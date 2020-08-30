August 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1319

Posted on August 30, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

90 Responses to August 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1319

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
    * * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    Describing President Trump…..
    🌟 ” Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”🌟
    —John 15:13
    President Trump took slings and arrows for us. We will never forget what he did. We Love you, President Trump, and we all have your back, no matter what.

    🌟 “ Declare His glory among the nations,
    His wonders among all peoples.
    For the Lord is great and greatly to be praised;
    He is to be feared above all gods.” 🌟 —-Psalm 96:3-4

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
    ✅ President Trump & MAGA is safely back in the WH from LA &TX, surveying the damages from Hurricane Laura
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing Deceptions
    ✅ Someone in Twitterworld declared that Saturdays are for Trump Boat Parades!
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
    ✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!

    🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
    — Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
    — Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
    — For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn.
    — For quick recovery for those affected by Storm/Hurricane Laura
    — For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
    — Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
    — For Japan PM Abe for healing from Ulcerative Colitis, a tough disease
    — *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Against Evil ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”The Republican Party, the party of Abraham Lincoln, goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, Independents, and anyone who believes in the GREATNESS of America and the righteous heart of the American People. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —————————
    🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…
    🌟 “ No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment..” —Isaiah 54:17
    “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, August 30, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 65 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
    🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
    🌹 Their Lives Matter, too…Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
    —————–
    🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 30, 2020 at 12:22 am

      ~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 30, 2020 at 12:23 am

      USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:

      Dear God,
      I bow my head and ask,
      If it be Thy Will,
      Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
      In Jesus’ Name…..Amen

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 30, 2020 at 12:26 am

      My country, ’tis of thee,
      Sweet land of liberty,
      Of thee I sing;
      Land where my fathers died,
      Land of the pilgrims’ pride,
      From ev’ry mountainside
      Let freedom ring!

      My native country, thee,
      Land of the noble free,
      Thy name I love;
      I love thy rocks and rills,
      Thy woods and templed hills;
      My heart with rapture thrills,
      Like that above.

      Let music swell the breeze,
      And ring from all the trees
      Sweet freedom’s song;
      Let mortal tongues awake;
      Let all that breathe partake;
      Let rocks their silence break,
      The sound prolong.

      Our fathers’ God to Thee,
      Author of liberty,
      To Thee we sing.
      Long may our land be bright,
      With freedom’s holy light,
      Protect us by Thy might,
      Great God our King!

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  2. PaulCohen says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:21 am

    We must never get complacent but this is promising:

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Tiffthis says:
      August 30, 2020 at 12:32 am

      Paul, C-Span had 8 minutes straight of Democrat callers saying they are voting for Trump this November after the last day of the convention. I signed up to work the poles. Even if it’s at an NBA stadium in the middle of no where. Eyes on the ground type of thing. 👍🏼

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:22 am

    ***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/29/august-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1318/comment-page-1/#comment-8695455)

    Note:
    – For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.

    – Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
    – The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for at least 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.

    [The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
    – – – – –
    Friday night update – 8/28/20 – (See link above.)

    – Tweet with video of President Trump at the White House announcing 300 miles of wall completed.

    – – – – –
    Saturday night update – 8/29/20

    – 12 photos a contractor’s of 31 mile Yuma Sector Border Barrier Project in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona near the Barry M. Goldwater Range. This projects is just west of Fisher’s own 31 mile project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

    – – – – –
    ***PRAISE: (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
    (8/27/20)… President Trump announced the completion of 300 miles of wall.
    This years goal: 450/500 miles.
    Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.

    – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
    ***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries/WBTW project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.

    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.

    ***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.

    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
    (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)

    ***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
    • Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.

    ***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.

    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
    – for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
    – that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
    (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)

    – for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
    ***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)

    – for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
    (July 8)… Hearing summary…
    – for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.

    – for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
    – for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
    – that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.

    – that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
    Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
    Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…

    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    ***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects

    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
    (…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. ohnoyoudonot says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:30 am

    EXCLUSIVE: I can confirm it is a homicide. The person shot in downtown Portland is deceased.

