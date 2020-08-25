August 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1314

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

109 Responses to August 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1314

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:24 am

    • jediphantom says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:52 am

      Look, after tonight, THE FIRST NIGHT, a lot of members of the VERY FAKE NEWS MEDIA are very DISTRESSED and DEPRESSED. Why I’ll bet the company that provided that paper dress to MADAME MAXIMUS DOOMUS (MAXWELL), has received a whole bunch of new orders.

      In a way it’s too bad we don’t have some sort of a RED CARPET for the MAIN-REEK MEDIA to walk on towards the conventions hall. “WHO ARE YOU WEARING”?

      PAPER!

      DEPLORABLE JEDI. No really…they all looked DESPONDENT and DEPRESSED.

      IT WAS GREAT. AND THIS IS DAY ONE!

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:25 am

    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
    * * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
    The Trump Party/Republican Convention is tonight thru Thursday, starting at 8pm ET
    Countdown to President Trump’s Acceptance Speech > > > 3 more Days

    Speakers for Tuesday includes:
    First Lady Melania Trump ~~ The Honorable Mike Pompeo
    Sen. Rand Paul ~~ Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
    FL Lt Gov. Jeanette Nuñez ~~KY AG Daniel Cameron
    Former FL AG Pam Bondi ~~ Abby Johnson ~~Nicholas Sandmann
    Mary Ann Mendoza ~~ Megan Pauley ~~ Myron Lizer
    Cris Peterson ~~ John Peterson ~~ Jason Joyce
    Eric Trump ~~ Tiffany Trump
    —————————–Looking ahead this week for Pres. Trump
    Wed: Coronavirus Meeting with Medical Professionals
    Thur: Campaign fundraiser
    Fri: Rally in NH!
    —————————————————————————————————————
    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “ Oh come, let us sing to the Lord!
    Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation.” 🌟 —-Psalm 95:1

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for the re-nomination of President Trump and for a beautiful inspiring convention
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing the Cover-up
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
    ✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!

    🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
    — Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
    — Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
    — For safety for everyone at Convention Today…Tuesday
    — For KellyAnne Conway who is leaving her WH job to take care of her kids
    — For protection/healing for American children/youth like confused James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
    — Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
    — *🇺🇸* — “ Land of Heroes,,,Land of Promise ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”Together, we’re committed to protecting the American people, preserving American values, defending America’s heritage, and keeping America safe, strong, prosperous, and free. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
    —————————
    🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…We all know what they did.
    🌟 “ But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.”
    —2 Thes 3:3
    “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 70 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

    😢 In Memory: Robert Trump~~Cannon Hinnant~~and ~~Many other Patriots

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:25 am

  4. Stillwater says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:25 am

    ***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/24/august-24th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1313/comment-page-1/#comment-8670259)

    Note:
    – For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.

    – Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
    – The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for almost 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.

    – This past Tuesday (8/18/20), General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day, that they should have had 300 miles of wall completed by the end of the week, and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
    – Chief Rodney Scott did not post a Border Wall System update today as CBP might be letting President Trump report on the totals again this week.

    (The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.)
    – – – – –
    Sunday night update – 8/23/20 – (See link above.)

    – Another “Cowboys For Trump” video of border wall at a different location near Douglas, Arizona.

    – Photo of trench dug through solid rock.

    – – – – –
    Monday night update – 8/24/20

    – Tucson Sector USBP Chief Roy D. Villareal tweet w/ timelapse video of ongoing border wall system construction in Sasabe, Arizona.

    Various Shots of Large Equipment; includes Trenchers, Fork Lifts, and Large Jackhammer
    (Video showing how wall contractors use large jackhammers to dig trenches through rock; it also shows trenchers in operation.)

    – Reposting 2 of photos (including source drone video) of CATs w/ large jackhammers used by a contractor building border wall road in the Tinajas Altas Mountains in Arizona.

    – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
    ***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the WBTW/Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.

    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.

    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.

    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
    (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)

    ***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
    • Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.

    ***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.

    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
    – for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
    – that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
    (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos show Fisher’s wall taken in Arizona on March 24. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)

    – for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
    ***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)

    – for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
    (July 8)… Hearing summary…
    – for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.

    – for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
    – for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
    – that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.

    – that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
    Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
    Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…

    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    ***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects

    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
    (…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    LoL….Barfy Haley proved it at Convention

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:27 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:28 am

  12. ohnoyoudonot says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:28 am

  16. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Heads up on an angle the media is going to try to take soon. The upshot is that they are going to try to claim that the Covid Recession actually started before Covid, to try to claim the Trump Economy is not so great. This was tweeted out during an RNC speech. WaPo hack reporter.

    Context — a recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. But just this year (what a coincidence), the group that “officially” labels recessions revised their guidelines and has said that the Covid Recession began in March (which it did), without waiting to see two quarters of negative growth.

