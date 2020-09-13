President Trump travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, for meetings with supporters and a roundtable discussion with the “Latinos for Trump” coalition. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
Trump does more in 24hours then Biden has done in 47 years.
And, as the media would say – “he must be on Adderall” ….. I don’t think so. Trump is just enthusiastic. He loves people, he listens.
Biden could use some coffee. Adderall is contraindicated in people with brain aneurysms, I know that
…and after 47 years of Biden do nothing
He now wants to promise the American People the World
Hey hocus, seems we had another liar make that same promise a couple thousand years ago, and I’d bet, even if Hiden had it to give, he and Hunter would keep it all.
Trump Latino strength is real as seen in this round table and the enthusiasm shown across the country.
Latest Foxnews poll, not friendly to the president shows 41% support among Latinos. Trump could literally win the Latino vote in Nov if things break his way down the stretch
Enthusiasm! Trump caravans. Latinos for Trump!
I believe if this trend continues, Trump will get to 270 election night no matter what happens with mail in voting because if he will outperform our West. I see a west surprise in the making whether it’s CO or NM, Trump’s Latino support will help him carry those states, while the white blue collar voters will not abandon him in the Midwest in favor of Slow Joe. An amazing election coalition is forming for Trump and GOP! MAGA!!
Blacks at 5%..😂😂😂 That is less than Romney got.
Fox polls😂😂😂
Leo Terrells switch alone will increase the vote by a few percent.
God bless PDJT
Never have I seen this degree of enthusiasm for any candidate as I see now for this Beloved President.
May God be with him and all of his family and supporters.
His love for this Wonderful Country and its people is palpable. WE love him in return.
This may be one of the most emotional Roundtables I’ve ever seen.
Definitely worth a watch.
I have been flabbergasted to see the incredible turnout from the south texas democrat strongholds along the border. I had seen the Trump train parade in the Rio grande valley about two weeks ago and thought it was amazing because a relative had participated and we were a lifelong democrat family. Today I couldn’t believe my eyes! Hope the above link works. It is from Laredo TX. Pictures show about 4000 participated in the Parade with another 7000 along the route. Made me tear up! In case I messed up it comes from the Union Pres of the border patrol, Hector Garza. The latinos are going to change the Texas vote for sure!
Jeremiah Cota ~ #FourMoreYears #SchoolChoice
@jeremiahcota
LatinosForTrump – Turning Texas red!
Hector Garza @hectorgarza2455 ·Sep 5
#LaredoTrumpTrain
A Trump roundtable has more people than a Biden rally … and it’s more informative.
I was thinking the same thing watching this. The rally last night in NV is proof of the enthusiasm for Team Trump. I don’t see any enthusiasm from the Obiden basement
I grew up as a white in a primarily latino community where we had good schools, low crime and everyone got along.
Then the Warren court enacted forced integration.
We had a black who was supposed to be a sophomore but since he had been held back for grades (when they still did that), he was 6′ 3″ 225lbs in our 8th grade class.
He could be seen coming out of the girls restroom on a daily basis and the school didn’t do anything.
More came and it got worse.
I think I’m on safe ground saying that the latinos are very aware of what’s going on and don’t want either local or national law enforcement to step aside for blm to take over.
Generic communist thugs – La Raza, the “POC’, BLM, Antifa – that’s what most Latinos ran FROM!
Latino voters = Families, schools, opportunity.
……That’s the USA of Donald J. Trump, our POTUS!
So I guess Hispanics aren’t all that down with all the Black Privilege.
Many, if not most, are Christian.
That puts them in the OTHER camp, no POC-privilege.
Every one of these Latinos and Latinas was speaking straight from their heart. There was much emotion because that’s cultural. You meet very few stoic Hispanics. I know this firsthand.
Mi esposa es Latina.
¡Yo tambien! Latin women rule!
Any one see the latest Fox poll What a disaster that thing is, I dont know how Fox can do a poll like that and still show their faces in Public What a sham Poor Fox They are showing their bias every day and I truly wish that Wallace was not going to be apart of the debates..
How anyone could show that Joe Biden would be better at handling the virus makes me want to laugh but then lately Fox will just say anything to make sure the polls go Joes way
