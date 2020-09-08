President Trump MAGA Rally: Winston-Salem, North Carolina – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump heads to a MAGA campaign event at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, NC. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET with pre-rally events ongoing. Livestream links below:

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Campaign Livestream

77 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally: Winston-Salem, North Carolina – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. freepetta says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Be Watching 💁🏻‍♀️

  2. helmhood says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Another great day to be an American in the Land of the Free, because of the Trump.

    I look forward to one day opening up a dictionary and seeing next to the entry for “Brave”, “guts”, and “intestinal fortitude”, a picture of our great President.

  3. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Full Campaign mode. (Peaceful Protest Rallies). PDJT indicated 2-3 a day in his Jupiter FL speech.

    I am ready. MAGA

  4. Gunner says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    May God continue to watch over this good man, and give him the grace and wisdom he needs to lead our nation for God’s glory.

    Here’s to a great rally….we need this!!!

  5. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    RSBN showing a major crowd outside the venue on the tarmac.

  6. 4sure says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Looking forward to PTRUMP kicking ass and taking names in Winston Salem NC, A dem controlled city.

  7. PaulCohen says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    AF1 just landed !!!!

  8. Jeffrey Coley says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Oh, man! I live 20 miles from Winston! How come I find out about this rally the day its happening from someone else, NOT the Trump campaign?

  9. J Gottfred says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    I’m going to try and make the Vegas Rally! Hope it cools down a little. (the weather that is)

    https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=i%20%20grew%20up%20in%20vegas%2C%20baby%2C%20vegas!

  10. lotbusyexec says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Ok, went to my local Fresh Vegetable Farm (for those who live in Westchester NY it’s called Ramse’s in Scarsdale– best corn and apples on the planet). Was packed more than usual today and as I went back to my car there were a few people pointing fingers and chatting outside my car. As I approached they all looked at me and I could tell they had “something” to say. I spoke first and said proudly, “Yep, I love Trump – best President ever and I am here to save NY and you all from the grips of Tyranny”. Shockingly (sarc) they all said they were democrats and could not believe anyone in NY would place that many targets on their car (Trump gear) BUT that they will be voting for him because they are tired of the extreme left and hate what’s happening to where we live. I then shared with them this website and TRULY believe I just brought a few new members to the Treehouse. If you were one of the lovely folks I met please say “hi” here 😉

  11. PaulCohen says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    10,000+ crowd according to RSBN estimate !!

  12. MfM says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Trump is going where the votes are. Biden is sticking to his basement in Delaware with it’s 3 Electoral College votes. Today Trump is in Florida (29) and NC (15).

    When Biden does have events there are few people and they are handpicked, with Trump many. The enthusiasm level is different.

    I’m in PA and I’ve been notified today of several upcoming ‘demonstrations’ for Trump… just random drive/boat events to draw attention to his run. He isn’t going to be there, at least in my part of the State it’s to remind people that people are excited to vote for him.

    With Covid there aren’t any close offices for Trump, where as 4 years ago there were several open close by. I know where ones are if I need anything… but in my County, most Trump support is under the radar.

    • Joyce M says:
      September 8, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      MfM – have you considered joining one of the #MAGADrag the Interstate rallies? People are rallying almost every weekend to show support for President Trump. You can check them out on Facebook and see if there is one near you, or start one. They want to get participants from all 50 states.

      https://www.facebook.com/MAGAUSADragTheInterstate/

      At least you would be meeting new people who share your views and enthusiasm!

      • Landslide says:
        September 8, 2020 at 7:33 pm

        Here’s a link to a map of all of the Trump Victory offices. Maybe there is one closer than you think.👍🏻🇺🇸

        https://trumpvictory.com/

      • 1stgoblyn says:
        September 8, 2020 at 8:01 pm

        There was a boat parade on Lake Lanier (North Georgia) over the weekend. There may have also been a ‘Drag The Interstate’ yesterday. I saw several pick-up trucks proudly flying Trump and American flags on Georgia 400 as I drove to Dawsonville to visit with my son and his family. An awesome sight.

  13. PaulCohen says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    FOUR MORE YEARS!!! Thousands are chanting it…..

  14. PaulCohen says:
    September 8, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    “If Biden wins, China wins”

  15. Rosemary B says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    praying.
    I listened to Mark Stein today on Rush Limbaugh. His opening monologue was hilarious and spot on!!
    I know our President is so pleased to see so many hopeful people this evening

  16. Debbie says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Good to see Trump back on the road having rallies. Trump supporters energize him. I wish Trump would acknowlege at his rallies the major companies that support BLM. The organization BLM has been defined as a terrorist organization. Black lady wearing BLM hat was harassed by a white passenger, who wore a Blue Lies Matter hat. Black lady was harassed by white lady thru out the flight. Black lady reported her discomfort to Delta. For her discomfort she gets rewarded with a First Class Flight and a BLM pin. Is it now Delta’s policy to pacify black travellers on Delta, with a BLM’s pin,due to a poor traveling experience? I would not want a pin that is associated with a terrorist group.