    Some witnesses are saying the suspect shooter is a black male. Police have not released an official suspect description.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Dutchman says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Notice who we are NOT hearing from, at all regarding this violent rioting?

    Mitch McConnell and the Reoublicon Congressional leadership, who are SUPPOSEDLY representing Republican and Conservatives who are their constituency, are SILENT as our cities burn.

    Mind you, Mitch had no problem leading his choir in a rendition of “Mullers an honorable man, his investigation MUST continue!”

    But, speak out to decry the ongoing Gen Flynn injustice (a direct result of Mueller), or Stone case, Manafort, etc.?

    Speak out as our cities are ripped apart by anarchists, and members of his own caucus are threatened, leaving the WH,…he is SILENT, and his acolytes follow his lead.

    And their silence speaks VOLUMES.
    To clarify, Kevin McCarthy HAS spoken out, a LITTLE, on some of these issues.
    I get the feeling its only cause he wants the gavel,…but at least he is saying something.

    As for the Senate leadership, their support for Mueller, and silence at the injustices wrought BY Muellers hatchet team, sounds like support, as does their silence at the actions of the anarchists.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • lolanonni says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:43 am

      At this point, is it not better to have McConnell win to make sure the Republicans have control? Let us hope that people in the future make better choices in who they decide to represent them.

      Like

      Reply
      • H.R. says:
        August 30, 2020 at 2:08 am

        lolanonni: “Let us hope that people in the future make better choices in who they decide to represent them.”

        Yup. We’re counting on you, Kentucky, next time around.

        This year, we’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, but next time around… not so much. Vote accordingly. Vote wisely.
        .
        .
        .
        P.S. At McTurtles age, maybe there won’t be much to ponder at the next election. Hope he gets as good of a sendoff as McCain did.

        As Bugs Bunny would say, “Bon vo-yah-gee!” dude.

        Like

        Reply
  7. merry says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Central Oregon coast has a website “News Lincoln County” Tonight the headline is “socialism helps people” with a Harry Truman quote from 1952 about “socialism is a scare word.”

    so, if america will never be a socialist country we better do something. Oregon already is socialist. communist if you count the heavy tax burdens bleeding us dry.

    Later in “news lincoln county” our two socialist/communist senators (wyden/merkley) scream about ODNI Ratcliff decision to give election reports in writing only. guess they want to leak it their way

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Perot Conservative says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:40 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. FreedomNinja says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:41 am

    So there are “Black Lives Matter” and social justice themes on the back of the NBA players jerseys for the playoffs. Has anyone noticed whether any of them say “Respect women”, “Raise your child”, “Be a father”, or “Stay out of jail”? That would go a long way toward solving the problems that ail a lot of our society. But I won’t hold my breath.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Here’s the 1st Local report that came out tonite re. the Clackamas>Portland car rally. It’s quite on point and positive, altho it did not show the huge happy crowds gathered at the Clackamas Mall. (posts on the last page of yesterdays Prez Open)

    Dems have been absolutely flipping out over this gathering on twitter all nite w/ the most delusional BS., so it was nice to see an actual OK report. (This was before the shooting).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. carterzest says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Uh oh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      August 30, 2020 at 12:52 am

      And if you were following the #Clackamas that was trending on twitter all nite, you’d KNOW that Antifa would jump on this. Everyone from Bette Midler on down was absolutely unhinged tonite about ” crazy Trump supporters”.

      I’m sure they are ALL latching onto on this sad incident right now w/ a glow of satisfaction, assured that they already know the facts.

      This is not a surprise, not unexpected.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:49 am

      They’re just trying to set off yet another round of senseless rioting.

