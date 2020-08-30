August 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1319

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
Describing President Trump…..
🌟 ” Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”🌟
—John 15:13
President Trump took slings and arrows for us. We will never forget what he did. We Love you, President Trump, and we all have your back, no matter what.
🌟 “ Declare His glory among the nations,
His wonders among all peoples.
For the Lord is great and greatly to be praised;
He is to be feared above all gods.” 🌟 —-Psalm 96:3-4
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ President Trump & MAGA is safely back in the WH from LA &TX, surveying the damages from Hurricane Laura
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing Deceptions
✅ Someone in Twitterworld declared that Saturdays are for Trump Boat Parades!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
— Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
— For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn.
— For quick recovery for those affected by Storm/Hurricane Laura
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Japan PM Abe for healing from Ulcerative Colitis, a tough disease
— *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Against Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The Republican Party, the party of Abraham Lincoln, goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, Independents, and anyone who believes in the GREATNESS of America and the righteous heart of the American People. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…
🌟 “ No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment..” —Isaiah 54:17
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, August 30, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 65 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
🌹 Their Lives Matter, too…Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen.
My country, ’tis of thee,
Sweet land of liberty,
Of thee I sing;
Land where my fathers died,
Land of the pilgrims’ pride,
From ev’ry mountainside
Let freedom ring!
My native country, thee,
Land of the noble free,
Thy name I love;
I love thy rocks and rills,
Thy woods and templed hills;
My heart with rapture thrills,
Like that above.
Let music swell the breeze,
And ring from all the trees
Sweet freedom’s song;
Let mortal tongues awake;
Let all that breathe partake;
Let rocks their silence break,
The sound prolong.
Our fathers’ God to Thee,
Author of liberty,
To Thee we sing.
Long may our land be bright,
With freedom’s holy light,
Protect us by Thy might,
Great God our King!
Praying and Amen to all the above !
If the enemy were to win, singing these verses, or even posting them here, will be criminal conduct and prosecuted.
Something to contemplate, …
I remember singing My Country Tis of Thee every morning in school following the Pledge of Allegiance. For the Bicentennial my elementary put on an expansive Patriotic Americana musical production. It was a proud time to be an American.
We must never get complacent but this is promising:
Paul, C-Span had 8 minutes straight of Democrat callers saying they are voting for Trump this November after the last day of the convention. I signed up to work the poles. Even if it’s at an NBA stadium in the middle of no where. Eyes on the ground type of thing. 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think its a little backhanded because it gives CSPAN the power to control things. We all lose a bit.
But even then, every caller supporting Trump should say, “I used to be a democrat” don’t know why you changed the format…, same effect.
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/29/august-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1318/comment-page-1/#comment-8695455)
Note:
– For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.
– Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for at least 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 8/28/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet with video of President Trump at the White House announcing 300 miles of wall completed.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 8/29/20
– 12 photos a contractor’s of 31 mile Yuma Sector Border Barrier Project in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona near the Barry M. Goldwater Range. This projects is just west of Fisher’s own 31 mile project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.
– – – – –
***PRAISE: (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• (8/27/20)… President Trump announced the completion of 300 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450/500 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries/WBTW project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Photo Notes:
– Photos: Yuma Sector Border Barrier Project (San Luis, Arizona) – 6/30/20 & 7/1/20
– Photos 1 & 2 show the border wall and foundation.
– Photos 3 to 7 give a sense of the progression of how the access road is being built up the mountain.
– Photos 9 to 12 show the contractor employees fabrication bollard panels.
– I’ve allowed some photos to embed, others are links. Viewers may see tiles previews of the 12 photo gallery from any of the photo links provided. Click on tile to go to selected photo.
– I don’t believe this project is a Fisher’s 31 mile project. This project is a 31 mile project also, but it’s most likely adjacent to Fisher’s 31 mile project further east in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.
– The main reason I don’t believe it’s a Fisher project is because photos 9 to 12 show the fabrication of the panels on site. By contrast, as far as I know, Fisher’s company “Stinger Bridge and Iron” fabricates their panels at their facility and then ships them to the site… unless something has changed with the way Fisher does things on their federal projects.
– I believe that the photos in this gallery was taken from the same project as the prior drone footage/photos (taken ~ 2 months prior in late April) which I posted of the border road being built in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona near the Barry M. Goldwater Range.
