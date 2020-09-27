President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:00pm ET Livestream

President Trump has modified his Sunday schedule and announced a 5:00pm press conference today. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
Do we know what it is about?
Probably another mask and ventilator update.
And how we stopped the China traffic? Lol.
Your confusing him with CreeoyJoe, troll
Be watching!! Maybe it’s about the LACK of DURHAM!!
We have 20 minutes left to fantasize that he will be announcing mass declassification, drumhead treason trials, or that his legal team has discovered a way to fire the entire civil service. But probably something less momentous, or another Mideast normalization. I just hope he’s not jumping on the Armenian-Azeri thing.
Wow! 45 added this…hope he mentions HBCU OHiden!
we have Platinum Plan while OHiden has “U Ain’t Black”
Hope it’s about declassification’s! After Maria’s slamming the uniparty this morning.
we hope so DECLASS…we need that…..Dutchman too ….
Time to fire Wray and release “The Krakken Grennell”
First openly “gay” FBI Director!
From your lips to God’s ears!!!🇺🇸
He is going to demand that Joe Biden be drug tested around the time of the debates starting on Tuesday. But I don’t think many routine drug tests are going to be looking for what Joe is likely taking (like cholinesterase inhibitors – ex. Aricept) but who knows. If any President is on one of those it should be curtains for them.
Unless Trump has some kind of proof that Biden is on some kind of dementia drug or uppers, he’d have a hard time getting drug tests.
As far as Biden’s gaffes go, Jill Biden has declared those off limits. Really. She was on Tapper this morning, and when he asked her about gaffes, she told him not to go there. so he didn’t, being the little MSM lackey that he is.
So the message has gone out, Biden’s “gaffes,” including his long, incoherent statements are off limits.
so many Avenues…maybe Saudi Arabia signing on Abraham Accords in time for Yom Kippur,
right before Gold Star family dinner!
..sudan & oman are next one…hmmm
Should be something GOOD. President Donald J Trump giving a presser on Sunday, is a rare occurrence.
Popcorn Time. 🤗😁
Too bad it’s microwave popcorn that has been reheated a dozen times.
a few times less than your brain
Ok, I will open a bag of unsalted, shelled Pecans 🤗😁
How would MSDNC know this is what OHiden is talkng about? only way she knows is because this whole thing was scripted!
Just a guess – the new war between Azerbajan and Armenia?
