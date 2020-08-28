Friday August 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
When will the criminals in the so called “press” be dealt with ?
They pull the same crap over and over. Show a small incorrect clip of an event, get stupid people all riled up to kill , burn peoples livelihood , beat up innocent citizens and then a week later they show what really happened.
NEVER any accountability, never any repercussions for misleading the idiots over and over.
I say sue them into the dustbin of history.
We need to deal with them and the Commies in the schools warping young peoples minds
Just say’n… 😉
Some Kenosha shooting update video…
Perhaps the most moving, the most personal, presentation at tonight’s RNC convention was Ann Dorn’s speech. Her husband, David, was a retired St. Louis police officer. He was 77 years old, too old to be getting up in the middle of the night to go check on why a friend’s pawn shop burglar-alarm was going off. Nonetheless, he went to check on what was happening. He did this because, even at 77, he was still a cop, still a sheep dog—something was not right and come hell or high water he was going to go downtown and do his job. I know people like this. They’re the kind of people you call at 3am when you’re broke down somewhere and need a tow. Their first question—always—is where are you which is followed I’m leaving now. This time, however, David ran into The Very Bad Thing we all hope never happens. The shop was being vandalized and one of the thugs shot David and then posted a video of his last moments. Ann didn’t intend for David to be anyone but a hero to her and her family. But, in her honesty and clarity tonight she made David Dorn a hero to all of us.
I wanted to do something for Ann and so I decided to post this poignant song of long-lasting love by Kathy Mattea. Most of us are familiar with “Where Have You Gone” so I hope I’m safe in saying that all us Treepers would like for this song to be our gift to Ann. I
f anyone seeing this knows Ann Dorn, please tell us that we share her grief and wish her and her family well. This song is from all of us Treepers to her.
