Facts & Myths about the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act (2006)

Stella has done an excellent job of myth busting about the postal service mess. Easy to understand and clear explanations of the bipartisan support of the Accountability and Enhancement Act.
If you follow social media, you will probably have seen the claims that the postal service is in trouble because of unfair mandates placed upon them by Republicans in 2006 when the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act was passed. The reasoning is, according to many accounts, that:
The postal accountability act requires the USPS to pre-fund employee retirement medical benefits 75 years into the future. USPS is not allowed to use that money for anything else. Billions of dollars just sitting there. Clearly designed to kill the post office.
FACT #1: The Act was sponsored by two Republicans and co-sponsored by 2 DEMOCRATS – Henry Waxman of CA and Danny Davis of IL. The myth-makers use the term “Republican-led Congress” to insinuate that it was only Republicans who supported the Act.
FACT #2:201 Democrats in the House voted for the bill, along with the 208 Republicans. Clearly not a…
View original post 804 more words
When are the people who are voting for Biden going to see that the left lie to them virtually EVERYDAY on every subject?
One would think they would eventually get tired of being lied to day after day, week after week, month after month!
I guess if they say your mother is ugly, they would just accept that.
Unable to ever think for themselves I guess.
LikeLiked by 11 people
when they stop fieling privelidged with their ideology. the jesus christ of socialism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a term for it and it’s called mass hysteria. Watched Scott Adams yesterday do a video. In the video he gets completely furious about what the left is doing. They have painted a target on all of us. They keep telling certain groups that you and me are the reason for their woes. It’s so dangerous on so many levels. Scott Adams has it dead on and it is why I am beyond angry as well.
Said it couple times will say it again; Russiagate, Ukraine, coronavirus, encouraging violence against Americans. There is nothing they won’t do so don’t be surprised when they cheat more than ever this election. I ask the question again; we know it’s going to happen what are we going to do about it? I am so angry with these people if we need to get tyrannical and go Roman on them after or perhaps promise to I’m all for it.
I am afraid for my country and it’s citizens. There’s no way around it. I am furious beyond belief. If we hand over power to them in January then we deserve what comes next. The have shown you their faces and if they win will be the last election we ever have.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shakespeare said it best: kill all the lawyers. I would add Hollywood and Press liberals. And whiny sports millionaires and politicians! Then maybe we could move together to improve all American lives. (tongue in cheek)
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Tongue and cheek” ….but of course lol. I think I’m gonna call RL next week and tell him. We know they’re going to cheat and when we see 100%+ registered voter participation in places like Philadelphia that’s all the proof we need. Yes we will give them power straight out of a barrel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The teachers are no longer teaching critical thinking in school to create idiot democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re not worried about that or even thinking it’s possible.
They’re too busy reading the WaPo list of 20,000 lies Trump has told even though 99% of them are rated as “misleading” rather than actual lies. And the misleading characterization is only actually true in about .05% of those…
TL;DR
They’re too busy crying about Trump lying to consider that their own leaders are lying to them.
LikeLike
Retired Chicago CTH reader and occasional poster here:
Today at the grocery store, one of the clerks was telling another (during shelf restocking) “… And now TRUMP is removing the mail sorting machines in post offices throughout the country! do you believe this?”…
I looked at them and said “Where in the world did you hear that stupid rumor? and He’s President Trump to you!”
Needless to say, one cannot fix stupid!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Word press issues. Won’t let me log in. But I just had to like your comment.
No way do I let people get away with spreading lies anymore. I met a neighbor for the first time the other day and she started in on the Trump is vile, Hollywood Access tapes prove it, and there are multiple pictures of Trump with Epstein. Set her straight and told her by the way President Trump kicked Epstein out of Mira Largo. However Bill and Hillary are on the Epstein island frequent flyer list. Told her she needs to check her facts.
Ended with, you know we may have political differences but we should all be able to agree on that what Hillary did when she lied to the mother of the slain Benghazi soldier to her face in front of her sons casket, that his death was due to a YouTube video , surely we can agree that she is evil. Ha, she was a little taken aback. Guess her source of news does not report these tiny details.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for always putting out easy to understand facts on complicated and often intentionally misrepresented issues.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! Yes! And thanks for Stella being so helpful too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One can only wonder what the state of the USPS would be if they hadn’t been playing “step n’ fetch it” for Amazon for nearly a generation!
I can not think of a greater enemy of our republic than ” the reptile formerly known as Jeff Bezos”!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for this!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 2 people
One aspect of that law….wonder what else was “in that soup”….and, EQUALLY SUPPORTED by BOTH parties during the vote…?
