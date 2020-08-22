August 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1311

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
Countdown to The Trump Party/Republican Convention > > > 3 more Days
Countdown to President Trump’s Acceptance Speech > > > 6 more Days
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Shall the throne of iniquity, which devises evil by law,
Have fellowship with You?
They gather together against the life of the righteous,
And condemn innocent blood. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 94:20-21
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Watching the enemy
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer ~For Pres. Trump~For Sundance~For America~
For Saturday and Sunday–John 3: 16-21:
16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.
18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.
19 This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.
20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.
21 But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.
— *🇺🇸* — “ Make Constitution Great Again ” — *🇺🇸* (Sundance)
🦅 ”My brother, Robert, would have wanted me to be here today. Thank you very much.
Together, we’re committed to protecting the American people, preserving American values, defending America’s heritage, and keeping America safe, strong, prosperous, and free.”
(8-21-20 Speech at Council for National Policy Meeting)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
Be Safe, Sundance…We’re ready.
🙏🌟 “Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness,” 🌟 —Eph 6:14
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, August 22, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 73 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————————
Special prayers for:
*Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
*Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
For the innocents. May they all be freed quickly
*Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
———-
😢 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.~~Matthew 5:4
In Memory: Robert Trump~~Cannon Hinnant
Donald’s Bible…Remembering Robert Trump
We Love You
We Love you, Little Cannon
From Sundance Twitter:
Oh, Grandma, though I’ve not heard Sidney Powell speak of her faith before, didn’t you just feel a kinship with her spirit so that you knew without being told that she loves God?
God bless all our patriots of faith who live out their belief in our Savior each and every day!
She’s a wonderful woman Lucille….and a true friend of the Treehouse.
Thank You, Lord, for Your blessings. Grant us strength and energy as we seek Your face, Your comfort, Your rest. Bless us with Your peace that passes all understanding.
Thankful to all who frequent this daily prayer post, who pray for our President, our Nation, and those who protect us and keep us safe. Praying for Wisdom for our President. Praying for those who are suffering during these hard times…for those who have lost loved ones to COVID or to violence, for those who have suffered job loss, for those who are suffering emotionally.
We pray for many to turn to You, Lord, for purpose in their lives, for your salvation, and for your Peace and Joy. In our Saviors name, amen.
~~Resilience & Strength~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen.
Amen.
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/21/august-21st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1310/comment-page-1/#comment-8656964)
Note: The future of WBTW and their wall project(s) are currently uncertain with the recent news of the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 8/20/20 – (See link above.)
– CTH article: “Steve Bannon and Three Organizers of “We Build The Wall” Indicted by DOJ: Wire Fraud and Money Laundering…”
– Flashback to where these nightly wall posts started…
– – – – –
Friday night update – 8/21/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess. I recently discovered in August an even earlier wall photo taken in Arizona on March 24.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (either private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
I am not sure why Sundance allows your posts but this Kolfage fellow just embarrassed the President with his corrupt behavior and now we all have to endure once gain the public beating from the MSM.
LikeLike
Maybe the indictments are accurate and those WBTW members are guilty; or maybe they are innocent. Or maybe it’s a combination. Innocent until proven guilty.
President Trump did what he needed to do to distance himself from the situation as winning the election is of primary importance.
In the end, WBTW made their contribution helping to give Fisher Industries wall experience and demonstrate what they could do. So for me, getting Fisher into the federal contracts was the objective and perhaps WBTW has played their role and are not longer necessary. I don’t know.
If the WBTW members turns out to be guilty, then the title of this post will change from…
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
to…
***Today’s Fisher Industries posts***
…and WBTW will be phased out of the nightly posts.
But for me, Fisher is and has always been the primary goal of the whole joint endeavor.
ICYMI…
Postmaster General Debunks All of Democrats Conspiracy Theories.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Trump will always do the right thing if it means we have to stand alone or lead.”
Pompeo on Allies rejecting snapback sanctions on Iran
(5 minutes)
Are these countries arguing that the agreement doesn’t exist?
LikeLike
I am hearing more and more about broken food supply chains from grocery workers. Anybody know anything? There is a company out of CA that has a food product I like, I’m wondering if some are doing things to make things worse for our President?? But I’ve also heard about crops and bad weather. Worried here.
NY and NJ have dumb quarantine restrictions if you are coming from states with “bad” numbers. But they supposedly have exemptions for business. But I wonder if this is putting a crimp on commerce if there are a number of places with a patchwork or different rules, it could make delivery of supplies difficult.
After letting the dims whip themselves into a frenzy about the USPS — apparently the dims are the only ones believing their own lies — Our Great President should blindside them with an executive order requiring photo ID at every polling place.
Just say’n… 😉
Too early.
Timing is
everything. 😉
Each time this comes up it gets batted down. Let’s see how they discredit it this time.
Just say’n… 😉
Remind me, again, please.
When did they make
a vaccine for SARS?
Some of us have been wondering how to protect ourselves and others in the riots. Some great info from Jack Carr, a Navy Seal:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/21/former-navy-seal-jack-carr-tucker-carlson-self-defense-riots/
Huckabee…
President Donald Trump said at a press conference last week that he was going to “start looking at” a pardon for Snowden.
And now here comes Deep State Uber Alles Bagpipes Bondo Barr saying “He (Snowden) was a traitor and the information he provided our adversaries greatly hurt the safety of the American people”.
1) This is an attack on President Trump as it implies his judgment is deranged and his loyalty to the American people is non-existent at best to even consider such a terrible thing as a pardon for the Deep State hated Snowden.
2) Barr is a lynch mob liar as Snowden never greatly (or not greatly) hurt the safety of the American people. He provided the American people information they had every right to about how parts of the American government were violating their civil and human rights, considering them all guilty until never proven innocent. And our adversaries in all likelihood already knew parts of the American government were spying on their own citizens.
3) When has Barr ever called actual traitors Comey, Brennan, Obama, etc, traitors? They are the ones who tied to overthrow a duly elected American President and murder the American Republic and its Constitution.
I now consider Barr to be a lot so low all other lots he should envy.
You want to know what you are, Bill Barr? Huh? Huh? You don’t. I do. Everyone does. You are the son of a thousand fathers, all bastards like you.
– Tuco Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Ramirez
Is Trump’s taxes going to appeal? Hadn’t heard anything
Tucker discusses the dem convention
When Donald Trump Jr. runs for President after his fathers next 4 years, I hope he makes his campaign slogan “Make America Stop Whining About No Arrests Again”
Reclaiming Our Culture from the Left
By Robert Spencer – August 21, 2020
Everyone knows it: the death of George Floyd was just a pretext. The rioters who continue every night to wreak havoc in Portland, and who are poised to engage in new orgies of destruction all over the country don’t know much and care less about Floyd. They’re quite open about engaging in a “revolution” with the goal of destroying the existing order and replacing it with an authoritarian Marxist regime. But what we are seeing today is not new. Its seeds were planted decades ago. Now the question before us, if we want to preserve the United States as a free society, is what we must do to counter this violent, hate-filled movement.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/08/reclaiming_our_culture_from_the_left.html
Big Trump supporters in this family. Check out this man’s twitter account!
“Shadow Gate”: the documentary banned by YooToob [sic] and whose producer, Millie Weaver, was arrested this past Saturday under a sealed indictment.
Who’s behind the Deep State? How does it operate? What explains the inexplicable?
Two whistleblowers. Judge for yourselves. And watch it before it’s removed yet again:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f37fcc2df77c4044ee2eb03
Highly recommended!
Carla Spaulding just won her Primary in the Miami, FL. area!
This is Nutz…..
