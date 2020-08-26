Night #3 – RNC Convention “Land of Heroes” – 8:00pm Livestream Feed and Links…

The Republican National Committee kicks-off the third night of the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. [RNC Convention Website Here] For evening #3 the theme is “Land of Heroes.” Speakers include: Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.

