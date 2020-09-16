Wednesday September 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
God’s Promise vs. Man’s Efforts
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“For if they which are of the law be heirs, faith is made void, and the promise made of none effect: Because the law worketh wrath…” (Rom. 4:14,15).
This should be self-evident to us all. If blessing is gained by the works of the Law, it is earned. This is why Gal. 3:18 says: “If the inheritance be of the law it is no more of promise, but God gave it to Abraham by promise.”
The Apostle Paul, God’s great apostle of grace, declares in Rom. 4:4,5:
“Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt. But to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.”
But let’s go back to that phrase: “the law worketh wrath.” Many people somehow do not see this. Even some clergymen tell us that the Law was given to help us to be good. But God Himself says, “the law worketh wrath.” Every criminal knows this, and every sinner should know it. God certainly places strong emphasis upon it:
“Wherefore then serveth the law? It was added because of transgressions” (Gal. 3:19), “that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may be brought in guilty before God” (Rom. 3:19). “Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight, for by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Rom. 3:20).
If we come to God expecting eternal life because of our good works, are we not offering Him our terms, which He can never accept? He will never sell salvation at any price, and certainly not for a few paltry “good” works, when our lives are filled with failure and sin.
Our only hope? God has promised to give eternal life to those who trust in His Son (John 3:35,36; Acts 16:31; etc.).
“The gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-promise-vs-mans-efforts/
American brothers and sisters, I would like to let you know my Israeli point of view about the peace agreement that Trump helped bring about between Israel, UAE and Bahrain.
To understand my comment try to understand what me as a child felt when my father went to war more then once and I couldn’t tell if he will return. Then the days which went by when I listened to the grave reports about the wars and didn’t get a call or sign from father. Remember in Israel everybody is called for a war (if you’re not too old). And I am not even mentioning my own service.
Imagine when the small nation is attacked from all sides and you hear sirens over and over and jet fighters and all the men in your neighbourhood are going on uniform and taking rides to the front lines and quite a few don’t return. As a child having to go down to the Under ground bunkers and putting tape over all the windows to avoid it from shuttering in case of bombings. And the lights out every night so that enemy jets wouldn’t see the buildings. And the endless code names repeatedly read on radio which tell various units where to go in order to be picked up. I think I made my point.
Once of the happiest day in Israel was when Egypt signed peace with Israel in the 80s, it was a dream come true. We are not naive. We know the peace with Palestinians is still not realistic but we never lose hope. Israeli culture is loaded with songs and prayers for peace, unfortunately peace is not a strong concept in Arab culture. Despite the fact that Israel did not have a war with the UAE and Bahrain it’s still very important. For decades the Arab world was united under their “Arab League” which was basically dominated by nations who were under the influence of The Muslim Brotherhood. Their policy was a wish for the destruction of Israel and they gave the Palestinians the power to prevent any relations between Arab Nations and Israel. Palestinian refusal for compromise for peace was strengthened by their power over the neighbours. What is happening now is that a new situation is forming, Most of the Sunny Muslim nations are threatened by Iran and Israel is at the front lines against Iran. The Israeli American alliance became attractive for survival reasons.
They all knew that Obama is weak and therefore it’s no surprise that this peace is happening now and not then. Myself and family are very excited about this peace. It’s a dream come true. The peace with Egypt and Jordan is cold. They still instil hatred in their schools and media and it’s fragile. In this peace on the other hand Bibi pushed for full normalisation. So it may serve as an example for others to follow. The Palestinians will have to either compromise and try to make peace too or they remain isolated with their radical allies (Iran and Turkey).
I attach here a peace song, so appropriate in a crowd of soldiers.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Prayer of Saint Ioannikios the Great (+ 846)
My hope is the Father, my refuge the Son, my protection the Holy Spirit. O Holy Trinity, glory to Thee.
