August 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1318

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
Describing President Trump…..
🌟 ” Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”🌟
—John 15:13
President Trump took slings and arrows for us. We will never forget what he did. We Love you, President Trump, and we all have your back, no matter what.
🌟 “ Oh, sing to the Lord a new song! Sing to the Lord, all the earth.
Sing to the Lord, bless His name;
Proclaim the good news of His salvation from day to day..” 🌟 —-Psalm 96:1-2
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ President Trump & MAGA is safely back in the WH from NH fun/funny rally
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing Deceptions
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
— Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
— For quick recovery for those affected by Storm/Hurricane Laura
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Japan PM Abe for healing from Ulcerative Colitis, a tough disease
— *🇺🇸* — “ America Is Fearless ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for President of the United States. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…
🌟 “ No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment..” —Isaiah 54:17
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, August 29, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 66 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
🌹 Their Lives Matter, too…Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen
America The Beautiful
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
Blessed are those whose hearts are in Christ.
So grateful that our Heavenly Father loved us so intensely he sent his Son. God’s Word is ALIVE! Always praying for our country and POTUS, praising God for all He is doing.
So thankful for the many people who saw the compelling speeches from everyday Americans during the 4 day RNC! Thankful for the large number of Democrats who are opening their eyes to the evil of the FakeMedia and the anarchy reigning in our Democrat cities. Instead people see that there’s so much love, acceptance, patriotism and opportunity for all on the Republican side!
So happy to see your posts. You are truly a blessing to us all.
Indeed.
She’s a hoot! 😂
Isn’t it a civil rights violation to harass or attack people for attending a political event?
It does not need to be a CR violation. Harassment and stalking is against the law. Period! Enforce it. You cross the line of peaceful protest when you intentional harass someone.
I was told by a lawyer friend of mine that ‘street harassment based on political affiliation’ was made illegal in Washington, DC in 2018…. He told me it was a ‘belt and suspenders’ law that was unnecessary in his view because of stalking and harassment laws that were on the books already…
Lol
They are the faces of losers as well as faces of the enemy against freedom loving Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is Steve munchkin going to remove ALL sports organizations tax exempt status ?
Trump Retweet
So, ol’ Joe is going to come out of his basement after Labor Day. I predict he will see his shadow and we will have eight more weeks of virtual campaigning.
Dem Party of TN. has dumped the rep. that made this wonderful speech a couple weeks ago. He’s served as a Dem for a few decades, but since he doesn’t support chaos and mayhem, the Dems are done with him.
Dems are taking our trash like Flake, Mitt, Bushes, etc. and we’re getting the sane Democrats! It’s happening over and over! (granted DeBerry and Whitsett have not Ditched and Switched yet, but….)
https://patriotpost.us/articles/72879-black-rep-booted-from-democrat-party-2020-08-21
A very impassioned speech. It’s crazy but telling that he got ejected from the Democrat party.
Update on the rural road in a key Rust Belt state I travel a few times a week.
I told this story maybe a week ago — about two months ago, someone on the road put up a large, handmade Black Lives Matter sign. I was surprised, being that this is a rural road and a rural house that had done this.
For weeks, no change. Then, about three weeks ago someone who lives opposite of the BLM house put up a Trump banner and they put out five hay bails painted with American flags. I think all of this was done to counter and out-do the BLM house.
Well, it has gotten even better in the last week. Now the Trump house has added a professionally-made banner that has “All Lives Matter” on one side and “Blue Lives Matter” on the other side.
They’re just rubbing it in now. Trump Land is on the march.
Additionally, the Trump signs have come out of the closets on this road. I’ve seen more Trump signs now on barns, driveway plaques and even a patriotic electronic sign at a church that sits on the road. All of this happened in like the last two weeks. Trump Land is gearing up in this critical state.
Finally, on the road adjacent to this rural road I saw a Biden sign. So 1 Biden sign for like maybe 30 Trump signs. The next time I went on the road, the Biden sign was gone.
The tide has turned, my friends. The tide has turned in a major way. Forget about “Shy MAGA”, these people are basically bathing themselves in public Trump affection.
Oh, and let me add this — this is in a blue county. This county I was traveling in will vote blue. And yet this is what I’m seeing on the roads.
Dems are in big trouble.
Great story MakeAmericaGreat.