      Like

      Reply
  12. TreeClimber says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:43 am

    My family went grocery shopping today. Aside from one other young man who appeared to have a legitimate medical condition, we were the only people unmasked in Sam’s and Walmart both (neither the security guard at Sam’s nor the employee posted at the door at Walmart pushed the issue.) In Sam’s I did see one older lady wearing a Trump 2020 mask, which was nice. Too far away for me to say anything though. Walking into Walmart there was a younger white dude wearing a Biden mask, which was less nice. Saw a couple people with their masks below their nose/who pulled their masks down when not close to anyone.

    I’m one of those people who sneeze in the sunlight, and as they had us standing outside in lines I sneezed several times. No one even reacted (despite me being maskless.) Very few people are actively avoiding my maskless family anymore. Everyone seems enchanted by our toddler, for some reason, and will talk to him – and usually us by extension. I’m not sure if masklessness is a factor in this or just the comparative rarity of seeing a toddler with both parents present and attentive. Or maybe he’s just that charming and cute. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Debra says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:28 am

      I was picking up some dinner (I do not wear a mask) and their was a man with his toddler daughter and she was wearing a mask. I caught her eye, and smiled. Their order was just about done at that point, and as they left the little girl made at least two other attempts to get me to smile at her . . .

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        August 30, 2020 at 1:52 am

        There was a mother and her slightly-older-than-toddler son in Sam’s. He had his mask pulled down and was running around trying to avoid her pulling it back up.

        Personally I’d call it child abuse to make children wear masks. Saw boxes of “Children’s masks – not medical grade – easy to breathe through” stacked up in Sam’s. So then what’s the point???

        Like

        Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:46 am

    The wrap-up for the RNC a couple of nite’s ago was absolutely stunning- surpassed all expectations. Those of us who saw Trump’s Rallies back in ’16 know that “Nessun Dorma” was played at just about every one of them.

    But just imagine somebody hearing it for the first time:

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Ad rem says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:08 am

      Just think how our children’s hearts and minds would be enhanced by surrounding them with this kind of music…..as opposed to the bump and grind rhythms of rap crap.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        August 30, 2020 at 1:20 am

        I just listened to his 1st hearing of “Ave Maria” by Pavarotti. In the middle of it he pauses and says something to the effect of “hearing this would bring the whole country together, no matter ethnicity”.

        The end of the RNC was so brilliant, no wonder most of the MSM cut it off, including FNC. Thank goodness I was watching C-span.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • SGH says:
        August 30, 2020 at 1:26 am

        I don’t know what my daughter has been listening to lately, but she seems to be singing Opera of some sort. She sings in the shower (rather loudly). I have wanted to break down the door and suffocate her with the shower curtain a few times. Thanks for the reminder that she could like rap music!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        August 30, 2020 at 1:42 am

        When I was a kid – back in the 60’s before the Public School System was completely ruined by Fed. take-over – our inner city class of 3rd graders took a field trip to the nearest big city and heard an actual Classical Concert.

        It. Was. Amazing.

        And that’s the problem w/ the PS System now>>> this kind of thing would Never. Happen. It’s a totally demoralized heap of trash.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:23 am

      Thank you very much for sharing!

      Pavarotti commanded a concert hall like no one else I ever experienced. The magnificence of his vocal presentation brought his listeners to tears, and his legacy of unequaled operatic talent combined with a personal, passionate connection with his audiences are incapable of adequate description. May he Rest in Peace.

      The young man who narrated the awakening in himself of a genuinely reverent respect for this genre of music is very heartwarming.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Ad rem says:
        August 30, 2020 at 1:37 am

        Beautifully stated dan. Grateful that his talent lives on through today’s digitally mastered recordings….unlike the earlier voices of Caruso, Gigli, and so many others.

        Like

        Reply
    • Charles Martell says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:25 am

      Very nice.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Chokdii8888 says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Michael Anton piece at American Greatness. comprehensive read on what is at stake here. “A Tyranny Perpetual and Universal?

    https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/28/a-tyranny-perpetual-and-universal/

    Like

    Reply
  15. carterzest says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:54 am

    PDX shooting caught live of FB livestream. Note the BLAMTIFA medic vehicle show up immediately after

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • carterzest says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:22 am

      Video (Longer)showing BLAMTIFA medic car that was obviously circling the block. Decreased is white male.