This posting is “also” to try and get WordPress to “see me” and let me “like” some posts, today!
ARRRRGGGG
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frustrating messaging system to say the least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
montanamel. Click on Reply, see WP logo and cllck on it, then go back and click on the Like you wanted. maybe you’ll have to click on the Like many times and then be counted!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nothing complicated, here. The problem with the USPS is decades of bureaucratic incompetentence and congressional oversight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not sure it would be a bit different, but it was removed from Congressional oversight decades ago. Another one of those “magic” tricks that Congress works in the dead of night.
The USPS is essentially a private operation but we, the dupes, are responsible for funding it. Look it up…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Since when do facts matter to the DemCong?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent. In a reply to complaints about slow service, the Postmaster General yesterday during the Senate hearing said that in some cities (e.g. Philadelphia), he routinely has a 25% call off rate. That means that one-quarter of the employees call off sick on any given day.
That’s a clear indication of widespread sick-leave abuse. What private business could operate efficiently if one-quarter of its employees decided every day to call off sick?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for pointing that out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And aren’t these absentee employees all protected by civil service?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take it from one who has first hand experience, it is possible to discipline employees for abuse of sick leave in the federal government. However, it remains one of the most difficult and time-consuming tasks a manager has to encounter.
LikeLike
Get rid of the union. Problem solved. None of the government employees should ever be unionized. Any increase to them means you and I finance that increase by increasing the cost of government. This is one thing FDR had right.
LikeLike
My reliably Republican parents are starting to succumb to the histeria. My mom complained yesterday about the disappearing postal boxes (she hasn’t used one in years). I reassured her that the USPS has been monitoring usage on the boxes for nearly twenty years. If that location doesn’t get enough use, the box is removed. There’s nothing nefarious going on.
I can’t wait for the election to be over. This year has really been a strain on their composure and our relationship.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am a retiree and like many stopped using ALL outside post boxes a few years ago due to USPS employees dropping mail; on the road, at store fronts as well as in front of post offices as they picked mail from the drop boxes. They were too darn lazy to look on the ground or bend over to pick dropped mail. Then there is all the mail dropped by USPS employees on their delivery routes.
LikeLike
I stopped using them when pranksters in some parts of the country starting using them for mini-dumpsters and toilets.
https://about.usps.com/news/state-releases/mi/2010/mi_2010_0715.htm
LikeLike
On You Tube do a search for “100-daySiege.” You tube is rampant for the November Plans and all kinds of mayhem beginning in November and escalating to when Trump is re-elected. Odd the Democrats already KNOW it will be Trump winning and that is license to kill. I keep wondering if I should be afraid and if I should buy a gun, been trying to interest my family in a week at a local gun range to teach us all how to shoot, but they laugh at me. Are YOU afraid?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not personally afraid, although I always encourage exercising your 2nd amendment rights.
LikeLiked by 6 people
stella, I agree with you, I’m about 30 miles to the closest gas or grocery store, if you get here you are lost or know exactly where you are going. So I think it would be unusual for any blm terrorists to find their way here. But, that being said I did do an ammo inventory last weekend and we seem to be sitting good for our 2nd amendment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Stella. That helps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mel – If you’re near a large city, I would encourage following your instincts! Old adage: Better to have one and not need it than to need one and not have it.
On the range thing – Prepare to be shocked if you can get the posse out there. Unless they’re just too afraid, my experience has been the fair sex take to handgunning like ducks to water. Resign yourself to getting stomped……
If possible, small-bore to start, learn the basics. Then if you get a bigger one, you’ll likely need to buy two. Lot less squabbling!
Bon chance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of an old joke…I’ll just summarize. An elderly lady was asked by a cop why she had so many guns and “what she was afraid of?”
She looked surprised at the question and replied, “I’m not afraid of a __ __ thing!”
Guns are like seatbelts. I don’t wear seatbelts because I’m afraid of crashing, it’s just a common sense kind of thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, chickenhawk. I wish i could make my family understand that rationale.
LikeLike
Mel, go yourself. Don’t wait for them to get it. Call the rage. I think you will find they are booked up for a while. If you feel the need to do this ,that is ALL the justification you need.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gun sales have gone through the roof this year,so I would suggest that buying a gun and learning how to use it would be a good idea,MelH.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
House Judiciary GOP@JudiciaryGOP
“How do you deliver mail to a CHOP zone? To a CHAZ zone? How do you do that?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow! Truth carpet bombs incoming!😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mail boxes in cages! ” 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
my understanding is that the Postal Service hasn’t paid into the fund for the last couple of years-tried to find last date but proved elusive
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not since 2009. It’s in the Forbes article that I linked.
