August 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1314

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 15 people
Look, after tonight, THE FIRST NIGHT, a lot of members of the VERY FAKE NEWS MEDIA are very DISTRESSED and DEPRESSED. Why I’ll bet the company that provided that paper dress to MADAME MAXIMUS DOOMUS (MAXWELL), has received a whole bunch of new orders.
In a way it’s too bad we don’t have some sort of a RED CARPET for the MAIN-REEK MEDIA to walk on towards the conventions hall. “WHO ARE YOU WEARING”?
PAPER!
DEPLORABLE JEDI. No really…they all looked DESPONDENT and DEPRESSED.
IT WAS GREAT. AND THIS IS DAY ONE!
LikeLike
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
The Trump Party/Republican Convention is tonight thru Thursday, starting at 8pm ET
Countdown to President Trump’s Acceptance Speech > > > 3 more Days
Speakers for Tuesday includes:
First Lady Melania Trump ~~ The Honorable Mike Pompeo
Sen. Rand Paul ~~ Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
FL Lt Gov. Jeanette Nuñez ~~KY AG Daniel Cameron
Former FL AG Pam Bondi ~~ Abby Johnson ~~Nicholas Sandmann
Mary Ann Mendoza ~~ Megan Pauley ~~ Myron Lizer
Cris Peterson ~~ John Peterson ~~ Jason Joyce
Eric Trump ~~ Tiffany Trump
—————————–Looking ahead this week for Pres. Trump
Wed: Coronavirus Meeting with Medical Professionals
Thur: Campaign fundraiser
Fri: Rally in NH!
—————————————————————————————————————
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ Oh come, let us sing to the Lord!
Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation.” 🌟 —-Psalm 95:1
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Thank You, Lord, for the re-nomination of President Trump and for a beautiful inspiring convention
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing the Cover-up
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
— Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
— For safety for everyone at Convention Today…Tuesday
— For KellyAnne Conway who is leaving her WH job to take care of her kids
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like confused James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
— *🇺🇸* — “ Land of Heroes,,,Land of Promise ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Together, we’re committed to protecting the American people, preserving American values, defending America’s heritage, and keeping America safe, strong, prosperous, and free. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
—————————
🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…We all know what they did.
🌟 “ But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.”
—2 Thes 3:3
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 70 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
😢 In Memory: Robert Trump~~Cannon Hinnant~~and ~~Many other Patriots
LikeLiked by 19 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 13 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying and Amen !
LikeLiked by 3 people
~~ Liberty & The Patriot ~~
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/24/august-24th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1313/comment-page-1/#comment-8670259)
Note:
– For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.
– Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for almost 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.
– This past Tuesday (8/18/20), General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day, that they should have had 300 miles of wall completed by the end of the week, and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
– Chief Rodney Scott did not post a Border Wall System update today as CBP might be letting President Trump report on the totals again this week.
(The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 8/23/20 – (See link above.)
– Another “Cowboys For Trump” video of border wall at a different location near Douglas, Arizona.
– Photo of trench dug through solid rock.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 8/24/20
– Tucson Sector USBP Chief Roy D. Villareal tweet w/ timelapse video of ongoing border wall system construction in Sasabe, Arizona.
– Various Shots of Large Equipment; includes Trenchers, Fork Lifts, and Large Jackhammer
(Video showing how wall contractors use large jackhammers to dig trenches through rock; it also shows trenchers in operation.)
– Reposting 2 of photos (including source drone video) of CATs w/ large jackhammers used by a contractor building border wall road in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the WBTW/Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos show Fisher’s wall taken in Arizona on March 24. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 10 people
Tweet with video.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Video – 2/7/20
Note:
– Video showing how wall contractors use large jackhammers to dig trenches through rock; it also shows trenchers in operation.
– See also prior post with 4 photos of trenchers used by wall contractors.
Various Shots of Large Equipment; includes Trench Digging, Fork Lifts, and Large Jackhammer
“This Video about Various Shots of Large Equipment to Include Trench Digging, Fork Lifts, and Large Jackhammer. Video by Jeremy Bell.”
0:00 – Large jackhammer
1:32 – Trencher at work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well one thing for sure. In that hard rock country, they don’t need to spend any money on anti tunnelling technology. Any body who can dig through that stuff, deserves to make it across the border!
You just feel those mountain top shots have to be the Fisher $1.4 B contract. The resources required to build the wall in that type of country must be huge. Just to put things into perspective. That excavator is merely blazing an access road, so the main machinery can get to the workface and smooth a path of over 100ft wide to allow construction of the wall. I seem to remember on project #2, they cleared 150ft path for working space. They probably don’t need that much room, but I would be surprised if it was less than 100ft required space to manoeuvre their hanging frames, cement trucks/pumpers, and storage areas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Back when I first saw the mountain footage I though it might be Fisher but I couldn’t resolve the location being in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona near the Barry M. Goldwater Range because on the CBP Map Fisher’s 31 mile project doesn’t extend that far west. (Unless there have been further contract modifications adding more mileage to the stretch.)
