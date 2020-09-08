President Trump MAGA Rally: Winston-Salem, North Carolina – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump heads to a MAGA campaign event at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, NC. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET with pre-rally events ongoing. Livestream links below:
Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Campaign Livestream
Be Watching 💁🏻♀️
Another great day to be an American in the Land of the Free, because of the Trump.
I look forward to one day opening up a dictionary and seeing next to the entry for “Brave”, “guts”, and “intestinal fortitude”, a picture of our great President.
Full Campaign mode. (Peaceful Protest Rallies). PDJT indicated 2-3 a day in his Jupiter FL speech.
I am ready. MAGA
May God continue to watch over this good man, and give him the grace and wisdom he needs to lead our nation for God’s glory.
Here’s to a great rally….we need this!!!
In Jesus’ name, amen!
Amen!
RSBN showing a major crowd outside the venue on the tarmac.
Looking forward to PTRUMP kicking ass and taking names in Winston Salem NC, A dem controlled city.
AF1 just landed !!!!
Oh, man! I live 20 miles from Winston! How come I find out about this rally the day its happening from someone else, NOT the Trump campaign?
I think he is doing these events “on the fly” so not much notice.
Even so – I donate to his campaign every month. I would think I’m on a list somewhere to get these notifications.
You can always find events by going to the Donald J Trump campaign web site and hit “events” … this one has been set up for close to a week.
If you contribute to the campaign, you will receive a notice by e-mail or text.
Or dozens of both. They’re on it! 🇺🇸
Maybe I missed it in all the fundraising emails.
I’m going to try and make the Vegas Rally! Hope it cools down a little. (the weather that is)
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=i%20%20grew%20up%20in%20vegas%2C%20baby%2C%20vegas!
Ok, went to my local Fresh Vegetable Farm (for those who live in Westchester NY it’s called Ramse’s in Scarsdale– best corn and apples on the planet). Was packed more than usual today and as I went back to my car there were a few people pointing fingers and chatting outside my car. As I approached they all looked at me and I could tell they had “something” to say. I spoke first and said proudly, “Yep, I love Trump – best President ever and I am here to save NY and you all from the grips of Tyranny”. Shockingly (sarc) they all said they were democrats and could not believe anyone in NY would place that many targets on their car (Trump gear) BUT that they will be voting for him because they are tired of the extreme left and hate what’s happening to where we live. I then shared with them this website and TRULY believe I just brought a few new members to the Treehouse. If you were one of the lovely folks I met please say “hi” here 😉
Thanks for the update
Trump got 36.5% in New York 4 years ago.
I think NY is in play. The far left is out of hand and the Democrats aren’t doing anything to stop them.
MfM:
IMO: NY is in play, ILL is in play, CA is in play.
Historical precedent: After the civil unrest caused by the LEFT from 1965-72, law abiding US citizens had had enough. In 1972 Nixon won 49 of 50 states (McGovern lost his own state of South Dakota, but won the People’s Republic of Taxxachusetts}.
That would be great! I told someone the other day that if NY is even close and not called the minute polls closed, then it will be a blow out night for Trump. Trump does not need to win NY, but if he does, I might have to break my viewing ban and watch MSNBC and CNN the rest of the night so I can see the commentators’ faces. 😂
Fantastic.
Well done!
Great news, lotsbusy.
Make New York Great Again!
Proud of you fellow NYer. Let’s hope those you met keep their word and vote for PTrump!
It would just be the story of the last 3 decades if NY went for PTrump. I would be speechless for days and so very happy.
10,000+ crowd according to RSBN estimate !!
Venue was suppose to hold 2000+.
Trump is going where the votes are. Biden is sticking to his basement in Delaware with it’s 3 Electoral College votes. Today Trump is in Florida (29) and NC (15).
When Biden does have events there are few people and they are handpicked, with Trump many. The enthusiasm level is different.
I’m in PA and I’ve been notified today of several upcoming ‘demonstrations’ for Trump… just random drive/boat events to draw attention to his run. He isn’t going to be there, at least in my part of the State it’s to remind people that people are excited to vote for him.
With Covid there aren’t any close offices for Trump, where as 4 years ago there were several open close by. I know where ones are if I need anything… but in my County, most Trump support is under the radar.
MfM – have you considered joining one of the #MAGADrag the Interstate rallies? People are rallying almost every weekend to show support for President Trump. You can check them out on Facebook and see if there is one near you, or start one. They want to get participants from all 50 states.
https://www.facebook.com/MAGAUSADragTheInterstate/
At least you would be meeting new people who share your views and enthusiasm!
Here’s a link to a map of all of the Trump Victory offices. Maybe there is one closer than you think.👍🏻🇺🇸
https://trumpvictory.com/
There was a boat parade on Lake Lanier (North Georgia) over the weekend. There may have also been a ‘Drag The Interstate’ yesterday. I saw several pick-up trucks proudly flying Trump and American flags on Georgia 400 as I drove to Dawsonville to visit with my son and his family. An awesome sight.
FOUR MORE YEARS!!! Thousands are chanting it…..
“If Biden wins, China wins”
If biden wins, EVERYONE loses.
praying.
I listened to Mark Stein today on Rush Limbaugh. His opening monologue was hilarious and spot on!!
I know our President is so pleased to see so many hopeful people this evening
Good to see Trump back on the road having rallies. Trump supporters energize him. I wish Trump would acknowlege at his rallies the major companies that support BLM. The organization BLM has been defined as a terrorist organization. Black lady wearing BLM hat was harassed by a white passenger, who wore a Blue Lies Matter hat. Black lady was harassed by white lady thru out the flight. Black lady reported her discomfort to Delta. For her discomfort she gets rewarded with a First Class Flight and a BLM pin. Is it now Delta’s policy to pacify black travellers on Delta, with a BLM’s pin,due to a poor traveling experience? I would not want a pin that is associated with a terrorist group.
