August 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1312

Trump Interview with Huckabee pt 1
Trump Interview with
Huckabee pt 2
ANTIFA will come to you!
All under the supervision of Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland City Council, and PPD.
He gets heckled and attacked by ANTIFA, the police have no confidence in him, and he got tear-gassed by federal agents.
Looks like a lock for reelection in Portland! I’m serious.
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/22/august-22nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1311/comment-page-1/#comment-8662431)
Note:
– For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.
– Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for almost 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.
– This past Tuesday (8/18/20), General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day, that they should have 300 miles of wall completed this week, and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall. We’ll see if Chief Rodney Scott posts a Border Wall System update this coming Monday.
(The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.)
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 8/22/20
– “Cowboys for Trump” video of the border wall near Douglas, Arizona.
(I’m not sure which contractor built that wall though there are technological similarities to Fisher’s wall.)
– 2 comments comparing the fiber optic seismic detection mentioned in the above video with the same technology which was first used by Fisher in Project 1. As stated by Tommy Fisher last summer… CBP, DHS, and the USACE first observed the rollout of this technology in Project 1, and started including the fiber optic technology in the contract specifications in at least some of Federal wall contracts thereafter.
– 5 photos from the video showing different views and features of the wall.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess. I recently discovered in August an even earlier wall photo taken in Arizona on March 24.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (either private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Video – 8/11/20
Here is a big, beautiful wall built by one of the border wall contractors.
CowboysForTrump Facebook video
2:01 – tower
Note:
– This wall may be part of Fisher’s ~ 42 mile wall project in Arizona. The video stated the location was just outside of Douglas which would be around the eastern edge (perhaps further) of Fisher’s project. Also, Fisher may have had additional mileage (further east) silently added to the contract via a contract modification.
– This wall does not have concrete road but if it’s a Fisher project that road could come later as part of an contract option that could be exercised. Also, the wall doesn’t look like it was painted black as Fisher’s 42 mile section was going to be painted.
– If you look at CBP’s Border Wall System map, the “42 mile project” location (though not noted) is included in a “74 mile stretch, though it’s possible that 74 miles stretch could be broken up between different contractors. On CBP’s map, the 74 mile “Tucson Border Wall System Project” is divided up into numerous large and small segments. But it’s also possible this footage is from the 63 mile “Tucson Border Wall System Project” further east closer to Douglas, Arizona.
– See also my prior post with other maps of the area around the 42 mile (or larger) project.
– The fiber optic/sensor technology and lighting mentioned in the video sounds exactly what Fisher’s walls had, in Project 1 though Tommy Fisher mentioned last June or July 2019 that after seeing Project 1, DHS started including fiber optics sensors as a requirement in the Federal contracts (or at least one contract that Fisher saw).
– So if this is not a Fisher wall, the fiber optic seismic detection is at least a ripple effect from the technology DHS, CBP, USACE observed being rolled out at the private wall at Project 1.
Just my opinion for what it is worth, I feel this is not a Fisher project. Just going by the contour of the fence. Fisher, seems to like to contour the land so they have “long” sections at the same grade, so they can set numerous stands, of bollards at the same angle.
Meanwhile other contractors follow the contour of the land and place short stands, 8′ at a time. I have even seen pictures on a steep slope of only having 2 bollards in a stand so they can compensate for the steep slope.
.
Interesting observations. I think you are right.
But I should be noted, that any wall is good wall!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is an excerpt from a Chris Berg and Scott Hennon interview with Tommy Fisher at the July Wall Symposium at Project 1 last summer.
The description of the technology is very similar to what’s described in the first video I posted above. So if the video is not a Fisher wall, the contract specification in at least some of the Federal wall contracts for fiber optic seismic detection is at least a ripple effect from Fisher’s successful rollout of that technology at Project 1.
Excerpts:
3:54 – Scott Hennon: Another important component here is electronics and technology. And you’ve got a partner at Fisher Industries. Tell us a little bit about Paul, his team, and what they’ve done for you.
Tommy Fisher: Yea, one of the team members that we brought in is another company, Paul Debs with ATSC. And they’ve been an integral part. I’ll let Paul talk more about his stuff.
Paul Debs: So what we’ve done is we’ve integrated high definition day/night cameras with some of our proprietary iFIDS technology, which is essentially a buried line sensor. So we buried cable along the wall which enables users our operators to detect, locate, and most importantly classify surface and subsurface threats.
So at any point in time we can detect, locate, classify pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic, tunnelling or digging, pack animals, gunfires and then the lights(?).