– To see further discussion on both of the 31 mile projects, see prior post from last week.
1: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees provide quality assurance on 31 miles of border barrier at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near San Luis, Arizona, June 30.”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6273508/yuma-sector-border-barrier-project
2:
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6273509/yuma-sector-border-barrier-project
Is POTUS really stopping at 400 or 500 miles of Wall?
I know we don’t need 2,000 miles… but does 400 or 500 miles really cover everything needed?
No. The goal for this year is 450 to 500 miles and I think the total goal is about 1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
I took the 1,100 figure from BeauBo’s post at the FreeRepublic which I posted on the link below. Page down on the link below to see my responses to dayallaxeded with BeauBo’s excerpts.
Link: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/17/august-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1306/comment-page-1/#comment-8633251
3:
4: Dozer building road on mountain.
5: Construction equipment building road at top and bottom of mountain.
6: View of border wall road from a distance.
7: In the center of the photo it looks like new road may be visible going up the mountain with the twin peaks in the distance. See prior drone video/photos mentioned above to see road building taking place on the mountains.
Image #5 wins the prize for the most artistic landscape composition of the series.
Good call. Definitely the most artistic. The other embeded photos are more informative in the sense that if you go to the link on the “dvidshub links on the Imgur photo, then view image and enlarge… you can tell more about how the crews blaze the access road up the mountain.
One of these days I’ll have to find a video on how roads are made up steep, jagged mountains. They probably use some sort of “cut and fill” method. But that a lot of material to smooth things out when you’re trying to roughly follow the peaks of the mountains. I have trouble visualizing how they build it.
8: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees provide quality assurance July 1 at a fabrication facility near San Luis, Arizona.”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6273542/yuma-sector-border-barrier-project
9: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor employees fabricate bollard barriers July 1 at a facility near San Luis, Arizona.”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6273543/yuma-sector-border-barrier-project
10:
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6273544/yuma-sector-border-barrier-project
11:
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6273546/yuma-sector-border-barrier-project
12:
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6273547/yuma-sector-border-barrier-project
Great photos and links Stillwater !
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad you enjoyed the photos BetsyRossRocked ~ 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Confessions of a voter fraud: I was a master at fixing mail-in ballots
https://nypost.com/2020/08/29/political-insider-explains-voter-fraud-with-mail-in-ballots/?fbclid=IwAR06VpRvlUaekKF-cOU8Qf5pZpLpjQV4bKfZYVLYciaXTKr5EGdl_imvkck
EXCLUSIVE: I can confirm it is a homicide. The person shot in downtown Portland is deceased.
Some witnesses are saying the suspect shooter is a black male. Police have not released an official suspect description.
Sammie Lee West III is the name of the murdered black kid according to the Oregonian.
The Oregonian is incorrect, it would see. I just googled this young man. Dates of his death range from August 19 to August 26. No results for today, August 29.
So, I guess not having a Sammie Lee West IV is a good thing?
Fun fact about Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler — not only is he the mayor, he’s also the police commissioner….
I see the government is lining up all the pieces to make their move.
The guy who is shot looks like a white man.
LikeLike
Notice who we are NOT hearing from, at all regarding this violent rioting?
Mitch McConnell and the Reoublicon Congressional leadership, who are SUPPOSEDLY representing Republican and Conservatives who are their constituency, are SILENT as our cities burn.
Mind you, Mitch had no problem leading his choir in a rendition of “Mullers an honorable man, his investigation MUST continue!”
But, speak out to decry the ongoing Gen Flynn injustice (a direct result of Mueller), or Stone case, Manafort, etc.?
Speak out as our cities are ripped apart by anarchists, and members of his own caucus are threatened, leaving the WH,…he is SILENT, and his acolytes follow his lead.
And their silence speaks VOLUMES.
To clarify, Kevin McCarthy HAS spoken out, a LITTLE, on some of these issues.
I get the feeling its only cause he wants the gavel,…but at least he is saying something.
As for the Senate leadership, their support for Mueller, and silence at the injustices wrought BY Muellers hatchet team, sounds like support, as does their silence at the actions of the anarchists.
At this point, is it not better to have McConnell win to make sure the Republicans have control? Let us hope that people in the future make better choices in who they decide to represent them.
lolanonni: “Let us hope that people in the future make better choices in who they decide to represent them.”
