way they lean. For those who were, the Biden signs were obnoxiously prevalent. I pray the silent majority reigns. VOTE!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in northern Utah in a close burb of slc and it is very similar. Most of the libs here virtue signal like no one’s business and project a lot bigger than they actually are. They know conservatives will honor their annoying beliefs and use that weakness to wipe it in our face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You put out a Biden sign and no republicans will screw with it. Put out a Trump sign and a democrat will screw with it. It has to do with; values, morals, character, integrity, respect and just plain manners.
My guess there are a lot more Trump people in Southern Utah than meets the eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A friend is moving to Lehi. He bought a new home, shared wall, small lot?, on a hill overlooking the hi tech area… $370,000?
LikeLike
My town’s as Conservative as it ever was, and there are hardly any Trump signs this year.
I think people here have learned over the past 3 years just how unhinged and violent Dems are and don’t want to invite trouble. The place where I used to live was really Dem and every Conservative KNEW not to advertise that fact w/ a sign.
Now the people here know, too. They may not be seeing it in their own city downtown, but they KNOW.
You’re right tho, it does make the few Biden signs that are around stand out.
I could care less about that tho, cuz I’m confident the people here didn’t suddenly go stupid on me. And I also know what everyone’s been seeing in the news about burning cities, etc. So why the h*ll would anyone risk it?
I’ve heard that some people are opting to put up a Flag r/t a Trump sign, as a safer alternative.
Put a Trump sticker on your car and there is a high probability it will be key’d
What is going on here? I read my local Columbia, SC paper, The State, every afternoon to keep up with the number of new cases of Covid. I also look at the SC report on the New York Times. Oddly, the NYT always report a higher # of new cases for SC than does The State.
For example, for cases reported September 26, The State gives 639 new cases, down from 647 the day before. The NYT, on the otherhand, for September 26 gives 1,371. This, when I know we have had under 1000 cases for over two weeks. Many days have been 300-400 range lately, and they have emphasized in the local reporting about the two-week under 1000 stat.
This is very disturbing to me.
LikeLike
Might I suggest, for peace of mind, you quit reading either fake news, quit obsessing on fake #’s on Covid, and find something far more productive to do, and beneficial to your peace of mind?
Your post DOES sound a little bit like you are obsessing on covid, maybe step away from the news, just for a little while, and get some perspective?
Asking AS a friend,…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still believe that the Rash of “suicides” of officers and detectives from the NYPD were men who either seen what was on the laptop or knew what was on it.
Problem is they’re already in the process of stealing the election and all the rat crimes will disappear in January. They took too long to investigate. There is great evil at work in this country.
My consolation is that even if they succeed in stealing the election DJT will have made a huge imprint on our future and we will – I hope – have a SCOTUS that is conservative for a long time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there early in-person voting and processing through count machine in PA? I don’t want to drop my ballot and someone else process it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For any leftist to accuse someone of having a lack of character is laughable since they belong to a Democrat Party that has no character or morals period! These are the shrieks of people who know the high court will be out of their control for the foreseeable future. White liberals in positions of power in the media and government are this nation’s biggest threats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha that’s just desperate and pathetic. Really shows they have nothing substantive.
Are they going to say the same about all of the Justices in the past who were nominated in the exact same circumstances?
These progressives (lazy communist) are just following orders. When you see clips from news outlets (100s) all over the country that ALL say the same key words shows they all are connected to the same fax machine.
David Brock special. Talk to the hand.
Ladling on the “No True Scotsman” thick and heavy.
All they have are rhetorical arguments.
haha. They are so #PatheticallyPredictable.
Thx for that post, bubby.
Would love to know the actual source of these. The one was out at 9:31 AM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As of Saturday, Portland now has police deputized as federal Marshals.
Wonder who had that clever epiphany?
Let the mass arrests begin:
https://mobile.twitter.com/ByMikeBaker/status/1310071743181066240
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was AG Barr
Yep. So they can arrest for federal crimes. Bypasses bad state and local DAs. No bail, no catch and release etc.
President Trump’s rally tonight was inspiring and interesting. The crowd enthusiasm was off the charts and continued for the entire event; it takes a lot of energy to do that.
Someone who attended the rally reported: “The local press reported attendance of only hundreds and that most were unmasked.”
This of course was an absolute lie as there were thousands of people in attendance. However, I believe that the networks are leaning on their affiliates or bribing them to lie about President Trump. Here in Pensacola on Tuesday, the local media was lying saying there was no FEMA money for Escambia Co (a strong Trump area) because the money had been used to build “Trump’s” wall. Well of course, this was a lie; only well funded DOD money was used. The truth is FEMA money is only released when an area is declared a Federal disaster area and Tuesday, it had not been declared. It was declared on Wednesday at Governor Desantis request (Gov must request) and President Trump talked about it on Thursday in Jacksonville. The panhandle is getting plenty of disaster relief money but the local media was lying about in on Tuesday in an attempt to make President Trump look bad. More network propaganda from their affiliates.