      Like

      Reply
    • Boots says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:24 am

      Run the vid at full speed a few times. Shooting happens around 0:04. Notice the guy in hoody running to right of screen, from behind white pickup.

      Now run vid .25 speed a number of times. After the two shots are fired, and while the white pickup is in middle of screen, keep hitting pause, then play, until you freeze the hoody guy just as truck passes him.

      Looks like barrel of handgun in his right hand. May have pause/run a few times. Use .25 speed.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Boots says:
        August 30, 2020 at 1:31 am

        Hoody Man wears dark hoody. White lettering across chest visible as he nears right side of screen. What looks like handgun barrel is visible just as he runs in front of what looks like 10 foot tall billboard without anything on it, or a 10 foot wall with benches in front of it. Hoody man runs all the way off camera, to right of screen. Appears he’s putting something in right hoody pocket.

        Vid quality poor, so hard to be sure what I see is what happened. But that’s what it looks like.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  17. Richie says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:03 am

    Raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse: Donated 30 minutes ago as Richie Rich

    https://religionnews.com/2020/08/29/christian-fund-raising-site-has-earned-nearly-200000-for-alleged-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse/

    https://www.givesendgo.com/GUCZ

    https://fightback.law/

    Update #1: Contacting the Rittenhouse Family

    August 28, 2020, 9:05 pm facebook twitter

    Hello all,

    Allow me to begin by thanking you all so much for your generous contributions to helping secure Kyle’s freedom! We live in dark times, but the generosity and positivity that all of you have shown is the “light of the world” needed to drive out the darkness. Through your kindness, you are making an incredible difference in this young man’s life.

    I have just spoken with Kyle’s mother, Wendy, and Kyle’s attorney, John, to whom I was connected by Lin Wood (Chris Sandmann’s attorney), who has also joined the legal team. Wendy has instructed me to transfer the money from GiveSendGo’s holding account to the #FightBack Foundation, set up by Lin Wood. All of the money donated through both their website, and this effort, will go to Kyle’s defense, as it is likely to be an expensive and protracted affair.

    Kyle is reportedly in good spirits, and I’m told that the incredible support shown by you good people is what’s keeping him going.

    We have all seen the hatred that has threatened our country in recent months, and in Kyle we have seen the courage against chaos that we all desire to see within our own hearts. This young man has reinvigorated the faith of many that this country and its founding principles are indeed founded upon the rock, not built upon the sand.

    However, a city upon a hill cannot be hid; Kyle now faces the wrath of those who would see us stripped of our God-given rights and reduced to servitude. He is in dire need of our help. Kyle will likely need significant amounts of cash to post bail; for this reason, this fundraiser will be ongoing. His success is our success; his failure, the loss of our right to self-defense. I firmly believe that with the continued support of all of you fine people, Kyle will be freed.

    God bless America, God bless you, and #FreeKyle
    ~Rob

    Like

    Reply
  18. yohio says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:09 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. Raptors2020 says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:19 am

    Billy Wilder, the legendary film director (Sunset Boulevard) had a meeting, late in life, with a young studio executive.
    “So” said the pipsqueak “What have you done?”
    “You first” said Wilder.

    Ted Wheeler, the ridiculous, incompetent mayor of Portland (the 26th largest city in the country) is now writing letters to the President, denouncing his performance. Let’s recap:

    Donald Trump won the 2015/2016 Republican Party Presidential primary by defeating:
    Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, son and brother of former presidents, and the nominal choice of the Republican Party establishment.
    Ted Cruz, the incumbent Senator from Texas, the second largest state in the union.
    Marco Rubio, the incumbent Senator from Florida, the third largest state in the union.
    John Kasich, the incumbent Governor of Ohio, the seventh largest state in the union.
    Chris Christie, the governor of New Jersey, and George Pataki, the former governor of New York, and on and on..