Yup. We’re counting on you, Kentucky, next time around.
This year, we’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, but next time around… not so much. Vote accordingly. Vote wisely.
.
.
.
P.S. At McTurtles age, maybe there won’t be much to ponder at the next election. Hope he gets as good of a sendoff as McCain did.
As Bugs Bunny would say, “Bon vo-yah-gee!” dude.
Central Oregon coast has a website “News Lincoln County” Tonight the headline is “socialism helps people” with a Harry Truman quote from 1952 about “socialism is a scare word.”
so, if america will never be a socialist country we better do something. Oregon already is socialist. communist if you count the heavy tax burdens bleeding us dry.
Later in “news lincoln county” our two socialist/communist senators (wyden/merkley) scream about ODNI Ratcliff decision to give election reports in writing only. guess they want to leak it their way
So there are “Black Lives Matter” and social justice themes on the back of the NBA players jerseys for the playoffs. Has anyone noticed whether any of them say “Respect women”, “Raise your child”, “Be a father”, or “Stay out of jail”? That would go a long way toward solving the problems that ail a lot of our society. But I won’t hold my breath.
LikeLiked by 8 people
One guy trying to block vehicle … briefly. Ouch.
Clearly the NFL needs to put similar messages on their uniform/helmet such as “Don’t be a rapist” since Drew Brees supports Blake and the NO Saints put Blake’s name on their helmets.
“Trap House”
Now you’re just being ridiculous.
/s
One I saw, ‘I AM A MAN’ sure needed further clarification as to what this person’s version of ‘man’ is, but there’s not enough jersey space for anything too profound to be communicated . . .
Here’s the 1st Local report that came out tonite re. the Clackamas>Portland car rally. It’s quite on point and positive, altho it did not show the huge happy crowds gathered at the Clackamas Mall. (posts on the last page of yesterdays Prez Open)
Dems have been absolutely flipping out over this gathering on twitter all nite w/ the most delusional BS., so it was nice to see an actual OK report. (This was before the shooting).
Uh oh.
And if you were following the #Clackamas that was trending on twitter all nite, you’d KNOW that Antifa would jump on this. Everyone from Bette Midler on down was absolutely unhinged tonite about ” crazy Trump supporters”.
I’m sure they are ALL latching onto on this sad incident right now w/ a glow of satisfaction, assured that they already know the facts.
This is not a surprise, not unexpected.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re just trying to set off yet another round of senseless rioting.
LikeLike
My family went grocery shopping today. Aside from one other young man who appeared to have a legitimate medical condition, we were the only people unmasked in Sam’s and Walmart both (neither the security guard at Sam’s nor the employee posted at the door at Walmart pushed the issue.) In Sam’s I did see one older lady wearing a Trump 2020 mask, which was nice. Too far away for me to say anything though. Walking into Walmart there was a younger white dude wearing a Biden mask, which was less nice. Saw a couple people with their masks below their nose/who pulled their masks down when not close to anyone.
I’m one of those people who sneeze in the sunlight, and as they had us standing outside in lines I sneezed several times. No one even reacted (despite me being maskless.) Very few people are actively avoiding my maskless family anymore. Everyone seems enchanted by our toddler, for some reason, and will talk to him – and usually us by extension. I’m not sure if masklessness is a factor in this or just the comparative rarity of seeing a toddler with both parents present and attentive. Or maybe he’s just that charming and cute. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was picking up some dinner (I do not wear a mask) and their was a man with his toddler daughter and she was wearing a mask. I caught her eye, and smiled. Their order was just about done at that point, and as they left the little girl made at least two other attempts to get me to smile at her . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was a mother and her slightly-older-than-toddler son in Sam’s. He had his mask pulled down and was running around trying to avoid her pulling it back up.
Personally I’d call it child abuse to make children wear masks. Saw boxes of “Children’s masks – not medical grade – easy to breathe through” stacked up in Sam’s. So then what’s the point???
LikeLike
The wrap-up for the RNC a couple of nite’s ago was absolutely stunning- surpassed all expectations. Those of us who saw Trump’s Rallies back in ’16 know that “Nessun Dorma” was played at just about every one of them.
