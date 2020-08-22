Saturday August 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Here’s Happiness” (1970)
I sent this video to the president after the election.
I’d like to think it’s still relevant today.
Brian May rocks!
Luka Sulic – “Love of My Life” (Jam with Brian May)
May 11, 2020
Luka: “A few days ago I came across a video from legendary Brian May playing only a guitar part of one of my favourite songs of all time. I just couldn’t resist singing this song on my cello “next” to one of my musical idols. Also the song sounds like it was written for cello. Enjoy!
This! 🙂
If you’d like to focus on the music instead of the prophetic message, I’d say this is Freddie’s piano and John Deacon’s bass.
That Which Was Lacking
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“I am glad of the coming of Stephanas and Fortunatus and Achaicus: for that which was lacking on your part they have supplied” (I Cor. 16:17).
Sad, was it not, that the Corinthian church, undoubtedly the largest of all the churches founded by Paul, had been so ungenerous and insensitive, even to Paul’s personal needs, that he had to labor at tentmaking in order to minister among them. They did not even provide for the Apostle’s meager needs. Thus, sadly, he writes:
“And when I was present with you, and wanted, I was chargeable to no man: for that which was lacking to me the brethren which came from Macedonia supplied: and in all things I have kept myself from being burdensome unto you, and so will I keep myself” (II Cor. 11:9).
It was no different where the work of the Lord in general was concerned, for whereas the churches of Macedonia had, out of “great trial of affliction” and “deep poverty,” given “to their power” and had desired to give “beyond their power,” the Apostle had to exhort the Corinthian believers to “perform” their promises to help “the poor saints at Jerusalem” and to “prove the sincerity of [their] love” (II Cor. 8:8,11).
Those who suppose that men of God should remind believers to live godly lives, to labor for Christ and to witness for Him, but that for some reason they should not remind them of their responsibility to contribute of their means — these should read Paul’s letters to the believers at Corinth and see how much the Apostle has to say about this matter.
It seems that others were always bearing the Corinthians’ financial responsibilities for them, so that he had to write from Philippi with a touch of reproof, that he was glad for the coming of Stephanas, Fortunatus and Achaicus, since: “that which was lacking on your part they have supplied” (I Cor. 16:17).
In many ways the Church of today is like the Corinthian church of Paul’s day. This is surely so where financial stewardship is concerned. Again, it is invariably the faithful few who supply “that which is lacking” on the part of the many. These few will be richly rewarded, but it is our desire, as it was Paul’s, that greater numbers of the many may join the few, both to lighten the burden of the few and to help reach the teeming millions of lost and bewildered souls who so sorely need a clear presentation of “the gospel of the grace of God.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/that-which-was-lacking/
1 Corinthians 16:17 I am glad of the coming of Stephanas and Fortunatus and Achaicus: for that which was lacking on your part they have supplied.
2 Corinthians 11:9 And when I was present with you, and wanted, I was chargeable to no man: for that which was lacking to me the brethren which came from Macedonia supplied: and in all things I have kept myself from being burdensome unto you, and so will I keep myself.
2 Corinthians 8:8 I speak not by commandment, but by occasion of the forwardness of others, and to prove the sincerity of your love.
11 Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have.
This is not over.. We are not done yet.. We have not yet even gotten out of our chairs. The real fight lies ahead.. but our trust should be in Trump and ourselves and each other.. not barr, or durham.. We are the sovereign citizens of this nation. We will decide it’s course.
Father,bless our president as he is among the people once again.We cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him that no witchcraft,no hex,no vex,no voodoo ,no curse,no power ,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper or prevail.Father we thank you that he and his family shall not be harmed in any way,he shall not be impeached or,assassinated and that no weapon formed against him shall prosper..Father,we ask that you dispatch your legions of warring angelic hosts to destroy every work that would come against him.Father,we praise you,we worship you and we glorify you.We pray in the name above all names,Jesus Christ of Nazareth,King of Kings ,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen
Happy Caterday!!!
Gotta love old kitties . . .
love God
love each other
take your inspiration where you find it
break the matrix
It’s Turtles all the way down! (Hindu representation of infinity) Great to see this fine piece performed live.
Let’s play “reminds me of”
i wonder if the published results of this study, where people were judged to be more “attractive” wearing face masks, is simply propaganda designed to encourage people to obey the Mask Mandate.
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/study-ranks-faces-with-without-masks
Granted, masks do improve the appearance of some individuals…
Even old deplorables have soft spots.
Michael was uniquely talented American.
I would maintain that his album, “Off the Wall” is one of the best productions that ever hit the market.
Tony Dungy Criticizes Pro-Abortion Pastors: What are they reading? “It couldn’t be the Bible”
By Steven Ertelt – August 21, 2020 | 11:14AM WASHINGTON, DC
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/08/21/tony-dungy-criticizes-pro-abortion-pastors-what-are-they-reading-it-couldnt-be-the-bible/
Happy Cat Bench Caturday…
Be a blessing to humans and felines on Caturday and every day!
Thank you Lucille,
You are always a guiding light.
The reason I like animals is that they are always friendly IFF not scared for personal preservation. They can be skittish but this is not a sin. They are, by nature, predictable, some aloof, soom cuddly, others dangerous, but they all follow a logic.
Humans are fickle … they often desire things they would not reveal (duplicity). That is only to say they are complex enough that the logic, while seemingly present, has gaps/flaws and changes more often. It is lengthy enough we have another word: emotion.
A complex arrangement may have unobvious fallacies; but that does not make it any less beautiful.
Indeed,
Logic is only good for some things.
Art may or may not employ obvious logic.
The best art is likely rule breaking.
Animals are aware the same but do not Hate;
unless they are abused.
Then they will know Sin.
Just like children.
They (children) will discover it anyway.
Humans are ripe with Pride; eager to resent.
On the whole, humans are less thankful.
We are a gamble indeed.
Thank You Father for gambling with us.
SD: Please dump those documents that we need to proove things to other people in high places, SOONEST…
Printer is primmed and ready to go…9 reams on hand….
AND…. I have a personal FedEx account…they’ll come pick up from my door!….
Just say’n… 😉
For those in doubt of the importance of an all REPUBLICAN ballot response…
Will your neighborhood be next?
The light needs to be shined on them; not you. 😉
