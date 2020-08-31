Monday August 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 31, 2020
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
This little girl…
https://www.foxnews.com/world/taiwan-toddler-kite-tail-airborne-festival-video?ICID=ref_fark
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s play “sounds like mashup.”
James Brown – Starts with a little flourish introduction with nothing to do with the song, then it’s silent, then breaks into it. Hear the piano accompaniment. Hear the plucked violin strings, the notes they play as well as that they are being plucked not bowed. Remember the notes they play.
AK – Starts with a little flourish introduction with nothing to do with the song, then it’s silent, then breaks into it. Listen to the notes she plays on the piano. Remember the plucked violin strings? A James Brown squeal. Later, listen for the plucked violin strings here too.
Now go back to the James Brown song. In your mind, mash it up. Hear Alicia singing her lyrics to James Brown’s background.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy 75th Birthday, Van Morrison…. Pound for pound, my favorite musical artist… And that is an excruciatingly difficult choice to make… Enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44wDwMQVqCc&feature=emb_logo
LikeLike
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
LikeLike
The best video ever done by a real Roman Catholic priest :
LikeLike
Amen.
The fire is real.
Let it burn a hole into our soul.
LikeLike
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insane-number-of-democrats-calling-into-to-c-span-to-announce-support-for-trump/
LikeLike
Long ago and far away. Around 1970 or so Leon Russell and Marc Benno were working on a song in Leon’s home studio. The tape is running when Rita Coolidge walks in to inquire about dinner. Leon asks her opinion about his new song’s intro and bridge. . .
LikeLike
Fun!
Also interesting.
Thank you.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
I have posted on this issue a couple of times already. So, maybe I risk boring you, fellow Treepers
I advocate a complete “boycott” of all Pro Sports: NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. Stop watching on TV. Stop buying their merchandise. These millionaires are mostly all “Woke”, and so are their billionaire owners.
We do not need any of them, anymore.
If (like me) you still need a sports fix, I say: Go Local! Get involved with American Legion and Connie Mack baseball teams. High School and Pop Warner football, lacrosse, wrestling, etc. Your local college sports, male and female. Your local Rugby club…they play every Saturday, year-round.
We do not need professional athletes to tell us what to think. No more, of their virtual signal BS.
Thank you. End of rant
LikeLiked by 1 person
already there, James
LikeLike
You got my endorsement.
LikeLike
“What is the culture of white people?”
Mostly, we dance, tell jokes, cook barbecue, drink and have a whole lot of sex.
This is called “White Privilege”.
I live in Latin America, people here:
Dance, tell jokes, cook barbecue, drink and have a whole lot of sex.
This is known as “culture”.
I have lots of friend in the world that obviously have roots in Africa:
They like to dance, tell jokes, cook barbecue, drink and have a whole lot of sex.
This is referred to as “common sense”.
It’s amazing how different cultures can be, isn’t it?
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-culture-of-white-people/answer/Barry-Weir-3
LikeLike
The difference is how identify politics influences so many people here in America. “They” however don’t actually have the moral authority to criticize others that they claim. This is why they are using street terror to intimidate people into being submissive to them. If they think they’re going to transform America into a nation of obedient sheep, they are about to discover the true meaning of what a “fool’s errand” actually is. What’s happening right now is the growth of what Sundance has described as “cold anger’. Americans are not sheep. If the street terror continues it will not end well.
LikeLike
The Wisdom Of This World
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“Where is the wise? Where is the scribe? Where is the disputer of this world? Hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world?” (I Cor. 1:20).
This challenge was hurled at the intellectual world of nineteen hundred years ago, so famous for its philosophy, literature and art. Nor are these the words of one who himself lacked the benefits of higher learning. Rather, they flowed from the pen of one of the most learned men, one of the greatest thinkers of all time: the Apostle Paul. More than this, they are found in that Book of books, the Bible, which has withstood, not barely but magnificently, all the attacks of a thousand critics through centuries of time. This Book says:
“The wisdom of this world is foolishness with God” (I Cor. 3:19).
“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” (Prov. 9:10).
Actually, the “intellectuals” in any age are those who assent to the theories of those who agree with each other that they are intellectual! Dissent from them and you have automatically branded yourself an illiterate!
“But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
“And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
“That no flesh should glory in His presence” (I Cor. 1:27-29).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-wisdom-of-this-world/
1 Corinthians 1:20 Where is the wise? where is the scribe? where is the disputer of this world? hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world?
1 Corinthians 3:19 For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.
Proverbs 9:10 The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.
1 Corinthians 1:27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
29 That no flesh should glory in his presence.
LikeLike
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY
Find a bench and enjoy the view this last day of August, 2020. God bless!
LikeLike
Carrying over into today:
We all miss Big Al…
LikeLike