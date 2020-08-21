August 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1310

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🌼President Trump: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed..we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you” 🌼
😢 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.~~Matthew 5:4
————————
From Treeper Linda K.
About Robert Trump’s funeral today (Friday)–
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/donald-trump-host-funeral-brother-232906052.html
Donald’s Bible…Remembering Robert Trump
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/20/august-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1309/comment-page-1/#comment-8650498)
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 8/19/20 – (See link above.)
– Video clip of “a Holcombe Mixer en route to the Border Wall to pour footers for wall segments being installed by @fisherindustries.”
– 4 photos of trenchers being used by various border wall contractors.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 8/20/20
Note:
– In light of the recent news about WBTW, I won’t be posting the normal wall posts tonight as I’m uncertain which direction to take the nightly wall/prayer post.
– Most of my posts this year have been covering Fisher’s federal wall projects and methods of construction. So I may continue in that direction with future posts, which may include info on other contractors and overall wall progress in general. But I’ll have to wait and see the best course to take.
– Despite the situation with WBTW, Fisher Industries is still proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– See also sundance’s article covering the recent news:
Steve Bannon and Three Organizers of “We Build The Wall” Indicted by DOJ: Wire Fraud and Money Laundering…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/20/steve-bannon-and-three-organizers-of-we-build-the-wall-indicted-by-doj-wire-fraud-and-money-laundering/
Flashback to where these nightly wall posts started…
My first wall post/comment about Fisher Industries may have been posted on April 8, 2019, though I think I might have commented the day before on someone’s post about Fisher. At the time I wasn’t posting nightly, though I started posting more frequently when I learned Fisher was building Project 1 in Sunland Park, NM.
1st posts of the thread: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/08/april-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-809/comment-page-1/#comment-6884187
2nd posts of the thread: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/08/april-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-809/comment-page-1/#comment-6884156
Later on, I started linking each post to the prior post and then eventually around the Fall 2019(?) I added a prayer/praise section to the nightly posts. And the rest is history.
Just say’n… 😉
Review of Commie Joe Biden’s acceptance Speech—
~Joe, The Professional Plagiarizer, did it again….stole ideas that has already been done by Our President Trump these last four years.
~Joe, The Professional Liar, still never let us down with his favorite game of lying..
~Joe, The Professional Fake Christian, is a wolf in Sheep’s clothes.
~Joe, The Professional Pedophile, had better go to jail.
~Joe, The Professional Tear-Maker, doesn’t fool us a bit.
~Joe, The Professional Narcissist, buddy-up with the Hollywood Scriptwriters pulling off this brief speech.
~Joe, the Professional Dreamer, will lose in November. It time to retire from the public eye, Joey. That’s elderly abuse his family have subjected him to….Shame on all you Bidens.
The Dems are all so thrilled for Joe’s wonderful speech. We know they are all sooo relieved that Joe managed to pull it off without mumbling and walking away.
Notice when the taping started. Joe was already standing a few feet back from the podium. He walked a few steps forward unassisted to the podium. Then after he was finished, he just stood there, paralyzed until Jill came round the corner quickly, trying not to run and hooked her arm thru his arm. Then Joe’s body relaxed.
Darn, I should have bought Kleenex stocks…
Can’t wait for a better convention next week.
I know we have lots of Chris Wallace fans around these parts. So I’ll just leave this right here.
“Chris Wallace labels Biden’s acceptance speech ‘enormously effective'”
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513051-chris-wallace-labels-bidens-acceptance-speech-as-enormously-effective
“I thought it was an enormously effective speech,” Wallace said. “Remember Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot, a captive from the left. And yes, Biden was reading from a teleprompter in a prepared speech, but I thought that he blew a hole – a big hole in that characterization.”
