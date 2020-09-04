September 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1324

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Aftermath…
That’s not simply a needle mark, that was an IV!
Has he been embalmed already?
Routine medical procedures often call for use of IV.
Here’s POTUS tonight at JBA on his return trip from Pennsylvania. You can barely see him in the darkness. Think this took place around midnight tonight. He’s refuting the ridiculous Atlantic story put out (I think by the Mattis/Kelly brigade) that he doesn’t respect the military. About 8 minutes of video.
Sound seems to be only in one ear.
Actually, think this video took place at maybe 10pm or so on Thursday night. So like 3.5 hours ago or so.
First of all JM was a POW not a war Hero. There is a big difference and the many who served with JM know exactly what he was and his close relationship with George Soreass and his playing “ I did it my way” at his funeral in AZ says it all.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1024927/The-wife-John-McCain-callously-left-behind.html
Matis and Kelly should reap the military prosecution for everything they are now trying to do to this President and their broken oath.
“ I did it my way”
The “Maverick” Jon McCain was outshone by unknown Sarah Palin and he greatly resented that.
McCain obviously risked his life for his co8ntry, but he was involved in 4 plane crashes plus the infamous carrier conflagration. He was a bitter man — remember his , “OK I’ll build the damn wall!!”
He aided in the abandonment of hundreds of POWs and denied their existence.
Dante never described the Tenth Circle where McCain surely resides.
Thank you Mr. Fitton!
Red for Ed is what the teachers union has become and it’s now a communist union.
Nothing.
Wait–aren’t they terrified of getting Covid? Isn’t that why they won’t go back, even though kids are one of the lowest risk groups? But they’ll hang out with the Ever-Foul Al Sharpton who has more disease coming out of his mouth than these teachers will run into in a decade of teaching?
So far our journey has taken us:
From Sulphur LA->Little Rock AR->Leesville LA->Jasper TX->Sulphur LA->Kingwood TX
While messaging one of my BFFs, I got this reply:
‘Well, you are the only folks I know that get to travel in a pandemic!
Anything we can do?’’
This Covid-19 must be a `real`monster to only select persons 🥵
Sound and fury, signifying what exactly?
It drives me crazy when Barr says one person was found to have filled out 1700 fraudulent ballots Wolf Blitzer says “Yes, but there’s no evidence of widespread fraud.” 1 person filling out 1700 ballots isn’t enough to bother him?!? If 1 person can fill out that many, think how many ballots 1,000 people or 5,000 people could fill out.
Media is no longer journalism. They are propaganda stooges. They ARE the enemy of the people.
I just skimmed over those couple of pages of Bolton’s book there… and I have to say… I came in at “zero interest” in reading Bolton’s book, and that little experience bumped that down to “negative 10,000 interest”.
Imagine reading 100’s of pages of that crap?
“Steve Mnuchin wasn’t happy that Kelly called Reince to complain about the scheduling of the Japan trip because he thought the bilat with Macron was more important for the NATO alliance BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH…”
SSSHHAAADDUP YA GOSSIPY LITTLE SCHOOLGIRL!!!
This latest scurrilous MSM episode also provides a reminder of what dishonest, demented scumbags like Peter Strzok have been doing to our govt and our country:
Perhaps they should pass a law against them
Good
The dark side gains another soul.
Actually, it gained his soul a long time ago.
Regarding the Atlantic fluff-piece, no joke, the wiki page of the Battle of Belleau Wood already has this BS in it!
The Atlantic magazine reported that President Trump decided not to visit the cemetery because the weather would mess up his hair and the secret service determined it be best not to travel by helicopter with heavy rain. [23]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Belleau_Wood
Note: It’s been edited 11 times in the past two days!
… and still being edited as I type
Another company that without Americans tax dollars would not exist. One of the many who sat under oath and lied yet he is free to travel to his native India and Eric Schmidt needs to be brought into this because he drove googoo.
If these were pictures of Joe Biden supporters, I would genuinely be concerned about the upcoming election. How can anyone claim the 2020 election is going to be a tight race, without factoring in mail-n ballot fraud?
