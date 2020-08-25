Andrew Pollack Speech During RNC Convention…

Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention. Mr. Pollack criticized an Obama-era policy, “restorative justice” (aka the promise program), that intended to curb racial discrimination but was rescinded by President Trump.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related