Eric Trump RNC Convention Speech – Our Movement is United, The Great American Comeback is Now…

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, outlines the status of our nation and the contrast of ideas at the RNC national convention. A passionate speech of American values.
Eric was fire tonight! 🔥🔥🔥 shoot…the whole night was LIT!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“The great American comeback is now” should be the phrase on every patriot’s lips, as of this day.
Now, if only the RNC party itself will truly embrace these beliefs! One can hope!
I think we are witnessing the transformation of a new Republican Party; it’s becoming a populist, nationalist party; some call “Trumplicans” !
And I love it!!
Eric has come a long way, from my perspective, with speaking from the heart and getting it across to the general public.
I really like his tone, tenor and timing.
This was a powerful, truth-filled, passionate speech and he meant every word of it.
A++