So Fisher has a 31 mile project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, but their is also another 31 mile project just to the west. I found more photos yesterday of the western 31 mile project and it doesn’t look like Fisher’s setup. I’ll probably post the photos later this week.
But no doubt about it, this is something Fisher could do. I’m looking forward to photos of Fishers 42 mile project through the rugged mountains, running from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The drone footage and photos on this post were taken in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona near the Barry M. Goldwater Range. Fisher’s $1.28B / 42 mile project is much further west. However, Fisher’s $400M / 31 mile project is just next door.
Here are some of my prior posts with approximate maps I marked out for each project location.
1: Fisher’s $400M / 31 mile project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
Link: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/30/may-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1227/comment-page-1/#comment-8273286
2: Fisher’s $1.28B /~42 mile project (Arizona), much further east… running from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation
Link: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/02/june-2nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1230/comment-page-1/#comment-8288610
3: Here are the only photos I have of the area where Fisher will be building the 42 mile project.
(Maybe you can tell by the contours of the wall on the last photo on the link below if it is Fisher.
Link: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/27/july-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1285/comment-page-1/#comment-8539830
4: CBP’s Border Wall System Map
Link: https://www.cbp.gov/border-security/along-us-borders/border-wall-system
LikeLike
Edit: …Fisher’s $1.28B / 42 mile project is much further east.”
LikeLike
Note:
– See also prior post with photos and drone footage of CATs w/ large jackhammers building border wall road in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona.
– I’ve re-posted 2 photos and the source drone video below from link above.
1: Very, high resolution Biological Diversity drone video of border wall road being built in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona. (Go full screen.)
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/resourcespace/pages/view.php?ref=13428&k=92ef6f7763&search=%21collection1202+&offset=0&order_by=collection&sort=ASC&archive=
2: CAT with hydraulic hammer.
3: Closeup of CAT with hydraulic hammer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely amazing photos !
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 2 people
The source video is even more amazing. I was wondering how the contractor moved the equipment up near the top of the mountain. No guard rails up there…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say very carefully !
Old joke .
Love ya Stillwater !
Thanks for keeping us updated !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh No… ⬆️⬆️⬆️
Good News … Stock Market Up
Does that mean we’ll have to listen to yet another Nervous Nancy Pelosi melt down❓
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LoL….Barfy Haley proved it at Convention
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let’s get some Rino info on Barfy Haley. I had forgotten about this one that I found on Sundance twitter here….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haley could NEVER beat Noem for the job
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s the only one who sounded like a canned politician tonight.
Meh. No thanks, Ari. Try again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG! These people are like fungus.
Some please tweet Ari that this one is a foreigner!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hope and pray Joe Biden loses in November.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Touching story about President Trump’s concern for Jordan family in their time of loss…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just say’n… 😉
Priorities…
Senile; yet, worries about loss of sense…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Repubs are killin’ it today with the humor. This is so fun.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
This girl was wonderful too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Right to Try.
She was a great reminder that Trump signed that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heads up on an angle the media is going to try to take soon. The upshot is that they are going to try to claim that the Covid Recession actually started before Covid, to try to claim the Trump Economy is not so great. This was tweeted out during an RNC speech. WaPo hack reporter.
Context — a recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. But just this year (what a coincidence), the group that “officially” labels recessions revised their guidelines and has said that the Covid Recession began in March (which it did), without waiting to see two quarters of negative growth.
The reason this matters for the election is because POTUS is correctly viewed as better on the economy than Biden is, having built one of the greatest economies in USA history.
Thus, the Dems and media need to try to take that away from him for the election. The economy is the #1 issue for voters, and if the election is about the economy then POTUS would win (today). And that’s what this effort is about.
In short, the economy started to tank in late February because of concerns about the virus. So while it is technically accurate to say Covid didn’t hit the USA (full force) until March, the truth is that the Covid waves, globally, began to tank the markets and the economy (globally and nationally) in late February, with the full Covid Recession hitting in March. The Trump Economy was at full, steamroller power until Covid kicked in, despite what the WaPo guy is pushing.
So the WaPo guy is lying, of course. But expect a lot of this to come in the next 10 weeks. The Dems are desperate and running out of gimmicks. Trying to run down the Trump Economy is one of their only moves remaining.
LikeLike
Problem with that is things were great. The other problem is no matter what they say everyone knows Trump is better on the economy.
