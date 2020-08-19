Tuesday August 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Father,,we come to you humbly in the name of Jesus Christ.We cover our nation and our people with his precious blood and ask that the fire of your precious Holy Spirit flow thru and cleanse this nation.Father ,your word says ‘if my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray,I will forgive them their sins and heal their land’.Father we thank you that you raise up a standard against your enemies.Father we ask that you loose your warring angelic legions and destroy every work of the enemy that is manifesting in cities across our nation.Father,bring us back to you and let us live peacefully again.In Jesus Christ name.The name above all names,King of Kings and Lord of Lords,Amen.
Will We Judge Angels?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Will we judge fallen or unfallen angels (I Cor. 6:3), and how will we judge them? I understand that Christ is the judge.”
The reason Paul reminded the Corinthians that we will judge angels was to suggest that they should be able to settle disputes among believers (vv. 1-8). This implies that the angels we will judge are likewise unfallen. It is doubtful we’d be involved in judging fallen angels, or any beings, to eternal damnation.
The word judge has different meanings. Courtroom judges decide guilt or innocence and determine levels of punishment, while Olympic judges judge the performance of athletes and award them different degrees of reward. The Bible uses the word judge these ways, but in another way as well. The entire Book of Judges is all about the men who ruled over Israel. This is what the Lord meant when He told the twelve they would “sit upon twelve thrones, judging the tribes of Israel” (Matt. 19:28). We know that judge here also means to rule over since the Jews they will rule over will in turn rule “over” the cities of the world in the kingdom (Luke 19:17,19).
Psalm 82:1 said of God that “He judgeth among the gods,” i.e., the angels. While God will eventually condemn fallen angels to hell (Matt. 25:41), I Kings 22 shows how He judged among the angels in time past (vv. 19-22), and suggests how we will judge them in the ages to come.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-we-judge-angels/
1 Corinthians 6:1 Dare any of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unjust, and not before the saints?
2 Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? and if the world shall be judged by you, are ye unworthy to judge the smallest matters?
3 Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?
4 If then ye have judgments of things pertaining to this life, set them to judge who are least esteemed in the church.
5 I speak to your shame. Is it so, that there is not a wise man among you? no, not one that shall be able to judge between his brethren?
6 But brother goeth to law with brother, and that before the unbelievers.
7 Now therefore there is utterly a fault among you, because ye go to law one with another. Why do ye not rather take wrong? why do ye not rather suffer yourselves to be defrauded?
8 Nay, ye do wrong, and defraud, and that your brethren.
Matthew 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
Luke 19:17 And he said unto him, Well, thou good servant: because thou hast been faithful in a very little, have thou authority over ten cities. ….
…19 And he said likewise to him, Be thou also over five cities.
Psalm 82:1 <> God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods.
Matthew 25:41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:
1 Kings 22:19 And he said, Hear thou therefore the word of the LORD: I saw the LORD sitting on his throne, and all the host of heaven standing by him on his right hand and on his left.
20 And the LORD said, Who shall persuade Ahab, that he may go up and fall at Ramothgilead? And one said on this manner, and another said on that manner.
21 And there came forth a spirit, and stood before the LORD, and said, I will persuade him.
22 And the LORD said unto him, Wherewith? And he said, I will go forth, and I will be a lying spirit in the mouth of all his prophets. And he said, Thou shalt persuade him, and prevail also: go forth, and do so.
Sundance……“A righteous man who walks in his integrity – how blessed are his sons after him.” Proverbs 20:7
Anybody watch the hapless commies tonight? https://youtu.be/Vqb-KeEYgHw
Tuesday the 19th….. hrm
More than a few philosophers have opined that the purity of country music, its often raw encounters with human emotions is a perfect expression of existentialism. I think I agree.
Here’s a comment someone left , , ,
Sunny, I have been a fan for a long time now but I can’t even tell you the true magnitude of this song on my life. I’m THAT girl. The only one of the “Smith County girls” without a child. No one asks why, not even my closest friends. I’m a private person when it comes to things like this. It’s been 10 years and 5 miscarriages. I’m terrified if the test is positive and terrified if it’s negative. I’ve helped raise my nieces and nephews but I still have this hole in my heart. I can’t afford fertility treatments or IVF, even adoption costs a small fortune. Thank you for this. I am a songwriter (definitely NOT a musician) and have many songs about the topic scribbled in my journal. They will never see the light of day so instead I will promote the hell out of yours!! THANK YOU! From one TX girl to the next.
Admin, did my prior post get lost?
Probably not. Sometimes it just takes awhile for it to appear.
My Email to Agent Aldenberg sent tonight.
Agent Aldenberg,
Today your name came to light by a blogger who goes by Sundance. He claims that the Durham investigation is a head fake and you are actually doing the “investigation”. Could you please take a moment a kindly respond with what is actually occurring within the DOJ too investigate this entire Spygate/Obamagate fiasco. It seems we have at least two branches of our gov’t coordinating in an apparent coup/cover-up to remove our duly elected president. We the people are aware of how the SSCI and the SCO worked in tandem to bury the James Wolfe FISA leak to Ally Watkins in order to protect the SSCI and to ensure the SCO could continue its sham investigation based entirely on lies.
We The People Know what has happened. From the CIA & MI6 and probably the Italians and Australians as well running spies into Trumps Campaign in early 2016, to the abuses of raw 702 about queries by outside contractors in late 2015 through April of 2016 (Crowdstrike/Fusion GPS/others?) that was politicized and probably monetized and through the endless lies of Adam Schiff who KNOWINGLY misled the American people and is still doing so today. We also know that the media was also KNOWINGLY spreading Russians lies since they had the unredacted Page FISA since March of 2017 thanks to Wolfe and Watkins. We know the same DOJ/FBI investigative crew all worked the MYE Investigation and then transitioned in July of 2016 at the conclusion of MYE right into CFH which then became the SCO. We know the Lawfare group as well as the Brookings Institute helped in planning and execution of this coup/cover-up. Of course, as you know there is much more than just these few examples but you get the idea, you’ve now seen the evidence as well.
I pray you are/will do the right thing regardless of who or what is touched by this investigation and you do it quickly. Our country is being broken apart by this coup cover-up. Truth and facts are what this country needs now more than ever. The time has come for action.
Sincerely,
Ryan Gordon
Fort Collins. Colorado
Since SD dropped the completed puzzle of Obamagate/Spygate on Aldenberg’s lap today If Aldenberg fails to act could he be charged with misprision of treason?
18 U.S. Code § 2382.Misprision of treason
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2382
Just say’n… 😉
Bernie still alive?
https://twitter.com/i/events/1295905932707168256
Just say’n… 😉
Did Bernie just spend the
week-end with the Young Turks? 😉
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