What a change from four years ago when our cars were keyed if they displayed a TRUMP bumper sticker and our TRUMP yard signs were stolen or trashed on site.
Now supporters are hanging huge enormous TRUMP banners on their houses and have more than one TRUMP bumper sticker on their cars.
The tide has turned indeed.
Nancy Pelosi has a crush on this guy.
Lots of News on US-Taiwan relations👍👍👇
#Winning
👇👇👍👍
“ President fires back at Chinese netizens over Taiwan’s sovereignty
Tsai Ing-wen tells doubters that Taiwan’s existence ‘cannot be questioned’
Excerpt:
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Aug. 27) shot back at Chinese netizens and reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign state with its own government, which Beijing does not have jurisdiction over.
After hundreds of Chinese netizens flooded her Twitter account and labeled Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, Tsai offered her response through four picture messages on Thursday. She said the post was intended for those who doubted the country’s existence.“
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3996751
She tweeted this out👍👍👇
Hong Kong officially now has boat people. Update on the twelve freedom fighters. They were caught by a tip-off to the HK police. Who then squealed to Beijing.
One of the precious metal brokers I deal with sent me a notice that a certain mint has released a 2-ounce silver coin in its Biblical series commemorating The Judas Kiss. Wondering if we should chip in, buy 30 and send them to Biden and Kamala?
Maybe better sound
Biden: If you thought the Republican Convention was good….
https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-the-republican-convention-was-alright-but-just-wait-til-you-see-the-democratic-convention/?utm_content=buffere96d5&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/28/august-28th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1317/comment-page-1/#comment-8689704)
Note:
– For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.
– Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for at least 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 8/28/20
– Tweet with video of President Trump at the White House announcing 300 miles of wall completed.
– – – – –
***PRAISE:(8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• (8/27/20)… President Trump announced the completion of 300 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450/500 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the WBTW/Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video. (@0:22)
Why the Fed Needs Judy Shelton
Editorial of The New York Sun | August 28, 2020
The first thing that strikes us about the Federal Reserve’s new “Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy” is that the vote to approve it in the Open Market Committee was unanimous. The country may be down with its worst dose of divisiveness since practically the Civil War, and on almost every issue imaginable. Yet on the contentious issue of monetary strategy, the Fed turns out to be unanimous.
https://www.nysun.com/editorials/why-the-fed-needs-judy-shelton/91241/
It is all over for the anti-America communist Democrat Party and the end is happening quickly. At the very least identifying with the Democrat Party label’s you dumb and stupid by default.
I’m watching Youtube video of Laura Ingraham visiting Minneapolis. Since the George Floyd riots, little has been done about the fate of the small businesses affected. An Ethiopian immigrant businessman has seen his business destroyed. The city government has fenced in his property, then billed him for the fence.
I feel sorry for the young entrepreneurs in these leftist enclaves. Communist/socialist politicians are elected to state and local office. Their (the politicians) orientation is to believing that for profit business is immoral. They have no pity/empathy for small business people. Small businesses are required to pay their city taxes until years end before receiving permits to clean up the debris from the riots.
One of the most superficially appealing features of leftism is the promise of having your cake and eating it too. Having it both ways. The small business people who vote Democrat may now suddenly realize that the Democrat Party is most definitely not their friend. And, of course, a sizeable minority will never realize the obvious.
Small business becomes big business. One of the paradoxes of capitalism is the indifference of big business to the fate of small business. Why help your nascent competition? Big business allies with big government, that chokes off small business. Except that big government is hostile to all business. Big business can overcome this, until the day it can’t..
✅truth👇👇
China disappears at the DNC
The country that caused the COVID outbreak got just one mention
Excerpt, but read the article👇
“ Among the many dignitaries, senators and celebrities, no speaker aside from the party’s nominee thought to mention China or its Uighur concentration camps, its freedom-crushing laws imposed on Hong Kong, or connect the communist country to the global pandemic that crashed the world economy and resulted in hundreds of thousands of needless deaths. There were more speakers with business ties to China, like Hunter Biden and Michael Bloomberg, than there were mentions of the country. When New York governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the pandemic early in the conference, he referred to COVID-19 as the ‘European virus’. It was a dangerous and dishonest dismissal from a politician who is apparently more concerned with his new book deal than the record body count in his state as a result of China’s reckless cover-up.”
https://spectator.us/china-disappears-dnc-coronavirus/