But just imagine somebody hearing it for the first time:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just think how our children’s hearts and minds would be enhanced by surrounding them with this kind of music…..as opposed to the bump and grind rhythms of rap crap.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just listened to his 1st hearing of “Ave Maria” by Pavarotti. In the middle of it he pauses and says something to the effect of “hearing this would bring the whole country together, no matter ethnicity”.
The end of the RNC was so brilliant, no wonder most of the MSM cut it off, including FNC. Thank goodness I was watching C-span.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly…..anything that contributes to humanizing our President is avoided at all costs. Nothing must be allowed to veer from the “Orange Man Bad” construct. Despicable!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ave Maria is such a beautiful song.
LikeLike
I don’t know what my daughter has been listening to lately, but she seems to be singing Opera of some sort. She sings in the shower (rather loudly). I have wanted to break down the door and suffocate her with the shower curtain a few times. Thanks for the reminder that she could like rap music!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
hahaha. YW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I was a kid – back in the 60’s before the Public School System was completely ruined by Fed. take-over – our inner city class of 3rd graders took a field trip to the nearest big city and heard an actual Classical Concert.
It. Was. Amazing.
And that’s the problem w/ the PS System now>>> this kind of thing would Never. Happen. It’s a totally demoralized heap of trash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you very much for sharing!
Pavarotti commanded a concert hall like no one else I ever experienced. The magnificence of his vocal presentation brought his listeners to tears, and his legacy of unequaled operatic talent combined with a personal, passionate connection with his audiences are incapable of adequate description. May he Rest in Peace.
The young man who narrated the awakening in himself of a genuinely reverent respect for this genre of music is very heartwarming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautifully stated dan. Grateful that his talent lives on through today’s digitally mastered recordings….unlike the earlier voices of Caruso, Gigli, and so many others.
LikeLike
Very nice.
LikeLike
Michael Anton piece at American Greatness. comprehensive read on what is at stake here. “A Tyranny Perpetual and Universal?
https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/28/a-tyranny-perpetual-and-universal/
PDX shooting caught live of FB livestream. Note the BLAMTIFA medic vehicle show up immediately after
LikeLiked by 1 person
Video (Longer)showing BLAMTIFA medic car that was obviously circling the block. Decreased is white male.
LikeLike
Carter….found both your comments in the bin. The “F” word was buried in both links, and Askimet cued on it. 😦
LikeLike
Run the vid at full speed a few times. Shooting happens around 0:04. Notice the guy in hoody running to right of screen, from behind white pickup.
Now run vid .25 speed a number of times. After the two shots are fired, and while the white pickup is in middle of screen, keep hitting pause, then play, until you freeze the hoody guy just as truck passes him.
Looks like barrel of handgun in his right hand. May have pause/run a few times. Use .25 speed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hoody Man wears dark hoody. White lettering across chest visible as he nears right side of screen. What looks like handgun barrel is visible just as he runs in front of what looks like 10 foot tall billboard without anything on it, or a 10 foot wall with benches in front of it. Hoody man runs all the way off camera, to right of screen. Appears he’s putting something in right hoody pocket.
Vid quality poor, so hard to be sure what I see is what happened. But that’s what it looks like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse: Donated 30 minutes ago as Richie Rich
https://religionnews.com/2020/08/29/christian-fund-raising-site-has-earned-nearly-200000-for-alleged-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse/
https://www.givesendgo.com/GUCZ
https://fightback.law/
Update #1: Contacting the Rittenhouse Family
August 28, 2020, 9:05 pm facebook twitter
Hello all,
Allow me to begin by thanking you all so much for your generous contributions to helping secure Kyle’s freedom! We live in dark times, but the generosity and positivity that all of you have shown is the “light of the world” needed to drive out the darkness. Through your kindness, you are making an incredible difference in this young man’s life.
I have just spoken with Kyle’s mother, Wendy, and Kyle’s attorney, John, to whom I was connected by Lin Wood (Chris Sandmann’s attorney), who has also joined the legal team. Wendy has instructed me to transfer the money from GiveSendGo’s holding account to the #FightBack Foundation, set up by Lin Wood. All of the money donated through both their website, and this effort, will go to Kyle’s defense, as it is likely to be an expensive and protracted affair.
Kyle is reportedly in good spirits, and I’m told that the incredible support shown by you good people is what’s keeping him going.
We have all seen the hatred that has threatened our country in recent months, and in Kyle we have seen the courage against chaos that we all desire to see within our own hearts. This young man has reinvigorated the faith of many that this country and its founding principles are indeed founded upon the rock, not built upon the sand.