Paul Debs: For an agent what it does is it gives them more operational control and it gives them back the variable of time. So say you have people lined up the whole way, you’re able to remotely or at any other point, whether you’re at the border or further back, know what’s going on at all times. Whether you can see it or not, that’s the beauty of …?… integrated technology.
And so for the American people what that does is it adds to the efficiency and the cost savings of these types of systems as we put them out there.
Photos from above video…
1: This photo shows how tall the wall is in comparison to the purple outhouse and vehicle.
– Looks like possibly a concrete path, perhaps part of the vertical concrete section adjacent to the wall. I’d guess it’s a small levee to probably to prevent runoff and erosion on the hill on the Mexican side of the wall. ( See photo 4 for a better view.)
2: Looks like an opening in the wall w/ cattle or vehicle barriers, perhaps to allow for flooding…
3: A big, beautiful wall stretching out in the distance to the horizon…
4: View of the wall in the other direction.
– From view the path next to the wall appears to be concrete. Maybe it’s just part of the short levee adjacent to the wall.
5: Tower on the hill in the distance which feeds the fiber optics and sensors along the wall.
At 733 miles, are they “done”?
Not yet. Per BeauBo at FreeRepublic, the goal is 1,100 miles of barrier. See my prior posts of BeauBo with excerpts.
Link: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/17/august-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1306/comment-page-1/#comment-8633251
Don’t often comment about your posts, but I’m glad you’re persisting with them and letting at least the Treehouse know what Fisher and other contractors are doing to safeguard America!
Answered that question completely. I still hope they bust it out as quickly as they can. Thanks!
I’m loving this.
Goal markers: 450/500 miles completed, then
733 miles completed,
and then then 1,100 miles completed. That will be half of the border length.
These last few month, all of the roadblocks, the Government wall efforts are finally bearing fruit. And as President Trump frequently likes to remind the Fake News, “That’s why the Dems don’t talk about the wall anymore.” 😁
Edit: “…after all of the roadblocks in previous years…”
Amazing !
Praying and Praising !
Hey, and there happens to be some kind of announcement on therapeutics tomorrow.
A helpful twitter nudge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
…but mostly evil.
Am I confused? I thought Durham was not doing the actual interviewing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dr. Doidge: “What is unique about the hydroxychloroquine discussion is that it is a story of “unwishful thinking”—to coin a term for the perverse hope that some good outcome that most sane people would earnestly desire, will never come to pass. It’s about how, in the midst of a pandemic, thousands started earnestly hoping—before the science was really in—that a drug, one that might save lives at a comparatively low cost, would not actually do so. Reasonably good studies were depicted as sloppy work, fatally flawed. Many have excelled in making counterfeit bills that look real, but few have excelled at making real bills look counterfeit. …
As contentious as this debate has been, and as urgent as the need for informed and timely information seems now, the reason to understand what happened with HCQ is for what it reflects about the social context within which science is now produced: a landscape overly influenced by technology and its obsession with big data abstraction over concrete, tangible human experience; academics who increasingly see all human activities as “political” power games, and so in good conscience can now justify inserting their own politics into academic pursuits and reporting; extraordinarily powerful pharmaceutical companies competing for hundreds of billions of dollars; politicians competing for pharmaceutical dollars as well as public adoration—both of which come these days too much from social media; and the decaying of the journalistic and scholarly super-layers that used to do much better holding everyone in this pyramid accountable, but no longer do, or even can. If you think this year’s controversy is bad, consider that hydroxychloroquine is given to relatively few people with COVID-19, all sick, many with nothing to lose. It enters the body, and leaves fairly quickly, and has been known to us for decades. COVID vaccines, which advocates will want to be mandatory and given to all people—healthy and not, young and old—are being rushed past their normal safety precautions and regulations, and the typical five-to-10-year observation period is being waived to get “Operation Warp Speed” done as soon as possible. This is being done with the endorsement of public health officials—the same ones, in many cases who are saying HCQ is suddenly extremely dangerous.
Philosophically, and psychologically, it is a fantastic spectacle to behold, a reversal, the magnitude and the chutzpah of which must inspire awe: a public health establishment, showing extraordinary risk aversion to medications and treatments that are extremely well known, and had been used by billions, suddenly throwing caution to the wind and endorsing the rollout of treatments that are entirely novel—and about which we literally can’t possibly know anything, as regards to their long-term effects. Their manufacturers know this well themselves, which is why they have aimed for, insisted on, and have already been granted indemnification—guaranteed, by those same public health officials and government that they will not be held legally accountable should their product cause injury.
