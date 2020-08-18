August 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1307

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Get ready and pray. God Bless America, she deserves saving in spite of everything.
Bass promised during a cnn interview that vote-counting delays and lawsuits will defer for months the declaration of a presidential election winner.
Where did Crossfire Hurricane get its name? Here’s one possibility: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/crossfire-electric-exposed-fusion-gps-had-access-to-obama-fbi-surveillance-database/
Authored by Shadowgate whistleblower, Tore Lindeman.
“Crossfire hurricane” as used in the 1968 Jagger-Richards song, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”, was a reference to Keith Richards 1943 birth southeast of London during an air raid.
Praying for our President, for Sundance, for our nation
“Fear not, for I am with you;
Be not dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you,
Yes, I will help you,
I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”
Isaiah 41:10
And then there is this beauty from Tore Lindeman from July 2018 wherein we learn that “[t]he FBI under Obama and Comey, during the 2016 election, launched an attempt to formally exempt all of its biometric facial recognition and fingerprint-analysis programs from the Privacy Act to prevent citizens from being able to sue. Meanwhile, James Comey’s top deputy at the FBI David Cuthbertson lied about the existence of the program in an interview with “Sixty Minutes.” https://bigleaguepolitics.com/government-documents-obama-fbi-took-personal-info-from-citizens-of-14-states-exposed-it-to-russia/
She’s been putting the facts in front of everyone for more than two years. Thank you Tore Lindeman.
I know all moms love their kids, but imagine if you did your best and that’s what you ended up with?
Just say’n… 😉
Surely, you do realize the
mailboxes are federal property?
Demonrats destroy one
and protect the other.
Such irony; then, again,
they’re Demonrats, Jo-Ho. 😉
Robert,
It’s the globalists worst nightmare and there’s not a damn thing they can do about it.
‘People everywhere just want to be free’ The Rascals ’69
Trust God.
Atrocities are happening right now. All across America. The Shadow government and their Swamp creatures have plans for us. One way to solve the Social Security theft of funds by Congress: No explaining necessary….Cuomo-style. Propaganda press made sure it went smoothly and there is nothing to stop it: Test run? Looks successful.
Coronavirus Quarantine facilities don’t seem far-fetched at all.
“Inside Every Progressive Is A Totalitarian Screaming To Get Out”
Twitter @Horowitz39, David Horowitz
Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus nursing home policy proves tragic: Goodwin
By Michael GoodwinApril 21, 2020 | 10:03pm | Updated
https://nypost.com/2020/04/21/cuomo-coronavirus-nursing-home-policy-proves-tragic-goodwin/
Excellent article – macro level – about how Crossfire Hurricane was a farce.
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/08/17/crossfire-hurricane-was-never-a-counterintelligence-investigation/
Ever heard of these gems? LifeLog, aka Citizenlog, in 2003–keep a daily running log of your life: (https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2003/jun/3/20030603-122025-1163r/ ) “Known as LifeLog, the project has been put out for contractor bids by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, the agency that helped build the Internet and that is now developing the next generation of anti-terrorism tools.”
*****************************************************************
“The vision of “Lifelog,” later known as “Citizen Log,” was created back in 2004 when Deputy Attorney General Comey with then FBI Director Mueller began to create the solid foundations to penetrate the consumer markets to start collecting data-mining data. …
Robert Mueller even threatened to resign along with Comey if the Bush administration didn’t agree that wire tapping was “Constitutional.” (https://bigleaguepolitics.com/government-documents-obama-fbi-took-personal-info-from-citizens-of-14-states-exposed-it-to-russia/ ) Tore Lindeman laid it out for us to know because ‘everyone knows’.
Great article. Oregon belongs. I know they take extra pics for facial recognition.
Since our founding, Election Day happened in each state in our union. Through war, famine, and bad weather…
now, the Dimms DEMAND UNIVERSAL MAILIN BALLOTS 3 Months from Election Day???
This after riots looting mayhem nationwide, armed camps in major cities, and continued shutdown and lockdowns of major industries. Hey Dimm, HECK TO THE NO! Go take a hike.
👇👇
Pourquoi?
Look it up. PRC promoting peace and anti imperialism allows their envoy to walk over the prostate bodies of the children in Kiribati.
Nice optic for the Chinazis./
👇👇👍
I guess folks don’t know what this means.Huawei is dead.
President Donald J. Trump to deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Immigration and Border Security
Tue, August 18, 2020
01:00 pm (MST)
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/?utm_medium=web&utm_source=djt_web&utm_content=main_menu
👇👇 Obama official shilling for PrC Tencent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇👍 Spy-catcher Demers scores again.👇
Is Kim Jung Un alive or not? Why is there a media blackout?!
LikeLike
What? Of course he is. Haven’t you read his recent meeting with his politburo? He is restricting trade on the China border, Meanwhile while begging for food. Because no covid, was totally false and he has a problem.
But you Laurie, castigated me for posting about China, and NK in insulting terms here. More than once. These reports are not relevant… blah blah blah A2 is a CHINESE PLANT.
So Laurie Walker are you just trolling? I think so.
🤣🤣🤣🤣👎👎
Reading something is not a validation that he’s alive.
LikeLike
You are a willing tool. He’s alive and doing what he does best. Screwing his people and moving forward on his nuclear programme.
You want more proof, do it yourself. It’s not like you are not on the internet. Lol.
So sad 🤣/
OFAC and King dollar strikes again. HK.CEO Puppet Lam can’t use her credit cards. The police union is trying to move their billion dollar pensions funds to other jurisdictions. But no multi billion bank with business all over the world will tank their business for a few numpties. Even Bank of China.
QED
🤣🤣🤣🤣
😆😆😆
Dnc convention meets Twilight Zone!
The comments in this tweet are hilarious.
I don’t know why but I feel down today…unusual for me. I love my life and the people in it.
I prayed to God last night that I would like to live long enough to see HRC jailed for life for corruption but he immediately answered ..Quiet Boy! You tryin’ to get us both killed !!
anyway…good morning and God Bless to all Treepers!! Lets Rock !!
