Saturday September 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
You Have A Date
I was going to change genres tonight but then I started listening to one last daddystovepipe song. Listening to him is so familiar, it’s like being in someone’s living room. Hope you like this one as much as I do . . .
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Osama Bin Laden’s niece on America.
https://nypost.com/2020/09/05/osama-bin-ladens-niece-says-only-trump-can-prevent-another-9-11/
IT’S BENCH CATURDAY TIME!
Our feline pets are a blessing. Give your little blessing a hug today.
Morning Prayer
There is something very special about praying in the morning. Prayer works at every time of the day, but there is something very powerful about morning prayer. Prayers said in the morning have an ability to get the day started off in the right direction. When I pray properly in the morning, I notice that things work out more gracefully; that I have less warfare throughout the day, and that I can maintain my peace more easily. In my opinion, I don’t have enough time in my day to not pray in the morning. The prayer that follows is a super-powered morning prayer that will revolutionize your life. I recommend using it as part of your morning routine and tailoring it to your needs.
Father, I come before you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. You are great, and greatly to be praised! I come boldly before your throne of grace to find mercy and grace to help in time of need. In the morning, O LORD, you will hear my voice. In the morning, I will order my prayer to you and eagerly watch. I take this opportunity to put up smoke screens in the spirit that act as sight and sound barriers against interlopers, satanic agents, and evil spirits.
I decree that I am cleansed of all the filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of the Lord. I am washed by the blood of Jesus, which cleanses me of all unrighteousness. I am washed by the water of your Word.
I declare that every evil word that was spoken over me in my dreams, evil prayers, other realms where I was taken, or that were imported into me through technologies, are now being devoured by the locusts of God loosed to create crop failure.
I declare that all evil devices, chains of bondage, evil injections, imprisonments of my humanity, insertions and implants of every type physical, spiritual, and energetic that were established against me in my sleep, are now being consumed in the holy fire of Jesus Christ. I renounce and declare destruction upon all evil altars set up bearing my name or image in every timeline, age, realm, and dimension. I renounce and break the power of all sacrifices or rituals performed on these altars, declaring that they will have no impact on me or anyone else.
I repent for and renounce every act of agreement with evil agendas and assignments taking place during my sleep, including the reception of evil spirit food, counterfeit gifts, callings, mandates, judgments, technologies, counterfeit revelations, and assignments.
I declare that the blood of Jesus covers not only me, but my house, car(s), bank account(s), and everything under my stewardship, in Jesus’ name.
I declare that my body is blessed, my soul is blessed, and my spirit is blessed in Jesus’ name.
I call for the oil of anointing to be poured over every component of my person, anointing me for service, establishing my heart in joy, and awakening the strength of Jesus Christ in my members.
Angels bless the Lord and praise his holy name! You excel in strength; you perform his Word and you hearken unto the voice of his Word. You are made ministering spirits to the heirs of salvation. As an heir of salvation, I speak that your ministry to me is the execution of your assignments.
Angels of finance, you are loosed to bring me what has been appointed to my storehouse. Establish me in the provision of the Lord and cause the abundant blessings of God to overtake me.
Angels of opportunity, you are loosed to find and secure opportunities, and to establish an environment of favor around me.
Angels of healing, you are loosed to ensure that attacks against my health are derailed. You are loosed to block the transmission of infectious diseases, to prevent food poisoning, to interrupt accidents that would cause harm to my body, and to heal issues in my flesh, soul, and spirit.
Angels of warfare, you are loosed to conquest the enemies of God that oppose me in my assignments, mandates, and callings. I declare that you conquer all time thieves in the name of Jesus. I identify the strongholds, strategic positions, war rooms, and laboratories of darkness that have been erected against my life and declare that the warhorses of heaven are loosed against them. I bombard the enemy with hailstones, coals of fire, tsunamis of living water, engines of war, instruments of war, and the armies of heaven. I declare the enemy is pummeled by the smoke from the nostrils of God, the hiss of the Lord that brings the bees and flies, the ravenous beasts, and light of his glory. I release the spear of the Lord, instruments of death, and the razor of the Lord by which the enemies of God are shamed. I cover the encampments of evil with clouds of confusion and smite evil realms pitted against me with plague and disaster in the name of Jesus.
I declare that the sun, moon, stars, and planets are created to praise the Lord. The earnest expectation of the creation eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God because the creation itself also will be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God. Therefore, I speak to every evil assignment invested into the sun, moon, stars, and planets by witches, warlocks, and the agents of darkness. I declare that they are now being excised by the sword of the Lord. I declare that these evil assignments are being replaced by the word of the Lord which says, Father in Heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, and your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Just as the stars fought in the courses against Sisera, I determine that the stars are now employed in exploits against the enemies of Jesus Christ and fight alongside the children of light to expand the influence of the government of God in the earth.
I declare that creation is reoriented at the outset of this day to serve the Lord and that cosmological powers are employed in the revelation of the glory of God, for it is written that the knowledge of the glory of the Lord shall cover the earth as the waters cover the sea.
I declare that the whirlwind of the Lord surrounds me and my associates. It draws unto us all resources that are expedient relative to our callings and mandates, and it destroys the snares of the enemy from before our face.
Lord Jesus, you are my shield, my buckler, and my rearguard. I take opportunity to assume the armor of God: the helmet of salvation, the breastplate of righteousness, the belt of truth, I put on the shoes of the preparation of the gospel of peace, I take up the shield of faith, the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, the garments of vengeance and the cloak of zeal. I will not be afraid of the terror by night, neither of the arrow that flies by day, neither of the pestilence that walks in darkness, neither of the destruction that lays waste at noonday.
I declare that the spirit of excellence rests upon me, and that those over me will seek to set me over entire realms. I declare that my realm is engaged in my assignments. I call it charged with the names of God; Jehovah-Jireh, Jehovah-Rapha, Jehovah-Shammah, Jehovah-Nissi, Jehovah-Tsidkenu, Jehovah-Makeddesh, Jehovah-Ra’ah, Jehovah-Shalom, Jehovah-Gibbowr, Jehovah-Elohim, Jehovah-Sabbaoth, Jehovah-Issuwz, Jehovah-Hoseenu, El-Shaddai, El-Elyon, El-Olam, El-Roy, Yeshuah Ha Mashiach.
I cause my realm and life to come into interface with the seven Spirits of God; the Spirit of the Lord, the Spirit of Wisdom and Understanding, the Spirit of Counsel and Might, the Spirit of Knowledge, and the Fear of the Lord.
I declare that I behold with open face the glory of the Lord and am changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord. I seal these declarations across every realm, age, timeline, and dimension, past, present, and future, to infinity. I call this day blessed, fruitful, and prosperous in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.