Debbie, you have greatly mis-described what happened on that Delta flight. Even by the account of the black woman who was upset, she was not “harassed” by any reasonable stretch of the word. Yes, the white woman made her own statements in support of “Blue LIVES Matter” and critical of BLM propaganda, but it could have been simply a conversation between two people who disagree…. except that the black woman and PC thugs around her all ganged up in harassing the white woman…. who made perfectly reasonable statements (see post below)…. now I would not try to have any such discussions on a flight nowadays, especially with a “person of color” sporting the BLM propaganda, but it is ridiculous that one person is rewarded and the other is (reportedly) banned from Delta:
Here is what the BLM activist reported:
Demetria Poe
August 31 at 9:19 PM ·
So on my way to the Commitment March in DC on Thursday, a white woman who I helped with her bags sat next to me on the plane. She left her sit and came back with a blue lives matter mask on and a pin to match. She proceeded to remain silent until take off but once we took off she started the conversation with me by saying,
“I support blue lives because I support our officers”
I explained to her blue lives do not exist. The life of an officer exist but there is no such thing as a blue life and that statement is nothing but a rebuttal to the fact that BLM has been disregarded time after time after time.
She proceed to make all types of statements like
“Africans from the west sold the most slaves”
“The reason Blacks we’re 3/4th was because the south would have to many votes”
“Having Blacks in America has been the best thing for them because they can work they way up”
Long story short the white women and man who sat around us snapppped on this lady in my defense. The flight attendants came over to check on me and offered to move her. Once we landed in DC they told me that she would not be flying with Delta anymore because they do not personally or as a company stand for racism and discrimination.
So yesterday on my flight home I got a special delivery, my seat was upgraded before I even boarded, and I got some gifts from Delta.
I said all this to say that it’s time and situations like these were these companies need to take a stance! This furthers why I will only fly Delta Air Lines! At this point make me an ambassador Delta
I just thank God that this didn’t flip onto me because too many cases Black people are guilty until proven innocent
“I come as one but I stand as 10,000” -Maya Angelou
My IG: __demetriap
The “3/5” clause (not “3/4”) has constantly been mis-represented by BLM etc. It was a political compromise to LIMIT the national power of the slave-holding states (who wanted each slave to “count” as 1 but only for constitutional apportionment of representation for WHITE southerners, since the slaves could not actually vote). SO the “3/5” was simply a compromise between zero and one, where the people (slave holders) who denied the humanity or equality of the slaves were actually those who wanted them to count for “ONE” for this purpose…. i.e., it had nothing at all to do with recognizing the humanity of slaves, it was about slave states wanting more representation/power and simply using the numbers of slaves to advance that. The people who wanted the slaves to count for “0” in apportionment (the northerners generally) were actually more interested in limiting or ending slavery. e.g., Ben Franklin who was already President of the first abolitionist society in North America.
LOL. …” Bidens a lot nicer than Kamala, but she’s a lot smarter than him.”…..
True.
Trump is very entertaining tonight!
That not nice behavior that you see that senile behavior.
“It’s just law and order”
Yep!
>and, Merry Christmas
Let’s keep winning !
>The best IS yet to come!!!
SlowJoe: Half competent and heading south rapidly. Lol! Jokes aren’t funny unless there’s some truth to it. Apparently, Trump jokes aren’t funny according to leftist who used to have funny comedians. They destroyed an entire entertainment industry because of TDS so now the only funny interesting and entertaining show to watch is free, and we are watching it right now.
“We’re going to charge a small fee” at the boarder.
“We have a virtual landslide going.”
Need to capture that audio & make it my ringtone.😄😁😄
OMG 😂😂McMuffin 😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂McMuffin 😂😂
LOL- I hopeRomney can’t get elected dog catcher —especially after he put the poor family dog, Seamus, on the roof of the car for a 15 hr trip.
McMuffin HAHAHA
“We got hostages back from countries you never even heard of”. Thank you President Trump! Wouldn’t you love to see all 50 of them together on a stage? I would cry my eyes out in a good way.
sweat dripping down his face,
So sorry about the duplicate posts!
“Joe Biden’s agenda is made in China.”
Ow, in a good way.
I can’t imagine being a lib or a “hidin” supporter and seeing these crowds!
What a shot!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
wow. looks providencial
even GOD is watching
It looks like a watercolor! Fantastic 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Walls & Wheels 2020!
“We’ve had other plagues sent by them….. I wonder if it was on purpose?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anything but a throwaway comment!
So glad they set up risers behind President Trump! Looks like a rally should.👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow!!!! Click on that pic—-thousands!!! Makes my heart VERY happy!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Sunny, great find. I was looking for Dan’s pics. He always gets the best. I heard 2000 max allowed at the venue (to the far right behind the building in the pic). RSBN showed that overflow crowd but much earlier when there were less people.
Thanks, MAGA!!!
Fantastic Crowd!
Activists!
“This is a very sophisticated group” cause they know the difference between patriotic education and indoctrination!! We have the most sophisticated people at these peaceful protests.
“We love you!“
“We love you!“
❤️💙🇺🇸
We’re going to win and we’re going to have a lot of fun getting there 2016 Candidate Trump
Let’s roll 🙂
The crowd is on fire: We Love You!! I’m crying. So true. We Love You President Trump!!
” We Love YOU, We Love YOU, We Love YOU, We Love YOU”
Ok. Tears here! “We love you! We love you!”
Way to go NC! That’s a first!
