August 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1308

Economic recovery. Two of the worst words to the anti-capitalist, commie loving, and America hating Democrats
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For the Lord will not cast off His people,
Nor will He forsake His inheritance.
But judgment will return to righteousness,
And all the upright in heart will follow it. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 94:14-15
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…It’s On & Rolling
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer ~For Pres. Trump~For Sundance~For America~
Psalm 139:1-12
1 You have searched me, Lord, and you know me.
2 You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar.
3 You discern my going out and my lying down;
you are familiar with all my ways.
4 Before a word is on my tongue you, Lord, know it completely.
5 You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me.
6 Such knowledge is too wonderful for me, too lofty for me to attain.
7 Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence?
8 If I go up to the heavens, you are there;
if I make my bed in the depths, you are there.
9 If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea,
10 even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast.
11 If I say, “Surely the darkness will hide me
and the light become night around me,”
12 even the darkness will not be dark to you;
the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you.
(Scriptures con’t in tomorrow post)
— *🇺🇸* — “ The Big Ugly Begins ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The enduring commitment to the ideals of liberty and justice that have come to define our American spirit stem from our Nation’s founding. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
Be Safe, Sundance. Truth Bomb has been Dropped.
🙏🌟 “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who act faithfully are his delight.” 🌟 —Proverbs 12:22
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, August 19, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 76 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————————-
Special prayers for:
😢For President Trump and his Family….
😢May they have uninterrupted respectful time of mourning😢
Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
For Dem Convention to be a slooow moving train wreck-KaBoom!
Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorists
———————————————————
🌼President Trump: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed..we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you” 🌼
😢 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.~~Matthew 5:4
Donald’s Bible…Remembering Robert Trump
~~Resilience & Strength~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
We Love You….We Will Never Forget You:….
…..Nor You, Dear Little Cannon!
~~Liberty & The Patriot~~
Praying and Amen to all the above !
Marine One, with President Donald Trump on board, flies past the Statue of Liberty, as it heads to Park landing zone in Jersey City, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/18/august-18th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1307/comment-page-1/#comment-8637240)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 8/17/20 – (See link above.)
– Chief Rodney Scott did not post a Border Wall System update today. Given the 10 miles per week average over the last few weeks, I’d say the report would have said at least 285 miles of wall completed. Then add a few more miles (+3 miles?) onto that total as the twitter update tends to lag the actual total by a few days.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 8/18/20
– Video: President Trump receives an update on border wall construction (Yuma, Arizona)
• If I understand General Semonite’s statements accurately in the video above, he said we are now building at least 2 miles of wall a day. So that’s at least 14 miles per week.
• So it looks like (1) either Fisher Industries just scaled up again in their wall output; (2) there were new projects coming on line, awarded to various construction companies; or (3) all of the above.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall… as well as WBTW’s private projects, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess. I recently discovered in August an even earlier wall photo taken in Arizona on March 24.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Video – 8/18/20
Note:
– If I understand General Semonite’s statements accurately in the video below, he said we are now building at least 2 miles of wall a day. So that’s at least 14 miles per week.
– So it looks like (1) either Fisher Industries just scaled up again in their wall output; (2) there were new projects coming on line, awarded to various construction companies; or (3) all of the above.
– I was actually looking for Fisher to make another big jump mid to end of this month. So this may be the jump. Still a guess on my part though as to the reason for the jump in overall wall construction…
President Trump receives an update on border wall construction
“President Trump received a Border Wall Construction and Operation Update in Yuma, Arizona.”
Excerpts…
@0:47
President Trump: So within 2 weeks we’ll be in 300.. General I think in 300 miles…
General Semonite: So we’re actually going faster than that. We’d like to think we can get to 300 by the end of this week.
President Trump: Wow. And were doing about how many a week? About 10 miles a week…
General Semonite: Over 10 miles a week; over 2 miles a day.
@6:31
General Semonite: We talked about the 300 mile mark, but what you might not know is that this administration has basically funded us for 733 miles. 300 are going in or I mean already in right basically. There’s another 300 that are being built right now in all our other places across these four states.
– 49 different projects are all going in the ground. And in the last 133… are in design and acquisition. We’re writing the contracts, we’re designing it. But that’s 733 miles that are paid for to be able to continue and execute.
I love it. Companies should know that the more Wall they put in the ground the more money they’re making for certain.
