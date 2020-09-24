Thursday September 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

2 Responses to Thursday September 24th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    September 24, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Triumphant goodness. John Unger and his elderly friend Schoep . . .

  2. Lucille says:
    September 24, 2020 at 12:28 am

    HAPPY BENCH CURSDAY…

    “THE DOG” By Ogden Nash

    The truth I do not stretch or shove
    When I state a dog is full of love.
    I’ve also found, by actual test,
    A wet dog is the lovingest.

