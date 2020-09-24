President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Jacksonville, Florida – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump heads to Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, FL, for another action-packed Great American Comeback Rally and peaceful protest. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET. [Livestream Links Below]
Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Fox News Livestream
Great pre-rally speakers. Gov. Desantis gave a good speech supporting President Trump!
Every day I thank GOD that the supervisor of elections in Broward Co.; was not able to steal the election for Gollum!
DeSantis was fantastic.
And Father Frank was one of the best announcers RSBN has ever had- boy did he make the case for voting Trump!
“We got them.”
Inspiration shared is inspiration squared
President Trump is our Exponent,
Proponent,
and Voice
Saving Health and bringing Peace
Is this covered on any of the networks? Just went through the guide and couldn’t find it.
Thank you all
OANN or CSPAN if have it.
I always watch on RSBN Youtube
Cspan 1 has it on TV.
I wish POTUS would give a shout out to RSBN They always show the crowd.
He tweeted about it
I was just thinking this. RSBN deserves a shout out.
Love my governor Desantis
Working my a** off gotta love our POTUS
