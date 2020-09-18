RIP Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Posted on September 18, 2020 by

The Supreme Court has announced the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the age of 87 from complications due to metastatic cancer of the pancreas.  The 2020 election is officially in hyper-drive…

SCOTUS – Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Court and served more than 27 years. She is survived by her two children: Jane Carol Ginsburg (George Spera) and James Steven Ginsburg (Patrice Michaels), four grandchildren: Paul Spera (Francesca Toich), Clara Spera (Rory Boyd), Miranda Ginsburg, Abigail Ginsburg, two step-grandchildren: Harjinder Bedi, Satinder Bedi, and one great-grandchild: Lucrezia Spera. Her husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. said of Justice Ginsburg: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edmund L. Palmieri, Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, from 1959–1961.

From 1961–1963, she was a research associate and then associate director of the Columbia Law School Project on International Procedure. She was a Professor of Law at Rutgers University School of Law from 1963–1972, and Columbia Law School from 1972–1980, and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Stanford, California from 1977–1978. In 1971, she was instrumental in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974–1980. She was appointed a Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. During her more than 40 years as a Judge and a Justice, she was served by 159 law clerks.

While on the Court, the Justice authored My Own Words (2016), a compilation of her speeches and writings.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. (link)

 

  1. jengancworld says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I wonder if tonight’s events will cause Dunham’s release of anything to be delayed whether good or bad?

  2. Jason Ross says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Golly, the news cycle is moving quickly tonight. Looking most likely a vote will happen before the election.

    Has me wondering if this was indeed a Hail Mary that will not work to resurrect DEM enthusiasm. Might they try to make Biden step down next to illicit sympathy?

  3. scotsamurai says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    It is urgent that the Senate seat her replacement before the “election” since the outcome will almost certainly involve at least one Supreme Court emergency hearing and we cannot have a 4-4 split.

    • Harvey Lipschitz says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      6 months on Schumer time. He wants Biden to win and Dems win Senate. Odds are a stretch.
      4-4 split. It also impacts the vote on hearing or not hearing cases.

      (Does Sullivan vs Flynn have a chance without Ginsberg and Roberts both?)

    • Joshua2415 says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:04 pm

      Win or lose, Donald Trump is POTUS, and the republicans control the senate, until January 2021. I know POTUS will do his job. Senate republicans……???

      • David Murphy says:
        September 18, 2020 at 10:16 pm

        Yeah,I worry about them. Note how Mirkowski has already said she wouldn’t vote for a nominee…a day before RBG passed. I don’t trust the likes of Graham and Romney as well. As for McConnell, he’s up for election, so he’ll probably bring for a vote knowing it won’t pass…

      • David Murphy says:
        September 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

        Yeah,I worry about them. Note how Mirkowski has already said she wouldn’t vote for a nominee…a day before RBG passed. I don’t trust the likes of Graham and Romney as well. As for McConnell, he’s up for election, so he’ll probably bring for a vote knowing it won’t pass…

  4. scotsamurai says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:51 pm

  5. furtive says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Prepare:
    Violent riots commence in DC & likely other state Capitols tomorrow

    “ Starting tomorrow September 17, let’s summon the revolutionary sweetness that was our calling card in Zuccotti Park and electrify the 50 days leading up to November 3.

    On street corners and in front of federal buildings of every town and city, and in front of the White House, let’s start playing non-violent improv jazz in defiance of Trump’s tyranny.

    Bring your horn, find a comrade, and strike up a riff. As the music swells, the air above the entire nation will become steeped in the deep blue revolutionary hue of collaborative, organic, improvised jazz.

    Our 50-day blast of impassioned jazz could change the outcome of the election.

    And this election could change the shape of America.

    With hearts stirring and history watching, let’s #ReOccupy.”

    https://www.adbusters.org/

  6. JaimeInTexas says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Flag at half mast. Check.
    Silouette of a cross …
    ah, was she not a Jew?
    The tens of thousands of aborted babies cry out to God.

  7. patti says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:53 pm

  8. albertus magnus says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    People let their fears and desire to mess with people’s minds cloud their judgement.

    PDJT is going to appoint a prolife, conservative;
    Whatever you think of him, McConnell has been 100% on conservative judges during his tenure AND that includes getting PDJT’s nominees through;
    PDJT is going to nominate someone before the election….brings the lukewarm GOPers back into line and handcuffs the neverTrumpers.

    Those are GUARANTEED.

    Now, the politics of the moment indicate that the brilliant POLITICAL move is to nominate a prolife, conservative, BLACK WOMAN, if there is one who has been vetted.

    HOW will Sleepy Joe and the DEMS attach PDJT for being racist when he will have nominated the FIRST AA woman for the SCOTUS? Your protestations aside, this will help keep the moderate GOPers in line plus sure up his higher than any-other-GOP president’s percentage of the AA vote. Darell Scott said today he is going to get 25%, I think that is high but if he gets 15% along with his higher than any GOP president’s support with the Latino population and the moderate GOPers staying with him, PDJT will MURDER Biden in the electoral college.

