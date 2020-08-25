Andrew Pollack Speech During RNC Convention…

Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention. Mr. Pollack criticized an Obama-era policy, “restorative justice” (aka the promise program), that intended to curb racial discrimination but was rescinded by President Trump.
I have always felt deep sorrow for Mr. Pollack’s loss. From the first he did his level best to expose and then explain the corruption of both the Sheriff’s deputies and school officials that directly led to his daughter’s death. Mr. Pollack was expected to take his grief and quietly disappear. Instead he took on the entire political establishment of Broward County, exposing cowardice, incompetence, and corruption at every level. He is a brave man who was immediately befriended by President Trump. He was ignored and reviled by progressives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I never thought I could love a President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless this man and please help ease the pain he carries in his heart every day.
Thank you, Mr. Pollack, for speaking out and for what you have done to keep our children safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My heart breaks for the Pollack family whenever I hear Andrew speak. But every time I hear him speak, he honors his daughters life and memory. Honoring her by speaking the TRUTH, and not mincing words. Restorative Justice … sounds so wonderful and innocuous… but call it by it’s real name … no punishment, no consequences, no discipline … no justice. Beware any and all programs including the word “justice”. That word usually means THEFT. Theft of your culture and theft of your values.
“Restorative Justice” is just part of a spiderweb of racist, leftist policies that will be imposed OVER the US Constitution by the Marxist Democrat Party. The Nuclear Family (lets instead call it the “natural” family, or the “Book of Genesis” Family) is under targeted attack as a racist, white, construct meant to constrain the “traditional community family of Africans”. And Suburbia is targeted as yet another racist white exclusionary zone. Therefore, Suburbia MUST be flooded with low income housing and low income residents. The Democrats intend to eliminate all single family zoning in America, so that your neighbor can convert his single family home into a 6-plex of low income residents.
Democrats literally HATE this country. They HATE the two-parent, heterosexual, family. And they HATE those families living together as a natural unit in their own homes. And rather than simply go live their alternative lifestyles as they please … they MUST, DESTROY. YOUR. lifestyle … they must destroy your culture.
I won’t let them. Trump 2020
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a terrible tragedy for this father and all of the parents who lost a child at Parkland High School and at Sandy Hook. Both were totally avoidance shootings were it not for the cowardice of the Broward County Sheriff and the incompetence of the Connecticut judge who refused to listen to a mother begging him to commit her severely mentally ill teenage son. The mother was the boy’s first victim!
LikeLiked by 2 people
G-d bless Andrew Pollack.
Broward County Sheriff should be sued and sued and sued
LikeLiked by 1 person