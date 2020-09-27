President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Posted on September 27, 2020 by

President Trump has modified his Sunday schedule and announced a 5:00pm press conference today.  [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

21 Responses to President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:00pm ET Livestream

  1. Nigella says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Do we know what it is about?

  2. freepetta says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Be watching!! Maybe it’s about the LACK of DURHAM!!

  3. In the Land of Poz says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    We have 20 minutes left to fantasize that he will be announcing mass declassification, drumhead treason trials, or that his legal team has discovered a way to fire the entire civil service. But probably something less momentous, or another Mideast normalization. I just hope he’s not jumping on the Armenian-Azeri thing.

  4. Publius2016 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Wow! 45 added this…hope he mentions HBCU OHiden!

    we have Platinum Plan while OHiden has “U Ain’t Black”

  5. Mike Van says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Hope it’s about declassification’s! After Maria’s slamming the uniparty this morning.

  6. Publius2016 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Time to fire Wray and release “The Krakken Grennell”

    First openly “gay” FBI Director!

  7. benifranlkin says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    He is going to demand that Joe Biden be drug tested around the time of the debates starting on Tuesday. But I don’t think many routine drug tests are going to be looking for what Joe is likely taking (like cholinesterase inhibitors – ex. Aricept) but who knows. If any President is on one of those it should be curtains for them.

    • Wethal says:
      September 27, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      Unless Trump has some kind of proof that Biden is on some kind of dementia drug or uppers, he’d have a hard time getting drug tests.

      As far as Biden’s gaffes go, Jill Biden has declared those off limits. Really. She was on Tapper this morning, and when he asked her about gaffes, she told him not to go there. so he didn’t, being the little MSM lackey that he is.

      So the message has gone out, Biden’s “gaffes,” including his long, incoherent statements are off limits.

  8. Publius2016 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    so many Avenues…maybe Saudi Arabia signing on Abraham Accords in time for Yom Kippur,

    right before Gold Star family dinner!

  9. Ninja7 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Should be something GOOD. President Donald J Trump giving a presser on Sunday, is a rare occurrence.
    Popcorn Time. 🤗😁

  10. Publius2016 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    How would MSDNC know this is what OHiden is talkng about? only way she knows is because this whole thing was scripted!

  11. mandy says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Just a guess – the new war between Azerbajan and Armenia?