    Now Teddy Wheeler? You first..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. WSB says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:23 am

    I believe I have put two and two together.

    I may be the slowest person on earth. Tell me what you think…

    I have been reading this afternoon, and have found very disturbingly connected articles.

    If we all know that the backlash against PT was just the cover up, what was being covered up? Until I saw these following articles today, I only saw disconnected pieces.

    But having read these articles, I can now understand what Flynn actually knows, and why it is so dangerous for this man to walk the earth, if I am Brennan, Soros or anyone who travels with them.

    https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/18/report-obama-brennan-imported-overseas-terrorists-into-us-to-form-antifa

    View at Medium.com

    View at Medium.com

    Part 3 will be about how Millie Weaver ties into this.

    Maybe this is why GITMO is being readied…

    VERY disturbing story back in June.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-obama-official-secures-bail-nyc-lawyer-suspected-hurling-molotov-cocktail-george-floyd-unrest

    In the comment section:

    “Tinker:
    And there you have it, From Obama’s defense and state departments, he hired Islamist Anti-American radicals to undermine this country and gave them support, funded by the face of satan Soros family and backed by Obama’s ilk. All of these anti-American radicals need to be rooted out and deported, including the so call “professors”, every single one need to leave this country – one way or the other!! Vote Trump 2020 and fire and rid this country of these heathens! Tenure be damned.”

    Ropes and Gray, the law firm these two work for?

    https://www.law.com/americanlawyer/2020/05/14/ropes-gray-offers-voluntary-buyouts-to-us-staff-citing-unpredictability/?slreturn=20200729175859

    Seems like part of a front organization to take out the US…

    https://www.ropesgray.com/en/newsroom/news/2020/06/Ropes-Gray-Joins-More-than-125-Law-Firms-as-Charter-Member-of-New-Law-Firm-Antiracism-Alliance

    If you read through the entire article, this is a very old school law firm, which is a global firm, was infiltrated by Obama/Soros’ army.

    New leadership bought out all of the old timers, secretaries and other staff, fired everyone and re-built the firm with Marxists and moslem brotherhood. They literally infiltrated an entire law firm.

    The story of the Obama DOD aid who bailed this female terrorist out of prison is part of this group. And the original judge let the woman go. Luckily, LE went bananas and found another judge to correct the situation.

    The long and short of these essays lay out what Flynn really knows. Obama, in my estimation, was the puppet face of the insurgency by Soros and others to use US tax money, US weapons, and US SOLDIERS to train terrorists all over the world. They were then imported into the US through the Dreamer Act put in place as an insurgent army that we are seeing today. It now makes sense as to why the different agencies have their own weapons, etc. they have to to overwhelm our own citizenry.

    Just as Obama did to our Federal government, this is now happening in my town as well. We have a new leftwing mayor (who works for Novantas – a ‘bank payments’ firm headed by people from Booz Allen) and a complete leftwing city council. The police chief has quit, and somehow we now have a sketchy citizen ‘committees’ working alongside innocent dupes to re-engineer our police and our town zoning lot size. The newest one is to make it very easy for homeowners to become Air BnB’s for thirty days a year. To do what…host Antifa? I wonder.

    A blogger left this tonight for thought:

    “People are skipping over the Kevin Clinesmith statements to his cohort, Sally Moyer, who must, also, have known what he was doing. In his texts he said:

    “I mean, I never really liked the Republic anyway”

    “As I have initiated the destruction of the republic…would you be so kind as to have coffee with me?”

    “I’m clinging to small pockets of happiness in the dark time of the Republics destruction”

    Oh yeah, Kevin Clinesmith knew exactly what he was doing. He wasn’t an innocent dupe. Why is he getting off so light?”

    I am beginning to see much larger tentacles than ever before.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:34 am

      Thank you for your research and very enlightening commentary on both the genesis of and present support for the chaos surrounding Gen. Flynn, the President, and patriots everywhere.

      You are in the fast lane of the super highway of cognition, my friend.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        August 30, 2020 at 1:48 am

        Thank YOU, dallasdan.

