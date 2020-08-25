Jim Jordan Discusses President Trump, then Offers a Challenge…

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention. Jordan discusses the fraudulent roadblocks the democrats tried to put in front of President Trump, and the accomplishments.  Then Jordan tells a story about the humanity of our president; an aspect people don’t often hear about.

Toward the end of his remarks Jim Jordan leaves us with a challenge…

  1. A2 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:29 am

    God bless our country.

  2. regitiger says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:36 am

    class.

  3. leavemygunsalone says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:51 am

    Does anyone know the history or story behind his tie? Only once have I seen him wear a different tie. I wonder if this one has special significance for him? Here nor there, I love Jim Jordan, really the only one I trust in the Swamp.

    It was a great and touching message. When the Jordan family was grieving their loss the media was slinging mud accusing Jordan of ignoring some sort of sex scandal when he was in college. It was out of control and just an evil thing to do to a person. When are we going to take the MSM down and give them what they deserve?

  4. Sentient says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:53 am

    Moving.

