September 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1324

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

180 Responses to September 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1324

  1. Robert Smith says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:12 am

    Aftermath…

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:12 am

  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:16 am

    Here’s POTUS tonight at JBA on his return trip from Pennsylvania. You can barely see him in the darkness. Think this took place around midnight tonight. He’s refuting the ridiculous Atlantic story put out (I think by the Mattis/Kelly brigade) that he doesn’t respect the military. About 8 minutes of video.

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:18 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:19 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:19 am

    • SanJac says:
      September 4, 2020 at 1:38 am

      Red for Ed is what the teachers union has become and it’s now a communist union.

    • joejoefromsandiego says:
      September 4, 2020 at 3:16 am

      Wait–aren’t they terrified of getting Covid? Isn’t that why they won’t go back, even though kids are one of the lowest risk groups? But they’ll hang out with the Ever-Foul Al Sharpton who has more disease coming out of his mouth than these teachers will run into in a decade of teaching?

    • dogsmaw says:
      September 4, 2020 at 3:46 am

      So far our journey has taken us:
      From Sulphur LA->Little Rock AR->Leesville LA->Jasper TX->Sulphur LA->Kingwood TX

      While messaging one of my BFFs, I got this reply:
      ‘Well, you are the only folks I know that get to travel in a pandemic!
      Anything we can do?’’

      This Covid-19 must be a `real`monster to only select persons 🥵

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:21 am

    • TMonroe says:
      September 4, 2020 at 1:45 am

      Sound and fury, signifying what exactly?

    • theunknownpatriot says:
      September 4, 2020 at 2:19 am

      It drives me crazy when Barr says one person was found to have filled out 1700 fraudulent ballots Wolf Blitzer says “Yes, but there’s no evidence of widespread fraud.” 1 person filling out 1700 ballots isn’t enough to bother him?!? If 1 person can fill out that many, think how many ballots 1,000 people or 5,000 people could fill out.

      Media is no longer journalism. They are propaganda stooges. They ARE the enemy of the people.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. nwtex says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:24 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      September 4, 2020 at 2:28 am

      I just skimmed over those couple of pages of Bolton’s book there… and I have to say… I came in at “zero interest” in reading Bolton’s book, and that little experience bumped that down to “negative 10,000 interest”.

      Imagine reading 100’s of pages of that crap?

      “Steve Mnuchin wasn’t happy that Kelly called Reince to complain about the scheduling of the Japan trip because he thought the bilat with Macron was more important for the NATO alliance BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH…”

      SSSHHAAADDUP YA GOSSIPY LITTLE SCHOOLGIRL!!!

    • PaulCohen says:
      September 4, 2020 at 3:39 am

      This latest scurrilous MSM episode also provides a reminder of what dishonest, demented scumbags like Peter Strzok have been doing to our govt and our country:

  10. Robert Smith says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:28 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:37 am

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:38 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:39 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:41 am

    • SanJac says:
      September 4, 2020 at 1:47 am

      Another company that without Americans tax dollars would not exist. One of the many who sat under oath and lied yet he is free to travel to his native India and Eric Schmidt needs to be brought into this because he drove googoo.

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:45 am

    • Robin Ruprecht says:
      September 4, 2020 at 3:30 am

      If these were pictures of Joe Biden supporters, I would genuinely be concerned about the upcoming election. How can anyone claim the 2020 election is going to be a tight race, without factoring in mail-n ballot fraud?

  16. Magabear says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:47 am

    🤣🤣🤣

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:50 am

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 1:58 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:02 am

    Trump response to the lying Atlantic hit piece

    • gabytango says:
      September 4, 2020 at 3:35 am

      There should be some kind of consequences for this Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic for publishing such malicious lies against the President of the United States.

      What he claimed is lowest of the low. (they just keep lowering that evil bar with each day that passes!)

  20. Robert Smith says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:03 am

    I don’t know why people are saying killing Reinnoehl is the worst case scenario.

    ANTIFA and their backers 😉 ere always going to go there.