From unheard of extremes of caution and “unwishful thinking,” to unheard of extremes of risk-taking, and recklessly wishful thinking, this double standard, this about-face, is not happening because this issue of public safety is really so complex a problem that only our experts can understand it; it is happening because there is, right now, a much bigger problem: with our experts, and with the institutions that we had trusted to help solve our most pressing scientific and medical problems. Unless these are attended to, HCQ won’t be remembered simply as that major medical issue that no one could agree on, and which left overwhelming controversy, confusion, and possibly unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands in its wake; it will be one of many in a chain of such disasters.”
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/science/articles/hydroxychloroquine-morality-tale
Thanks.
He’s retweeting something that was already posted on June 15th . Does that mean he is getting ready to drop a significant hammer ? At this point HE is the one that has nothing to lose . He needs to compel the FDA to reverse course on this . Already there is a lawsuit being filed against the FDA for withholding the HCQ treatment by thousands of doctors . This is paramount to say that we DONT NEED TO WAIT ON A VACCINE . The treatments are working , like HCQ , like budosumide ( steroid inhalation) antibiotics etc .
It’s time for PDJT to call them out on their playing games with peoples lives . Change the protocols now ! Give people treatment
NOT quarantine . Both my husband and I had the symptoms and my husband was positive . He recovered in 1/2 the time with HCQ and nebulizer . No hospital . I started symptoms and started treatment even before testing , because he was positive . My symptoms disappeared in two days . Test was negative subsequently . HCQ clears the virus before it has a chance to really do damage . The antibiotics and steroids step in to deal with the cytokine storm to avoid the complications , in case symptoms are more severe . It’s a no brainer!!
And let me add, if the possible drawbacks are remote, there is really nothing to lose as the alternative — is the big fat nothing the medical profession offers right now.
Lordy, by the sound of that “cop” making announcement over mega phone to rioters, sounds like PPD has already been replaced by Social Workers. Wonder how much property needs to be destroyed/damaged before PPD takes action and arrests people?
Moral of this story:
If your goal in life is to go out every day and nite and cause mayhem and destroy things, move to Portland or Seattle and have a ball!
You might not be aware that the Portland Police officers have been handcuffed by Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland City Council and Governor Kate Brown. They can only make arrests under very specific conditions. Even when they do make arrests, the Portland DA refuses to charge and prosecute; the rioters are promptly released M, creating a revolving door. The Oregon State Police, which had agreed to replace the federal officers protecting federal facilities, left Portland after 2 weeks because the DA would not prosecute.
Willful idiots. They should be arrested on federal charges and jailed.
More Covid Lies:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fraud-arizona-counts-death-within-60-days-positive-covid-test-covid-death/
NOTE: Golly, We had an 1 hours rolling blackout in SoCal. Hope all the treepers in this area are OK.
Praying for country safety! blackouts, storms, hurricanes. fires etc. I’m thankful that the power came on for me to post. God Bless Everyone.
——————————————————————————————-
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
Tomorrow is the first day of The Trump Party/Republican Convention
Countdown to President Trump’s Acceptance Speech > > > 5 more Days
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Shall the throne of iniquity, which devises evil by law,
Have fellowship with You?
They gather together against the life of the righteous,
And condemn innocent blood. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 94:20-21
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing the Cover-up
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer ~For Pres. Trump~For Sundance~For America~
For Saturday and Sunday–John 3: 16-21:
16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.
18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.
19 This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.
20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.
21 But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.
— *🇺🇸* — “ WeThePeople Know ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”In everything we do, my administration is fighting for the American people, and delivering one victory after another. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
Be Safe, Sundance…We’re ready.
🙏🌟 “Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness,” 🌟 —Eph 6:14
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, August 23, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 72 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————————
Special prayers for:
*Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
*Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
For the innocents. May they all be freed quickly
*Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
———-
😢 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.~~Matthew 5:4
In Memory: Robert Trump~~Cannon Hinnant~~and ~~Many other Patriots
Sorry to hear about your rolling blackouts in California, Grandma! Glad you’re okay!
Thanks for posting these prayers so faithfully…even during electrical outages! You must have gotten out your flashlights or candles together this written!
“To get this written.”
God Bless and Protect you and yours Grandma !
Praying !
I have it on good authority…
That Kamala Harris while California AG kept Black and Hispanic men incarcerated longer than they were due because Kamala Harris needed slave labor to work the wildfires in CA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Starting in January that’ll bring us past a full year of lockdown fun.