    The reason this matters for the election is because POTUS is correctly viewed as better on the economy than Biden is, having built one of the greatest economies in USA history.

    Thus, the Dems and media need to try to take that away from him for the election. The economy is the #1 issue for voters, and if the election is about the economy then POTUS would win (today). And that’s what this effort is about.

    In short, the economy started to tank in late February because of concerns about the virus. So while it is technically accurate to say Covid didn’t hit the USA (full force) until March, the truth is that the Covid waves, globally, began to tank the markets and the economy (globally and nationally) in late February, with the full Covid Recession hitting in March. The Trump Economy was at full, steamroller power until Covid kicked in, despite what the WaPo guy is pushing.

    So the WaPo guy is lying, of course. But expect a lot of this to come in the next 10 weeks. The Dems are desperate and running out of gimmicks. Trying to run down the Trump Economy is one of their only moves remaining.

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:30 am

      Problem with that is things were great. The other problem is no matter what they say everyone knows Trump is better on the economy.

      I thought that CV is extremely unfortunate, but it does gives the economy a chance to reset. It is going to explode upwards once all the state shackles are off.

      At any rate if they want to push this angle, then all the Democrats are going to have to explain, again and much better, why they were against Trump banning travel etc.

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:32 am

      I remember that well. It was late February early March. I had a leftie goon colleague at the time and everyday he would gloat about the stock market tanking. I so wanted to smack the glee of his face.
      The ironic thing about it? We started teleworking at the end of March. In early April the company had to lay off several people, guess who was among them? I felt sorry for him but I often wonder if he ever thought his gloating at the prospect of “Trump” losing the election could wind up affecting his life.

  18. Raffaella says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:31 am

    My message to Democrats who insist on having the fraudulent mail in ballots in order to cheat in November:

    Two can play the same game.

    My entire family is planning to use the mail in ballots to vote via mail plus our regular in person vote on November 3rd.

  22. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:34 am

  23. OffCourseNation says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Double, double, toil and trouble
    Round about the cauldron go
    In the poisoned entrails throw
    Skin of Antifa snake
    In the cauldron boil and bake
    Eye of Soros congressman and toe of Xi frog
    Wool of AOC ding bat and tongue of rabid Pelosi dog
    Maw of ravening BLM shark
    Root of Marxist hemlock digged in the dark

  24. Tseg says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Neo-Nazis supporting Biden. Segregation is valued by the Democrat party. Biden has not yet dis-avowed… what a stupid term.

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:37 am

      There was an article on World Socialist news that NYU is going to start Segregated dorms. Most be the inn thing for Progressives!

  25. kleen says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Makes sense, I don’t know if I trust Kellyane

  27. cheering4america says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:42 am

    I’m so glad to see this, better late than never!

    The Republican National Committee (RNC) approved a resolution repudiating the disgraced Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the purported “anti-hate” organization that has become a vehicle for smearing conservatives and critics of radical leftism.

    The resolution commits the RNC to officially “Refuting the legitimacy of the Southern Poverty Law Center to identify hate groups.”

    The SPLC bills itself as an expert on “hate groups,” maintaining a “hate map” that tracks them around the country. However, the SPLC has repeatedly added mainstream conservative organizations to its list, smearing their reputation and allowing violent far-left criminals to locate and target them.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/24/rnc-adopt-resolution-repudiating-splc/

  28. kleen says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Newt Gingrich Predicts Trump’s 2020 Victory Will Be ‘Dramatically Bigger Than People Expect’
    By Mike LaChance
    Published August 24, 2020 at 11:25pm

    I’m predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,” the former House speaker from Georgia said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.”

    A Trump victory is “beginning to build,” Gingrich added.

    Gingrich was reacting to the Democratic Convention, saying that when the GOP gathers this week at the Republican Convention, the party needs only to continue pointing out their differences from Democrats in order to bolster Trump’s chances.

    “We don’t have to want to make stuff up. We don’t have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are,” Gingrich said.

    The former speaker pointed to continuing chaos in places like Chicago, Seattle and Portland, Ore. — large American cities run by Democrats.

  29. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:47 am

    An honest Dem speaks after RNC’s home-run first night of the convention.

    Nerves are frayed, and they should be.

    Three more nights of that and the Dems are going to be on life support.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:28 am

      He’d be on the verge of suicide if he’d watched the whole thing.

      Either that, or, Red Pilled, ecstatic, and voting Trump!

      Watch the whole thing tomorrow, Shadi. It could change your whole life- for the better!

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:35 am

      Here’s one of the replies. LOL!

      …” Don’t be concerned. The RNC didn’t even close out the night with a man in a dress and a 80 yr old hippy lip syncing
      in front of a cheesy green screen. You’re safe…..”