  21. Chokdii8888 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:05 am

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:18 am

  24. Robert Smith says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:29 am

    Here is a long discussion of where 6% came from, what the true rate might be, and what the risk profile of CV-19 is (read down the thread).

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:34 am

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:36 am

    Polls smolls, but positive movement in MN. 😁

  27. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:38 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:45 am

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:48 am

  30. nwtex says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:54 am

    Bravo! 💙 😍 💯 💘 🤠 🇺🇸

    Nos Omnes Rittenhouse@willytg66
    8h
    The hat and the ‘stache say it all.

  31. Ocelot says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:58 am

    Approximately, 10% (or less) of the past 2 Democrat Presidential campaigns have been focused on actual political issues relevant to people’s lives. The other 90% has been focused on devising new ways to smear and destroy their opponent President Trump via vicious lies via anonymous or unnamed sources and by any other means their evil minds can concoct. And that’s not counting Russia-Spygate, Impeachment etc. Debating the issues honestly is not in their treacherous political playbook.

    The Dems haven’t tried to win by conventional means for sometime. They hire legal jackals like Lawfare to create endless legal challenges, they utilize every dirty, slimy trick in the book and invent constant false narratives daily. There is no shortage of sleazy, despicable reporters and villainous creative magazine and internet writers ready to do their bidding. These attacks always ramp up after POTUS makes a positive gain.

    If the voters of the USA are duped by this collective evil and reward their treachery with a Democrat win, the country will pay a very high price for their foolishness and gullibility. Trusting any of these media jackals after the last 4 years of false reporting should be inconceivable to any rational mind.

  32. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:04 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:10 am

  34. nwtex says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:15 am

  35. Winky says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:18 am

    I was listening to snippets of ptrumps interview with Wallace tonight and he said something that made me shiver with fear…he said he had a fear the election could be rigged by mail in ballots. We lost many races here in ca because of ballot harvesting….what will we do then. If that pos Harris became president this country will be no more and there is no way to fix ballot harvesting. I am so afraid of this

  36. nwtex says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:20 am

    Bus full of Trump supporters on bus ride to hanger:

  37. nwtex says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:24 am

    This hurts.

  38. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:24 am

  39. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:27 am

    😆
    “WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) — A West Frankfort man was shocked to wake up one morning to find his Joe Biden presidential campaign signs stolen from his front lawn.

    The home-owner says he had the signs on display for about three-weeks before they went missing.

    Joseph Hogg he’s a life-long, democratic voter. He made a political contribution through Amazon and got a hat, masks and four signs for $240.

    He said, now that his signs have been stolen, he’ll just have to go out and buy more.

    We reached out to the Franklin County State’s Attorney, Phillip Butler to find out the punishment for campaign sign theft and he said, any property stolen under $500 can be punished by up to two-years of probation, conditional discharge or court supervision, fine not to exceed $2500 and a possibility of up to 365 days in jail.

    Butler also recommends, property owners call police which is what Hogg did, and officers told him, “It’s happening all over town. I said all right, I’m the only one in town that’s got Biden signs up. You want to get down to it. I harass people about it,” said Hogg.

    State’s Attorney Butler said, it’s a good idea for homeowners to install surveillance cameras, if they have property outdoors they want to protect.”

    https://wsiltv.com/2020/09/03/thieves-steal-homeowners-campaign-signs/

    He harasses people.
    He’s the only one in town with Biden signs.
    He probably stole his own signs.

    I was in West Frankfort today, I only see TRUMP signs & lots of TRUMP flags.

    The TRUMP flags are YUGE in southern Illinois this election. They started popping up last summer.
    A guy down the road from me just installed a brand new flag pole. It’s flying a beautiful new TRUMP flag. 😄

  40. PaulCohen says:
    September 4, 2020 at 3:33 am

    FIRST VIDEO from Scene: Antifa Killer Michael Reinoehl Shot Dead in Washington State by U.S. Marshalls

    https://us24news.com/blog/2020/09/04/first-photos-and-video-antifa-killer-michael-reinoehl-shot-dead-in-washington-state-by-u-s-marshalls/