In the SAD event Biden wins, he’ll put a stop to all construction.
My guess is that the other contractors are purring wall in the ground as fast as they can. They are just not as fast as Fisher with Fisher bollard hanging system and their partnership with Holcombe Mixers.
I think Fisher’s Projects 1 & 2 really put the USACE and other contractors on the spot as to what could be done with regard to speed, quality, and technology. Also, Senator Kevin Cramer’s investigation and subsequent report to President Trump exposed the whole corruption with the USACE’s procurement process.
But now I think almost everyone is on the same page and trying to build the wall as fast as possible.
Edit: “…contractors are putting wall in the ground…”
Wonderful !
Praying and Praising !
Building two miles of wall each day amazes me.
That’s Crimes Against Humanity level extermination. Trump should start Tweeting about getting the International Criminal Court involved. I’d pay to see that Tweet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t have any need for the international criminal court. We just need AG Barr to do his job. This isn’t politics, this is mass murder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not saying DO SOMETHING with the ICC… just Tweet about it…
“Fredo’s brother, the terrible (possibly worst) Governor of New York, exterminated 11,000 nursing home residents in New York state over the past 6 months. Might have to hand him over to the International Criminal Courts for crimes against humanity! Sad!”
Something like that. It’s all about tweaking the TDS-afflicted. It’s good for them. Like Electroshock Therapy…. maybe “Digitalshock Therapy”.
AP Report on NY Nursing home deaths:
https://apnews.com/212ccd87924b6906053703a00514647f
NYC after CV-19, protests, riots & “defund”/withdrawn policing:
“…Now it’s completely dead.
“But NYC always always bounces back.” No. Not this time.
“But NYC is the center of the financial universe. Opportunities will flourish here again.” Not this time.
“NYC has experienced worse.” No it hasn’t.
A Facebook group formed a few weeks ago that was for people who were planning a move and wanted others to talk to and ask advice from. Within two or three days it had about 10,000 members.
Every day I see more and more posts, “I’ve been in NYC forever but I guess this time I have to say goodbye.” Every single day I see those posts. I’ve been screenshotting them for my scrapbook…”
https://jamesaltucher.com/blog/nyc-is-dead-forever-heres-why/
I read that earlier today… good read… thanks for the link earlier (I think you provided it?).
My 22 year-old daughter lives there… student… came up north for several months during #LockdownFever, and is going back this Saturday for the fall semester. Can’t say I’m not more than a TAD worried. Especially with what very well might go down there and elsewhere if Trump wins in November. MSM have been totally downplaying the Death And Destruction, which gives them the perfect vector to BLAME TRUMP’S REELECTION for the next wave of mayhem, destruction, and pointless violence… which I fear will start to ensnare more innocent bystanders.
I was in NYC the first time in 1974 during the disastrous Lindsay mayoralty. No comparison to now. And the young man is right, it’s not coming back this time.
Even Grewsom he his tail between his legs and admitted that they depended on renewables too fast and got rid of nuke plants way too fast in the last 5 yrs.
“It’s about who we are as a country.”
They’ve been regurgitating this Tapioca Cliché for four effing years now. It’s all they got, apparently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. Who they are is available for viewing nightly in the streets of burned out blue cities
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Pentagon officials” want to cut the benefits of the real warriors while them fat treasonous slobs continue trying to destroy this country alongside their communist comrades ?
Name those who have proposed this so we can see who they are and what connections they have.
LikeLike
This article by George Eliason may help explain why their are so many continuing riots in and around Seattle, Oregon.
View at Medium.com
Typo – Should be Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon
LikeLike
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God Bless all you Treepers, God Bless our families, God Bless Sundance, God Bless President Trump and his family, and God Bless our wonderful country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Pardons Susan B Anthony: Why This Matters (language warning)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everything the Democrats touch turns to despair and ruin. Throw in misery too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘A Star Is Born’: GOP Candidate’s Ad Trounces Michelle Obama DNC Speech In Digital Metrics — By Amanda Prestigiacomo
Aug 18, 2020
“…The ad was so hot, in fact, it seemed to have eclipsed former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech given on the same day, at least digitally, said The Post Millenial’s Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Ballingall.
