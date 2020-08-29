Saturday August 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It’s Caturday!
Someone finally figured out how to herd cats!
There is only “One Way” to Heaven
Good for teaching basics to young children….
Another Caturday…
Cat is thinking ”I can’t move or I’ll step in duck doo” 🙀
America!!!!
A beautiful song, GH… Love Van Morrison’s various versions… Here’s one I am fond of, being a total sucker for a tin whistle…
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EggtS-mU0AEyfef?format=png&name=small
Ooops… Wrong link… This is the Van clip… Sorry, all: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9crWYsopWI
Thou Shalt Not Smoke!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Have you read about the clear law against smoking cigarettes in the state laws of Illinois? It’s been on the books since 1907 and here is what it says:
Every person who shall manufacture, sell or give away any cigarette containing any substance deletrious to health, including tobacco, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $100.00 or by imprisonment in the county jail for a period not to exceed 30 days.
This law has been on the Illinois state law books for 96 years, but in late years, certainly, it hasn’t been enforced and most Illinoisans don’t even know it’s there. The reason is that so many people smoke cigarettes that the authorities don’t even try to enforce it.
The prohibition era demonstrated the fact that human behavior cannot be legislated. This is so even with the law of God. Some people think that the Ten Commandments were given to help us to be good, but this is not so, for the Scriptures themselves state clearly that they were given to show us that we are bad and need a Savior.
Rom. 3:19 declares that the Law was given “that every mouth may be stopped, and that all the world may be brought in guilty before God.” Rom. 3:20 says: “By the law is the knowledge of sin.”
This is why we read in Rom. 8:3 that “what the law could not do, in that it was weak [on account of] the flesh,” God sent His Son to accomplish. Also in Heb. 7:19 we read that “the law made nothing perfect, but the bringing in of a better hope did.” This is the “better hope” that we proclaim: that through Christ we may have “the forgiveness of sins” and that “by Him all who believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses” (Acts 13:38,39).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/thou-shalt-not-smoke/
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.
20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
Rom 8:3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:
Hebrews 7:19 For the law made nothing perfect, but the bringing in of a better hope did; by the which we draw nigh unto God.
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
My wife and I drove up from Florida to Georgia Friday to adopt a cat from the animal shelter there. He is mostly orange in color and he is both very cute and loving. We are thinking of calling him, “Orange Man.” He will join our other four indoor only cat people.
Happy Caterday!!!
Good kitty.
Well, no trouble to tell how effective the RNC convention was. The left has come completely unglued today. These people are panicked! They know now that Trump is unstoppable!
Happy Cat Bench Caturday…
May your feline family members be blessed on their special day of Caturday! The Lord God made them all.
Thank You , Lucille 😊
We Love All our Cats Here ,, (and Dogs and Goats and Chickens !) 😄 Cute Kitties on Benches , a Two-Fer !!!
I remember getting to go to my great-aunt/uncle’s house one night after Halloween. It was a warmish fall Oklahoma evening and my gr’uncle set up a super Army sleeping bag in the side yard, with Army camp chairs, Army gaslight and a Westinghouse radio. It was dark by eight. The male voices on the Broadcasting Network were bringing in the western state totals for President Eisenhower. It was a great adventure story! I asked a zillion questions. The answer was usually “We probably won’t know for certain until well after midnight.” Aunt Jean came outside to listen. She made us real hot cocoa on an Army camp stove and darn it, I must have fallen asleep too soon.
But the stars were bright, the tree leaves in the breeze made sounds like rain, my nose was cold in the night air, crickets and frogs were singing, and it was better even than sleeping in an Army tent.
Feline foodies…
My son has volunteered to participate in Moderna’s COVID vaccine study being performed in our town.
‘The main event’: Moderna begins final phase of COVID-19 vaccine study
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/main-event-moderna-begins-final-phase-covid-19-vaccine-study-n1234979
