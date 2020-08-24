President Trump Impromptu Remarks to Asheville, NC, Airport Audience…

There was a large crowd awaiting POTUS’ arrival on Fletcher tarmac at Asheville airport. The traveling press pool remarked “the crowd was packed shoulder to shoulder and not many wearing masks.”
President Trump grabbed a microphone to share some impromptu remarks with the crowd amid lots of Trump signs and red white and blue colors. Good stuff. WATCH (Transcript will follow):
They must have come from surrounding areas because Ashville’s reputation is “Berkeley of the South”. Truthfully I’ve always enjoyed going there but it is a bit hippie-dippy.
The ‘Asheville’ airport is in Henderson County where Mark Meadows was the US Congressman. You are correct about Asheville. The surrounding couties are conservative.
Asheville airport is actually in Buncombe County which is Asheville. It is definitely a hotbed of liberialism. The airport is regional for about 5 counties. There is a lot of farm land and good old mountain folk. Lots of beautiful Trump support.
I live in one of those bordering counties and the airport is only 20 miles from my house.
I was there today and it was electrifying. Spent 5 hours to see Trump for 10 minutes…worth even bit.
He visited a farm in Henderson County that has greatly benefited from the CARES Act. It may be highlighted tonight during the Convention.
Oh wow…, Lucky you !!!
We are so blessed to have President Donald J Trump.
>What a natural leader. Smart, capable, focused….. and charming too.
I’m jealous that you were there! I, too, am in one of the surrounding counties. Which county are you from?
Sounds a lot like Charlottesville. Blue college town surrounded by MAGA country.
This is why I’ve always felt that university students should not be able to vote in the district they go to school if they live on campus. Think of how many liberal kids vote in state like VA and NC but they come from all over the country to concentrate their votes against conservatives. Make them vote absentee or mail in to where they came from.
It is waaaay beyond the college student leftists. Lots of drugs and homeless have ruined the downtown where we used to go to hear bluegrass concerts on the town square.
The area began to change in earnest about 20 years ago when it was reported that the beautiful mountain “bowl” where the city is located was somehow a “harmonic center” for lovers of eastern religions and other hippie-types. That created a great seedbed for the angry progressivists who came thereafter and eventually morphed into Antifa and similar America-hating totalitarians.
The local government has gone the way of Portland and Seattle and recently approved racist “reparations.” https://www.foxnews.com/us/asheville-reparations-community
Lots of rural countryside around Asheville–Rural NC loves POTUS. Many, many former Southern Democrats like all my relatives were with him also in 2016.
A “little bit?” I used to love Asheville but will not go anymore after my car was keyed due to my veteran’s tag.
I live just north of there and I only go to North Asheville once a week to grocery shop and have no desire to ever go into that town again..stupid people live there and run the county and town. Destroying the economy as fast as possible…idiots.
The same thing is happening to Nashville, TN. The liberal mayor is crushing the entertainment industry. Transplants are bringing their liberal stench with them as well. So sad.
“Berkely…with an altitude”
His improvised stops/talks are great; a smiling Mark Meadows in the background is reassuring in the sense that he has someone as COS and is on the same page.
That is: “…COS who is on the same page.” So, shove it, Gen. John Kelly.
And the best thing about Nark Meadows is he was never a general.
Agreed, Mark has supported our VSGPDJT through thick and thin and I was so happy to see him be selected as COS! He Knows, We Know and President Trump definitely knows.
The question is, “Does our President drop the MOAB before the election or does he wait til he wins?” He has much more power after he wins and WE KNOW he will win a FAIR election so to me that’s the 64 dollar question.
Oh, and screw Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel!!
It’ll be after the landslide election win.
“the crowd was packed shoulder to shoulder and not many wearing masks.”
This signifies they are human beings and not insects beings.
They are not sheep, they are not cowards, they are adults who LIVE rather than shivering ninnies sucking their thumbs and rocking back and forth in a corner because of a disease with a death percentage of 0.05%. (c. 175,000 out of 335,000,000).
As I pointed out yesterday, NASA’s odds on the November asteroid hitting us are greater than that! (0.41%).
He sincerely loves people, and I sincerely love him!
And why would they be wearing masks? Masks are not only useless, but the Rona is all but done with.
Any state that will allow Trump rallies should be holding them. Contrasting a vibrant President with a Creepy man hiding in his basement needs to be presented to the public daily.