LikeLike
Comment removed by Admin. Off topic.
LikeLike
this post seems off topic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most of this comment removed by Admin. Off topic.
Anyways apologise to the readers and will let y’all get back on topic.
And Sundance I do owe you an apology I shouldn’t call you names, I was just shocked and overreacted.
LikeLike
Thank you for the explanation; since I don’t twitter all i can say is, that must have been one hell of a comment you tweeted. Good luck.
LikeLike
Save your Boo’s for when your mommy takes you out this Halloween.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Outstanding work Stella ! Thank you for posting it Menagerie !
The post orifice; like many, if not all federal agencies, is “fouled-up beyond all recognition.” The facts and figures provided by Stella are not common knowledge but maybe they will be soon as a result of her work. Thank you & God’s Blessings …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe just maybe if the employee contribution was the same as other federal workers, the USPS wouldn’t have so much debt load.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was for medical insurance. Postal workers pay a significant amount less than other federal employees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moved into my new home 30 years ago. First week did all my bills for the month and stuck them in the mailbox for pickup by raising the red flag. 3 days later I notice the red flag is still up so I go and check and sure enough they have not picked up my mail. I get in my car and drive it to the post office (big processing building) and drop it off. I stop in and have a word with the head of the post office about it cause one bill is late now because of it. They informed me out in the country they don’t have to pickup mail unless several others have outgoing mail also. So for 30 years I have never sent anything from my mailbox, I always drop it off at the post office which is only 3 miles from my home. Lesson was learned very early on. Now that doesn’t include my neighbors mail I receive. I always write on the envelope in big letters NOT MY MAIL and put it in the mailbox for them to pickup at their convenience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Had a dyslexic letter carrier for years. Our box is 3156 and the next box down is 3165.
I got their mail mixed in with ours not quite, but very close to 50% of the time; seriously. The neighbor’s box is about 80 feet away, so I would just walk it down and put it in their box.
The rural area we moved into 20 years ago has grown quite a bit and the P.O. split our carrier’s route about 3 years ago. We got the new, added carrier and she hasn’t misdelivered the mail yet.
Yay!
LikeLike
The last thing we want to do is privatize the post office. Granted it needs to be run by a businessman. The giveaways to foreigners and the giveaways to the mass retailers have crushed it. But without the postal service we were at the mercy of the oligarchs, just like everything else. So unless you want to pay six bucks to mail out a check, better defend it every chance you get.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also as we know, private companies can deplatfrom people on social , and do so everyday….with utter impunity .So why give a private mail company the right to stop your mail the same way?
LikeLike
I agree. And what many people fail to notice when they compare the USPS to FedEx and other services is this.. the USPS is required to deliver to every single postal customer. So if you live in a big city or you live out in the boonies, over the river, through the woods, down in the holler or on the mountaintop, they have to deliver to you. Now a lot of communities have offices with boxes instead of each home getting a delivery of daily mail, but some of those communities are way out in the boonies too!
And so much of the mail is absolute junk! But it gets delivered.
The other delivery companies do not deliver to every household every single day (that mail is delivered)
I do wish it were run better. I get so frustrated when cards I mail don’t make it. The Postal Service messes up a lot. But I still don’t want it to be a completely private company.
President Trump has made vast improvements to our VA Hospitals and medical care, it would be nice if he could get things turned around for the Postal Service.
LikeLike
I got a letter from Congressman Russ Fulcher, Idaho. He explained the USPS situation clearly. He voted No on the measure to give them mo’ money. They don’t need it. The DNC/media are reckless liars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes there really are people out there who believe whatever they are told without doing any research on anything. I personally know 2 people in my extended family who believe the most outrageous lies because they listen to CNNMSDNC. But, we are a yuuuge family, so percentage wise, a small fraction of us are delusional. They just have weak minds and no incentive to do the work required to ferret out the truth. I actually feel sorry for them – very weak individuals, gullible, and would be the first to require “safety” over Liberty – very sad indeed. I personally keep a safe distance from them because weak people usually betray family members – due to fear or just flat out ignorance. It would behoove most people to identify similar family members and/or “friends”. They aren’t the kind of people you want with you in a gun fight (or a hostile takeover by communists).
LikeLike
I like your style Stella 🙂
LikeLike