Monday August 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 24, 2020
“Take Refuge in the Lord”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a boyfriend like that, once.
LikeLike
I have a little joke, that I made up. I think that you guys may appreciate it.
A man is intently reading his smart phone and crossing a street. He inadvertently steps in front of a car and is killed. What lesson is to be drawn from this story?
Wear a mask – covid kills.
LikeLike
Jangle Bells!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Now the end of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned.
“From which some having swerved have turned aside unto vain jangling” (I Timothy 1:5,6).
In football, a player scores a goal when he reaches “the end zone.” God’s “end” or goal in giving the ten commandments was “charity.” That is, His purpose was to get men to love God and their neighbor by telling them how to behave toward God and their neighbor. But some in the Ephesian church that Timothy pastored had swerved from that goal and “turned aside.”
The apostle did not choose that phrase at random, for three times we are told that Israel “turned aside” when they “made them a molten calf” (Ex. 32:8; Deut. 9:12,16). God gave the Jews a Law that said they must make no graven images, and they turned aside from it! So I suspect when Timothy began to preach that “we are not under law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15) that some in Ephesus claimed, “Timothy is turning aside from the Law.” This prompted Paul to counter by using that same phrase to tell Timothy, “They’re right, we are turning aside from the Law, we’re under grace! (Rom. 6:15). But they’re turning aside from the goal of the Law,” unto something he calls “vain jangling.” So what’s that?
The word “vain” means empty, and “jangling” is an overly loud form of jingling. Jingle bells sound very festive; jangle bells, not so much! Whatever these Ephesians had turned aside to, it was empty, and evidently very jarring. And we don’t have to guess as to what it was, for Paul goes on to say,
“Desiring to be teachers of the law…” (I Timothy 1:7).
Some in Ephesus were turning aside from the goal of the law to focus on the law itself! They were swerving and turning aside from loving charity and focusing on the law that was supposed to produce loving charity. And when the law is taught to members of the Body of Christ who are not under the law, it always leads to the very opposite of loving charity. When some legalists put the Galatians under the law, it caused them to “bite and devour one another” (Gal. 5:15). Interestingly enough, another definition of the word “jangling” is quarreling or bickering. As you know, when men quarrel and bicker it sounds more like jangle bells than jingle bells!
Paul had to write to Titus about the same problem:
“…there are many vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision…” (Titus 1:10).
What do you think those vain talkers of the circumcision were talking about? I’ll give you a hint. The Greek word for “vain talkers” is a form of the same word translated “vain jangling” in our text. Yes, that’s right, the vain talkers in Crete, where Titus was stationed, were talking about the same thing as the vain janglers in Ephesus, the law. The law was once pleasant jingling, but when it is levied on people who are not under the law it becomes vain jangling.
What do you say we all focus on the goal of the law rather than on the law itself? Jangle bells never sound good, but the pleasant jingle bells of love and grace are always in season!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/jangle-bells/
1 Timothy 1:5 Now the end of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned:
6 From which some having swerved have turned aside unto vain jangling;
Exodus 32:8 They have turned aside quickly out of the way which I commanded them: they have made them a molten calf, and have worshipped it, and have sacrificed thereunto, and said, These be thy gods, O Israel, which have brought thee up out of the land of Egypt.
Deuteronomy 9:12 And the LORD said unto me, Arise, get thee down quickly from hence; for thy people which thou hast brought forth out of Egypt have corrupted themselves; they are quickly turned aside out of the way which I commanded them; they have made them a molten image….
…16 And I looked, and, behold, ye had sinned against the LORD your God, and had made you a molten calf: ye had turned aside quickly out of the way which the LORD had commanded you.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
1 Timothy 1:7 Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm.
Galatians 5:15 But if ye bite and devour one another, take heed that ye be not consumed one of another.
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
LikeLike
Rikki Don’t Lose That Number, featuring Skunk Baxter, guitarist for the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan. And also, a consultant to the Department of Defense, oddly enough. Kipp Lennon, younger brother of the Lennon Sisters, on vocals. He does a great job here.
LikeLike
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Zagreb, Croatia…
Zurich, Switzerland…
Newcastle, England…
Great is Thy faithfulness…blessings all mine and ten thousand besides!
LikeLike
Bench at 2:39…Love Theme from “Forever Young” – 1992 – Jerry Goldsmith, composer
LikeLike
Hey Adrem, I need to change my moniker from my real name to “Desert Pete”. I used to be Gospel Moody but things got messed up after I updated my system so I just used my real name. Now, however, I realize there must be at least one other person on earth with my name so I’m not being fair to them, even if no one notices.
So I’d like to be Desert Pete from now on, and here’s why – the lyrics to The Kingston Trio’s song of that name:
I was travelin’ West of Buckskin on my way to a cattle run,
‘cross a little cactus desert under a hard bargaining sun.
Thirsty down to my toenails, I stopped to rest me on a stump,
but I tell you I just couldn’t believe it when I saw that water pump.
I took it to be a mirage at first. It’ll fool a thirsty man.
Then I saw a note stuck in a bakin’ powder can.
“This pump is old,” the note began, “but she works. So give’er a try.
I put a new sucker washer in ‘er. You may find the leather dry.
You’ve got to prime the pump. You must have faith and believe.
You’ve got to give of yourself ‘fore you’re worthy to receive.
Drink all the water you can hold. Wash your face to your feet.
Leave the bottle full for others. Thank you kindly, Desert Pete
Yeah, you’ll have to prime the pump, work that handle like there’s a fire.
Under the rock you’ll find some water left there in a bitter’s jar.
Now there’s just enough to prime it with, so don’t you go drinkin’ first.
Just pour it in and pump like mad and, buddy, you’ll quench your thirst.
You’ve got to prime the pump. You must have faith and believe.
You’ve got to give of yourself ‘fore you’re worthy to receive.
Drink all the water you can hold. Wash your face to your feet.
Leave the bottle full for others. Thank you kindly, Desert Pete
Well, I found the jar, and I tell you, nothin’ was ever prettier to my eye
and I was tempted strong to drink it because that pump looked mighty dry,
but the note went on, “Have faith, my friend, there’s water down below.
You’ve got to give to really get. I’m the one who ought to know.”
So I poured in the jar and started pumpin’ and I heard a beautiful sound
of water bubblin’ ‘n’ splashin’ up out of that hole in the ground.
Then I took off my shoes and drunk my fill of that cold refreshin’ treat.
Then I thanked the Lord, and I thanked the pump, and I thanked old Desert Pete.
You’ve got to prime the pump. You must have faith and believe.
You’ve got to give of yourself ‘fore you’re worthy to receive.
Drink all the water you can hold. Wash your face to your feet.
Leave the bottle full for others. Thank you kindly, Desert Pete
Thank you kindly,
Derek Hagen… er, Desert Pete
I’ll do a test in a few minutes and see what happens.
LikeLike