@Sentient: Have you read Tore Lindeman’s, one of the ShadowGate whistleblowers, articles here: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/author/tore/#!/back or here https://loomered.com/author/tore/ I hope you will take the time to read some of her articles before continuing to spread what Kaitlin Bennett has been saying.
Shadow gate is the real thing. WATCH the documentary and ignore anyone trying to keep you from watching it!
There is a disinformation campaign going on because so many are being exposed!!
Are any of the people mentioned media contacts that SD gave a brief to? Have they spoken about the brief?
How about if I think Tore, Q, and Alex Jones are all nutcases…..
Stick to more reliable, competent researchers… such as Sundance!!
After doing my own research I have come to the conclusion: ALL of the people mentioned in that video are two sides of the same coin. You don’t have to pick heads or tails. Just don’t play.
Hmmm, wonder if all the Governors in BIg 10 states has anything to do with them canceling their fall sports seasons……..after they duped parents into paying for tuition after being led to believe there would be a season? 🤔
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/big-ten-commissioner-chancellors-cancel-fall-sports-just-plain-dumb/
How about some “CLAW BACK” via some “Bait and Switch” rules ???
A few cases of this making the news and maybe even a Class Action, eh?…
Even these “virtual classes” ought to enter into this rip off claim…
No Teacher in room, no students in room….no payment in mail… Ugh.
American Thought Leaders (1 hour)
Lee Smith on
“The Permanent Coup”, Clinesmith, etc
What Mr Smith describes sounds like what ShadowGate describes. Does Mr Smith talk or write about Gen James L Jones and his role in Dynology. ClearForce, and the James Group International? Or Gen Michael Hayden and his own contracting/consulting groups? Funny how there names went missing from the board member pages at the business websites after ShadowGate premiered. http://www.jonesgroupinternational.com/vision_mission.php
Gen James Jones is a big supporter of sustainable development and emeritus head of the Atlantic Council. https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/expert/james-jones/
Trump tells you what he’s going to do and he gets it done.
Kims ad is textbook on how to turn BIG blue cities red.
I’m Really. Glad that she didn’t take the advice of others and wear work clothes and boots for this vid.
It was the juxtaposition/contrast of the decrepit buildings and a gorgeous, poised woman that made this video so absolutely brilliant.
Remember that weird scene where Biden was surprised by the balloons? I’ve watched it a few times now and I’m pretty sure he wasn’t there. That’s why the timing was off and he was looking off camera for his cue to turn around. Just look at him, it looks like he is super-imposed into the scene. Look at the sharpness of the focus on him compared to the rest. It doesn’t look right.
Well……Antifa/BLM have been doing this since 2014 against independent journalists. Unfortunately, you guys never reported on that, so…… Wondering what made you think they’d give you guys a pass forever?
Oh! You thought you could just turn your mob loose on Trump supporters and that would be all? You didn’t think the monster you created would devour you too? You stupid, stupid, dumb a&&. Go get some empathy from creepy. We care not.
They’re going to start hurting reporters if they report the truth.
My gagging heart…..
Can’t even get a blue screen shot right….
Perhaps his “producer” could take a short-course on pyrotechnics and confuse it with a class on demolition, eh?… Then, we’ll just let nature take it’s course…OK?… Your’ ON in 3-2-1 …now!
Love his shirt!
OMG!! hahaha!!
Was John Brennan Just Put In A Completely Legitimate Perjury Trap?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/was-john-brennan-just-put-completely-legitimate-perjury-trap
Awesome point, Sundance!! The case against Wolfe and SSCI is already well developed:
SSA Dugan is not suicidal.
President Trump should make a campaign commercial of this incident to show what Joe Biden’s America looks like for people who disagree with the D-rats.
7 year old boy attacked for wearing a MAGA red hat:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/police-make-second-arrest-attack-7-year-old-trump-supporter-outside-dnc-convention/
We should all be as poor as the USPS. 😉
Great explanation on how he became pro- Trump in 2018. Hope a lot of people see this vid.
This makes sense in Jo-Ho world…
Do you know what sucks? I will vote for Lindsey Graham for senator in November. The choice is either him or the democrat whose name I do not care to remember. With Graham, I get the cover up of a coup. With the democrat, I get the cover up of a coup, antifa marching in our neighborhood, BLM burning down the city, and Nancy Pelosi calling the shots. I think that I will go for the cover up only.
Hiding in plain sight…
I can tell tequila from water before drinking them, and a mosquito has a better sense of smell than mine. This is nonsense.
