Sunday August 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DANGER CLOSE is what this is, if real… A bull like that in rut could just as soon give you a wiggle of that rack…that’ll ruin your entire fishing day… Wild animals are just that… there are fools killed over in Yellow Stone every year by “wanting to pet something” or get a “selfie” with a calf/cub, etc…
Dumb fisherman too… No 460 Ruger or 500 S&W showing…or, 12 ga pump… Never go so far in the brush that you become dinner – without the means to “vote” on that quickly… Old Alaskan knowledge here…salmon fishing off the traveled paths…or, even, just out your back door (up there…cira 1968)…
Isaiah 11:6…..”and a little child will lead them. ” 😂
Yeah, and Jet Blue will kick her and her mother off the plane
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Who Shall Separate Us?
“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?” (Rom. 8:35).
True Christians have been saved from the penalty of sin for one reason alone: because of “the love of God, which is [manifested] in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
St. John wrote by divine inspiration:
“Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation [satisfaction] for our sin.
“We love Him because He first loved us” (I John 4:10,19).
Let us understand this clearly and remember it always. It is not our love to Him, but His love to us, that saves us — and it is His love to us that keeps us saved. This is where we must begin the Christian life.
A wayward husband returned to his grieving wife one day, after many months of living in sin. Sobbing his heart out in remorse and shame, he told her how often he had longed to be home again with the wife he knew to be so true to him. Asked why, then, he had not returned sooner, he explained that he was ashamed; to which his wife replied: “John, I want you to know something and never forget it: I love you.” John sobbed in response: “Who wouldn’t want to live for a woman like this!”
Just so it is the knowledge that Christ loves us no matter what; that nothing shall ever separate us from His love; it is this that makes the sincere believer determine, by God’s grace, to be always true to Him.
Thus the Scripture doctrine of the believer’s eternal security in Christ by no means leads to careless living. On the contrary, it affords the greatest possible motivation to “live soberly, righteously and godly in this present world” (Tit. 2:11,12).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/who-shall-separate-us/
Romans 8:35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?
1 John 4:10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.
1 John 4:19 We love him, because he first loved us.
Titus 2:11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,
12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
Truth. Have a blessed Sunday everyone!!
Thank you. I love this song and GOD certainly gifted this young man Mo Pitney with a voice. His wife and sister sing beautifully also And yes JESUS is all that we need. Grammy
I love this song, Garrison. It’s one of my favorites.
I’ve sung it many times in church, and about five years ago I added several verses just because it moved me so much.
The church family probably loves it as much as I do.
If I can find the link to a recording of it from a worship service, I’ll try to post it.
Not sure if this link posting of the song will work, Garrison, but if it does, our Pastor is playing harmonica with me during the worship service.
Love the simplicity of this song.
[audio src="https://digitalrealmproductions.com/FTP/GiveMeJesus-MikeFox_11-01-17.mp3" /]
I don’t know why the extra characters are added but I think it works by copying and pasting everything in between the quote marks into your browser.
Here’s another one you might enjoy, Garrison.
It’s an old Dottie Rambo song I modified a bit. It’s a little more upbeat.
Again, I don’t know why the extra characters are added when I post the link, even though I only copy the actual link. Oh well.
[audio src="https://digitalrealmproductions.com/FTP/OneMoreRiverToCross-MikeFox_11-01-17.mp3" /]
Well, Garrison, I figure I’ll just give you the trifecta from that evening’s service.
Hope I’m not annoying you with these songs.
This song is “Adonai Elohai” with some slight modifications.
And that’s Pastor adding some voice in the bridge.
[audio src="https://digitalrealmproductions.com/FTP/AdonaiElohai-MikeFox_11-01-17.mp3" /]
Never. of course. 🙂
I have found this site to be some interesting reading. Hope some of you will too. ~AL
The Bible and Government
Biblical Principles: Basis for America’s Laws
…
Servanthood not political power Concept of public servant Ex. 18:21, Rom. 13:4, Php. 2:7,
To understand why some of these passages above are applicable to our laws, one has to go back to the formative era of our nation and to America’s culture and thinking at the time. The leaders of the various colonies, states, and ultimately the Founding Fathers themselves were steeped in biblical thinking. They drew from the Bible examples and looked for confirmation of ideas for government in Scripture.
…
http://www.faithfacts.org/christ-and-the-culture/the-bible-and-government
BTW, the AmericanLady from Twitter is not me.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Prayer of Saint Ioannikios the Great (+ 846)
My hope is the Father, my refuge the Son, my protection the Holy Spirit. O Holy Trinity, glory to Thee.
Cute story:
11-year-old girl transforms junky RV into her own ‘tiny home’ for $800
https://nypost.com/2020/08/21/11-year-old-girl-buys-and-renovates-her-own-tiny-home-for-800/
Just say’n… 😉
We should all be as poor as the USPS. 😉
THIS STORY, from Portland, can be read in different ways, from different viewpoints.
https://mobile.twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1297344650861326336
Am I wrong to read it as:
“Today Portland Police, weary from 3 months of nightly battles with Left-Wing Antifa and BLM rioters, watch with amusement as a civilian group known as ‘The Proud Boys” is attacked by superior number of Lefties, but proceeds to kick their a$$es, anyway! ”
???
Just say’n… 😉
This makes sense in Jo-Ho world…
Just say’n… 😉
COVID-19 update from Clif High.
Adequate levels of Vitamins C & D very important.
