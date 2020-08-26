Eric Trump RNC Convention Speech – Our Movement is United, The Great American Comeback is Now…

Posted on August 26, 2020 by

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, outlines the status of our nation and the contrast of ideas at the RNC national convention.  A passionate speech of American values.

  1. HillariousClinton says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Eric was fire tonight! 🔥🔥🔥 shoot…the whole night was LIT!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  2. dariusmarley says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:32 am

    “The great American comeback is now” should be the phrase on every patriot’s lips, as of this day.

  3. barnabusduke says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Now, if only the RNC party itself will truly embrace these beliefs! One can hope!

  4. abigailstraight says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Eric has come a long way, from my perspective, with speaking from the heart and getting it across to the general public.
    I really like his tone, tenor and timing.
    This was a powerful, truth-filled, passionate speech and he meant every word of it.
    A++

