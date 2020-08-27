U.S. Marshals Rescue 39 Missing Children in Georgia During ‘Operation Not Forgotten’…

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) held a press conference today to announce the successful rescue and location of 39 children from sex trafficking rings in/around the Atlanta Georgia area. [Video and press release]
Washington, DC – The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Georgia state and local agencies, led a two-week operation in August in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, to rescue endangered missing children.
“Operation Not Forgotten” resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates. Additionally, investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference. The 26 warrants cleared included 19 arrest warrants for a total of nine individuals arrested, some of whom had multiple warrants.
“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” said Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”
These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions. Other children were located at the request of law enforcement to ensure their wellbeing. USMS investigators were able to confirm each child’s location in person and assure their safety and welfare.
The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the U.S. Marshals’ authority to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement with the recovery of missing, endangered or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved. The Marshals established a Missing Child Unit to oversee and manage the implementation of its enhanced authority under the act. (read more)
So what’s the connection with the Atlanta peaceful protests (riots)?
Think burning down of Minneapolis.
Think attacking Federal Buildings in Portland.
I suspect there’s a connection, but not in the direction you’re implying.
A big thank you to all the law enforcement agencies involved is in order.
These arrests are Exhibit A in RE-funding the police.
The accused – if convicted – will never survive jail. They are that low.
Not implying any particular direction. Was talking in general terms. And yeah, any evil doers convicted will not survive prison.
Atlanta is also one of the sites for shooting movies (e.g Thor Ragnarok, Baby Driver, Avengers Infinity War) or at least parts of those movies.
Hollywood and pedophila connection?
Could be. Much of the peaceful protests (riots) are used to distract, cover up and destroy evidence.
Frustrating to see people still wearing masks at these ‘announcements’… they have already been pretty much proven to be just the ‘control’ mechanism… why aren’t more of these people stepping up, and refusing to display themselves as ‘sheeple’.? The more that people ignore wearing a mask, the more it weakens those in ‘power’.
Very impressive. I would like to know more, how old were these kids, etc.
That is amazing and a blessing to so many families. God bless those who worked tirelessly to save the children.🙏😇🌺
Yes, DEFINITELY! This is wonderful news. Let us all hope that these kids are not too ‘damaged’ to recover a more natural and rewarding life. Some people are really sick!
Pray for the families that are reconnecting.
God bless those Marshals for saving those kids. Sick that the trafficking of children goes on in our world. Alot of healing ahead for those children.
“…in our world”? This is the United States of America and child trafficking is sick, sick, sick. How can this happen in our neighborhoods?
Executive is the branch of U.S, Government that enforces the rules. Quite simply the President executes the Laws of the United States. For too long the occupants have felt they were executives as in senior level managers. Donald Trump is a great man.
I’d be OK replacing the FBI with the U.S. Marshal’s Service. But then politicians or bureaucrats would corrupt that agency too.
I hope James Comey has a pain in his heart when he see real lawmen enforcing justice. Comey is a common thug.
mjhi11… not if the right people were placed (and kept) in charge. The RNC convention has shown that there a number of fine people willing to take the fight to the evildoers.
It’s great to see a federal agency doing its job for a change and not going after Aunt Becky, Martha Stewart and Donald Trump.
How is this even possible in this day and age? This is even worse than the 200 year old slavery that the Dems base their victimization around. Where is their outrage?
I was asking myself the same question. How can this be happening in the USA?
Supply and demand.
Sadly true, i’ve read that sporting events like the Super Bowl is where a lot of this goes on.
Much of the outrage is covered up by Corporate media so that the funders can promote the narrative they are paying for.
“We better get that evil bottle of Aunt Jemima off the shelves but let’s not waste time talking about the little girl who went to the store for skittles and never came home”
I bet this issue won’t be given any attention by the MSM.
I didn’t hear BHO touting this in his “legacy”.
What significant, if any, arrests were made on his watch?