I thought that CV is extremely unfortunate, but it does gives the economy a chance to reset. It is going to explode upwards once all the state shackles are off.
At any rate if they want to push this angle, then all the Democrats are going to have to explain, again and much better, why they were against Trump banning travel etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember that well. It was late February early March. I had a leftie goon colleague at the time and everyday he would gloat about the stock market tanking. I so wanted to smack the glee of his face.
The ironic thing about it? We started teleworking at the end of March. In early April the company had to lay off several people, guess who was among them? I felt sorry for him but I often wonder if he ever thought his gloating at the prospect of “Trump” losing the election could wind up affecting his life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
My message to Democrats who insist on having the fraudulent mail in ballots in order to cheat in November:
Two can play the same game.
My entire family is planning to use the mail in ballots to vote via mail plus our regular in person vote on November 3rd.
LikeLike
Yeah, good luck with that
Be aware that it’s voter fraud
… and you’re announcing your intent in a public forum
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Double, double, toil and trouble
Round about the cauldron go
In the poisoned entrails throw
Skin of Antifa snake
In the cauldron boil and bake
Eye of Soros congressman and toe of Xi frog
Wool of AOC ding bat and tongue of rabid Pelosi dog
Maw of ravening BLM shark
Root of Marxist hemlock digged in the dark
LikeLike
Neo-Nazis supporting Biden. Segregation is valued by the Democrat party. Biden has not yet dis-avowed… what a stupid term.
LikeLike
There was an article on World Socialist news that NYU is going to start Segregated dorms. Most be the inn thing for Progressives!
LikeLike
Makes sense, I don’t know if I trust Kellyane
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This cartoon really needs Pelosi’s face in the uniform
LikeLike
I really like the part were Fauci has wires coming out of his head.
LikeLike
I’m so glad to see this, better late than never!
The Republican National Committee (RNC) approved a resolution repudiating the disgraced Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the purported “anti-hate” organization that has become a vehicle for smearing conservatives and critics of radical leftism.
The resolution commits the RNC to officially “Refuting the legitimacy of the Southern Poverty Law Center to identify hate groups.”
The SPLC bills itself as an expert on “hate groups,” maintaining a “hate map” that tracks them around the country. However, the SPLC has repeatedly added mainstream conservative organizations to its list, smearing their reputation and allowing violent far-left criminals to locate and target them.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/24/rnc-adopt-resolution-repudiating-splc/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newt Gingrich Predicts Trump’s 2020 Victory Will Be ‘Dramatically Bigger Than People Expect’
By Mike LaChance
Published August 24, 2020 at 11:25pm
I’m predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,” the former House speaker from Georgia said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.”
A Trump victory is “beginning to build,” Gingrich added.
Gingrich was reacting to the Democratic Convention, saying that when the GOP gathers this week at the Republican Convention, the party needs only to continue pointing out their differences from Democrats in order to bolster Trump’s chances.
“We don’t have to want to make stuff up. We don’t have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are,” Gingrich said.
The former speaker pointed to continuing chaos in places like Chicago, Seattle and Portland, Ore. — large American cities run by Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone knows this is the Election of Voter Fraud and Voting Disarray. Can it be controlled or not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
An honest Dem speaks after RNC’s home-run first night of the convention.
Nerves are frayed, and they should be.
Three more nights of that and the Dems are going to be on life support.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’d be on the verge of suicide if he’d watched the whole thing.
Either that, or, Red Pilled, ecstatic, and voting Trump!
Watch the whole thing tomorrow, Shadi. It could change your whole life- for the better!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s one of the replies. LOL!
…” Don’t be concerned. The RNC didn’t even close out the night with a man in a dress and a 80 yr old hippy lip syncing
in front of a cheesy green screen. You’re safe…..”
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the “first time in weeks…”
I don’t know if his judgment is so great though. Biden as president is completely dependent on the political events generated around him. Hardly anyone except hardcore Democrat-lefties are voting FOR him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
hah. That’s the Maximo Alverez speech up top. Didn’t know that would appear.
FNC watchers say that this speech was not shown on FNC. Why anyone would think it was a good idea to omit this speech is….wow…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FNC viewers should pitch a fit. (not that it would change anything). I watched OANN all evening and it was uninterrupted. RSBN had it too. Hope people will seek out other viewing sources for the rest of the week
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can just switch to Cspan. It’s on every basic TV in the country.
LikeLike
So Little Marco fizzled out. Why am I not surprised?
LikeLike
FYI and Heads Up to all re. the RNC coverage on TV:
FNC is not showing the uninterrupted Convention. So do not risk watching on that channel.
If you’re watching on TV, watch Cspan1. They show every second, no interruptions, and it’s available nearly everywhere.
Feel bad for the FNC watchers who missed some great speeches tonite.
