August 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1315

The Trump Party/Republican Convention is tonight & Thursday
President Trump will give his Acceptance Speech Tomorrow
Speakers for Wednesday includes:
VP Mike Pence — Second Lady Karen Pence
SD Gov. Kristi Noem — Sen Marsha Blackburn — Sen Joni Ernst
Rep Dan Crenshaw — Rep Elise Stefanik — Rep Lee Zeldin
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
The Honorable Kellyanne Conway — The Honorable Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer — Sister Dede Byrne — Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane — Clarence Henderson — Ryan Holets
Michael McHale — Burgess Owens — Lara Trump
—————————–Looking ahead this week for Pres. Trump
Wed: Coronavirus Meeting with Medical Professionals
Thur: Campaign fundraiser
Fri: Rally in NH!
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ Let us come before His presence with thanksgiving;
Let us shout joyfully to Him with psalms.” 🌟 —-Psalm 95:2
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Thank You, Lord, for another dynamic and inspiring convention
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing Deceptions
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
— Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
— For safety for everyone at Convention Today…Wednesday
— For those in the path of Storm/Hurricane Laura, fires & domestic terrorists, etc
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
— *🇺🇸* — “ Land of Opportunity ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We are Americans. We are the pioneers. We are the pathfinders. We settled the new world, we built the modern world, and we changed history forever by embracing the eternal truth that everyone is made equal by the hand of Almighty God. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…
🌟 “ No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment..” —Isaiah 54:17
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, August 26, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 69 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
😢 In Memory: Robert Trump~~Little Cannon Hinnant~and Many other Patriots
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Donald’s Bible…Remembering Robert Trump
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/25/august-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1314/comment-page-1/#comment-8675515)
Note:
– For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.
– Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for almost 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.
(The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.)
– – – – –
Monday night update – 8/24/20 – (See link above.)
– Tucson Sector USBP Chief Roy D. Villareal tweet w/ timelapse video of ongoing border wall system construction in Sasabe, Arizona.
– Various Shots of Large Equipment; includes Trenchers, Fork Lifts, and Large Jackhammer
(Video showing how wall contractors use large jackhammers to dig trenches through rock; it also shows trenchers in operation.)
– Reposting 2 of photos (including source drone video) of CATs w/ large jackhammers used by a contractor building border wall road in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 8/25/20
– Tucson Sector USBP Chief Roy D. Villareal tweet w/ timelapse video from July of ongoing border wall system construction near Sasabe, Arizona.
– Ben Berquam (Frontline America) video showing drone footage of a large group of illegals crossing the border (900 in one weekend), unimpeded, near Yuma … followed by current footage of a new border wall, which now blocks access to illegals attempting to cross in that area.
– – – – –
***PRAISE:… This past Tuesday (8/18/20), General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day, that they should have had 300 miles of wall completed by the end of the week, and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
(This years goal: 450/500 miles) (Waiting for a current update…)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the WBTW/Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video from July.
Video – 8/20/20
Ben Berquam (Frontline America) video showing drone footage of a large group of illegals crossing the border (900 in one weekend), unimpeded, near Yuma, Arizona … followed by current footage of a new border wall, which now blocks access to illegals attempting to cross in that area.
Proof That Walls Work!
“Why won’t the mainstream media show you this? They don’t want you to know the truth President Trump was right: Walls Work! Yuma AZ before and after the Wall.”
Love that video! Our tax dollars well spent!
Thank you, Stillwater, for the ongoing updates.
How can the U.S. taxpayer or the FEC justify the self castration when there is a grocery list elected in the midterms that should be investigated ? The FEC has a bloated budget of $79.100.000 with just over 300 employees who seem to be doing absolutely nothing and who ever is holding up replacement appointments need to be outed daily for us to see.
As far as I can tell, Acting Secretary Chad Wolf came through for the President with regard to border security and the wall.
“Service economy”, they said. “Learn to code” was the directive. Ok, I already know how to code. But that was my choice.
Begs the question, did each receive a slightly different version, or identical versions?
Also, WHICH version was leaked by Wolfe, Burr,s or Warner’s?
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1298418617026056202
More news on George Floyd. The Chief Medical Examiner concluded that Floyd died from an overdose of Fentyal approximately 45 minutes after arriving at the ER by the EMT. He did not die at the scene as we were led to believe!
LikeLike
That pardon made my day.
