Friday September 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Bravo, not every day you see a trumpeter leading a symphony. Well done.
Enriched in Utterance and Knowledge
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“I’m a little foggy on the meaning of this passage. ‘That in everything ye are enriched by Him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge; Even as the testimony of Christ was confirmed in you’ (I Cor. 1:5,6).”
The key to understanding this passage is to remember that Paul was writing to the Corinthians during the transition period. The apostle was showing them how they had been enriched by the Lord when He imparted to them the supernatural gift of tongues (utterance) to communicate Paul’s gospel, and the gift of knowledge that they might more fully understand the will of God (I Cor. 12:4-11). This is confirmed for us in the very next verse where Paul said to them, “So that ye come behind in no gift” (I Cor. 1:7). These miraculous gifts were the “testimony of Christ” that was confirmed in them. This was a demonstration that God was now working among the Gentiles. Thus we are introduced by the Apostle Paul to a new creation, which is the Church, the Body of Christ.
Once the Body of Christ was established in the faith, and the Word of God was completed by Paul (i.e., the Mystery), the supernatural sign gifts of the Acts period ceased (I Cor. 13:8-11 cf. Col. 1:25,26). God has replaced these gifts with something infinitely better: faith, hope, and love (I Cor. 13:13). Subsequently, if you want to know the will of God for this present age you must turn to Paul’s epistles for guidance. This is also true as you live for Him day by day
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/enriched-in-utterance-and-knowledge/
1Corinthians 1:5 That in every thing ye are enriched by him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge; 6 Even as the testimony of Christ was confirmed in you:
1Cor 12:4 Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit. 5 And there are differences of administrations, but the same Lord. 6 And there are diversities of operations, but it is the same God which worketh all in all. 7 But the manifestation of the Spirit is given to every man to profit withal. 8 For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit; 9 To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit; 10 To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongues: 11 But all these worketh that one and the selfsame Spirit, dividing to every man severally as he will.
1Corinthians 1:7 So that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ:
1Cor 13:8 Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away. 9 For we know in part, and we prophesy in part. 10 But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away. 11 When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God; 26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
1Cor 13:13 And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.
“The key to understanding this passage is to remember that Paul was writing to the Corinthians during the transition period. … Once the Body of Christ was established in the faith, and the Word of God was completed by Paul (i.e., the Mystery), the supernatural sign gifts of the Acts period ceased (I Cor. 13:8-11 cf. Col. 1:25,26). … Subsequently, if you want to know the will of God for this present age you must turn to Paul’s epistles for guidance.”
This perspective is interesting given other postings here from this group from another Pastor Sadler:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/03/sunday-november-3rd-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-7514328
There, the other Pastor Sadler asserted that “Paul says that the things he wrote to the Corinthians, and to the Body of Christ as a whole, were the “commandments of the Lord”!” In 1 Cor. 11, Paul discussed the manner in which the Lord’s supper was to be partaken, adding that “I will set in order the other things as soon as I might come” (1 Cor. 11:34b).
In Chapter 12, Paul tells the Corinthians that “Now concerning spiritual gifts, brothers, I do not want you to be ignorant.” Remember that per the author’s take on things, what follows would be “commands that are will of God for our Christian lives during the dispensation of the grace of God and “the doctrines of grace that the Church is built upon and is to live by and share with the world.”
What is spoken of in Chapters 12-14 concern gifts of healing and tongues given to the body of Christ (cf. 1 Cor. 12:9-10, 12-28). Much specificity and much instruction (or per the author’s take, commandments) are given, especially what may be deemed practical do’s and don’ts on the exercise of the gift of tongues in a church assembly setting.
So…
Which is it? Or perhaps, would both perspectives benefit from proper hermeneutics by not making definitive declarations that appear to read conclusions into evidently tenuous proof-texts — such as citing 1 Cor. 13:8-11 with its “tongues … will be ceased” snippet though the next part of the phrase (“if there is knowledge, it will pass away”) doesn’t appear to make cessation incontrovertibly apply to the current time?
Another Johnny Cash show gem, Stevie Wonder!
I definitely want to support Conservative movie makers etc, but I’ll have to watch it at “On Demand” as its not playing at my local Cineplex.
Hurricane Harvey saw hundreds of people bring bass boats to Houston to get busy rescuing stranded people. Similarly people in Oregon, bringing their own equipment, have gone to work—on their own—to fight the rampaging fires and saving lives and property. We’re Americans dammit, we don’t need the government bureaucrats tell us what to do. We just get to work and do the job. These people are genuine American heroes. When the songs are sung and the stories told, they will be remembered.
And make no mistake about it. Despite what the talking heads say, these fires were set by arsonists.