    The vote on the confirmation may not happen until after the election but he will make it through Graham’s committee.

    Watch and see.

    • Jason Ross says:
      September 18, 2020 at 9:56 pm

      Let’s nominate a replacement based on merit with the greatest chance of success…

      • albertus magnus says:
        September 18, 2020 at 10:04 pm

        LOL, as if it isnt possible to have a highly-merited replacement who is also an AA female. Nothing wrong to make the smart political choice from a good list of WELL QUALIFIED choices.

    • jkcinsalem says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      Or she. Just saying

    • JCM800 says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      “Now, the politics of the moment indicate that the brilliant POLITICAL move is to nominate a prolife, conservative, BLACK WOMAN, if there is one who has been vetted.”

      How Puketastically Politically Correct of you.
      NO WAY FAT ALBERT.
      Now, lay off those late night burgers, you already got too much junk in your trunk.

    • Gunner says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      Any chance someone could be nominated, confirmed, and seated by virtue of their qualifications? Well? How ’bout it?

      Don’t pander, Mr. President, nominate a conservative justice. That is your only mandate.

    • starfcker says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      That’s not a brilliant political move. That’s just stupid.

      Like

    September 18, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    So the President she was on death bed. Explains why suddenly his revised list of SCOTUS picks was released Sept 9. I wondered why it came up in the news cycle.

    I say nominate & confirm ASAP!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. NurseSusy says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:53 pm

  11. ohnoyoudonot says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    I asked @realDonaldTrump about a #SCOTUS vacancy on 8/11:

  12. stillwater66 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    If Amy Coney Barrett is up to the fight, then I believe President Trump should go ahead with the process. Put the pressure on the Republicans to get off their sanctimonious asses and get the job done. Hit the Democrats from all fronts, stress them out, cause their heads to explode, help them over the edge. I agree with some of the comments above, why wait till after the election? Any Republican that drags his, or her feet should be called out, and publicly shamed for letting the people down, being derelict in their duty, and a disgrace to the Party. It is way pass time these gutless Republican politicians felt some real heat, the kind of heat President Trump has felt for four years, along with getting stabbed in the back. President Trump should NOT show any sympathy to these RINOs, but go waist deep in their ass. The President is the head of the Republican Party, and it is way past time for him to jerk a knot in these insubordinates, and get the Party unified, and focused on his agenda, NOT theirs. Unfortunately Senate leadership are traitors, and serve a foreign Government, China. That will make President Trump`s job harder, but not impossible.

  13. Pinot Noir says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    The servicemen and women in Arlington will not be impressed with the “new arrival”.

  14. Chad C. Mulligan says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    “I’ve never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.” Mark Twain.

  15. Robert Smith says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Now would be a good time to reflect if Hilarious Clinton had been elected President.

  16. thedoc00 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Ginsberg is the one who put in place the demand that a decision be required. Completely set aside her voting record with the court as well as her judicial beliefs. In 2016, she publicly endorsed Clinton and insulted the President. She made it know she was holding on to spite the President and no other reason. For the past 4 years this judge has been an actual insult, even beyond Justice Roberts to the courts for allowing her personal animus and politics to come before service to the constitution.

    Schumer’s actions demand a decision be made. In 2017, he specifically stated no compromise, only resistance before the President was inaugurated. His party and himself has specifically stated, today no compromise and nuclear option.

    The DNC at the behest oft their Wall Street puppet masters has put the nation on a path to a totalitarian system of government to ensure control by their puppet masters.

    McConnell knows the survival of even his collaborationist Uni-Party GOPe fact is at stake as the House Democrats made very clear the total destruction of the GOP is planned for enabling the President and resisting them.

    Let’s see how far the GOPe is willing to go in collaborating with the DNC and the puppet masters.

  17. dustahl says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Politically, in my opinion, great news for Trump and Republican Congress.
    If any Republican Senator or House does not vote for Trump’s pick, they are toast.
    I was surprised how cowardly the ” conservatives in the Washington bubble were, afraid of what might happen. so pathetic.

  18. TreeClimber says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    and one great-grandchild: Lucrezia Spera.

    Lucrezia? Like… the Borgia?

  19. Wethal says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Consider the irony. The Dems planned on using lawfare to help them steal the election, and knew a few cases might end up before SCOTUS. Now they have to argue that it isn’t necessary to have a full court for some of the most important decisions in our nation’s history.

  20. logboom says:
    September 18, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Emmett Sullivan 🙂

  21. leavemygunsalone says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Personally, I am relieved she has finally passed, at least publicly. I have always resented that a person in such ill health be allowed to remain at their post to make decisions that affect millions of American lives. We are in for the roughest ride of our lifetime. Stay alert, vote early, and pray.

  22. MAGADJT says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Can’t wait for the flash polls tomorrow telling us that out of 1,000,000 respondents, Americans are 95% opposed to a SCOTUS nomination before the election, 2% in favor, 3% unsure.