LikeLike
OANN had uninterrupted coverage with no commentary until after it was over.
I subscribe to OANN with my ROKU stick for $5/month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with Lou 100%. Best opening night of any convention.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here it is for people who missed it. Can’t find a copy w/o the Tucker/FNC logo, unfortunately.
LikeLike
Nancy spoof. Worth the click, it’s via instagram.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG! That’s hysterical!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She really needs to put it on twitter so people can share it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s hilarious. The voice is spot on. Is it actually Nan’s voice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
TI, yes, she’s mouthing the words to Nancy’s beggars commercial 🤣🤣🤣. It’s totally Nancy’s voice
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nancy begging for money is obscene.
LikeLike
This captures Nancy to a T….It’s Nancy ‘s voice but the expressions are spot on! 😂
LikeLike
After listening to the cspan callers (post convention) I watched a segment with 2 retired congressmen. Jim Moran/D and I can’t remember the R guy. This Jim guy was going on about how the R party is being turned into a cult (what was Obama’s 2 terms, huh) and how he doesn’t recognize the current R party. (oh goody, we’re making progress). He kept talking about how he used to be able to reach across the aisle and work with R’s (uniparty) but it doesn’t look that way now, it’s all about Trump, blah blah blah.
I’ve said from Day 1 the Republican party will be made into the MAGA party as the swamp gets drained and politicians who want to keep their jobs make course corrections. Apparently Jim has noticed and is very concerned.
LikeLike
Jim Moran has quite the history
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheesh, You’re not kidding
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Moran
LikeLike
An interesting take on how U.S. Attorney John Durham may have set up CIA crapweasel John Brennan in a perjury trap (never mind his lawyers attempts at spin).
https://djhjmedia.com/rich/john-brennan-may-have-fallen-for-a-durham-perjury-trap/
LikeLike
Never happen! Every other word out of Brennan’s mouth could have been a lie and Durham won’t touch him. Now, don’t you try it!
LikeLike
The only benefit I see to that is a non-DC jury.
Conspiracy, leaking classified information, etc, all happened in DC primarily. Unless, I guess, we’re talking CIA matters / meetings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the contrary, he gave Brennan’s spox the opportunity to openly declare to a national audience that Brennan was not the target of any investigation of wrongdoing. There is no better cover for criminality than that which is granted by the DOJ.
LikeLike
WHO decided to send 12r National Guardsmen to Wisconsin? Some heads have to roll!!
I would have sent a minimum of 1,000 … no ifs, ands, or butts… maybe 2,000.
It sounds like this little city may be lost?
And why couldn’t the cops stop, tackle, or subdue the man before he was entering his car? Because the car is a weapon, there may be a weapon / weapons in the car, and at minimum he is going to speed away recklessly.
LikeLike
125.
LikeLike
Came across this brilliant gem 😍 love my President!!
https://mobile.twitter.com/JaRonSmith45/status/1298015945798156288
LikeLike
wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for posting it right!
LikeLike
WOW
LikeLike
👇👇
LikeLike
✅ this👇 Must read
Beijing makes Biden an offer he must refuse
Excerpts:
The net effect of the Wang agenda for US–China relations would be Beijing pocketing all its strategic gains in recent years and gaining US acquiescence for its policy directions and actions. In return, a new US administration would apologise for the tensions and trouble its predecessor caused…….
May Beijing be disappointed in November, with whoever wins understanding that managing Beijing involves more than tone and personal relationships. Beijing’s policy towards the US and its allies is, as Wang has said, ‘always consistent and stable’. No amount of Covid-safe meal-sharing and soulful gazes between Biden and Xi can change that.
https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/beijing-makes-biden-an-offer-he-must-refuse/
LikeLike
riots live stream
Kenosha and Los Angeles footage so far
LikeLike
I didn’t know LA was rioting. Like CA doesn’t have enough burning.
LikeLike
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8660213/Video-shows-Jacob-Blake-brawling-cops-shot-Wisconsin-cops-placed-leave.html?fbclid=IwAR2duFiq-PJe6gxPTEBwlzTAAsWVF4FjQBYvAOGobh3tcJkOmM0Gg8q0kfc Shows Jacob Blake brawling with cops before going around vehicle.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The numbers are a lot higher now.
LikeLike
Eerie Parallels: Revolution in South Africa vs US
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/africa/item/36772-alex-newman-eerie-parallels-revolution-in-south-africa-vs-us
Watch the video:
LikeLike
@ 14:39 Scott Adams talks about Trump calling out FDA for corruption in tweet
LikeLike
Trumps speech and adlibbing not reading from a prompter probably convinced Democrats even more that they cannot allow Biden to debate.
LikeLike
Yes, I loved it!
LikeLike