“The 26 warrants cleared included 19 arrest warrants for a total of nine individuals arrested, some of whom had multiple warrants.”
When you read a report like this, where nine people were arrested, but none of them is identified, it makes you wonder why the perps are given anonymity.
No sex traffickers publicly identified.
No four contractors systematically surveilling Americans illegally identified.
No explanation for why NIAID was funding gain-of-function research at Wuhan.
No explanation for why HCQ data was falsified in scientific studies rushed to print and used to halt clinical trials.
No identification of those with access to Jeffrey Epstein, nor explanation for why everyone decided not to watch at the same time.
NAMBLA supports Biden. The North American Man/Boy Love Association is a pedophilia and pederasty advocacy organization in the United States. It works to abolish age-of-consent laws criminalizing adult sexual involvement with minors and campaigns for the release of men who have been jailed for sexual contacts with minors
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Soros funded Nambla sponsors Ted Talk to promote … Jul 04, 2020 · NAMBLA stands for North American Man-Boy Love Association and they target boys groups and organizations. They were also the ones who brought Sex Ed into our schools in North America. In 1999 they openly bragged to their membership, their plan was working! Their goal was to get children talking and curious about sex at even the youngest ages.
ALWAYS FOLLOW THE MONEY
Spare no punishment to all those arrested. Sick scum that do not deserve to breathe
God Bless the Children
Hmmmmm…..are these arrests linked to any information learned from investigating Epstein & Maxwell?
Let’s hope the U.S. Marshals can prosecute the wealthy, elite, pervert, rapist animals who have preyed on these poor souls for decades, while hiding in plain sight due to their means and positions of power in our society.
These men and women are truly doing the Lord’s work; may He bless you all.
Georgia has the death penalty, not for this crime. But that will be an excellent goal.
Or from the computer of Anthony Weiner?
This make my heart swell. God bless everyone of them
Praise God!
Follow the money
Drug cartels
Human trafficking
Paid off elected officials
Paid off local law enforcement
Another grim reminder of the cesspool that Atlanta has become. In case anyone isn’t aware of it, it has been in black dimocrat control for over 40 years and the city government of black “elites” has been continually wracked with scandals of corruption and incompetence during that time, with several mayors and many other officials having spent time in state and federal prison.
The most recent travesty has been the ridiculous and openly racist charging of a city cop with capital murder for shooting a black perp who had resisted arrest, stolen a taser off one of the cops and fired it at the cop who returned fire in self defense. The DA doing the charging is being investigated for several criminal matters and just several weeks prior to this incident had stated that a taser was a deadly weapon.
As is another common element among all these black dimocrat-run cities, the elites have enslaved “lower class” blacks in an urban plantation. They are kept there through their having become totally dependent on the city government for housing and welfare with no hope of escape as they purposely keep the schools failing and no upwardly mobile jobs. This gives the elites a sure thing for re-election as these poor slaves continue to vote as they are told.
Those who commute from the middle and upper middle class suburbs to work in the central business district and “mid-town” of glitzy high rises, as well as the very wealthy in the ritzy enclave of Buckhead, are like those tourists who go to hellholes like Jamaica where they drive through areas beset with incredible poverty and crime to get to the safety of a walled compound in which they are treated like passengers on a luxury cruise ship where every desire is fulfilled by attentive waitstaff.
As I tell my students in my defensive firearms training school when teaching situational awareness—do not go into Atlanta if there is ANY alternative.
Thank you to these Marshals’! Born in Atlanta and raised within 30 miles. I hereby volunteer, and am ready to pull the switch myself if needed! It would be my pleasure! Know of these crimes personally. Damn these people!
I left there 20 years ago to raise my family. I have not felt connected to my home city for a long time. This great story makes me so happy, and of course sad too. But bless all of God’s children. We have to continue to take our country back
President Trump is showing us the way
Huge!
Epstein and Podesta’s feeder program has been found out….hopefully, the trail leads to the top.
ZERO TOLERANCE