    • PaulCohen says:
      September 8, 2020 at 7:48 pm

      Debbie, you have greatly mis-described what happened on that Delta flight. Even by the account of the black woman who was upset, she was not “harassed” by any reasonable stretch of the word. Yes, the white woman made her own statements in support of “Blue LIVES Matter” and critical of BLM propaganda, but it could have been simply a conversation between two people who disagree…. except that the black woman and PC thugs around her all ganged up in harassing the white woman…. who made perfectly reasonable statements (see post below)…. now I would not try to have any such discussions on a flight nowadays, especially with a “person of color” sporting the BLM propaganda, but it is ridiculous that one person is rewarded and the other is (reportedly) banned from Delta:

      • PaulCohen says:
        September 8, 2020 at 7:49 pm

        Here is what the BLM activist reported:

        Demetria Poe
        August 31 at 9:19 PM ·
        So on my way to the Commitment March in DC on Thursday, a white woman who I helped with her bags sat next to me on the plane. She left her sit and came back with a blue lives matter mask on and a pin to match. She proceeded to remain silent until take off but once we took off she started the conversation with me by saying,
        “I support blue lives because I support our officers”
        I explained to her blue lives do not exist. The life of an officer exist but there is no such thing as a blue life and that statement is nothing but a rebuttal to the fact that BLM has been disregarded time after time after time.
        She proceed to make all types of statements like
        “Africans from the west sold the most slaves”
        “The reason Blacks we’re 3/4th was because the south would have to many votes”
        “Having Blacks in America has been the best thing for them because they can work they way up”
        Long story short the white women and man who sat around us snapppped on this lady in my defense. The flight attendants came over to check on me and offered to move her. Once we landed in DC they told me that she would not be flying with Delta anymore because they do not personally or as a company stand for racism and discrimination.
        So yesterday on my flight home I got a special delivery, my seat was upgraded before I even boarded, and I got some gifts from Delta.
        I said all this to say that it’s time and situations like these were these companies need to take a stance! This furthers why I will only fly Delta Air Lines! At this point make me an ambassador Delta
        I just thank God that this didn’t flip onto me because too many cases Black people are guilty until proven innocent
        “I come as one but I stand as 10,000” -Maya Angelou
        My IG: __demetriap

        • PaulCohen says:
          September 8, 2020 at 7:55 pm

          The “3/5” clause (not “3/4”) has constantly been mis-represented by BLM etc. It was a political compromise to LIMIT the national power of the slave-holding states (who wanted each slave to “count” as 1 but only for constitutional apportionment of representation for WHITE southerners, since the slaves could not actually vote). SO the “3/5” was simply a compromise between zero and one, where the people (slave holders) who denied the humanity or equality of the slaves were actually those who wanted them to count for “ONE” for this purpose…. i.e., it had nothing at all to do with recognizing the humanity of slaves, it was about slave states wanting more representation/power and simply using the numbers of slaves to advance that. The people who wanted the slaves to count for “0” in apportionment (the northerners generally) were actually more interested in limiting or ending slavery. e.g., Ben Franklin who was already President of the first abolitionist society in North America.

  17. sunnydaze says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    LOL. …” Bidens a lot nicer than Kamala, but she’s a lot smarter than him.”…..

    True.

  18. Patience says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    “It’s just law and order”

    Yep!
    >and, Merry Christmas

  19. Patience says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Let’s keep winning !
    >The best IS yet to come!!!

  20. todayistheday99 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    SlowJoe: Half competent and heading south rapidly. Lol! Jokes aren’t funny unless there’s some truth to it. Apparently, Trump jokes aren’t funny according to leftist who used to have funny comedians. They destroyed an entire entertainment industry because of TDS so now the only funny interesting and entertaining show to watch is free, and we are watching it right now.

  21. Patience says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    “We’re going to charge a small fee” at the boarder.

  22. Landslide says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    “We have a virtual landslide going.”

    Need to capture that audio & make it my ringtone.😄😁😄

  23. tuskyou says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    OMG 😂😂McMuffin 😂😂

  24. tuskyou says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    OMG 😂😂McMuffin 😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

    September 8, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    😂😂McMuffin 😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

    September 8, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    LOL- I hopeRomney can’t get elected dog catcher —especially after he put the poor family dog, Seamus, on the roof of the car for a 15 hr trip.

  27. disklxik says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    McMuffin HAHAHA

  28. tuskyou says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    “We got hostages back from countries you never even heard of”. Thank you President Trump! Wouldn’t you love to see all 50 of them together on a stage? I would cry my eyes out in a good way.

  29. retiredseabee says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    sweat dripping down his face,

  30. tuskyou says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    So sorry about the duplicate posts!

  31. Maquis says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    “Joe Biden’s agenda is made in China.”

    Ow, in a good way.

  32. Ken Maritch says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    I can’t imagine being a lib or a “hidin” supporter and seeing these crowds!

  33. NJF says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    What a shot!!

  34. Nick the Deplorable says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:43 pm

  35. calbear84 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Walls & Wheels 2020!

  36. tuskyou says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    “We’ve had other plagues sent by them….. I wonder if it was on purpose?”

  37. Landslide says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    So glad they set up risers behind President Trump! Looks like a rally should.👍🏻👍🏻

  38. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 7:58 pm

  39. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Fantastic Crowd!
    Activists!

  40. tuskyou says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    “This is a very sophisticated group” cause they know the difference between patriotic education and indoctrination!! We have the most sophisticated people at these peaceful protests.

  41. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    “We love you!“
    “We love you!“
    ❤️💙🇺🇸

  42. woohoowee says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    We’re going to win and we’re going to have a lot of fun getting there 2016 Candidate Trump

    Let’s roll 🙂

  43. Lion2017 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    The crowd is on fire: We Love You!! I’m crying. So true. We Love You President Trump!!

  44. retiredseabee says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    ” We Love YOU, We Love YOU, We Love YOU, We Love YOU”

  45. Landslide says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Ok. Tears here! “We love you! We love you!”

    Way to go NC! That’s a first!