  23. Bogeyfree says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    So should we get ready for the SSCI Deal?

    Either PT’s nominee goes through or SSA Dugan’s surveillance report on the CP FISA Leak that may or may not have info on possibly some senators gets declassified?

    Just thinking how DC might play their games.

  24. oldersoul says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    And … guess who has to come off the campaign trail for the confirmation hearings?

    Winning in every direction tonight.

  25. Eric says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    • Sentient says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Not sure about the 3rd Circuit (PA). That one’s pretty even by the various presidential nominations. MN (8th) and Michigan (6th) Wisconsin (7th) should be conservative.
      PA is where the action is.

  26. Billy Reuben says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Hades must be roaring tonight with the addition of that Marxist mummy. May she and McTumor torment each other until Romney joins them

  27. Raquel says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    God, in His infinite wisdom, knows how to expose the secrets of the hearts of mankind. There is a divine reason for the timing of this death. I marvel at how much has been exposed, how the dregs are being brought to light like never before. The enemy’s camouflage is being stripped off, and we are able to see which side of the great divide each and every person is standing on. And we, each of us, are given the opportunity to stand with what is righteous. It is a marvelous sight and I thank God that He is in control now. The tares are being separated from the wheat. God is indeed God and there is no other!

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    President Trump’s reaction was very moving upon hearing of RBG’s death. https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1307131290714603520?s=20

  29. jus wundrin says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Please Lord forgive me, and sorry SD, but the American flag and the cross should be replaced with the darkest of dark flags and a millstone to represent what this woman did with her life during her very brief time on earth. I shall say no more.

  30. FPCHmom says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:08 pm

  31. Joshua2415 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Looking forward to congressional democrats arguing to respect “The Biden Rule”

  32. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    RIP Justice Ginsburg.
    Now, there is no need to rush and nominate a replacement for her position on the high court. That can wait until after the election. The Senate will have plenty of time (Nov.4 – Jan. 1) to confirm whomever President Trump puts forward.
    And, there is no absolute need to have nine members on the court. In the interim any critical ruling minus her leftist vote should theoretically end up with a 5 – 3 decision. If she wanted to have been replaced by another leftist, guaranteed, she could have stepped down 10 years ago and let Barack Obama and Harry Reid carry on her position.
    She lost control of her legacy going forward. It was her choice.

  33. jello333 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    And… just like that, Mitch McConnell becomes the second most important person in the country.

  34. TonyEuropa says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    I took a peak at cnn.com ‘s front page.

    They are freaking out. Trying to set the narrative of no replacement before the election.

    Unfortunately for the Progressives, they’ve overplayed their hand. As Ted Cruz pointed out, we can not have a split SCOTUS with all of the lawfare the Progressives are using now and are threatening to use.

    The point is that the SCOTUS has to be full up.

  35. Papoose2007 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Insofar as the possible insurrection, please be clear.
    The War of the States, the Civil War is cannot be compared with the 21st C Helter Skelter, the Race War brought to you by the DNC. The cops acted stupidly. If I had a son, he’d be that thug, Trayvon… that gentle giant that just robbed and assaulted the Asian storekeeper that tried to get the responding Officers gun, EFFIN ETC >>

    Read the former First Lady’s Princeton ‘s Thesis … I read it when it was available. 99 Pages to 1200 People with 400 response…she sent out postcards. “thus” was her word in almost every
    sentence… Anti-White American Militant. Her father was the Ward Chairman and she grew up among the Jessie Jackson family.

    https://nationalvanguard.org/2016/08/what-a-joke-michelle-robinson-obamas-ba-thesis/

  36. jengancworld says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Trying not to be funny here but have they woken up Biden yet to read his staff’s message on Ruthie to the press?

  37. Fromseatoshinningsea says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    I perceive the timing of her passing and the prospect of a Trump nomination on the cusp of the cheating and fraud that will be committed by those seeking to overthrow our system of governance to be an act of God akin to General Washington escaping NY.

  38. qcbombora says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    “I’ve never wished a person dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.”

    – Mark Twain

    • JCM800 says:
      September 18, 2020 at 10:25 pm

      Mark Twain’s Quote should be considered the Quote of the Year.

      “Its Easier to Fool People, than to convince them that they have been Fooled.”

  39. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    “Trail blazing” for SOME women…..

  40. 4sure says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Immediately nominate a far left liberal. The dems. will then not call for delay.

    They will be behind the Senate calling for the vote. Give them and the fake media a couple of weeks to hang themselves, and then withdraw the nomination and immediately nominate a far left conservative. The dems and media will then go bat chit crazy and we have exposed them as totally partisan. Their only excuse will then be the nominee is too conservative. That will further expose their hypocrisy because they had no problem supporting a far leftist.

  41. kleen says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:18 pm

  42. Rongordo says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    RIP RBG. That said, let’s get someone nominated and in the hot seat. Dems won’t be able to help themselves as they insult and project their way into an ever deeper hole of public resentment on the eve of a Presidential election. Never let a crisis go to waste.