We all know where the issues are, and will be this fall. Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, etc. I am in California. My vote for President means very little. But you never know and I exercise that right every year I can. My vote doesn’t affect my State races much either but can effect local races.
And Democrats want to dilute my vote even more by having non citizens vote and to have people or groups vote multiple times with ballot harvesting. And I am seemingly powerless to stop them. But I vote anyway. And I always vote in person.
The Presidency will come down to how those States vote and how they count them. There is little doubt Democrats in those States are trying to create chaos during this election. They have no regard for our votes, or the integrity of the election, especially since they know they are going to lose.
So what are they and we doing in those States to ensure every vote counts? Democrats and Republicans- not much. Judicial watch does more than both of them combined.
Steve Scalise asked why the media doesn’t report Pelosi’s comments today about R’s being enemies of the people. I ask him, what is HE doing about it? He asks like he has no authority to hold the speaker to account. They all do.
Let’s keep lifting up President Trump and his family in our prayers. I see the fruits of those heavenly requests and it makes my heart so happy! God bless PDJT and SD and fellow Treepers!🙏😇🇺🇸
Another “dark and dismal” missive from the Best. President. Ever! (according to the MSM)
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
If PDJT can stay this positive it will be an easy re-election and give us a chance to re-claim the House of Representatives. And this time the MAGA gang will be much larger. Maybe even a MAGA Speakership is in the near future.
What you said Pokey!
I LOVE THIS MAN!
Doesn’t exactly seem like he is worried about the election! He is calm, confident, and happy.
In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton despite all of the expert projections and polls that said he would lose in a landslide. If you think back to that election, there were a lot of people who REALLY liked/loved Hillary, and a lot of people who were REALLY were unsure about Trump. Yet Trump won. Decisively.
Now in 2020, the democrats nominated Joe Biden. Say what you want about the guy, but I don’t think anyone would argue that there is a passionate Joe Biden base out there anywhere. And after 4 years as POTUS, all of the doubts 2016 Trump voters may have had in 2016 have been put to rest. They know for sure now that he is indeed up for the job.
Add to all of that the fact that instead of courting “soccer moms”, in 2020 the democrats are promoting anarchy in the streets, defunding the police, and featuring a convicted felon who spent 27 years in prison for kidnapping, rape and murder (https://www.foxnews.com/politics/controversial-speaker-donna-hylton) and a “nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King” (https://tennesseestar.com/2020/08/21/dnc-panel-features-mermaid-queen-king-who-calls-for-the-abolition-of-ice-police-and-prisons/ ) as speakers at their convention, and I think President Donald Trump has every reason under the sun to feel confident.
Impossible not to love this President.
so comfortable with the people, aall people.
He’s outstandingly , noticeably comfortable
because he is HONEST.
P45 radiates honesty, and you know he is
not bullschiffing you about ANYthing.
president Trump keep your chin up, you have millions of Americans stand with you and we will Re-elct you November the 3th 2020 for 4’more years,
Thank you for fight everyday for us,
GOD BLESS YOU AND OUR COUNTRY,
Wonderful stop!!! Thank you, Mr.President!
I live just north of Asheville and if you read the local media, it’s like nothing happening here except there were protesters. Thank you Sundance for posting this video…BTW, I had to work but saw him in 2016 and he looks better in person if you can believe that. Healthy!!
No matter how down I am for whatever reason, I listen to Trump and he puts a smile on my face and hope in my heart. Love u back President Trump.
I like to see President Trump having fun! This was nice to watch! I love my President Trump!
Years ago when Bush Sr was potus i was at my family cottage about a mile from the end of the runway. I had always heard about the jammer on all the potus vehicles. We had tv on to see his activity on local news. Helicopter went over and all the channels went static until the helicopter was well out of the area.
I recently flew out of that Airport and live near GSP, where he swapped vehicles and planes. The immediate area is Trump Country even if Asheville is not. A trip to Asheville is like visiting the zoo.
I got to see Trump in North Charleston back in February. The press pool caricatured themselves there with their presence and actions. This was the rally where they falsely said he called the chinavirus a hoax.
I agree with the poster who said he looks much better in person- It’s true TV adds weight.
You can tell he is getting back to form and lifting spirits. Things have been tough and for a while there he lost a little “spring in his step”, but he is getting back in the best frame of mind. Looking forward to Thursday and then the debates (if Biden actually decides to go through with them).
Love works miracles in all dimensions of life, corporeal to supernal.