🤣🤣🤣
There should be some kind of consequences for this Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic for publishing such malicious lies against the President of the United States.
What he claimed is lowest of the low. (they just keep lowering that evil bar with each day that passes!)
I don’t know why people are saying killing Reinnoehl is the worst case scenario.
ANTIFA and their backers 😉 ere always going to go there.
Navarro…
They want a system collapse. They don’t really care about support.
Honestly I think those signs are a goad at this point. An enticement. If you support them, then you should not have a problem if they decide to trash your house. 😵
Here is a long discussion of where 6% came from, what the true rate might be, and what the risk profile of CV-19 is (read down the thread).
Polls smolls, but positive movement in MN. 😁
Federal Charges await them. Step up…
Bravo! 💙 😍 💯 💘 🤠 🇺🇸
Nos Omnes Rittenhouse@willytg66
8h
The hat and the ‘stache say it all.
Approximately, 10% (or less) of the past 2 Democrat Presidential campaigns have been focused on actual political issues relevant to people’s lives. The other 90% has been focused on devising new ways to smear and destroy their opponent President Trump via vicious lies via anonymous or unnamed sources and by any other means their evil minds can concoct. And that’s not counting Russia-Spygate, Impeachment etc. Debating the issues honestly is not in their treacherous political playbook.
The Dems haven’t tried to win by conventional means for sometime. They hire legal jackals like Lawfare to create endless legal challenges, they utilize every dirty, slimy trick in the book and invent constant false narratives daily. There is no shortage of sleazy, despicable reporters and villainous creative magazine and internet writers ready to do their bidding. These attacks always ramp up after POTUS makes a positive gain.
If the voters of the USA are duped by this collective evil and reward their treachery with a Democrat win, the country will pay a very high price for their foolishness and gullibility. Trusting any of these media jackals after the last 4 years of false reporting should be inconceivable to any rational mind.
I was listening to snippets of ptrumps interview with Wallace tonight and he said something that made me shiver with fear…he said he had a fear the election could be rigged by mail in ballots. We lost many races here in ca because of ballot harvesting….what will we do then. If that pos Harris became president this country will be no more and there is no way to fix ballot harvesting. I am so afraid of this
Bus full of Trump supporters on bus ride to hanger:
This hurts.
😆
“WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) — A West Frankfort man was shocked to wake up one morning to find his Joe Biden presidential campaign signs stolen from his front lawn.
The home-owner says he had the signs on display for about three-weeks before they went missing.
Joseph Hogg he’s a life-long, democratic voter. He made a political contribution through Amazon and got a hat, masks and four signs for $240.
He said, now that his signs have been stolen, he’ll just have to go out and buy more.
We reached out to the Franklin County State’s Attorney, Phillip Butler to find out the punishment for campaign sign theft and he said, any property stolen under $500 can be punished by up to two-years of probation, conditional discharge or court supervision, fine not to exceed $2500 and a possibility of up to 365 days in jail.
Butler also recommends, property owners call police which is what Hogg did, and officers told him, “It’s happening all over town. I said all right, I’m the only one in town that’s got Biden signs up. You want to get down to it. I harass people about it,” said Hogg.
State’s Attorney Butler said, it’s a good idea for homeowners to install surveillance cameras, if they have property outdoors they want to protect.”
https://wsiltv.com/2020/09/03/thieves-steal-homeowners-campaign-signs/
He harasses people.
He’s the only one in town with Biden signs.
He probably stole his own signs.
I was in West Frankfort today, I only see TRUMP signs & lots of TRUMP flags.
The TRUMP flags are YUGE in southern Illinois this election. They started popping up last summer.
A guy down the road from me just installed a brand new flag pole. It’s flying a beautiful new TRUMP flag. 😄
FIRST VIDEO from Scene: Antifa Killer Michael Reinoehl Shot Dead in Washington State by U.S. Marshalls
https://us24news.com/blog/2020/09/04/first-photos-and-video-antifa-killer-michael-reinoehl-shot-dead-in-washington-state-by-u-s-marshalls/