“By digital metrics, Michelle Obama bombed at the DNC last night. The former first lady was completely outdone by an unknown house candidate, [Kimberly Klacik],” he said in a Twitter thread posted Tuesday…”
https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-star-is-born-gop-candidates-ad-trounces-michelle-obama-dnc-speech-in-digital-metrics/
LOCKDOWN LUNACY 3.0: It’s over
“If you’re hoping the COVID-19 pandemic will go on forever, this post may disappoint you. And, I get it. We have gone frothing-at-the-mouth nuts over a slightly above-normal virulence virus, with a unique and obvious age-distribution pattern that should have made containment easy and panic completely unnecessary. And, if you’re living in the United States, like I am, you probably think my declaration that this pandemic is “over” to be somewhere between wishful thinking and incredibly premature, and I hear you, too, although forgive me if I’m not sure you’re the one thinking clearly, given some of the things I’ve recently read. I promise to support my assertion with data, and the wisdom of people far more expert than me who are having a harder time being heard in the present climate of…bats#@t crazy.”
https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/2020/7/27/lockdownlunacythree
Scam..one day it will all come out
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
It looks like my state re-elected the deep stater cheney, but for a guy who didnt get out and campaign, Blake Stanley received 25% of the vote. It shows that some of my fellow Wyomingites are waking up.
My neighbor down the hill had a Trump/Pence 2020 poster hanging on one corner of his fence, and a cheney 2020 poster on the other corner. I rested the temptation to tell him that he votes against his best interests.
Ill be voting for the Constitutional or Libertarian candidate in the general.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart move! Hand the election to the Democrat. Your neighbor is smart enough to NOT bite off his nose to spite his face. You’re not. Cheney voted against impeaching President Trump and the Democrat you might just help send to DC sure as hell will vote to impeach … thanks to you.
LikeLike
There is no difference in parties anymore except for a select few, and lizzy isnt one of them.
Im not holding my nose anymore. We are sadly at this point in time because of snakes that call themselves repubs, and in my opinion they are much worse than the democrat party of marx. Vote for repub snakes, or marxist dems – the end conclusion is the same, it just depends on how fast you want to arrive at that conclusion.
LikeLike
Liz Cheney is your Congresswoman but that doesn’t change anything. Talk to your neighbor.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laura Loomer: the anti -squad. 😂 Go girl!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Aldenberg is Sessions 9.0
Dennehy is Sessions 8.0
Durham is Sessions 7.0
Barr is Sessions 6.0
Whitaker is Sessions 5.0
Wray is Sessions 4.0
Huber is Sessions 3.0
Rosenstein is Sessions 2.0
Sessions
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi. My name is John Lausch, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. You may know me from such television hits as “Declassification Story: The Untold Truth”, and “Everything You’ve Wanted To Know About The DOJ, But Were Afraid To Ask”.
Right now, the future of our Republic hangs in the balance. With violence and unrest plaguing our cities, and a critical Presidential Election on the horizon, I’m going to do two things: I’m going to vote… and I’m going to buy gold from Rosland Capital.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
CTH Daisy Cutter.
Acceptable: Black Lives Matter
Unacceptable: Political Affiliated Slogans
Jack shut down Laura Loomer’s twitter acct.- while she was running for office in her district. She won her Primary tonite, despite twitters attempts to knock her out.
Here’s AOC nominating Bernie Sanders for president during the convention today. (Am I the only one confused by this?) The insta page is public so you don’t need an account to see the video 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
Just one more IMPORTANT reason to flood the WH with requests for POTUS to sign an EO mandating several days in Late Oct/ Early Nov, up they the 3rd to have everyone vote IN PERSON!!! It can be done!!!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/postal-worker-caught-stealing-trump-signs-can-trust-votes/
Just a little correction: This is August 19th, not August 10th. A typo is so easy to have happen!
Carter Page Interview
Illinois counties have started installing their own ballot dropboxes on the streets under a new law.
Gee, I wonder what they have in mind?
Pelosi’s USPS effort is a money grab…
I would love to see reporters start pressing Biden or his surrogates to vow to concede on election night if he loses, call for an end to the riots and get behind President Trump for the good of the country. Can you imagine the look on Biden’s face if some reporter sprung that on him out of the blue?
Great day.
Loomer primary win shows strength of Trump support. Money, MSM and Tech Overlords cannot suppress what grows from the ground up.
abysmal DNC viewership
genius DNC brings a Swamp Parade of kiss-of-death endorsements by Uniparty zombies for actual zombie Biden
Sundance starts the drops. “My fellow Americans, we begin bombing in five minutes”.
Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross…