Tonight at the rally, President Trump indicated that the days of the media reporting outright lies is going to come to an end. Whatever President Trump says, no matter how casually, comes to pass.
One other interesting thing was that when President Trump talked about the spying and the coup attempt that Obama knew all about, the crowd spontaneously began to chant: “Lock him up!” To me, that suggests the myth the media-rats have created and continue to maintain about Obama has faded. People are not afraid to say how they really feel about him and that is a good thing.
One last thing, President Trump hinted that some really damning information is going to come out in the next few days on top of what has already been release. President Trump doesn’t bluff and if he says it’s damning, you better believe it is DAMNING!
As for the local media-rats lying about attendance, anyone who watched the RSBN streaming could see there were thousands of people there; it just makes them look like the liars they are. And, all those thousands of people that were there will go home and tell thousands of more people about the rally and about the thousands that attended; it will further demonstrate their local lying media to the people.
These rallies are what the enemies of our country and us fear and why they pulled the SCAMdemic in an attempt to stop them; a fraud election cannot succeed if it is shown the real support of President Trump.
And finally: the “We Love Trump!” and “We Love You!”. chants are like holy water on a vampire and it is a very positive sign of where we are. I had the good fortune to attend a number of President Trump Rallies in 2016, 2017 and 2018. At these rallies, there were always people shouting out their love for President Trump, however, NOW EVERYONE is chanting out their love of President Trump! This after 4+ years of constant hate by the lefties, D-rats and media-rats directed at President Trump. This is another indicator to me that a stolen election will NOT be tolerated by We the People. President Trump has already stated he will not accept the results of a stolen election and neither will we. If we all go vote in person, it will further destroy their plan. JMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ronna McDaniel:
15% of those at the Pennsylvania rally Saturday night were democrats.
14% of those in attendance didn’t vote in 2016.
This. Is. Excellent.
First time voters and Dem flips are exactly what we need for a Landslide Win.
I have yet to hear about a Dem voter going to a Trump rally and coming out un-converted.
And 1st time voters are Golden!
Do they charge a nominal admission to help cover costs? $10? $5?
Reps get charged $10
Inds get charged $0
Dems flippers get paid $10 /sarc
I believe its illegal to charge for attendance at political rallies.
😎😎👇 someone is watching. Just look at the$$$$ from PRC with love👇
Boom
1) Chinese influence in D.C. is hidden in plain sight.
***CHINESE FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT BY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT EDITION ***
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1092709088448991232.html
Of course this was encouraged under the OBiden administration.
Biden will not be debating and engaging but delivering remembered talking points. He will make 180’ change to many points – police , fracking, foreign policy, made in usa. Media will take from there to make him smartest person.
PTrump needs to pull him in debate and let Biden rattle and forget his talking points.
Biden cannot talk more than 2-3 lines without making mistakes. Trump needs to convince democrat to stay home as Biden is not worth it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Choreographed:
He so getting a cheat sheet and an earpiece.
Chris Wallace doesn’t want a clown show,
Nothing PISSES ME OFF more than a hypocritical politician who has referred to me as a selfish bastard for not wearing a mask because of the ChiCom19 virus.
Polis has done exactly that:
https://gazette.com/you-re-a-selfish-bastard-colorado-gov-polis-blasts-people-who-don-t-wear-masks/article_8cad4fdc-c5d3-11ea-b793-0f8172af818b.html
While running around western Colorado where he appears wearing a mask to virtue signal on his Gubernatorial twitter account:
While at the same time, appearing in public spaces without a mask, but posted to his personal twitter account:
But then wanting to post something political, while wearing a mask, with a lone park ranger nearby:
“The emerging scientific data is clear: wearing a mask doesn’t only protect others, it also significantly reduces your own risk of getting Coronavirus.”
Ah, settled science arrives in yet another area on a politico’s say so.
Anybody know what happened to The_War_Economy. His twitter account has been deleted.
I googled The War Economy and came up with a blog for The War Economy on The Medium but nothing posted there since March 18th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I been friends with brothers my whole life… never heard anybody talking about carrying around hot sauce. … a Southern thing?
LikeLike
I am perplexed on that one as well.
Nah!! A lying hildabeest stereotyping/insulting black people – again thing.
Shrillary with the hot sauce was one of the most pathetic moments in US history…. the fact that she was not laughed out of the political campaign at that moment is another stain on America.
This is what terrifies the left –
When it comes to picking people. Trump has picked some Lu-lu’s in the past. I hope Barret doesn’t turnout to be one of these Lu-lu’s.
References to gmail again (for the hot stuff) and … assassination?
I recalled talk of Rosy wearing a wire… and McCabe: “First we get Flynn; then we F–k Trump.” WHO passed that along?
Avenatti on the loose!! Well, he is supposed to stay in home confinement with a friend, who knows?
He’s also supposed to stay off the internet — but he could tell his “friend” a story of how Amy Coney Barrett once assaulted him in the midst of a drunken orgy…..
What I find most difficult to believe is that he actually has a “friend” to stay with…… maybe a Hollyweird producer who wants to sell the movie rights??
That is pretty darn good!
