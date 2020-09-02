President Trump Speaks To Supporters at Wilmington, NC, Airport…

President Trump arrives at Wilmington International airport greeted by supporters. The President was met by: Lara Trump, Robert Yunaska, Father of Lara Trump; Linda Yunaska Mother of Lara Trump; Senator Thom Tillis United States Senator (NC); North Carolina; State Representative Ted Davis, Jr., State Representative from NC 19th House District; State Representative Holly Grange, from NC 20th State House District and House Deputy Conference Chair.
President Trump delivered remarks to the assembled crowd of supporters:
Sundance etal,
Thank you for posting the videos, information and everything else.
What a loving crowd.
Thom Tillis is anti PTrump. A uniparty POS. HE showed up because he is running for reelection.All the major cities in NC are controlled by Commie Dems.
I don’t think he is anti-Trump but he is a stinkin’ rino, although, in truth he is one of those empty suit types. But, keep in mind,he always, and I mean always, votes Republican and is a vote POTUS can count on for bills he supports. So, empty suit or stinkin’ Rino, he votes for us.
Yeah Tillis is no friend of PDJT. But PDJT is gracious.
God Bless the Secret Service!
Janice, you’re absolutely right is requesting God’s blessing on the Secret Service agents…my good friend from college was an agent for many years and I used to get all of the amazing details on what is going on in the background…these agents are definitely willing to “take” the bullet. I always love to watch them scan the crowd looking for the one dirt bag.
This is what matters and scares the government issued booties off the swamp rats. This is real enthusiasm. We need to start saying 12 more years, 12 more years…
Agree on 12 more years. That will make the commie’s heads explode.
I like it.
Wow, he was really loving that crowd…walked the entire line.
littleflower481,
As other Treepers have stated previously, This is where PDJT gets recharged. With everything that is thrown at him. He is incredible, After almost four years of unending vitriol from the UniParty PDJT doesn’t appear to have aged very much, if any. All past Presidents, while in office stated to age and turn gray after 2.5 years at the lastest.
Promises Made, Promises Kept, Politicians seldom keep their promises, an outsider, a very successful business man has. There by changing the political landscape forever.
People can usually tell if someone likes or dislike s them. Maybe not always, but over time, the pattern emerges. PDJT, loves American, and the forgotten men and women of this great nation. A blue collar billionaire,
Wish I could have gone. I wish President Trump would start doing virtual rallies. No masks needed, no social distancing needed, no worries about crowds. Let people sign in to show numbers “attending”. The base craves the excitement of a rally. We may not be in close proximity but we will be close in spirit!!
No stupid governors with double standards making asinine comments about our President!!
I was privileged to receive an invitation to the airport rally. It was fantastic. He did work the entire line and seemed to be able to make eye contact with a lot of people. I know I got eye contact. He was genuinely grateful for the reception, as it was pretty hot there. I never had more fun. I can scratch something off my bucket list. When I got home, I made 75 more calls for him. He must get re-elected. Lincoln right -We need this man. He fights.