However, a city upon a hill cannot be hid; Kyle now faces the wrath of those who would see us stripped of our God-given rights and reduced to servitude. He is in dire need of our help. Kyle will likely need significant amounts of cash to post bail; for this reason, this fundraiser will be ongoing. His success is our success; his failure, the loss of our right to self-defense. I firmly believe that with the continued support of all of you fine people, Kyle will be freed.
God bless America, God bless you, and #FreeKyle
~Rob
They’ll riot because he could have been a black guy shot by a white supremacist.
Billy Wilder, the legendary film director (Sunset Boulevard) had a meeting, late in life, with a young studio executive.
“So” said the pipsqueak “What have you done?”
“You first” said Wilder.
Ted Wheeler, the ridiculous, incompetent mayor of Portland (the 26th largest city in the country) is now writing letters to the President, denouncing his performance. Let’s recap:
Donald Trump won the 2015/2016 Republican Party Presidential primary by defeating:
Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, son and brother of former presidents, and the nominal choice of the Republican Party establishment.
Ted Cruz, the incumbent Senator from Texas, the second largest state in the union.
Marco Rubio, the incumbent Senator from Florida, the third largest state in the union.
John Kasich, the incumbent Governor of Ohio, the seventh largest state in the union.
Chris Christie, the governor of New Jersey, and George Pataki, the former governor of New York, and on and on..
Now Teddy Wheeler? You first..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe I have put two and two together.
I may be the slowest person on earth. Tell me what you think…
I have been reading this afternoon, and have found very disturbingly connected articles.
If we all know that the backlash against PT was just the cover up, what was being covered up? Until I saw these following articles today, I only saw disconnected pieces.
But having read these articles, I can now understand what Flynn actually knows, and why it is so dangerous for this man to walk the earth, if I am Brennan, Soros or anyone who travels with them.
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/18/report-obama-brennan-imported-overseas-terrorists-into-us-to-form-antifa
View at Medium.com
View at Medium.com
Part 3 will be about how Millie Weaver ties into this.
Maybe this is why GITMO is being readied…
VERY disturbing story back in June.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-obama-official-secures-bail-nyc-lawyer-suspected-hurling-molotov-cocktail-george-floyd-unrest
In the comment section:
“Tinker:
And there you have it, From Obama’s defense and state departments, he hired Islamist Anti-American radicals to undermine this country and gave them support, funded by the face of satan Soros family and backed by Obama’s ilk. All of these anti-American radicals need to be rooted out and deported, including the so call “professors”, every single one need to leave this country – one way or the other!! Vote Trump 2020 and fire and rid this country of these heathens! Tenure be damned.”
Ropes and Gray, the law firm these two work for?
https://www.law.com/americanlawyer/2020/05/14/ropes-gray-offers-voluntary-buyouts-to-us-staff-citing-unpredictability/?slreturn=20200729175859
Seems like part of a front organization to take out the US…
https://www.ropesgray.com/en/newsroom/news/2020/06/Ropes-Gray-Joins-More-than-125-Law-Firms-as-Charter-Member-of-New-Law-Firm-Antiracism-Alliance
If you read through the entire article, this is a very old school law firm, which is a global firm, was infiltrated by Obama/Soros’ army.
New leadership bought out all of the old timers, secretaries and other staff, fired everyone and re-built the firm with Marxists and moslem brotherhood. They literally infiltrated an entire law firm.
The story of the Obama DOD aid who bailed this female terrorist out of prison is part of this group. And the original judge let the woman go. Luckily, LE went bananas and found another judge to correct the situation.
The long and short of these essays lay out what Flynn really knows. Obama, in my estimation, was the puppet face of the insurgency by Soros and others to use US tax money, US weapons, and US SOLDIERS to train terrorists all over the world. They were then imported into the US through the Dreamer Act put in place as an insurgent army that we are seeing today. It now makes sense as to why the different agencies have their own weapons, etc. they have to to overwhelm our own citizenry.
Just as Obama did to our Federal government, this is now happening in my town as well. We have a new leftwing mayor (who works for Novantas – a ‘bank payments’ firm headed by people from Booz Allen) and a complete leftwing city council. The police chief has quit, and somehow we now have a sketchy citizen ‘committees’ working alongside innocent dupes to re-engineer our police and our town zoning lot size. The newest one is to make it very easy for homeowners to become Air BnB’s for thirty days a year. To do what…host Antifa? I wonder.
