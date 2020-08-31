August 31st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1320

Posted on August 31, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

98 Responses to August 31st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1320

Older Comments
  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 31, 2020 at 1:26 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. nwtex says:
    August 31, 2020 at 1:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. nwtex says:
    August 31, 2020 at 1:32 am

    Sound on

    Like

    Reply
  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 31, 2020 at 1:35 am

    About President Donald Trump!
    Fantastic insights-Pastor Jack Hibbs & Charlie Kirk

    Like

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    August 31, 2020 at 1:46 am

    Watch this fantastic rant by a successful young black business owner who is told by an unsuccessful white woman that she feels sorry for him. haha. OWNED:

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s