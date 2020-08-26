Night #3 – RNC Convention “Land of Heroes” – 8:00pm Livestream Feed and Links…

The Republican National Committee kicks-off the third night of the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. [RNC Convention Website Here] For evening #3 the theme is “Land of Heroes.” Speakers include: Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.
RNC Convention Facebook Link – RNC Convention Twitter Link
RNC Convention YouTube Link – RNC Multimedia Link
RNC Livestream – Trump Campaign Livestream – CSPAN Livestream – RSBN Livestream
Watching on CSpan. Looking forward to a great night.
What a great convention so far! Cannot wait for Trump’s finally! There is a feeling in the air now that he is just unbeatable! I believe it!
More Sore Losers:
The Almighty has brought this man to the presidency for such a time as this.Father God ,we come to you in the name of Jesus Christ,we lift up to you President Donald John Trump,we cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over them and that the fire of your presence be upon him.No witchcraft,no voodoo,,no hex,no vex,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will suceed.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father we call upon the captain of the heavenly angelic legions of warring angels to be dispatched to destroy every plot and plan of the evil one.Father we thank you that you hear and answer us in the name above all names Jesus Christ,the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.We praise and worship you Father,in Jesus precious name ,Amen
Actually, I am watching OAN right; Chanel just had an interview with POTUS and apparently she spent the day interviewing various family members. I have been watching on c-span.org and may switch there. Here is where you can watch OAN free on your computer; when you click that link you will see a list..scroll down the list until you see One America News and click on that and you will be at OAN.
https://watchnewslive.tv/one-america-news-network-live/
And here is link to cspan.org:
https://www.c-span.org/convention/?party=rnc&day=1598414400
The list on the right…
Trump calls for drug tests before Biden debate
August 26, 2020 04:20 PM
President Trump says he will call for drug tests for both former Vice President Joe Biden and himself before the first candidates’ debate on Sept. 29. In an Oval Office interview Wednesday, the president expressed suspicion at what he said was a sudden, marked improvement in Biden’s debate performance during the Democratic primary season and suggested that he believes the improvement was the result of drugs. The president offered no evidence to support his speculation…
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-calls-for-drug-tests-before-biden-debate
Why is the White House lighted purple and yellow?
Am wondering about that too.