A blogger left this tonight for thought:
“People are skipping over the Kevin Clinesmith statements to his cohort, Sally Moyer, who must, also, have known what he was doing. In his texts he said:
“I mean, I never really liked the Republic anyway”
“As I have initiated the destruction of the republic…would you be so kind as to have coffee with me?”
“I’m clinging to small pockets of happiness in the dark time of the Republics destruction”
Oh yeah, Kevin Clinesmith knew exactly what he was doing. He wasn’t an innocent dupe. Why is he getting off so light?”
I am beginning to see much larger tentacles than ever before.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for your research and very enlightening commentary on both the genesis of and present support for the chaos surrounding Gen. Flynn, the President, and patriots everywhere.
You are in the fast lane of the super highway of cognition, my friend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank YOU, dallasdan.
I was floored when I realized what I personally stumbled onto. So many of us have had to change our paradigm over the last ten years to understand justnwhat isngoing on. I may be wrong but I don’t think so.
Many people may already know what is really happening…I just could not put all of this together before this afternoon.
I can tell you that my entire life has suffered due to this puzzle over this insurgency for many years, but I assume that I am selected as one of the witnesses who need to testify to the crime.
This is an extraordinary assault on the planet.
We all need to witness and adjudicate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. The left trying to smear the organizer who also organized our rally in Boise last week. I didn’t know it was the same guy. Cool.
It’s official..the BLAMTIFA death toll just exceeded the #OCCUPY death total. They must be so proud. /s
Member of Patriot Prayer.
LikeLike
Deadly Shooting in Portland After Pro-Trump Ralliers Clash With Protesters
Aug. 30, 2020, 1:13 a.m. ET
-snipped-
A caravan of supporters of President Trump drove through downtown Portland, which has seen nightly protests against police violence and racial injustice. One person was shot and killed in the conflicts that erupted.
The man who was shot and killed was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in Portland that has clashed with protesters in the past.
OMGoodness. How did that photo show up? I deliberately posted the NYT article rather than the tweet because no one needs to see that. too sad.
Just checked my note pad…that’s where I put everything before I drop stuff here… it and, no, the image wasn’t there. Gosh this is bad.
Shame, shame, shame, on the NYT for publishing that photo! No dependence!! None! The man’s family could come across it.
Precisely the headline they wanted…
The man who was shot and killed was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in Portland that has clashed with protesters in the past.
—–
That means Antifa/BLM murdered him in cold blood, on the street, in front of witnesses. They’ve kicked it up a notch, now. The hit is a statement to conservatives and America herself; “Whatcha gunna do, mofo?”
Wikipedia
——
“Patriot Prayer is a far-right group based in the Portland, Oregon area.[1][2] Patriot Prayer describes itself as advocating in favor of free speech,[3] and opposing big government.”
Free speech and limited government are foundation stones of the Constitution. Yet our Twilight Zone media portrays anyone in favor of those ideals to be dangerous subversives, intent on destroying America.
I believe Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self defense. Still I hope that when the president arrives in Kenosha he discourages any vigilantism. So far the country can see that the rioting and burning has been done by the left. No need for anything to change the narrative to “both sides are doing it”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NHL’s hockey players went on a pressured lock out for 2 days with full media participation and during the BLM sponsored meetings they were educated that: Systemic racism is everywhere; it is only permissible to say Black Lives matter; and if you add All lives or Blue Lives—you’re a racist and deserve to be beaten or killed.
Today, a BLM approved video of repenting players was shown before every playoff game. The overwhelming number of (non racist) white players are now in a 2nd class of repenting racist players. The Marxist, racist, dictatorial BLM has pressured all players into validating their untrue narrative by exploiting basic beliefs most people already believe in and then adding their own hyperbolic political BLM narrative.
The only good news is President Trump was not condemned outright (even though its understood) and no players kneeled during the anthems. I will not watch any more NHL Playoff games.
https://www.nhl.com/video/east-west-teams-stand-together/t-277350912/c-5409692
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of Islamic terror camps in the USA. Huge one supposed to be in Islamtown, NY. Seneca The Elder might know more about it.
