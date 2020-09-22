Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:00pm Livestream Links below:
Be watching!! I love how Kayleigh makes minced meat out of the FAKE NEWS!!
freepetta,
These are among my favorite things in life.
1)President Donald J Trump’s “Peaceful Protests”
2) President Donald J Trump’s “Pressers, WH Briefings, Chopper etc.” Along with the ensuing beat downs that usually occur 🤗😁😎
3)Kayleigh’s Pressers with the ensuing beat downs that usually occur. Have a greater amount of admiration for the stuff that she has to deal with. Always with a smile, I would not be able to put up with the jackals of the presstitutes continuous whining and howling.
Going to have to get some snacks🤔🤗😁😎
Mine too Ninja.
It fun to watch KM humiliate the Presstards and then watch leftist heads explode 🤯🤯🤯..
she is a star
MAGA
It fun to watch KM humiliate the Presstards and then watch leftist heads explode 🤯🤯🤯..
she is a star
MAGA
NOT ONLY minced, but julienne, saute’, fried and then burnt…The Fake NEWs can ONLY last so much longer before the plug is pulled on the deceitfulness due to an obummer HR4310 of the 2013 NDAA…get both houses, do away with that part of the law…!!! Then was everyone will scream and screech like hyenas!!!!!!
“Why did President Trump LET 200,000 Americans die from china virus – is he aware he’ SOLELY to blame, him and ONLtober Y him, for this fact?”
Or something as equally stupid for the first question.
“Yeah but, why didn’t he PERSONALLY take command of the situation back in October 2019?”
Second question..
And so on…
First question: Why does PT think he has the right to pick SCOTUS?
you know they’re that stupid.
While you’re waiting for Kayleigh, this is an oldie but goodie from a POTUS PC. And totally applicable to K. McEnany, too.
Someone ought to do a President Trump in likeness of Moses
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=moses+parting+the+red+sea+you+tube&&view=detail&mid=2DC5CF9F9C10059CB9892DC5CF9F9C10059CB989&rvsmid=9EB773776CFB9ADD16059EB773776CFB9ADD1605&FORM=VDRVRV
Shut up Acosta you c(((t.
Acosta with half a quote to move his fake news. 🥱
A simple search can find President Trump caring about lives lost or at risk.
Seems like a easy thing for even a Lapdog Media to do.
Any questions on UN Speech???
read parts and it is HISTORIC!
From Gettysburg 2016 speech to today, we SEE CLEARLY 45 America First line
Lapdog Media down played the China Virus— calling the flu worse.
Nancy played in Chinatown, Joe campaigned until March, Closing borders was xenophobic.
If the vaccine doesn’t work — we have Hydroxychloroquine available. 😉
sunnyflower5,,
With the alternative of HCQ,” All them splodey heads, “CLEAN UP IN AISLE 5” Would feel a little sorry for the individual stuck with cleanup, but it sure would be fun watching 🤗😁😎😆🤣
Does anybody but the press care about this alleged vaccine?
I’m never taking it but it should be mandatory that all MSM in that room take it first except for OANN.
I’ll give them a pass.
Dims coming out against “science” is problematic for them.
What’s the percentage ofpeople who feel any vaccine or flu shot is safe?
Dr Sanjay Gupta, CN&N, said we would need a booster in a month of having first vaccine injection, then it would be months for vaccine to take effect.
Why take the vaccine at all then? Not me. After all, CN&N is never Fake News
They keep dragging Woodward’s book out. They have nothing.
Fox cut off when Gen Kellogg spoke because Chris Wallace debate subject came out. How Sad.
sunnyflower5,
Was nice that Gen. Kellogg gave the background on Troy? (Can’t keep up with all the bugs, lowlifes crawling out of the woodwork).
Minor Not, for a 3 star General, using a “farmers knot” to tied his tie. Know farmers that usually use a half or full Windsor. However, that’s just me 🤔🤔
She is stellar. BTW, I hope that since the disgruntled and the
“sexually frustrated” LOL have come out of the woodwork to
tell lies about President Trump, have we come to the point where
the cry of “Wolf” is now falling on deaf ears? I hope so.
everyone grabbed the Gen Kellog portion – and play it over and over-
he summarized this so well!
Oliva Troy must have been one of Nancy Pelosi’s “arrows” What a fail that was. She is a loser and a Biden voter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are openly admitting to controlling the narrative.
Fox claims to have “technical difficulty” (ahem) quite often -lately.
They use “hard break” as another reason (excuse) to cut off their guests.
Also, they must use the air-delay to cut out parts of the guests’ sentences; thereby removing the pertinant information / preventing viewers from hearing facts,
rendering the guests’ interview pointless, while still being able to appear ‘fair & balanced’.
Amazing, no screeching when Kayleigh left the room. Read here a couple of days ago a poster’s suggestion that the mic be cut when she leaves the podium. Looks like someone to note.
Bravo General Kellogg! Thank you for this statement.
The so-called press just keeps beating a DEAD horse. They need to be tarred and feathered for NOT asking questions that matter. Same stuff over and over.
The so-called press just keeps beating a DEAD horse. They need to be tarred and feathered for NOT asking questions that matter. Same stuff over and over.
What’s with the 200,000 and them nattering on about it when cdc adjusted it down to 9500? Fauci predicted 2 million.
Post over at Judith Curry’s site https://judithcurry.com/ RE herd immunity – A hospital doctor in Stockholm: ‘In the hospital where I work, there isn’t a single person currently being treated for Covid. I haven’t seen a single Covid patient in the Emergency room in over two and a half months. My personal experience is that people followed the voluntary restrictions pretty well at the beginning, but that they have become increasingly lax as time has gone on. When I sit in the tube on the way to and from work, it is packed with people. Maybe one in a hundred people is choosing to wear a face mask in public. In Stockholm, life is largely back to normal. If you look at the front pages of the tabloids, on many days there isn’t a single mention of Covid anywhere. Covid is over in Sweden. We (Sweden) have herd immunity.” – Yet here we still are – LOCKDOWNS, MASKS AND MAIL IN.
Have to admit , it was GREAT when Kayleigh, uses RGB’s own words that she uttered previously about Court Packing and filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
Also Pelosi’ s threat of impeachment for carrying out the duties assigned in the US Constitution. Wonder how many more people will be red pilled ?
General Kellogg is as solid as a rock, a straight shooter, no smoke blowing, no backstabbing, no nest feathering. A keeper.
Compare him to Mattis, or Kelly.