        I was floored when I realized what I personally stumbled onto. So many of us have had to change our paradigm over the last ten years to understand justnwhat isngoing on. I may be wrong but I don’t think so.

        Many people may already know what is really happening…I just could not put all of this together before this afternoon.

        I can tell you that my entire life has suffered due to this puzzle over this insurgency for many years, but I assume that I am selected as one of the witnesses who need to testify to the crime.

        This is an extraordinary assault on the planet.

        We all need to witness and adjudicate.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  21. carterzest says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:27 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. carterzest says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:33 am

    LOL. The left trying to smear the organizer who also organized our rally in Boise last week. I didn’t know it was the same guy. Cool.

    It’s official..the BLAMTIFA death toll just exceeded the #OCCUPY death total. They must be so proud. /s

    Like

    Reply
  23. nwtex says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:42 am

    Deadly Shooting in Portland After Pro-Trump Ralliers Clash With Protesters
    Aug. 30, 2020, 1:13 a.m. ET

    -snipped-
    A caravan of supporters of President Trump drove through downtown Portland, which has seen nightly protests against police violence and racial injustice. One person was shot and killed in the conflicts that erupted.

    The man who was shot and killed was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in Portland that has clashed with protesters in the past.

    Like

    Reply
    • nwtex says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:47 am

      OMGoodness. How did that photo show up? I deliberately posted the NYT article rather than the tweet because no one needs to see that. too sad.
      Just checked my note pad…that’s where I put everything before I drop stuff here… it and, no, the image wasn’t there. Gosh this is bad.

      Like

      Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      August 30, 2020 at 1:52 am

      Precisely the headline they wanted…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Boots says:
      August 30, 2020 at 2:03 am

      The man who was shot and killed was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in Portland that has clashed with protesters in the past.
      —–
      That means Antifa/BLM murdered him in cold blood, on the street, in front of witnesses. They’ve kicked it up a notch, now. The hit is a statement to conservatives and America herself; “Whatcha gunna do, mofo?”

      Like

      Reply
      • Boots says:
        August 30, 2020 at 2:07 am

        Wikipedia
        ——
        “Patriot Prayer is a far-right group based in the Portland, Oregon area.[1][2] Patriot Prayer describes itself as advocating in favor of free speech,[3] and opposing big government.”

        Free speech and limited government are foundation stones of the Constitution. Yet our Twilight Zone media portrays anyone in favor of those ideals to be dangerous subversives, intent on destroying America.

        Like

        Reply
  24. Sentient says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:42 am

    I believe Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self defense. Still I hope that when the president arrives in Kenosha he discourages any vigilantism. So far the country can see that the rioting and burning has been done by the left. No need for anything to change the narrative to “both sides are doing it”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Ocelot says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:57 am

    The NHL’s hockey players went on a pressured lock out for 2 days with full media participation and during the BLM sponsored meetings they were educated that: Systemic racism is everywhere; it is only permissible to say Black Lives matter; and if you add All lives or Blue Lives—you’re a racist and deserve to be beaten or killed.

    Today, a BLM approved video of repenting players was shown before every playoff game. The overwhelming number of (non racist) white players are now in a 2nd class of repenting racist players. The Marxist, racist, dictatorial BLM has pressured all players into validating their untrue narrative by exploiting basic beliefs most people already believe in and then adding their own hyperbolic political BLM narrative.

    The only good news is President Trump was not condemned outright (even though its understood) and no players kneeled during the anthems. I will not watch any more NHL Playoff games.

    https://www.nhl.com/video/east-west-teams-stand-together/t-277350912/c-5409692

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Boots says:
    August 30, 2020 at 1:59 am

    Lots of Islamic terror camps in the USA. Huge one supposed to be in Islamtown, NY. Seneca The Elder might know more about it.

    Like

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2020 at 2:03 am

    Like

    Reply
  28. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 30, 2020 at 2:06 am

    Like

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2020 at 2:06 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s