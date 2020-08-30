Sunday August 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What About Me?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Hebrews 2 states that unbelievers are, “through fear of death… all their lifetime subject to bondage” (Ver. 15). How often they must ask themselves: “What will become of me: finally become of me?” The best they can hope is that God will be merciful to them and accept them at last, but God cannot do this without a just basis, and since unbelievers have rejected His gracious payment for sin, they must remain under its condemnation. Many hope that physical death will be the end for them, but they fear that the Bible may be true and that death will not be the end.
This writer once talked with a profane barber who had boasted that he was his own “God,” and would be until they put him “six feet under.” To this we replied: “The Bible says that ‘it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this is the judgment.’ You may not believe this, or accept it as the Word of God, but you can’t prove it isn’t so, and I would urge you to look into it carefully, asking God to give you light.”
Here we ask the reader a very personal question: Are you saved? Have you accepted Christ and His payment for your sins, now standing before God “justified from all things,” and “accepted in the Beloved”? If not, we beg you: do not delay. These are serious times and who knows how soon God will take His own away and bring this dispensation of grace to a close. Then it will be too late, so we urge you, face up to your sinful condition now, and place your trust in the Lord Jesus Christ who, in infinite love and grace, bore the burden of your guilt and condemnation at Calvary. “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved…” (Acts 16:31).
Hebrews 2:15 And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
2 Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
After reviewing some MSM responses to the Republican National Convention, the following poem just popped in my head so I thought I should quickly write it down. We are living in crazy times!
The U.S.A. must perish, a truly righteous cause.
Protest for THIS purpose, and covid takes a pause.
But be in noncompliance, a barber, beach or pew,
Covid tracers hunt you down, and jail your family too.
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers. Always trust that our Lord is with us and that we can always find his loving touch. All we have to do is reach out and he’ll be with us. Honest. 🙂
If Jesus calls your number . . .
Be not deceived God is not mocked.what a man soweth that also shall they reap.The Almighty is not done with our nation,make no mistake..The lord s timing is different than our s something that we sometimes don t understand.In my life as I am sure many of you have seen the rewards of evil/wicked people.It may not always be fast enough,but it does come.One day i was praying and the Lord spoke to me on the inside and said read again what you just read,so I read it again God is slow to anger.He said see I do get angry..Until that time we must pray for this president as God has raised him up for this time in history.Father I thank you that when we pray to you in the name of your precious son Jesus Christ that you hear us and answer.We lift up President Donald John Trump to you right now.We cover him and his family with the precious shed blood of Jesus over them,and we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him that no witchcraft,no hex,no voodoo,no curses,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will succeed .Every plot and plan of the enemy will be brought down and destroyed totally.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way.Father release your legions of warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot from the pit of hell.Let the fire of your presence surround him 24/7 Father,we praise and worship you,and we glorify your name.We pray in the name above all names,Jesus Christ,the King of Kings and Lord of Lords,Amen
This might be the funniest thing I’ve read in a while (because of Wikipedia):
OTHER 1 DAY AGO
Scottish People Are Enraged After Finding Out That A Large Part Of Scots Wikipedia Is Written By An American Teen Using A Fake Scottish “Accent”
Julija Svidraitė and Lukas Garnelis
“…Scots is a West Germanic language variety that has been spoken in Scotland for several centuries. According to Scots Language Centre, “Scots is one of three native languages spoken in Scotland today, the other two being English and Scottish Gaelic.”
Since there are no universally accepted criteria for distinguishing a language from a dialect, people often disagree about the status of Scots and its relationship to the English language. Despite that, Scots is recognized as an indigenous language of Scotland, a regional or minority language of Europe, and as a vulnerable language by UNESCO. Since Scots is considered to be vulnerable, people have been looking for ways to preserve the language and keep it alive. For instance, there’s a Scots language version of Wikipedia where all the articles are written in this particular language. Or so people thought…”
https://www.boredpanda.com/american-teen-scots-language-wikipedia/
Raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse: Donated 30 minutes ago as Richie Rich
https://religionnews.com/2020/08/29/christian-fund-raising-site-has-earned-nearly-200000-for-alleged-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse/
https://www.givesendgo.com/GUCZ
https://fightback.law/
Update #1: Contacting the Rittenhouse Family
August 28, 2020, 9:05 pm facebook twitter
Hello all,
Allow me to begin by thanking you all so much for your generous contributions to helping secure Kyle’s freedom! We live in dark times, but the generosity and positivity that all of you have shown is the “light of the world” needed to drive out the darkness. Through your kindness, you are making an incredible difference in this young man’s life.
I have just spoken with Kyle’s mother, Wendy, and Kyle’s attorney, John, to whom I was connected by Lin Wood (Chris Sandmann’s attorney), who has also joined the legal team. Wendy has instructed me to transfer the money from GiveSendGo’s holding account to the #FightBack Foundation, set up by Lin Wood. All of the money donated through both their website, and this effort, will go to Kyle’s defense, as it is likely to be an expensive and protracted affair.
Kyle is reportedly in good spirits, and I’m told that the incredible support shown by you good people is what’s keeping him going.
We have all seen the hatred that has threatened our country in recent months, and in Kyle we have seen the courage against chaos that we all desire to see within our own hearts. This young man has reinvigorated the faith of many that this country and its founding principles are indeed founded upon the rock, not built upon the sand.
However, a city upon a hill cannot be hid; Kyle now faces the wrath of those who would see us stripped of our God-given rights and reduced to servitude. He is in dire need of our help. Kyle will likely need significant amounts of cash to post bail; for this reason, this fundraiser will be ongoing. His success is our success; his failure, the loss of our right to self-defense. I firmly believe that with the continued support of all of you fine people, Kyle will be freed.
God bless America, God bless you, and #FreeKyle
~Rob
