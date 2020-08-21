August 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1310

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
    * * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    🌟
    “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “In the multitude of my anxieties within me,
    Your comforts delight my soul. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 94:19

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…watching the enemy
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
    ✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!

    🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer ~For Pres. Trump~For Sundance~For America~
    Psalm 139:19-24
    19 If only you, God, would slay the wicked!
    Away from me, you who are bloodthirsty!
    20 They speak of you with evil intent;
    your adversaries misuse your name.
    21 Do I not hate those who hate you, Lord,
    and abhor those who are in rebellion against you?
    22 I have nothing but hatred for them;
    I count them my enemies.
    23 Search me, God, and know my heart;
    test me and know my anxious thoughts.
    24 See if there is any offensive way in me,
    and lead me in the way everlasting.

    — *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Against Evil ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”Tonight, Slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention & I’m sure that he’ll just knock ’em dead.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —————————
    Be Safe, Sundance…We’re ready.
    🙏🌟 “Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue is but for a moment..” 🌟
    —Proverbs 12:19
    “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, August 20, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 75 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
    —————————
    Special prayers for:
    😢For President Trump and his Family during their time of mourning
    *Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump as he do his commitments today
    *Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
    For the innocents. May they all be freed quickly
    *Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
    ———-
    😢 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.~~Matthew 5:4
    In Memory: Robert Trump~~Cannon Hinnant

  2. Stillwater says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/20/august-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1309/comment-page-1/#comment-8650498)

    – – – – –
    Wednesday night update – 8/19/20 – (See link above.)

    – Video clip of “a Holcombe Mixer en route to the Border Wall to pour footers for wall segments being installed by @fisherindustries.”
    – 4 photos of trenchers being used by various border wall contractors.

    – – – – –
    Thursday night update – 8/20/20

    Note:
    – In light of the recent news about WBTW, I won’t be posting the normal wall posts tonight as I’m uncertain which direction to take the nightly wall/prayer post.

    – Most of my posts this year have been covering Fisher’s federal wall projects and methods of construction. So I may continue in that direction with future posts, which may include info on other contractors and overall wall progress in general. But I’ll have to wait and see the best course to take.

    – Despite the situation with WBTW, Fisher Industries is still proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.

    – See also sundance’s article covering the recent news:

    Steve Bannon and Three Organizers of “We Build The Wall” Indicted by DOJ: Wire Fraud and Money Laundering…
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/20/steve-bannon-and-three-organizers-of-we-build-the-wall-indicted-by-doj-wire-fraud-and-money-laundering/

  3. ImpeachEmAll says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Just say’n… 😉

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:21 am

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Review of Commie Joe Biden’s acceptance Speech—
    ~Joe, The Professional Plagiarizer, did it again….stole ideas that has already been done by Our President Trump these last four years.
    ~Joe, The Professional Liar, still never let us down with his favorite game of lying..
    ~Joe, The Professional Fake Christian, is a wolf in Sheep’s clothes.
    ~Joe, The Professional Pedophile, had better go to jail.
    ~Joe, The Professional Tear-Maker, doesn’t fool us a bit.
    ~Joe, The Professional Narcissist, buddy-up with the Hollywood Scriptwriters pulling off this brief speech.
    ~Joe, the Professional Dreamer, will lose in November. It time to retire from the public eye, Joey. That’s elderly abuse his family have subjected him to….Shame on all you Bidens.

    The Dems are all so thrilled for Joe’s wonderful speech. We know they are all sooo relieved that Joe managed to pull it off without mumbling and walking away.

    Notice when the taping started. Joe was already standing a few feet back from the podium. He walked a few steps forward unassisted to the podium. Then after he was finished, he just stood there, paralyzed until Jill came round the corner quickly, trying not to run and hooked her arm thru his arm. Then Joe’s body relaxed.

    Darn, I should have bought Kleenex stocks…

  6. necsumadeoinformis says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Can’t wait for a better convention next week.

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:22 am

  8. mr.piddles says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:22 am

    I know we have lots of Chris Wallace fans around these parts. So I’ll just leave this right here.

    “Chris Wallace labels Biden’s acceptance speech ‘enormously effective'”

    https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513051-chris-wallace-labels-bidens-acceptance-speech-as-enormously-effective

    “I thought it was an enormously effective speech,” Wallace said. “Remember Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot, a captive from the left. And yes, Biden was reading from a teleprompter in a prepared speech, but I thought that he blew a hole – a big hole in that characterization.”

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:23 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:24 am

