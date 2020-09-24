President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Jacksonville, Florida – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump heads to Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, FL, for another action-packed Great American Comeback Rally and peaceful protest. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET.  [Livestream Links Below]

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN LivestreamFox News Livestream

13 Responses to President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Jacksonville, Florida – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Great pre-rally speakers. Gov. Desantis gave a good speech supporting President Trump!

    Every day I thank GOD that the supervisor of elections in Broward Co.; was not able to steal the election for Gollum!

  2. All Too Much says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    “We got them.”

  3. Reaganite says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Inspiration shared is inspiration squared

    President Trump is our Exponent,
    Proponent,
    and Voice

    Saving Health and bringing Peace

  4. Heartland says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Is this covered on any of the networks? Just went through the guide and couldn’t find it.
    Thank you all

  5. sunnydaze says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Cspan 1 has it on TV.

  6. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    I wish POTUS would give a shout out to RSBN They always show the crowd.

  7. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Love my governor Desantis

  8. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Working my a** off gotta love our POTUS