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:49 am

      For the “first time in weeks…”

      I don’t know if his judgment is so great though. Biden as president is completely dependent on the political events generated around him. Hardly anyone except hardcore Democrat-lefties are voting FOR him.

  30. sunnydaze says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:52 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:01 am

      hah. That’s the Maximo Alverez speech up top. Didn’t know that would appear.

      FNC watchers say that this speech was not shown on FNC. Why anyone would think it was a good idea to omit this speech is….wow…

      • tuskyou says:
        August 25, 2020 at 1:23 am

        The FNC viewers should pitch a fit. (not that it would change anything). I watched OANN all evening and it was uninterrupted. RSBN had it too. Hope people will seek out other viewing sources for the rest of the week

  31. joeknuckles says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:56 am

    So Little Marco fizzled out. Why am I not surprised?

  32. sunnydaze says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:57 am

    FYI and Heads Up to all re. the RNC coverage on TV:

    FNC is not showing the uninterrupted Convention. So do not risk watching on that channel.

    If you’re watching on TV, watch Cspan1. They show every second, no interruptions, and it’s available nearly everywhere.

    Feel bad for the FNC watchers who missed some great speeches tonite.

  33. Raffaella says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:00 am

    I agree with Lou 100%. Best opening night of any convention.

  34. Tiffthis says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:02 am

    Eyebrow

    Nancy spoof. Worth the click, it’s via instagram.

  35. tuskyou says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:17 am

    After listening to the cspan callers (post convention) I watched a segment with 2 retired congressmen. Jim Moran/D and I can’t remember the R guy. This Jim guy was going on about how the R party is being turned into a cult (what was Obama’s 2 terms, huh) and how he doesn’t recognize the current R party. (oh goody, we’re making progress). He kept talking about how he used to be able to reach across the aisle and work with R’s (uniparty) but it doesn’t look that way now, it’s all about Trump, blah blah blah.

    I’ve said from Day 1 the Republican party will be made into the MAGA party as the swamp gets drained and politicians who want to keep their jobs make course corrections. Apparently Jim has noticed and is very concerned.

  36. Raised on Reagan says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:21 am

    An interesting take on how U.S. Attorney John Durham may have set up CIA crapweasel John Brennan in a perjury trap (never mind his lawyers attempts at spin).

    https://djhjmedia.com/rich/john-brennan-may-have-fallen-for-a-durham-perjury-trap/

    • California Joe says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:34 am

      Never happen! Every other word out of Brennan’s mouth could have been a lie and Durham won’t touch him. Now, don’t you try it!

    • Perot Conservative says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:39 am

      The only benefit I see to that is a non-DC jury.

      Conspiracy, leaking classified information, etc, all happened in DC primarily. Unless, I guess, we’re talking CIA matters / meetings.

    • dallasdan says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:05 am

      On the contrary, he gave Brennan’s spox the opportunity to openly declare to a national audience that Brennan was not the target of any investigation of wrongdoing. There is no better cover for criminality than that which is granted by the DOJ.

  37. Perot Conservative says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:36 am

    WHO decided to send 12r National Guardsmen to Wisconsin? Some heads have to roll!!

    I would have sent a minimum of 1,000 … no ifs, ands, or butts… maybe 2,000.

    It sounds like this little city may be lost?

    And why couldn’t the cops stop, tackle, or subdue the man before he was entering his car? Because the car is a weapon, there may be a weapon / weapons in the car, and at minimum he is going to speed away recklessly.

  38. Jlwary says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:41 am

    Came across this brilliant gem 😍 love my President!!

    https://mobile.twitter.com/JaRonSmith45/status/1298015945798156288

  39. A2 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:45 am

    👇👇

  40. A2 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:56 am

    ✅ this👇 Must read

    Beijing makes Biden an offer he must refuse

    Excerpts:

    The net effect of the Wang agenda for US–China relations would be Beijing pocketing all its strategic gains in recent years and gaining US acquiescence for its policy directions and actions. In return, a new US administration would apologise for the tensions and trouble its predecessor caused…….

    May Beijing be disappointed in November, with whoever wins understanding that managing Beijing involves more than tone and personal relationships. Beijing’s policy towards the US and its allies is, as Wang has said, ‘always consistent and stable’. No amount of Covid-safe meal-sharing and soulful gazes between Biden and Xi can change that.

    https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/beijing-makes-biden-an-offer-he-must-refuse/

  41. nimrodman says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:00 am

    riots live stream

    Kenosha and Los Angeles footage so far

  42. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:16 am

  44. Robert Smith says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:23 am

    @ 14:39 Scott Adams talks about Trump calling out FDA for corruption in tweet

  45. Paul Woll says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:24 am

    Trumps speech and adlibbing not reading from a prompter probably convinced Democrats even more that they cannot allow Biden to debate.

  46. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:28 am

    Yes, I loved it!

