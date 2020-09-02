President Trump Speaks To Supporters at Wilmington, NC, Airport…

President Trump arrives at Wilmington International airport greeted by supporters. The President was met by: Lara Trump, Robert Yunaska, Father of Lara Trump; Linda Yunaska Mother of Lara Trump; Senator Thom Tillis United States Senator (NC); North Carolina; State Representative Ted Davis, Jr., State Representative from NC 19th House District; State Representative Holly Grange, from NC 20th State House District and House Deputy Conference Chair.

President Trump delivered remarks to the assembled crowd of supporters: